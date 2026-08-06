QC Capital Group Names Joe Hart Senior Vice President of Capital Markets to Lead Wealth and Institutional Channel Expansion

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QC Capital Group, LLC, a Charlotte-based private equity and alternative investment firm, today announced the appointment of Joe Hart as Senior Vice President of Capital Markets. Hart will lead the firm's expansion into wealth management and institutional distribution, working directly with registered investment advisors, broker-dealers, family offices, and the investor relations and due diligence teams that evaluate alternative strategies on their behalf.

The appointment formalizes a channel strategy QC Capital began building earlier this year. In April 2026, the firm announced that its offerings had become accessible through the major custodial platforms used by investment professionals. Fund assets are custodied at Charles Schwab, which allows advisors to hold QC Capital positions alongside the rest of a client's portfolio, consolidate reporting, and administer fee billing through infrastructure they already use. Hart's mandate is to turn that access into a working distribution capability.

Hart joins QC Capital after a career spanning asset management, broker-dealer leadership, and real estate investment. He has held roles across Fidelity Investments, Banc of America, Prudential, ING (now Voya), and Realty Capital, and has managed a broker-dealer. He has served as a keynote speaker at industry events on portfolio construction and behavioral finance, and he holds the Certified Investment Management Analyst (CIMA) designation. Over the course of his career he has applied that markets background to the capital-raising process, driving multi-billion-dollar growth.

"QC Capital was built on direct relationships with individual investors, and that does not change," said Joe Hart, Senior Vice President of Capital Markets at QC Capital Group. "What changes is where else we show up. We are extending access to our strategies through advisor and institutional channels, meeting a new set of partners where they already operate. Over the coming months you will see us build the infrastructure that makes this real rather than announced: custodial platform access, advisor-facing diligence materials, and institutional-grade reporting. We are not choosing between our retail investors and this next generation of partners. We are building for both."

For QC Capital, the timing is deliberate. Advisors allocating client capital to private real assets in 2026 are underwriting sponsors as much as assets, and the questions they ask are operational: who runs the property, who fixes an underperforming site, and who is accountable when an assumption misses. QC Capital's model is vertically integrated. The firm owns the operating businesses inside its real estate, including the AquaShine Express car wash platform, rather than holding passive positions and outsourcing performance.

"Joe has sat on both sides of this table," said Chris Salerno, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of QC Capital Group. "He has raised capital, and he has been the person responsible for deciding whether a sponsor was worth putting in front of clients. That perspective is worth more to us right now than a contact list."

"We spent seven years proving the model to individual investors one relationship at a time," Salerno added. "The strategies did not need to change to work in the advisor channel. What that channel requires is different plumbing: reporting cadence, diligence documentation, custody, and someone who speaks its language fluently. That is the job we hired Joe to do."

Hart will be based out of QC Capital's Charlotte headquarters and will report to Salerno. The firm expects to announce further capital markets and investor relations infrastructure through the remainder of 2026.

About QC Capital Group

QC Capital Group, LLC is a Charlotte, North Carolina based private equity and alternative investment firm founded in 2018. The firm acquires, builds, and operates real assets and operating businesses for accredited investors, with active portfolios across car care, flex industrial real estate, business and commercial real estate credit, healthcare, and venture partnerships. QC Capital's strategies pair real estate ownership with the operating businesses that occupy it, with the objective of producing tax-efficient current income alongside long-term capital appreciation. The firm is led by Founder and Chief Executive Officer Chris Salerno, a Forbes 30 Under 30 honoree and a Charlotte Business Journal Most Admired CEO. QC Capital Group is an independent firm and is not affiliated with QC Holdings, QC Capital Management, QC Capital Partners, or QC Home Buyers. Learn more at qccapitalgroup.com.

Media Contact

Amy Tuck

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QC Capital Group

(704) 281-8580

Amy@QCcapitalgroup.com

qccapitalgroup.com

Important Disclosures

This announcement is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security. Any such offer is made only to accredited investors, as defined under Rule 501 of Regulation D, and only by means of a confidential private placement memorandum and related offering documents, which should be read in their entirety. Private investments are speculative, illiquid, and involve substantial risk, including the possible loss of principal. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Statements in this release regarding future plans, capabilities, or timelines are forward-looking and subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Custody of fund assets at Charles Schwab does not constitute an endorsement, recommendation, or review of QC Capital Group or any of its offerings by Charles Schwab.