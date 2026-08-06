ImagineArt Moves from Generative AI to Agentic AI with Imagine Computer

California, USA, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SAN FRANCISCO, CA / August 6, 2026 / ImagineArt has spent the last few years proving that a bootstrapped company with a small team can compete at the highest levels of artificial intelligence. Not just compete, but also make millions in ARR in the process.

Now, the company wants to change what people expect an AI product to actually do.

The company is launching Imagine Computer , an all-in-one AI workspace powered by an AI agent designed to understand what a user wants to accomplish, determine the work required, and carry it out across multiple tools and workflows.

The shift represents a natural progression for ImagineArt.

The company was founded by three brothers - A hmed , A bdullah , and Zain - whose early careers were shaped by building and shipping software themselves. They created dozens of products, from photo editors to computer-vision applications, each teaching them something about building technology that people actually want to use.

When generative AI emerged, they saw an opportunity to apply those lessons to a much larger problem. That became ImagineArt.

Their vision was never simply to make just another image generator. It was to reduce the distance between what someone imagines and what they can actually create.

ImagineArt continues to serve more than 3.5 million monthly active users and competes with some of the biggest names in generative AI. Its flagship image generation models like Imagine 1.5 and Imagine 2.0 have ranked among the world's leading AI models and surpassed major competitors on several benchmarks, while earning recognition in 2025 for its realism.

Now, that original ambition is moving into a much larger arena.

"If generative AI shortened the distance between imagination and creation, agentic AI can shorten the distance between intention and execution."

That is the bet behind Imagine Computer.

Creation is solved, execution is the new moat

For much of the generative AI era, the promise has been straightforward: describe something, and AI will create it. That has already changed how people produce images, videos, documents and other forms of content. But creation is only one part of getting something done.

A business owner may need to:

Research a market

Create a product concept

Build a website or product dashboard

Write the copy

Generate product visuals

Prepare a presentation

Create advertising creatives

Launch campaigns

Connect those campaigns to platforms such as Meta and Google

Monitor performance

Understand what is working

Identify what deserves more investment

Iterate and launch again

The creative output is only the beginning.

The rest is distribution, execution and optimization.

And that is where ImagineArt sees a much larger opportunity for AI agents.

Meet Imagine Computer

At the center of Imagine Computer is an AI agent.

Rather than making users decide which application, model or workflow they need, the AI agent is designed to start with the objective.

Tell it what you want.

It figures out what needs to happen next.

It can:

Research information and synthesize findings

Create documents and presentations

Generate images and video

Produce graphs, charts and visual assets

Write and refine copy

Build websites and product experiences

Work across multiple stages of a project

Connect with external platforms and services

Monitor information and performance

Turn results into the next set of actions

The fundamental interaction changes from "What tool should I use?" to "What do I need to accomplish?" That changes the relationship people have with software.

For decades, we have learned to operate computers through individual applications: one tool to write, another to design, another to research, another to advertise. We move information between them and coordinate the work ourselves.

With agentic computing, the user can simply state the objective and let the AI agent coordinate the steps in between. A chatbot can only explain how to build a website. An agent can build one.

A chatbot can only tell you how to analyze a campaign. An agent can help monitor it.

A chatbot can only explain how to launch an idea. An agent can help execute it.

The difference is action.

That distinction is central to ImagineArt's vision of agentic computing.

The distribution problem

AI has made creation cheaper, faster and more accessible than ever. But making something is not the same as making it successful.

A product still needs a landing page.

A campaign still needs creatives.

A business still needs distribution.

An advertisement still needs to reach the right audience.

And once something is launched, someone has to determine whether it is actually working.

Imagine Computer is being built around this larger workflow.

The ambition is not simply to give users more ways to generate content. It is to connect creation with execution and execution with feedback.

Imagine a user launching a new product. Instead of moving between a dozen different tools, they could ask Imagine Computer to help take the product to market. The agentic computer could work through the necessary steps:

Build → Create → Launch → Measure → Learn → Improve → Repeat

The same principle can apply to a creator launching a campaign, a founder validating an idea, a marketer testing a new concept, or a professional turning research into a finished presentation.

The agent becomes the connective tissue between all of those actions.

From applications to agency

For ImagineArt, this is an evolution rather than a reinvention.

The founders began by building tools that removed friction from specific tasks. ImagineArt brought that philosophy into generative creation. Now Imagine Computer is extending it into the broader process of getting work done.

The torch is effectively passing from creation to execution.

And the company believes that is where the next major transformation in computing will happen.

Ahmed, Abdullah and Zain built ImagineArt around the conviction that technology should reduce the distance between an idea and its realization.

With Imagine Computer, that distance becomes much larger and much more ambitious.

The goal is no longer simply to help someone make an image, write a document or generate a video.

It is to help them take an idea from its earliest form, turn it into something real, put it in front of people, understand how it performs, and keep improving it.

All while the agent handles the work in between.

The bigger bet

ImagineArt has already demonstrated that a bootstrapped company can compete in one of the world's most aggressive technology markets.

Imagine Computer is a bet on something beyond that.

It is a bet that the computer itself is about to change. The next interface may not be a collection of applications waiting to be operated.

It may be an intelligent agent that understands what you are trying to accomplish and assembles the tools, information, and actions required to get there.

That future is still being built.

ImagineArt intends to help build it.

Because its founding belief remains unchanged:

"AI doesn't replace people. It replaces outdated ways of working."

About ImagineArt

ImagineArt is an AI-powered creative platform building tools that help people turn ideas into images, videos, designs, and other digital experiences. Founded by brothers Ahmed, Abdullah, and Zain, the company has grown from a bootstrapped startup into a global AI company serving more than 3.5 million monthly active users. ImagineArt develops its own generative AI models alongside creative applications, workflows, and recently introduced Imagine Computer.

Media Info

Organization: ImagineArt

Website: https://www.imagine.art/

Email: support@imagine.art

CEO Name: Ahmed Abubakar

SOURCE: ImagineArt



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