CORRECTION – Tidal Financial Group and Defiance ETFs Announce Reverse Stock Splits for Select Leveraged ETFs

NEW YORK, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a release issued under the same headline on July 17, 2026, by Tidal Financial Group, please note that the effective dates for all reported funds have been corrected. The corrected release follows:

Tidal Financial Group and Defiance ETFs announce reverse stock splits for eleven of Defiance’s leveraged exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”). These reverse splits are intended to reduce the number of outstanding shares and proportionally increase each fund’s share price, with no impact on the total value of shareholders’ investments.

The reverse stock splits will apply to shareholders of record as of Tuesday, August 18, 2026, or Wednesday, August 19, 2026, as applicable. The effective date for each reverse stock split is set forth in the table below.

Fund Name Ticker CUSIP New CUSIP Reverse

Split Ratio Approximate

Decrease in

Outstanding Shares Effective Date Defiance Daily

Target 2X Long

AVAV ETF AVXX 88636W114 88636Y532 1:5 80% 9/9/2026 Defiance Daily

Target 2X Long

RCAT ETF RCAX 88636W718 88636Y599 1:5 80% 9/9/2026 Defiance Daily

Target 2X Short

RKLB ETF RKLZ 88636W171 88636Y565 1:5 80% 9/9/2026 Defiance Daily

Target 2X Short

IONQ ETF IONZ 88636W247 88636Y490 1:10 90% 9/9/2026 Defiance Daily

Target 2X Short

SMCI ETF SMCZ 88636W262 88636Y482 1:2 50% 9/10/2026 Defiance Daily

Target 2X Short

TSM ETF STSM 88636W163 88636Y557 1:2 50% 9/10/2026 Defiance Daily

Target 2X Short

ASTS ETF ASTN 88636W585 88636Y573 1:4 75% 9/10/2026 Defiance Daily

Target 2X Short

QBTS ETF QBTZ 88636W148 88636Y540 1:5 80% 9/10/2026 Defiance Daily

Target 2X Long

OKLO ETF OKLL 88636V678 88636Y524 1:5 80% 9/10/2026 Defiance Daily

Target 2X Short

RGTI ETF RGTZ 88636V652 88636Y516 1:5 80% 9/10/2026 Defiance Daily

Target 2X Short

AMD ETF DAMD 88636W619 88636Y581 1:10 90% 9/10/2026



After the reverse stock splits, shareholders will receive one share for the number of shares indicated in the applicable ratio. For example, a 1-for-4 split means every four pre-split shares will be combined into one post-split share.

The total market value of each investor’s holdings will remain unchanged immediately following the reverse split, as the share price will adjust proportionally to reflect the reduced number of shares.

No action is required by current shareholders. The Depository Trust Company (“DTC”) will handle the splits automatically, and updated share balances will appear in shareholder accounts following the effective dates.

Fractional Shares and Tax Implications

The reverse split may result in some shareholders being entitled to fractional shares. Shareholders with fractional shares may receive cash compensation equivalent to the value of the fraction, subject to the policies of their broker. This redemption may have tax implications, and shareholders are advised to consult their tax advisors for personalized guidance. There will be no transaction fee for redeeming fractional shares.

About Defiance ETFs

Defiance ETFs is a leading issuer of thematic and leveraged exchange-traded funds designed to provide investors with exposure to disruptive innovation and emerging technologies. Defiance empowers investors with tactical tools to express forward-looking views on markets and sectors at the forefront of change.

For more information, please visit www.defianceetfs.com.

About Tidal Financial Group

Tidal Financial Group provides a comprehensive platform for ETF innovation, helping asset managers and investment firms bring differentiated strategies to market. Tidal delivers end-to-end ETF solutions, including product design, operations, compliance, marketing, and distribution — enabling partners like Defiance to focus on strategy and performance.

Learn more at www.tidalfinancialgroup.com.

Important Information:

Leveraged ETFs are not suitable for all investors and may be more volatile than traditional ETFs. They are designed for short-term tactical trading and not for long-term investment.

Investors should carefully consider a fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses before investing. The prospectus contains this and other important information about the fund and should be read carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible.

Distributor: Foreside Fund Services, LLC.