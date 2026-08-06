Hypersonic Testing Is Moving From Wind Tunnels to the Sky

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Equity Insider News Commentary - In a recent conversation on the Fighter Pilot Podcast, Tim Franta, chief executive of Starfighters Space, Inc. (NYSE American: FJET), laid out an unusually clear picture of what his company actually does and where he intends to take it. It is a story that runs from a 1950s-designed fighter jet to low Earth orbit, and it lands squarely in two of the fastest-moving corners of aerospace today: hypersonic testing and small-payload launch. For investors trying to understand where a company like Starfighters fits among the better-known names in space and defense, from GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) and Kratos Defense (Nasdaq: KTOS) to Leonardo DRS (Nasdaq: DRS) and Mercury Systems (Nasdaq: MRCY), the interview is a useful map. The full conversation is available here.

The Aircraft as a Rocket

The heart of the Starfighters story is the F-104, an aircraft Franta describes, only half in jest, as essentially a rocket with a pilot. Designed by Kelly Johnson's team at Lockheed, the F-104 has extremely short wings and an exceptional thrust-to-weight ratio for its era. It was the first aircraft to hold the world speed, altitude and time-to-climb records simultaneously, marks it set in 1958 and 1959. Franta compared the aircraft's acceleration and climb performance to that of a rocket (the F-104 was long nicknamed “the missile with a man in it”), while noting it is a turbojet aircraft. Starfighters operates a fleet of seven F-104 aircraft, including later Italian-built airframes, from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida and the Midland Air and Space Port in Texas, and Franta says the company holds spares and expertise enough to keep them flying for years. That combination of extreme performance and a fully built, well-understood platform is the foundation of everything the company does.

A Wind Tunnel in the Sky

The first of Starfighters' two main business lines is research, development, test, and evaluation, or RDT&E. Franta frames the F-104 as a wind tunnel in the sky, and the pitch is concrete: the aircraft can hold sustained Mach 2 at altitude for approximately ten minutes, while high-speed ground wind tunnel runs are often measured in seconds and access to specialized facilities can require significant scheduling lead times. Flying with Starfighters, Franta argues, a customer testing avionics, antennas, or components gets far more usable test time, and does it in real air, with the humidity, turbulence, and integration with live ranges, radars, and telemetry that a sealed tunnel cannot replicate.

Within that testing business, Franta identified work supporting hypersonic research and development as the company's primary area of current activity. Hypersonic flight, generally defined as speeds above Mach 5, has become a national-security priority. Starfighters' aircraft do not fly at hypersonic speeds; the company's role is testing components and subsystems destined for hypersonic programs at sustained supersonic conditions, which Franta described as an important driver of current flight-test activity. Starfighters is offering a complementary commercial flight-test approach, he argued: rather than relying on infrequent large-scale tests, flying components repeatedly on a fleet of aircraft is intended to produce more data points and more opportunities to iterate, a distributed approach to test cadence that mirrors a broader shift in how the sector operates.

From Mach 2 to Orbit

The second business line, and the one Franta calls the exciting part, is launch. Starfighters intends to use the F-104 as an airborne first stage, releasing small rockets at altitude and speed so that a far smaller, cheaper rocket can reach suborbital and, eventually, orbital space. The rationale is that releasing a vehicle at approximately 45,000 feet and high speed gives it an initial altitude and velocity advantage, which the company expects to reduce launch-vehicle size requirements and dependence on fixed launch infrastructure. Franta described STARLAUNCH 1 as a planned suborbital program targeting payload delivery to approximately 100 kilometers, followed by a planned next-generation system, STARLAUNCH 2, intended to reach low Earth orbit.

He was candid about the deliberate, safety-first pace this requires, describing extensive FAA documentation, a planned payload drop test to demonstrate clean separation, and the sheer volume of regulatory work involved, much of it, he noted, devoted to protecting the uninvolved public. He was equally clear about the market Starfighters is choosing. The company, he said, will not try to compete with the heavy-lift providers moving ever-larger payloads; instead it intends to stay at the small-payload edge of the market, where he sees a large backlog of small satellites and experiments that cannot easily find dedicated rides today. Franta cited the cadence-focused philosophy of operators like SpaceX and Rocket Lab as a model, emphasizing that committing to a repeatable flight rate, rather than any single breakthrough, is what ultimately drives costs down.

Customers, Policy, and the Road Ahead

Franta sketched a customer base evolving from legacy defense, optics, and communications work toward a wave of new applications, including single-sensor satellites for tasks like wildfire and runoff detection, and he compared the moment to the early days of the smartphone app economy, when cheap, routine access unlocked uses no one had imagined. He pointed to the academic and commercial markets as underserved, and suggested that even insurers could become advocates for flying new hardware on small test rockets before it is committed to expensive, long-lived satellites.

Policy runs throughout the story. Franta, who previously worked for the Florida Legislature and served as chief of staff for the Florida Space Authority, welcomed a newly proposed federal rule on supersonic overland flight, a change he argued is long overdue and important for the coming generation of supersonic aircraft, while noting the company is still reviewing the details. He also flagged the practical business hurdles ahead, from launch insurance to environmental review, and made the case that rules written for the largest launch providers do not always fit a small operator whose vehicles carry a fraction of the fuel and risk. Above all, he returned repeatedly to a single theme: “We want to fly, but we want to fly safely.”

Where Starfighters Sits in the Landscape

Starfighters is an early-stage company operating at the intersection of commercial aerospace, hypersonic testing, and defense, and the interview is best read as a statement of strategy rather than a set of guaranteed outcomes. To give investors a sense of the broader neighborhood, the companies below operate in adjacent parts of the space, hypersonics, and defense landscape. They are referenced solely as market and sector context, are far larger and more established than Starfighters, are not peers, competitors, or financial comparables of Starfighters Space, Inc., and their results are not indicative of Starfighters's prospects. The space and defense sector has been volatile. All figures are approximate and subject to change.

GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE)

GE Aerospace is one of the world's largest makers of jet engines and propulsion systems for commercial and military aircraft, with a growing defense and advanced-propulsion business. In 2026 it reported a record backlog exceeding US$210 billion, beat quarterly estimates, and raised its full-year guidance, with defense orders growing strongly. GE is directly relevant to the Starfighters story, since Starfighters has publicly described flying a test in support of GE's ATLAS program, lighting hypersonic igniters under wing, and it illustrates the scale of the established propulsion and defense-technology players whose programs commercial testing platforms like Starfighters can support.

Kratos Defense (Nasdaq: KTOS)

Kratos Defense is a defense-technology company focused on unmanned systems, hypersonic and rocket systems, propulsion, and satellite ground systems. In mid-2026 it completed a US$50 million hypersonic payload integration facility ahead of schedule and pointed to substantial new hypersonics-related funding, and analysts raised price targets on its drone and hypersonics momentum. Kratos maps closely to the hypersonics testing theme at the center of Starfighters's current work, on a far larger and more diversified scale, and reflects the scale of investment flowing into the hypersonics buildout.

Leonardo DRS (Nasdaq: DRS)

Leonardo DRS is a defense-electronics company supplying advanced sensing, network computing, force-protection, and power and propulsion technologies to U.S. and allied forces, including systems tied to missile defense and missile-warning. It has featured among the stronger performers in the defense-electronics group in 2026 on the strength of military-modernization demand. Leonardo DRS is referenced as context for the sensors-and-electronics layer of the defense market, the kind of advanced hardware whose development and qualification increasingly depends on high-speed flight testing of the sort Starfighters provides.

Mercury Systems (Nasdaq: MRCY)

Mercury Systems makes processing and radio-frequency electronics for defense and aerospace systems, including rugged and radiation-hardened components used on satellites, spacecraft, and missile-warning systems. The company has been advancing its production and processing architecture as defense and space demand has grown. Mercury is included as a reference for the mission-electronics and components side of the market, the units and subsystems that must be proven in demanding flight environments, a role that connects to Starfighters's core business of testing components and payloads at speed and altitude.

The Takeaway

What makes the Starfighters interview notable is its coherence. Franta describes a company that has deliberately chosen a niche, small-payload access and high-speed testing, and built a strategy around an existing, operational high-performance aircraft fleet while continuing to develop the STARLAUNCH vehicles. The RDT&E business, led by hypersonics, is meant to generate revenue and data today, while the launch business builds toward suborbital and orbital capability over the next several years. The through-line is cadence and safety: fly often, fly safely, gather data, and drive costs down over time.

The cautions are the ordinary ones for a company at this stage, and they are real. Starfighters is a small-cap operating in a volatile sector; its launch ambitions are still ahead of it and depend on successful test flights, regulatory clearances, and financing; and forward-looking plans described in an interview, from launch timelines to a future second aircraft platform, are goals rather than guarantees. But for investors trying to understand what Starfighters is and how it intends to make its way in the hypersonic era, the conversation offers something rarer than a press release: a clear, unhurried account of the strategy in the CEO's own words. The full interview is worth watching for anyone following the company.

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Article Source:

[1] Starfighters Space, Inc., CEO Tim Franta interview on the Fighter Pilot Podcast (July 10, 2026). Full video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cEThnGxngnU

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