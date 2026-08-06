PrivacyHawk Completes SOC 2 Type I Certification for Security, Confidentiality, and Privacy

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PrivacyHawk today announced it has successfully completed SOC 2 Type I certification, an independent audit confirming that the company's information security controls are appropriately designed to meet the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants' (AICPA) Trust Services Criteria for Security, Confidentiality, and Privacy. The audit was conducted by Percilchofe CPA LLC.

A SOC 2 Type I report evaluates whether an organization's controls are suitably designed, as of a specific point in time, to meet those criteria. For PrivacyHawk, it's a formal, third-party confirmation of something core to the product: that the systems handling customers' personal data are held to the highest rigor.

"Our entire business is built to help people protect their personal data. We hold ourselves to the highest standards of security as we believe it's what our users expect and deserve,” said Aaron Mendes, CEO and Co-Founder of PrivacyHawk. “This audit is one way to prove it instead of just saying it. We're already nearly complete with the Type II certification as well, which is an even harder test, demonstrating that our rigorous security standards hold up over months, not just on paper."

About the SOC 2 Type I Certification

SOC 2 (System and Organization Controls 2) is a widely recognized auditing standard developed by the AICPA for service organizations that manage customer data. A Type I report attests that an organization's controls are designed appropriately, covering the following Trust Services Criteria:

Security – protection against unauthorized access to systems and data

Confidentiality – safeguarding information designated as confidential

Privacy – handling of personal information in accordance with stated commitments and applicable privacy principles





About PrivacyHawk

PrivacyHawk helps people take back control of their personal data. The company's flagship products give users transparency, control, and protection of their personal data: from data broker removal, to first party data deletion, spam text and call blocking, dark web monitoring, data breach alerts, and automatically removes, unsubscribes, or alerts customers about data exposures, backed by identity theft protection and $5M in insurance. The company has 6 USPTO issued patents for its innovative data protection technology products. PrivacyHawk was founded in 2021, is headquartered in Los Angeles, and has helped over 2 million Americans protect their personal data.

Media Contact

Alejandra Rodriguez

Director of Marketing

ale@privacyhawk.com