Broad Arrow Private Sales Presents Rare Lexus LFA Nürburgring Package and Marc Philipp Gemballa Marsien at The Quail by The Peninsula, A Motorsports Gathering

Grosse Pointe, Michigan, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Broad Arrow, driven by Hagerty (NYSE: HGTY), is extremely proud to present one of the defining supercars of the modern era, the Lexus LFA Nürburgring Package. Available through Broad Arrow Private Sales, this highly collectible supercar is one of only 64 LFA models produced with the desirable Nürburgring Package and one of only 25 delivered to the U.S.

It is the ultimate interpretation of Akio Toyoda’s vision to instill excitement into the brand’s vehicles, an achievement dramatically realized in 2009 when the LFA was first revealed at the Tokyo Motor Show. 500 LFAs were manufactured, but it is the Nürburgring Package that is the most exclusive, honoring the hat-trick of class wins by the LFA at the Nürburgring 24 Hours between 2008 and 2010. Each one is assembled by hand with an increase in power over the regular model and significant upgrades to aerodynamics, suspension, and the interior as well as an all-important reduction in weight.

This extremely rare pinnacle of Lexus design, engineering and craftsmanship is available for immediate acquisition via Broad Arrow Private Sales and will be displayed in ‘The Legacy of Japanese GTs’ celebrated class at the 23rd edition of The Quail by The Peninsula, A Motorsports Gathering on August 14. The LFA will be joined by an equally rare 2021 Marc Philipp Gemballa MARSIEN, presented on Broad Arrow’s stand at The Quail by The Peninsula, A Motorsports Gathering. The Private Sales offerings will be presented alongside 185 collector cars set for Broad Arrow’s inaugural edition of The Quail Auction, the official auction partner of the renowned motorsports and lifestyle event at The Quail Golf Club in Carmel, California. Taking place on Thursday August 13 and Friday August 14, this prestigious auction will feature some of the world’s most desirable pre- and post-war classics, motorsport icons, supercars and modern collectibles, marking Broad Arrow’s most significant auction catalog to date.

“The Lexus LFA made motoring history, putting not just Lexus but Japan firmly into the realm of the modern supercar,” says Alexander Weaver, VP of Broad Arrow Private Sales. “Not since the Honda NSX has a Japanese performance car attracted so much global interest among collectors and enthusiasts. The LFA Nürburgring Package combines motorsport-derived performance with the design, craftsmanship, and comfort that Lexus is renowned for, and we are thrilled to be able to present this pristine, low-mileage example during Monterey Car Week at The Quail.”

Driven only 72 miles at the time of cataloging, LFA No. 488 is finished in Whitest White with BBS Forged Graphite Wheels and an interior trimmed in two-tone white with red seats, headliner, carpets and steering wheel grips. At its heart is the ingeniously lightweight, 40-valve, 4.8-liter V10 engine, producing 563 horsepower with a titanium exhaust that created one of the most iconic soundtracks in the supercar world.

It boasts a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report detailing its ownership by three meticulous collectors and is supplied with original delivery items, including the owner’s books in a leather pouch, LFA vehicle delivery certificate, first aid kit, LFA branded car cover bag and a detailed history file.

From the incredible performance and intoxicating howl of the V10 engine at its peak, to the dramatic aerodynamics and beautifully handcrafted interior, this Lexus LFA Nürburgring epitomizes Japan’s desire for perfection and deserves its place in any of the world’s most discerning collections.

Broad Arrow will also present additional exciting cars available for private sale on its official stand at The Quail by The Peninsula, A Motorsports Gathering, including a rare 2021 Marc Philipp Gemballa MARSIEN. Marc Philipp Gemballa has been honoring the legacy of his late father, Uwe Gemballa, since 2021 and in his inaugural creation, the MARSIEN truly showcased his vision for what is undeniably one of the most famous names in the Porsche world. Based on the 992-generation 911 Turbo S, the MARSIEN is named after the red sands of the Al Faya Desert in the United Arab Emirates and pays homage to the Group B 959s that campaigned in the Paris-Dakar Rally.

Beneath its sculpted bodywork, so reminiscent of the 959, sits a RUF Automobile version of the 911 Turbo S 3.7-liter flat-six engine, with power upgraded in this example to 830 horsepower, capable of delivering a 0-60 mph time of 2.8 seconds and a top speed of 208 mph. KW Automotive suspension further endows the MARSIEN with genuine versatility and the ability for the standard 4.7 inches of ground clearance to be raised to 10 inches for off-road adventures.

Only 40 examples of the MARSIEN were produced and No. 21 is finished in Al Faya Pearl White Effect, a color limited to only five of those manufactured. The Exposed Carbon Fiber Exterior Package is in Tinted Blue with a matte finish and the interior with its original Porsche Carbon Fiber Bucket Seats and Club Sport rollbar, is trimmed in Dark Gray Alcantara with blue accents. Driven only 4,699 miles at the time of cataloguing, this Gemballa MARSIEN is one of the most unique modern supercars, one that is just as at home carving up a canyon road as it is taking to a desert trail.

Additional information on the Lexus LFA Nürburgring Package and the Marc Philipp Gemballa MARSIEN available via Broad Arrow Private Sales is found at broadarrowprivatesales.com. Attendees of The Quail by The Peninsula, A Motorsports Gathering are invited to view the cars in person at the August 14 event. All interested parties may contact at Broad Arrow car specialist at info@broadarrowprivatesales.com or by calling +1 313-312-0780.

The complete digital catalog for Broad Arrow’s inaugural edition of The Quail Auction is now available at broadarrowauctions.com. Event details and history files on all cars are also found on Broad Arrow’s website. Collectors interested in registering to bid are invited to speak with a Broad Arrow car specialist via broadarrowauctions.com or by contacting info@broadarrowauctions.com or +1 313-312-0780.

Editor’s Notes

Photo Captions/Credits: All images by Ted7/Courtesy of Broad Arrow Private Sales.

About Broad Arrow Auctions

Broad Arrow Auctions, driven by Hagerty (NYSE: HGTY), is a leading global collector car auction house founded in 2021 by industry veterans. As the fastest-growing auction house in its segment, Broad Arrow connects exceptional collector cars with enthusiasts worldwide through flagship events including The Broad Arrow Quail Auction (the official auction of The Quail by The Peninsula, A Motorsports Gathering), The Amelia Auction (the official auction of The Amelia Concours), The Porsche Auction in collaboration with Air | Water by Luftgekühlt, the Las Vegas Auction in partnership with Concours at Wynn Las Vegas, as well as international auctions held in partnership with Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este, Zoute Grand Prix, and Auto Zürich.

Learn more at broadarrowauctions.com and follow us on Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

About Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE: HGTY)

Hagerty is a company built by drivers for drivers, protecting 2.8 million vehicles in the United States, Canada and the UK. We make it easier and more enjoyable for enthusiasts to drive and celebrate the machines they love through innovative insurance products, live and digital auctions, engaging media and events, as well as the Hagerty Drivers Club, the world’s largest community of car lovers.

For more information, please visit www.hagerty.com or www.newsroom.hagerty.com.

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