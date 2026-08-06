Coppernico Metals Secures Approximately C$1 Million Strategic Financing

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coppernico Metals Inc. (TSX: COPR, OTCQB: CPPMF, FSE: 9I3) (“Coppernico” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has closed a non-brokered private placement financing (the “Offering”) for aggregate gross proceeds of C$995,349.60. Under the Offering, the Company issued 2,843,856 units (the “Units”) at a price of C$0.35 per Unit. The Offering was placed with two subscribers, primarily including participation by Teck Resources Limited (“Teck”) to maintain its previous 9.9% interest on a non-diluted basis.

Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (a “Share”) and one common share purchase warrant (a “Warrant”). Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one additional Share at an exercise price of C$0.50 until August 6, 2028.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering to advance drill permitting and community agreements in support of future exploration activities at its Sombrero Project in Peru, to pursue additional corporate and project-related initiatives and milestones, and for general corporate and working capital purposes.

Ivan Bebek, Chair and CEO of Coppernico, commented, "We are pleased to have Teck's continued support through this financing, which follows our recently completed oversubscribed LIFE offering. We are entering into what we believe will be the most transformative chapter in our history.

After years of disciplined technical work, permitting, and community engagement, Sombrero is approaching a defining moment. As key drill permits advance, we are preparing to commence drilling at Sombrero in the second half of this year, a highly compelling copper-gold opportunity with the potential to deliver both exceptional grades and a district-scale discovery.

Sombrero is a unique exploration asset defined by the opportunities for grade and scale. With a strengthening copper market, a supportive long-term supply-demand outlook, and multiple catalysts now converging, we believe the foundation has been laid for a period of potential meaningful value creation. We look forward to advancing the project and the potential we see at Sombrero."

Teck’s Participation and Early Warning Disclosure

Under the Offering, Teck acquired 1,843,856 Units at a price of C$0.35 per Unit for aggregate consideration of C$645,349.60. Immediately prior to the issuance of the Units, Teck owned 17,546,580 Shares, representing approximately 9.1% of Coppernico's issued and outstanding Shares on a non-diluted basis. Immediately following the completion of the issuance of the Units, Teck now beneficially owns, directly or indirectly, or exercises control or direction over: (i) 19,390,436 Shares, representing a 9.9% interest in the current outstanding Shares on a non-diluted basis, and (ii) 1,843,856 Warrants. If the Warrants are exercised, Teck’s ownership percentage will increase to a maximum of 10.74% of outstanding Shares on a partially diluted basis, meaning if other Coppernico dilutive securities remained unexercised at the time.

In connection with Teck’s participation in the Offering, Teck is entitled to a two-year continuation (provided that Teck retains ownership of at least 8% of the issued and outstanding shares in the capital of Coppernico on a non-diluted basis) of: (i) its equity participation rights to maintain its pro rata interest in future financings, subject to customary carve-outs for incentive options and strategic acquisitions in respect of which Teck will have a top-up right and (ii) the right to match any third-party investor that purchases a number of Shares from Coppernico’s treasury that is greater than the number of Shares then held by Teck. Teck has also agreed that any proposed sale of its Shares and Warrants in excess of 2% of the Company’s issued Shares will continue to be subject to the Company’s right to promptly designate a preferred purchaser if it has one.

Teck has advised Coppernico that Teck’s purchase of the Units was made for investment purposes. Teck may determine to increase or decrease its investment in Coppernico depending on market conditions and any other relevant factors. This information is required to be issued by Teck under the early warning requirements of applicable securities laws. Teck’s head office is located at Suite 3300 – 550 Burrard Street, Vancouver, BC, V6C 0B3. In satisfaction of the requirements of the National Instrument 62-104 - Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids and National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues, early warning reports respecting the acquisition of the Units by Teck or its affiliates will be filed under Teck’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. A copy of Teck's early warning report to be filed in connection with its purchase of the Units may also be obtained by contacting Dale Steeves at 236-987-7405

All of the securities issued pursuant to the Offering are subject to a four-month hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws. The Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) has conditionally approved the listing of the Unit Shares and any Shares that would be issued on exercise of the Warrants, with final TSX approval expected upon the Company filing customary closing documents. The securities issued pursuant to the Offering have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons in the absence of U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from the U.S. registration requirements. These securities have been sold and this press release appears as matter of record only. Resales of any Shares or Warrants that may be placed within the United States will be restricted in accordance with applicable laws.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Ivan Bebek

Chair & CEO

For further information, please contact:

Coppernico Metals Inc.

Phone: +1 778 729 0600

Email: info@coppernicometals.com

Website: www.coppernicometals.com

Twitter: @CoppernicoMetal

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/coppernico-metals/

About Coppernico

Coppernico is a mineral exploration company focused on creating value for shareholders and stakeholders through diligent project evaluation and exploration, in pursuit of the discovery of large-scale high-grade copper-gold deposits in the Americas. The Company’s management and technical teams have a successful track record of raising capital, discovery and the monetization of exploration successes. The Company's objective is to become a leading advanced copper and gold explorer, and through its wholly owned Peruvian subsidiary Sombrero Minerales S.A.C., is currently focused on the Ccascabamba (previously referred to as Sombrero Main) and Nioc target areas within the Sombrero Project in Peru, its flagship project, while regularly reviewing additional premium projects to consider for acquisition.

The Sombrero Project is a land package of approximately 57,000 hectares (570 square kilometres) located in the north-western margins of the world-renowned Andahuaylas-Yauri trend in Peru. It consists of a number of prospective exploration targets characterized by copper-gold skarn and porphyry systems and precious metal epithermal systems. The Company’s NI 43-101 technical report, with an effective date of April 17, 2024, and as filed on SEDAR+ on May 23, 2024, focuses on the Ccascabamba and Nioc target areas of the Sombrero Project. The Tipicancha target was determined subsequent to the date of that report.

Common shares of Coppernico Metals Inc. are listed on the TSX under the symbol “COPR”, trades on the OTCQB Venture Market under symbol “CPPMF” and is quoted over the counter by certain dealers in the Unofficial Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol “9I3”. More information about Coppernico can be found on the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

Cautionary Note

No regulatory organization has approved the contents hereof.

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation (collectively, “forward-looking statements”). Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as “may”, “should”, “anticipate”, “expect”, “intend” and similar expressions and include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: the intended use of proceeds from the Offering; the advancement of permitting and future exploration activities at the Sombrero Project, including the anticipated commencement of drilling in the second half of 2026; the mineral potential of the Sombrero Project; Teck’s ownership and related rights, including the potential exercise of Warrants and future acquisitions or dispositions of the Company’s securities; and receipt of final TSX approval. No certainty can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be heavily relied upon. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Readers should refer to the risks discussed in the Company’s 2025 Annual Information Form and other continuous disclosure filings with the Canadian Securities Administrators, available at www.sedarplus.ca. These factors are not, and should not be construed as being, exhaustive. Accordingly, readers should not place heavy reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Any forward-looking information and the assumptions made with respect thereto speak only as of the date of this news release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information after the date of this news release to conform such information to actual results or to changes in the Company’s expectations except as otherwise required by applicable legislation.