VelocityEHS Expands Safe Can’t Wait Initiative with the Launch of “Rewiring Risk,” a New Podcast Featuring Executive Conversations on the Future of Workplace Safety

CHICAGO, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VelocityEHS®, the global leader in EHS & Sustainability solutions, today announced the launch of “Rewiring Risk,” a new executive podcast series designed to elevate conversations around the future of workplace safety. As organizations face increasing operational complexity, shifting regulations, and rapid advances in artificial intelligence, “Rewiring Risk” brings together executive leaders, EHS professionals, and industry experts to examine how Environmental, Health, and Safety (EHS) is evolving from a compliance function into a strategic driver of business performance.

The podcast is the latest thought leadership channel supporting the VelocityEHS Safe Can’t Wait initiative, which celebrates EHS professionals through stories, insights, data, and conversations.



Today’s EHS leaders are navigating a dramatically different landscape than they were just a few years ago. Insights from the VelocityEHS 2026 EHS 360 Benchmark Report reveal organizations are accelerating investments in AI, connected technologies, and proactive risk management as expectations for EHS continue to expand beyond traditional compliance responsibilities.

To advance conversations around these topics, VelocityEHS created “Rewiring Risk,” where industry leaders can openly discuss the ideas, technologies, and leadership strategies reshaping the profession. The first season features candid executive conversations about the trends and technologies redefining modern EHS and operational excellence. The podcast is designed to foster a broader professional community, while giving safety leaders practical perspectives they can apply within their own organizations.

“The conversations happening around workplace safety are changing, and EHS leaders are being asked to do far more than ensure compliance,” said Matt Airhart, Chief Executive Officer, VelocityEHS. “These conversations are helping organizations navigate risk, embrace AI, strengthen operational resilience, and improve business performance. We created ‘Rewiring Risk’ to bring those conversations to the forefront and give safety leaders a place to learn from one another. When organizations begin viewing safety as a strategic advantage, not simply a regulatory obligation, they create safer, stronger workforces and better outcomes for their people.”

Season One Explores Three Critical Conversations Shaping Modern EHS:

The inaugural season of “Rewiring Risk” features three executive discussions focused on some of the most pressing issues facing safety leaders today:

Modern Infrastructure for Modern Risk: Rethinking the EHS Tech Stack

Matt Airhart, Chief Executive Officer, joins Ken Lupo, Chief Technology Officer, VelocityEHS, to discuss why legacy EHS systems can no longer support today’s operational complexity. They examine how connected technology and AI creates the foundation for proactive risk management.



Matt Airhart, Chief Executive Officer, joins Ken Lupo, Chief Technology Officer, VelocityEHS, to discuss why legacy EHS systems can no longer support today’s operational complexity. They examine how connected technology and AI creates the foundation for proactive risk management. Beyond Automation: The Rise of AI in EHS

Dr. Julia Penfield, Chief AI Officer, and Ashley Emery, Chief Marketing Officer, VelocityEHS, explore the practical applications of AI in EHS, the importance of responsible, human-centered AI, and how intelligent technologies can help organizations prevent serious injuries and fatalities.



Dr. Julia Penfield, Chief AI Officer, and Ashley Emery, Chief Marketing Officer, VelocityEHS, explore the practical applications of AI in EHS, the importance of responsible, human-centered AI, and how intelligent technologies can help organizations prevent serious injuries and fatalities. Safety as Strategy: How EHS Drives Business Performance

Marc Juaire, Senior Director and Head of Product, VelocityEHS, sits down with a leading safety professional to explore how forward-thinking organizations are using EHS to improve operational performance, strengthen resilience, and create measurable business value. Learn why the highest performing organizations treat safety as a competitive advantage instead of simply a compliance obligation.





Each episode in Season One is designed to move beyond compliance-focused discussions and explore the broader leadership, technology, and business decisions influencing the future of workplace safety.

“‘Rewiring Risk’ reflects how the EHS profession is evolving,” said Ashley Emery, Chief Marketing Officer, VelocityEHS. “Safety leaders are increasingly influencing executive decision making, digital transformation, AI adoption, and operational strategy. We wanted to create a platform that matches the importance of these conversations, one that brings together diverse perspectives and moves the profession forward.”



Part of the Broader Safe Can’t Wait Movement

The launch of “Rewiring Risk” represents another milestone in the broader VelocityEHS Safe Can’t Wait initiative, which seeks to elevate the role of EHS in organizations today. Safety is not simply about being compliant; it’s about creating safer, more sustainable organizations through proactive risk management, connected intelligence, and innovation.

The “Rewiring Risk” trailer and first episode are available now on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube, or wherever podcasts can be found. For more information, or to watch the first episode, visit the Rewiring Risk webpage at ehs.com/rewiring-risk.

About VelocityEHS

VelocityEHS is the global leader in EHS & Sustainability solutions, pioneering human-centered AI to make workplaces safer, faster. Protecting over 10 million workers worldwide, Accelerate®, the VelocityEHS Connected Platform, delivers AI-driven innovation across Safety, Ergonomics, Chemical Management, Operational Risk, Contractor Safety & Permit to Work, Environmental Compliance, and Sustainability.



With the deepest bench of certified experts, from Ph.D. AI/ML scientists to board-certified ergonomists and safety professionals, VelocityEHS ensures trusted, human-in-the-loop oversight. Recognized as a Verdantix Green Quadrant Leader, G2 Leader, ISO 27001 certified, and SOC 2 Type II attested, VelocityEHS empowers companies to outpace risk with speed and purpose. Learn more at www.EHS.com.

Media Contact

VelocityEHS Media Team | media@ehs.com