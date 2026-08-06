Toll Brothers Opens Rivington Landing Luxury Condo Community in Danbury, Connecticut

DANBURY, Conn., Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest luxury condo community, Rivington Landing, is now open in Danbury, Connecticut. Located within the award-winning and amenity-rich Rivington by Toll Brothers master plan, the community is now open by appointment at an offsite Sales Center within the master plan at 5 Reserve Road in Danbury.

Rivington Landing offers thoughtfully designed single-level residences with elevator access in a premier location. Home designs include a selection of six modern floor plans featuring two bedrooms and two bathrooms, with pricing starting from the low $500,000s. Each residence features a selection of Designer Appointed Features chosen by Toll Brothers design professionals at the Toll Brothers Design Studio.





Residents of Rivington Landing enjoy access to the award-winning amenities of the Rivington by Toll Brothers master plan, including a 15,000-square-foot clubhouse, outdoor pools, an indoor lap pool, walking trails, tennis and pickleball courts, bocce, and more.

Located near major commuter routes, Rivington Landing offers convenient access to shopping, dining, and entertainment options in the surrounding area, making it a premier choice for luxury living in Danbury.

"We are excited to open for sale at our highly anticipated Rivington Landing luxury condo community in Danbury," said Jack Lannamann, Division President of Toll Brothers in Connecticut. "With thoughtful home designs, high-end finishes, and outstanding amenities, Rivington Landing offers a luxurious low-maintenance lifestyle in an exceptional location.”





For more information on Rivington Landing, call (855) 999-8655 or visit TollBrothers.com/CT.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded in 1967 and became a public company in 1986 with common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” Toll Brothers builds new homes and communities in over 60 markets across the United States, serving first-time, move-up, active-adult, and second-home buyers. The Company also operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, landscape, and building components manufacturing businesses.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Most Admired Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2026 list of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the ninth year the Company has achieved this honor. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

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Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

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Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)