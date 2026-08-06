Research Frontiers Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Will Host a Conference Call at 4:30 p.m. Today

 | Source: Research Frontiers Incorporated Research Frontiers Incorporated

WOODBURY, N.Y., Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Research Frontiers Inc. (Nasdaq: REFR) announced its financial results for its second quarter of 2026. Management will host a conference call today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial and operating results as well as recent developments.

 Who: Joseph M. Harary, President & CEO
 Date/Time: Thursday, August 6, 2026, 4:30 PM ET
 Dial-in Information:1-888-334-5785
 Conference Link: https://join.broaddata.com/?id=research-frontiers
 Replay: Available on Friday, August 7, 2026 for 90 days at https://smartglass-ir.com/


“The second quarter continued to reflect the temporary impact of our principal SPD-Smart light control film supplier's reduced production, rather than any change in the underlying demand for SPD-Smart technology," said Joseph M. Harary, President and CEO of Research Frontiers. "Throughout this period our customers remained committed, we added a new licensee, continued advancing new applications including black SPD technology, and maintained our strong intellectual property portfolio. While near-term financial results in the second quarter were affected by reduced SPD film production, we believe the resource-related issues at Gauzy is nearing its conclusion and we remain confident in the long-term opportunities for SPD technology.”

Management expects during today’s conference call to discuss the status of developments at Gauzy including current SPD film production, and the Company's contingency plans to support future manufacturing capacity.

For more details, please see the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ending June 30, 2026.

About Research Frontiers

Research Frontiers (Nasdaq: REFR) is a publicly traded technology company and the developer of patented SPD-Smart light-control film technology that allows users to instantly, precisely and uniformly control the shading of glass or plastic products, either manually or automatically. Research Frontiers has licensed its smart glass technology to numerous companies that include well known chemical, material science and glass companies. Products using Research Frontiers’ smart glass technology are being used in tens of thousands of cars, aircraft, yachts, trains, homes, offices, museums and other buildings. For more information, please visit our website at www.SmartGlass.com, and on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Note: From time to time Research Frontiers may issue forward-looking statements which involve risks and uncertainties. This press release contains forward-looking statements. Actual results, especially those reliant on activities by third parties, could differ and are not guaranteed. Any forward-looking statements should be considered accordingly. “SPD-Smart” and “SPD-SmartGlass” are trademarks of Research Frontiers Inc.

CONTACT:
Joseph M. Harary
President and CEO
Research Frontiers Inc.
+1-516-364-1902
Info@SmartGlass.com

RESEARCH FRONTIERS INCORPORATED
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

  June 30, 2026  December 31, 2025 
  (Unaudited)  (See Note 1) 
Assets      
Current assets:        
Cash and cash equivalents $1,087,956  $664,299 
Royalties receivable, net of reserves of $1,534,850 and $1,384,850, respectively  207,955   408,666 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  159,730   70,969 
Total current assets  1,455,641   1,143,934 
         
Fixed assets, net  2,867   3,393 
Operating lease ROU assets  960,989   1,048,352 
Deposits and other assets  56,066   56,066 
Total assets $2,475,563  $2,251,745 
         
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity        
         
Current liabilities:        
Current portion of operating lease liability $152,960  $146,043 
Accounts payable  135,206   132,666 
Deferred revenue  69,068   - 
Accrued expenses  53,651   19,168 
Total current liabilities  410,885   297,877 
         
Operating lease liability, net of current portion  941,585   1,020,242 
Total liabilities  1,352,470   1,318,119 
         
Shareholders’ equity:        
Common stock, par value $0.0001 per share; authorized 100,000,000 shares, issued and outstanding 34,867,786 in 2026 and 33,648,221 in 2025  3,487   3,365 
Additional paid-in capital  129,926,946   128,552,068 
Accumulated deficit  (128,807,340)  (127,621,807)
Total shareholders’ equity  1,123,093   933,626 
         
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $2,475,563  $2,251,745 


 RESEARCH FRONTIERS INCORPORATED
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)

  Six months ended
June 30,		  Three months ended
June 30,		 
  2026  2025  2026  2025 
             
Fee income $222,665  $689,680  $86,346  $129,904 
                 
Operating expenses  1,148,598   1,412,398   627,216   775,922 
Research and development  274,234   331,963   128,884   169,086 
Total expenses  1,422,832   1,744,361   756,100   945,008 
                 
Operating loss  (1,200,167)  (1,054,681)  (669,754)  (815,104)
                 
Net interest income  14,634   25,811   9,586   11,278 
Other income  -   47,357   -   - 
                 
Net loss $(1,185,533) $(981,513) $(660,168) $(803,826)
                 
Basic and diluted net loss per common share $(0.03) $(0.03) $(0.02) $(0.02)
                 
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding  34,513,740   33,648,221   34,867,786   33,648,221 


RESEARCH FRONTIERS INCORPORATED
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Shareholders’ Equity
(Unaudited)

For the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2026

  Common Stock  Additional
Paid-in		  Accumulated    
  Shares  Amount  Capital  Deficit  Total 
Balance, January 1, 2025  33,648,221  $3,365  $128,177,193  $(125,576,223) $2,604,335 
Share-based compensation  -   -   175,204   -   175,204 
Net loss  -   -   -   (981,513)  (981,513)
Balance, June 30, 2025  33,648,221  $3,365  $128,352,397  $(126,557,736) $1,798,026 
                     
Balance, January 1, 2026  33,648,221  $3,365  $128,552,068  $(127,621,807) $933,626 
Issuance of common stock and warrants  1,219,565   122   1,374,878   -   1,375,000 
Net loss  -   -   -   (1,185,533)  (1,185,533)
Balance, June 30, 2026  34,867,786  $3,487  $129,926,946  $(128,807,340) $1,123,093 


For the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2026

  Common Stock  Additional
Paid-in		  Accumulated    
  Shares  Amount  Capital  Deficit  Total 
Balance, March 31, 2025  33,648,221  $3,365  $128,177,193  $(125,753,910) $2,426,648 
Share-based compensation  -   -   175,204   -   175,204 
Net loss  -   -   -   (803,826)  (803,826)
Balance, June 30, 2025  33,648,221  $3,365  $128,352,397  $(126,557,736) $1,798,026 
                     
Balance, March 31, 2026  34,867,786  $3,487  $129,926,946  $(128,147,172) $1,783,261 
                     
Net loss  -   -   -   (660,168)  (660,168)
Balance, June 30, 2026  34,867,786  $3,487  $129,926,946  $(128,807,340) $1,123,093 


RESEARCH FRONTIERS INCORPORATED
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)

  Six months ended June 30, 
  2026  2025 
Cash flows from operating activities:        
Net loss $(1,185,533) $(981,513)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:        
Depreciation and amortization  631   6,166 
Share-based compensation  -   175,204 
Credit loss expense  150,000   124,253 
ROU asset amortization  87,363   86,925 
Change in assets and liabilities:        
Royalty receivables  50,711   (2,413)
Prepaid expenses and other assets  (88,761)  (67,791)
Accounts payable and accrued expenses  37,023   (68,297)
Deferred revenue  69,068   71,563 
Operating lease liability  (71,740)  (63,798)
Net cash used in operating activities  (951,238)  (719,701)
         
Cash flows from investing activities:        
Purchases of fixed assets  (105)  (209)
Net cash used in investing activities  (105)  (209)
         
Cash flows from financing activities:        
Net proceeds from sale of common stock and warrants  1,375,000   - 
Net cash provided by financing activities  1,375,000   - 
         
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents  423,657   (719,910)
         
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period  664,299   1,994,186 
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $1,087,956  $1,274,276 



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Research Frontiers Inc. Nasdaq: REFR financial results Second Quarter 2026 Joseph M. Harary publicly traded technology
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