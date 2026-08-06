Brutus Broth Wins 2026 Pet Innovation Award For “Overall Cat Health Product of the Year”

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2026 Pet Innovation Awards today announced that Brutus Broth , the nation’s #1 bone broth for dogs, has been awarded “Overall Cat Health Product of the Year.” The Pet Innovation Awards is an independent recognition platform highlighting the most innovative companies, services, and products in the highly competitive Pet care industry. The 8th annual awards program highlights solutions and products shaping the future of pet care, from nutrition and wellness to grooming and safety.

After spending years establishing themselves as a trusted brand in the dog sector, Brutus Broth launched their cat line in 2026 to meet growing retailer and consumer demands. Brutus Broth’s Hydration & Gut Health Support Goat Milk for Cats and Cat Skin & Coat Broth adds real hydration and functional nutrients to feline diets. Human-grade, cat-safe, and designed to support hydration, digestion, and overall feline wellness, these products are especially beneficial for cats who don’t drink enough water. Both products have been evaluated and identified by Brutus Broth’s Veterinarian Expert as the most beneficial formulas possible for cats, and each product has been formulated with feline physiology in mind. The formulas are designed to hydrate and support cats from the inside out.

Hydration & Gut Health Support Goat Milk for Cats offers a highly digestible, naturally hydrating option for cats. With goat milk being gentler on the digestive system, it serves as a base for ideal daily hydration supplementation and provides a nutrient-rich, palatable way to meaningfully increase fluid intake for cats. The 100% pure ready-to-serve liquid topper requires no thawing, rehydrating, or mixing. It is made without gums, fillers, or preservatives and is ideal for kittens, adult cats, and seniors, including those with sensitive stomachs.

The Cat Skin & Coat Broth is fortified with Omegas 3, 6, and 9. The formula is built from sustainably harvested microalgae oil. The amino acids, nutrients, and functional supplements help to improve digestion and chronic digestive disorders, promote healthy skin, hair, teeth, and nails, support mobility, and can help boost energy levels. Each powder stick blends instantly with water to create a savory salmon-flavored broth topper that can be served on its own or used as a topper. It is ideal for picky eaters and cats of all life stages.

“We‘re not just filling shelf space. This was a deliberate, research-backed effort to enter the feline category the right way. According to our clinical trials, 85% of cat owners saw improved skin and coat, and 100% saw better digestion” said Kim Hehir, Co-Founder and President of Brutus Broth. “Thank you to Pet Innovation for this award. We developed these products to bring cats the same standard of quality and functional benefit that dogs have come to expect from us.”

The mission of the annual Pet Innovation Awards Program is to honor innovation and recognize excellence, hard work and success in a range of Pet Care industry categories, including Apparel, Food & Treats, Health, Personalized & Functional Pet Nutrition, Sustainable & Eco-Friendly Pet Products, Retail & Services, Senior Pet Care and more. The 2026 Pet Innovation Awards attracted thousands of nominations from around the world.

“Brutus Broth’s two formulas are resulting in healthy and hydrated cats. Hydration is a critical, but overlooked pillar of feline health. Cats are notoriously low water drinkers, with the consequences of chronic low fluid intake affecting nearly every system in their body, from kidneys to coat health. Traditionally, there haven’t been many healthy, functional options,” said Travis Grant, Managing Director, Independent Innovation Awards. “Brutus Broth changes that, delivering palatable and nutritionally meaningful hydration options for cats. Cat parents can now enjoy products that are thoughtfully formulated, easy to incorporate into daily routines, and backed by real science. We’re awarding Brutus Broth ‘Overall Cat Health Product of the Year!’”

The U.S. Pet Industry is poised for continued growth in 2026 after having reached $158 Billion in 2025. The humanization of pets has contributed to them living longer, healthier lives. From products and services that keep pets healthy, like food and supplements, to advances that enhance well-being, such as insurance and household items, pet owners are becoming more intentional, prioritizing care, wellness, grooming, and pet accessories in 2026.

About The Pet Innovation Awards

Part of Independent Innovation Awards organization, a global market intelligence and recognition program within the most competitive consumer categories, The Pet Innovation Awards honors the most outstanding and innovative companies, services, and products within the rapidly expanding pet care industry. The Pet Innovation Awards provides public recognition for achievements of pet care industry companies and products including Apparel, Grooming & Cleaning, Food & Treats, Health, Retailers & Services and more. For more information visit: https://petinnovationawards.com .

About Brutus Broth

Brutus Bone Broth, founded in 2017, is the #1 dog bone broth brand in the United States, specializing in the only bone broth recipes fortified with Vet-recommended levels of supplements for functional health. Available at grocery and mass retailers, online, and at pet stores nationwide. For more information on Brutus Bone Broth, including nutritional information, visit www.brutusbroth.com and follow us @BrutusBroth.

Media Contact:

Travis Grant

Pet Innovation Awards

Travis@petinnovationawards.com

949.667.4475