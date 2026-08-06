American Coastal Insurance Corporation Announces an Additional $25 Million of Stock Repurchase Authorization

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Coastal Insurance Corporation (Nasdaq Ticker: ACIC) (“the Company”, “American Coastal” or “ACIC”) the insurance holding company of American Coastal Insurance Company (“AmCoastal”), announced that its Board of Directors authorized up to an additional $25 million of repurchases of the Company’s common stock. This additional authorization brings the total authorization under the previously announced stock repurchase plan to $50 million, with $30.6 million available as of August 6, 2026.

The stock repurchases may be made through solicited or unsolicited transactions in the open market, in privately negotiated transactions, pursuant to Rule 10b5-1 plans or otherwise, subject to business and market conditions and other factors, and at such times and in such amounts as management and the Board of Directors deem appropriate. The authorization has no expiration date.



About American Coastal Insurance Corporation:

American Coastal Insurance Corporation (amcoastal.com) is the holding company of the insurance carrier, American Coastal Insurance Company, which was founded in 2007 for the purpose of insuring Condominium and Homeowner Association properties, and apartments in the state of Florida. American Coastal Insurance Company has an exclusive partnership for distribution of Condominium Association properties in the state of Florida with AmRisc Group (amriscgroup.com), one of the largest Managing General Agents in the country specializing in hurricane-exposed properties. American Coastal Insurance Company has earned a Financial Stability Rating of “A”, Exceptional’ from Demotech, and maintains an “A” insurance financial strength rating with a Stable outlook by Kroll. ACIC maintains a ‘BBB’ issuer rating with a Stable outlook by Kroll.

Contact Information:

Alexander Baty

Vice President, Finance & Investor Relations, American Coastal Insurance Corporation

investorrelations@amcoastal.com

(727) 425-8076

Glen Akselrod

President & Founder, Bristol Investor Relations

ga@bristolir.com

(905) 326-1888