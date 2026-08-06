Toll Brothers Selling Select Model Homes at Regency at Folsom Ranch in Folsom, California

FOLSOM, Calif., Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced it is selling nine of its professionally decorated and fully furnished model homes at Regency at Folsom Ranch, an exceptional 55+ active-adult community in Folsom, California. The homes available for sale include three model homes from each of the Sequoia, Redwood, and Tahoe Collections offering home shoppers the chance to own a one-of-a-kind residence in a resort-style setting near Sacramento.

Regency at Folsom Ranch features five distinct collections, with a selection of build-to-order homes and quick move-in homes available for purchase. The Sequoia, Redwood, and Tahoe Collections have been very popular with home shoppers and are nearing their final phases of home sites, featuring an impressive selection of luxury single-story home designs ranging from approximately 1,400 to over 2,400 square feet with 2 to 3 bedrooms, 2 to 2.5 baths, and 2-car garages. The nine professionally designed model homes now available for sale showcase sophisticated indoor-outdoor living spaces, expansive great rooms, well-appointed kitchens, versatile flex spaces, spa-like primary bedroom suites, and thoughtfully selected Designer Appointed Features throughout. Each model home is sold fully furnished, providing a seamless move-in-ready experience. The model homes are priced from the upper $800,000s.





Located within the highly sought-after Folsom Ranch master-planned community, Regency at Folsom Ranch offers residents an elevated active-adult lifestyle with exceptional resort-style amenities. Homeowners enjoy access to an 18,000-square-foot clubhouse, state-of-the-art fitness center, outdoor pools and spas, onsite market, pickleball courts, bocce courts, walking trails, and vibrant social spaces designed for connection and recreation, along with an onsite Lifestyle Director who curates a year-round calendar of events, activities, and social programming for residents. The community is conveniently located near shopping, dining, outdoor recreation, and major commuter routes throughout the Sacramento region.

“This is a unique opportunity for home shoppers to own one of our beautifully crafted and professionally decorated model homes at Regency at Folsom Ranch,” said Scott Esping, Division President of Toll Brothers in Sacramento. “These homes offer an unmatched combination of luxury design, move-in-ready convenience, and an exceptional active-adult lifestyle in one of the Sacramento area’s most desirable locations.”





The Toll Brothers Sales Center for Regency at Folsom Ranch is located at 3561 Olive Orchard Drive in Folsom, California. For more information, call 844-849-5263 or visit RegencyatFolsom.com.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded in 1967 and became a public company in 1986 with common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” Toll Brothers builds new homes and communities in over 60 markets across the United States, serving first-time, move-up, active-adult, and second-home buyers. The Company also operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, landscape, and building components manufacturing businesses.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Most Admired Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2026 list of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the ninth year the Company has achieved this honor. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2026 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169, ameck@tollbrothers.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at



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Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)