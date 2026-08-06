Research Frontiers Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Will Host a Conference Call at 4:30 p.m. Today

WOODBURY, N.Y., Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Research Frontiers Inc. (Nasdaq: REFR) announced its financial results for its second quarter of 2026. Management will host a conference call today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial and operating results as well as recent developments.

• Who: Joseph M. Harary, President & CEO • Date/Time: Thursday, August 6, 2026, 4:30 PM ET • Dial-in Information:1-888-334-5785 • Conference Link: https://join.broaddata.com/?id=research-frontiers • Replay: Available on Friday, August 7, 2026 for 90 days at https://smartglass-ir.com/



“The second quarter continued to reflect the temporary impact of our principal SPD-Smart light control film supplier's reduced production, rather than any change in the underlying demand for SPD-Smart technology," said Joseph M. Harary, President and CEO of Research Frontiers. "Throughout this period our customers remained committed, we added a new licensee, continued advancing new applications including black SPD technology, and maintained our strong intellectual property portfolio. While near-term financial results in the second quarter were affected by reduced SPD film production, we believe the resource-related issues at Gauzy is nearing its conclusion and we remain confident in the long-term opportunities for SPD technology.”

Management expects during today’s conference call to discuss the status of developments at Gauzy including current SPD film production, and the Company's contingency plans to support future manufacturing capacity.

For more details, please see the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ending June 30, 2026.

About Research Frontiers

Research Frontiers (Nasdaq: REFR) is a publicly traded technology company and the developer of patented SPD-Smart light-control film technology that allows users to instantly, precisely and uniformly control the shading of glass or plastic products, either manually or automatically. Research Frontiers has licensed its smart glass technology to numerous companies that include well known chemical, material science and glass companies. Products using Research Frontiers’ smart glass technology are being used in tens of thousands of cars, aircraft, yachts, trains, homes, offices, museums and other buildings. For more information, please visit our website at www.SmartGlass.com, and on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Note: From time to time Research Frontiers may issue forward-looking statements which involve risks and uncertainties. This press release contains forward-looking statements. Actual results, especially those reliant on activities by third parties, could differ and are not guaranteed. Any forward-looking statements should be considered accordingly. “SPD-Smart” and “SPD-SmartGlass” are trademarks of Research Frontiers Inc.

CONTACT:

Joseph M. Harary

President and CEO

Research Frontiers Inc.

+1-516-364-1902

Info@SmartGlass.com

RESEARCH FRONTIERS INCORPORATED

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

June 30, 2026 December 31, 2025 (Unaudited) (See Note 1) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,087,956 $ 664,299 Royalties receivable, net of reserves of $1,534,850 and $1,384,850, respectively 207,955 408,666 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 159,730 70,969 Total current assets 1,455,641 1,143,934 Fixed assets, net 2,867 3,393 Operating lease ROU assets 960,989 1,048,352 Deposits and other assets 56,066 56,066 Total assets $ 2,475,563 $ 2,251,745 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Current portion of operating lease liability $ 152,960 $ 146,043 Accounts payable 135,206 132,666 Deferred revenue 69,068 - Accrued expenses 53,651 19,168 Total current liabilities 410,885 297,877 Operating lease liability, net of current portion 941,585 1,020,242 Total liabilities 1,352,470 1,318,119 Shareholders’ equity: Common stock, par value $0.0001 per share; authorized 100,000,000 shares, issued and outstanding 34,867,786 in 2026 and 33,648,221 in 2025 3,487 3,365 Additional paid-in capital 129,926,946 128,552,068 Accumulated deficit (128,807,340 ) (127,621,807 ) Total shareholders’ equity 1,123,093 933,626 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 2,475,563 $ 2,251,745



RESEARCH FRONTIERS INCORPORATED

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

Six months ended

June 30, Three months ended

June 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Fee income $ 222,665 $ 689,680 $ 86,346 $ 129,904 Operating expenses 1,148,598 1,412,398 627,216 775,922 Research and development 274,234 331,963 128,884 169,086 Total expenses 1,422,832 1,744,361 756,100 945,008 Operating loss (1,200,167 ) (1,054,681 ) (669,754 ) (815,104 ) Net interest income 14,634 25,811 9,586 11,278 Other income - 47,357 - - Net loss $ (1,185,533 ) $ (981,513 ) $ (660,168 ) $ (803,826 ) Basic and diluted net loss per common share $ (0.03 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (0.02 ) $ (0.02 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding 34,513,740 33,648,221 34,867,786 33,648,221



RESEARCH FRONTIERS INCORPORATED

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Shareholders’ Equity

(Unaudited)

For the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2026

Common Stock Additional

Paid-in Accumulated Shares Amount Capital Deficit Total Balance, January 1, 2025 33,648,221 $ 3,365 $ 128,177,193 $ (125,576,223 ) $ 2,604,335 Share-based compensation - - 175,204 - 175,204 Net loss - - - (981,513 ) (981,513 ) Balance, June 30, 2025 33,648,221 $ 3,365 $ 128,352,397 $ (126,557,736 ) $ 1,798,026 Balance, January 1, 2026 33,648,221 $ 3,365 $ 128,552,068 $ (127,621,807 ) $ 933,626 Issuance of common stock and warrants 1,219,565 122 1,374,878 - 1,375,000 Net loss - - - (1,185,533 ) (1,185,533 ) Balance, June 30, 2026 34,867,786 $ 3,487 $ 129,926,946 $ (128,807,340 ) $ 1,123,093



For the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2026

Common Stock Additional

Paid-in Accumulated Shares Amount Capital Deficit Total Balance, March 31, 2025 33,648,221 $ 3,365 $ 128,177,193 $ (125,753,910 ) $ 2,426,648 Share-based compensation - - 175,204 - 175,204 Net loss - - - (803,826 ) (803,826 ) Balance, June 30, 2025 33,648,221 $ 3,365 $ 128,352,397 $ (126,557,736 ) $ 1,798,026 Balance, March 31, 2026 34,867,786 $ 3,487 $ 129,926,946 $ (128,147,172 ) $ 1,783,261 Net loss - - - (660,168 ) (660,168 ) Balance, June 30, 2026 34,867,786 $ 3,487 $ 129,926,946 $ (128,807,340 ) $ 1,123,093



RESEARCH FRONTIERS INCORPORATED

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

Six months ended June 30, 2026 2025 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (1,185,533 ) $ (981,513 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 631 6,166 Share-based compensation - 175,204 Credit loss expense 150,000 124,253 ROU asset amortization 87,363 86,925 Change in assets and liabilities: Royalty receivables 50,711 (2,413 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (88,761 ) (67,791 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses 37,023 (68,297 ) Deferred revenue 69,068 71,563 Operating lease liability (71,740 ) (63,798 ) Net cash used in operating activities (951,238 ) (719,701 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of fixed assets (105 ) (209 ) Net cash used in investing activities (105 ) (209 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Net proceeds from sale of common stock and warrants 1,375,000 - Net cash provided by financing activities 1,375,000 - Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 423,657 (719,910 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 664,299 1,994,186 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 1,087,956 $ 1,274,276



