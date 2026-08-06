Summerwell Marvida Offers Single-Family, Townhome Rental Living where Cypress Meets Katy

CYPRESS, TX, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (August 6, 2026) — Greystar, a global leader in rental housing, investment management, development, and property management, announced today the opening of Summerwell Marvida, a 184-home rental community now welcoming residents in the heart of Cypress's Marvida master-planned community. Model homes are available to tour, with move-ins available immediately.

Summerwell is Greystar’s dedicated build for rent brand focused on developing purpose-built, single-family and townhome rental communities across the United States. This approach to build for rent adds single-family and townhome housing supply while striving to deliver efficient and scalable communities in target markets that need this product most.

“Summerwell Marvida is for people who want the full homeownership experience without the commitment,” Harris Green, Senior Director of Development for Greystar, said. “Most people don’t associate rental housing with a spacious home with a two-car garage, a personal backyard, and a resort-style pool—but that’s exactly what Summerwell Marvida delivers. The community is thoughtful and forward-looking and creates a true neighborhood where neighbors connect and grow.”

Summerwell Marvida's townhomes and single-family homes range in size from 1,548 sq. ft. to 2,020 sq. ft. in three- and four-bedroom layouts. Each residence features chef-inspired kitchens with professional-style gas cooktops, side-by-side refrigerators with in-door water and ice, and full-sized stainless steel GE appliances. Additional in-home features include vinyl plank flooring in the main bedroom, a dedicated laundry room with full-sized washer and dryer, smart home technology with keyless entry, pre-installed high-speed Wi-Fi, and double vanity sinks in select bathrooms.

The community amenities focus on a resort-style pool and fitness center, with a playroom connected to the fitness center so residents can work out without worrying about childcare. Additional amenities include outdoor grilling stations, a resident social lounge, and community-wide Wi-Fi.

Summerwell Marvida is ideally located within the award-winning Marvida master-planned community, zoned to the highly regarded Cypress-Fairbanks Independent School District. Just minutes from the Grand Parkway and I-10, residents enjoy easy connectivity to Katy, the Energy Corridor, and downtown Houston. The location also puts a wealth of shopping, dining, and entertainment within easy reach, including Costco, Katy Mills Mall, Typhoon Texas Waterpark, and Andretti Indoor Karting.

For more information, or to schedule a tour, please visit summerwellmarvida.com or call 281-473-9649.

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About Greystar

Greystar is a leading, fully integrated global real estate platform offering expertise in property management, investment management, development, and construction services in institutional-quality rental housing. Headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, Greystar manages and operates approximately $350 billion of real estate in approximately 260 markets globally with offices throughout North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia-Pacific region. Greystar is the largest operator of apartments in the United States, managing more than one million units/beds globally. Across its platforms, Greystar has over $79 billion of assets under management, including over $34 billion of development assets and approximately $36.5 billion of regulatory assets under management. Greystar was founded by Bob Faith in 1993 to become a provider of world-class service in the rental residential real estate business. To learn more, visit https://www.greystar.com.

Contact Info



Todd Usher

todd.usher@greystar.com

+1 703-966-4415