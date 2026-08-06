Gevo Reports Second Quarter Results and Raises Financial Expectations for Full-Year 2026

 | Source: Gevo, Inc. Gevo, Inc.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO), a leader in renewable fuels, chemicals and carbon management, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30 and provided an update on its 2026 outlook, cash-flow expectations and strategic priorities.

“Gevo delivered strong second quarter operational results and unlocked significant carbon business revenue that is expected to begin in the third quarter, which supports increased expectations of full-year non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA1 outlook of more than $60 million,” said Gevo Chief Executive Officer Paul Bloom. “We have a strong, returns-focused business. Our carbon business strategy is working and Gevo North Dakota is a strategic asset for profitable growth. Exiting our ATJ-60 project in South Dakota and other non-core projects and recognizing a one-time, non-cash impairment reflects our disciplined approach to prioritize the most attractive near-term growth while enabling long-term value creation.”

Financial Highlights

  • Revenue of $47 million in the second quarter of 2026, which was affected by our annual planned downtime for maintenance that was completed in April. We do not expect any further operational downtime this year.

  • Gross profit of $36 million in the six months ended June 30, 2026, compared to $21 million in the same period last year, an increase that reflects six full months of benefit from the acquired Red Trail Energy, LLC assets as well as a strengthening of the Company's core businesses.

  • Net loss attributable to Gevo of $(177) million, or $(0.75) per share in the second quarter of 2026. Non-GAAP adjusted net loss attributable to Gevo2 was $(1) million, or $(0.01) per share.

    • The second quarter 2026 net loss attributable to Gevo includes a one-time, non-cash impairment charge of $176 million3 related to capitalized development costs associated with the Company’s ATJ-60 project and other non-core business activities.

    • This one-time, non-cash impairment charge reflects the Company’s decision to exit all activities related to low-carbon ethanol and sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) production in Lake Preston, South Dakota to focus on capital projects at Gevo North Dakota, including debottlenecking, the potential expansion of the ethanol plant to double capacity, and SAF production.

  • Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA1 of $11 million in the second quarter of 2026.

    • Our second quarter results did not include revenue relating to the Company’s recently approved new Canada Clean Fuel Regulation (CFR) pathway, which is expected to be included starting in the third quarter of 2026.

Business and Operations Highlights

“Gevo has a powerful growth platform centered on commodities, carbon and incentives,” said Bloom. “We have focused development around our existing operations, improving margins and near-term cash flow, with a portfolio of growth projects that we believe will create substantial shareholder value.”

  • Improved full year 2026 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA1 outlook: Gevo now expects full year 2026 non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA1 to be greater than $60 million, which is more than double the prior target of $30 million. The improved outlook is supported by:

    • Canada Clean Fuel Regulation Pathway: Approval of the Company’s new Canada CFR pathway in the second quarter of 2026 creates a large, additional compliance market opportunity for Gevo’s low-carbon ethanol, including recognition of credits associated with qualifying volumes previously delivered into that market. Gevo expects sales under this new pathway to be included in the Company’s third quarter 2026 financial results.

    • Section 45Z Clean Fuel Production Credits: Gevo is targeting monetization of more than $70 million in Section 45Z tax credits during 2026 compared to $52 million last year, as a result of continued low-carbon ethanol and renewable natural gas (RNG) production and improvements in the carbon intensity of those products.

    • Strong Operating Performance: Continued strong operating performance at Gevo North Dakota, expected sales growth from low-carbon racing fuel blendstock for high-end motorsports and demonstration-scale SAF, and cost management initiatives.

  • Increased cash flow: The Company expects substantial operating cash flow in the third and fourth quarters of 2026, supported by the improved 2026 non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA1 outlook and more than $70 million in expected Section 45Z tax credit monetizations for the full year 2026, of which $20 million in sales closed subsequent to the second quarter of 2026 and the remaining $50 million in sales and associated cash proceeds are targeted by year end.

  • Debottlenecking: Site improvement efforts at Gevo North Dakota remain on track, with debottlenecking activities expected to deliver increased low-carbon ethanol, coproduct, carbon capture and associated incentive volumes by approximately 10–15%, including 75 million gallons per year of low-carbon ethanol, starting in 2027.

  • Growth projects: Gevo continues to advance its portfolio of growth projects, including the planned expansion of Gevo North Dakota that would double production to about 150 million gallons per year of low-carbon ethanol and associated carbon capture and sequestration (CCS) which is targeting startup of operations in 2028, and the ongoing development of the ATJ-30 SAF deployment, while maintaining disciplined capital allocation.

  • Low-carbon ethanol production: Gevo produced 16.3 million gallons of low-carbon ethanol during the second quarter of 2026, compared to 16.8 million gallons in the same quarter last year, primarily due to planned downtime for maintenance completed in April.

  • RNG production: Gevo produced 95,939 MMBtu of RNG during the second quarter of 2026, compared to 92,138 MMBtu in the same quarter last year.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

Hosting today’s conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET will be Paul Bloom, chief executive officer, Leke Agiri, chief financial officer and Eric Frey, vice president of finance and strategy. They will review Gevo’s financial results and provide an update on recent corporate highlights.

To participate in the live call, please register through the following event weblink: https://registrations.events/direct/Q4I702120.

To listen to the conference call (audio only, non-participating), please register through the following event weblink: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/341485152.

A webcast replay will be available after the conference call ends on August 6, 2026. The archived webcast along with the earnings press release and slide presentation will be available in the Investor Relations section of Gevo’s website at www.gevo.com.

About Gevo

Gevo is a next-generation diversified energy company committed to fueling America’s future with cost-effective, drop-in fuels that contribute to energy security, abate carbon, and strengthen rural communities to drive economic growth. Gevo’s innovative technology can be used to make a variety of renewable products, including SAF, motor fuels, chemicals, and other materials that provide U.S.-made solutions. Gevo’s business model includes developing, financing, and operating production facilities that create jobs and revitalize communities. Gevo owns and operates an ethanol plant with an adjacent CCS facility and Class VI carbon-storage well. Gevo also owns and operates one of the largest dairy-based RNG facilities in the United States, turning by-products into clean, reliable energy. Additionally, Gevo developed the world’s first production facility for specialty alcohol-to-jet (ATJ) fuels and chemicals, operating since 2012. Gevo is currently developing the world’s first large-scale ATJ facility to be co-located at its North Dakota site. Gevo’s market-driven “pay-for-performance” approach regarding carbon and other sustainability attributes helps deliver value to our local economies. Through its Verity subsidiary, Gevo provides transparency, accountability, and efficiency in tracking, measuring, and verifying various attributes throughout the supply chain. By strengthening rural economies, Gevo is working to secure a self-sufficient future and to make sure value is brought to the market.

For more information, see www.gevo.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements relate to a variety of matters, including, without limitation, Adjusted EBITDA expectations, expected financial results from the new CFR pathway, expected future monetization of Section 45Z and other carbon credits, the financing and timing of our ethanol and CCS expansion project, our financial condition, our results of operation and liquidity, our business plans, our business development activities, financial projections related to our business, our ability to successfully develop, construct, and finance our operations and growth projects, our ability to achieve cash flow from our planned projects, and other statements that are not purely statements of historical fact. These forward-looking statements are made based on the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the management of Gevo and are subject to significant risks and uncertainty. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Gevo undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Although Gevo believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve many risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from what may be expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. For a further discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of Gevo in general, see the risk disclosures in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K and other filings made with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission by Gevo.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

This press release contains financial measures that do not comply with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), including non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted EBITDA. Non-GAAP adjusted net income excludes impairment of long lived assets, allocated intercompany expenses for shared service functions, non-cash stock-based compensation, the change in fair value of derivative instruments and executive severance from GAAP net income (loss). Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA excludes depreciation and amortization, impairment of long lived assets, allocated intercompany expenses for shared service functions, non-cash stock-based compensation, the change in fair value of derivative instruments and executive severance from GAAP net income (loss) from operations. Management believes it is useful to supplement its GAAP financial statements with this non-GAAP information because management uses such information internally for its operating, budgeting and financial planning purposes. This non-GAAP financial information also facilitates management’s internal comparisons to Gevo’s historical performance as well as comparisons to the operating results of other companies. In addition, Gevo believes this non-GAAP financial information is useful to investors because it allows for greater transparency into the indicators used by management as a basis for its financial and operational decision making. Non-GAAP information is not prepared under a comprehensive set of accounting rules and therefore, should only be read in conjunction with financial information reported under U.S. GAAP when understanding Gevo’s operating performance. A reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP financial information is provided below.

Gevo has not provided a reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA guidance measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures because of the inherent difficulty in accurately forecasting certain items excluded from GAAP, which have not yet occurred, are dependent on various factors, are out of the company's control, or cannot be reasonably calculated or predicted at this time. Accordingly, a reconciliation is not available without unreasonable effort.

1 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure calculated by adding back depreciation and amortization, impairment of long-lived assets, allocated intercompany expenses for shared service functions, non-cash stock-based compensation, the change in fair value of derivative instruments and executive severance and other non-recurring expenses to GAAP net income (loss) from operations. A reconciliation of non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA to GAAP is provided in the financial statement tables following this release. See Non-GAAP Financial Information above.

2 Adjusted net income (loss) is a non-GAAP measure calculated by adding back impairment of long-lived assets, allocated intercompany expenses for shared service functions, non-cash stock-based compensation, the change in fair value of derivative instruments and executive severance and other non-recurring expenses to GAAP net income (loss). A reconciliation of non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss) from operations to GAAP is provided in the financial statement tables following this release. See Non-GAAP Financial Information above.

3 The one-time, non-cash impairment charge of $176 million consists of $136 million of impairment of long-lived assets and $40 million of allowance for credit losses on refundable deposits as shown on the Consolidated Statement of Operations.


Gevo, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

 
  June 30, 2026 December 31, 2025
Assets    
Current assets    
Cash and cash equivalents $58,147  $81,163 
Restricted cash     28,770 
Trade accounts receivable, net  11,970   8,394 
Inventories  19,304   19,076 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  12,179   6,001 
Total current assets  101,600   143,404 
Property, plant and equipment, net  238,119   353,577 
Restricted cash     7,006 
Operating right-of-use assets  2,671   1,964 
Finance right-of-use assets  670   430 
Intangible assets, net  71,592   95,003 
Goodwill  43,558   43,558 
Deposits and other assets  32,504   73,987 
Total assets $490,714  $718,929 
Liabilities    
Current liabilities    
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $33,391  $36,508 
Deferred clean fuel production tax credits  3,344   41,115 
Operating lease liabilities  817   689 
Finance lease liabilities  92   273 
Total current liabilities  37,644   78,585 
Bonds payable, net     64,247 
Loans payable  167,239   100,503 
Operating lease liabilities  1,940   1,416 
Finance lease liabilities  613   394 
Asset retirement obligation  2,326   2,250 
Other long-term liabilities     365 
Total liabilities  209,762   247,760 
     
Redeemable non-controlling interest  7,789   4,832 
     
Equity    
Common stock, $0.01 par value per share; 500,000,000 shares authorized; 247,237,104 and 242,464,470 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively.  2,472   2,425 
Additional paid-in capital  1,303,403   1,298,064 
Accumulated deficit  (1,032,712)  (834,152)
Total stockholders' equity  273,163   466,337 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $490,714  $718,929 


Gevo, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

  Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,
   2026   2025   2026   2025 
Total revenues $46,501  $43,413  $89,449  $72,522 
Cost of production  19,918   17,265   40,150   38,711 
Depreciation and amortization  6,784   7,213   13,644   12,835 
Gross profit  19,799   18,935   35,655   20,976 
Operating expenses:        
Research and development expense  440   934   1,939   1,986 
General and administrative expense  12,882   10,783   29,097   21,867 
Project development costs  2,403   831   5,443   5,833 
Acquisition related costs           4,438 
Facility idling costs     591      1,195 
Impairment of long-lived assets  135,788      135,788    
Allowance for credit losses on refundable deposits  39,782      39,782    
Loss on disposal of assets, net  210      210    
Total operating expenses  191,505   13,139   212,259   35,319 
(Loss) income from operations  (171,706)  5,796   (176,604)  (14,343)
Other (expense) income        
Interest expense  (5,631)  (4,345)  (10,801)  (7,639)
Loss on extinguishment of bonds        (10,304)   
Interest and investment income  630   1,322   1,443   3,092 
Other expense, net  446   (44)  (1346)  (154)
Total other expense, net  (4,555)  (3,067)  (21,008)  (4,701)
Net (loss) income  (176,261)  2,729   (197,612)  (19,044)
Net income attributable to redeemable non-controlling interest  680   585   1026   540 
Net (loss) income attributed to Gevo, Inc. $(176,941) $2,144  $(198,638) $(19,584)
         
Net (loss) income per share - basic $(0.75) $0.01  $(0.84) $(0.08)
Net (loss) income per share - diluted $(0.75) $0.01  $(0.84) $(0.08)
Weighted-average common shares outstanding - basic  237,054,708   232,945,048   237,429,647   232,490,122 
Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted  237,054,708   236,839,117   237,429,647   232,490,122 


Gevo, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Stockholders Equity
(In thousands, except share amounts)

  For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2026 and 2025
  Stockholders' Equity Mezzanine Equity
  Common Stock Additional
Paid-In Capital
 Accumulated
Deficit
 Stockholders’
Equity
 Redeemable
Non-Controlling
Interest
  Shares Amount    
Balance, March 31, 2026 243,073,561  $2,431  $1,300,931  $(855,616) $447,746  $6,954 
Issuance of redeemable non-controlling interest                 
Non-cash stock-based compensation       2,558      2,558    
Stock-based awards and related share issuances, net 4,141,620   41   (41)         
Exercise of stock options 74,319   1   79      80    
Payments for tax withholdings on employee equity awards (52,396)  (1)  (124)     (125)   
Change in redemption value of redeemable non-controlling interest          (155)  (155)  155 
Net income (loss)          (176,941)  (176,941)  680 
Balance, June 30, 2026 247,237,104  $2,472  $1,303,403  $(1,032,712) $273,163  $7,789 
             
Balance, March 31, 2025 239,562,995  $2,396  $1,289,406  $(821,965) $469,837  $4,955 
Non-cash stock-based compensation       2,244      2,244    
Stock-based awards and related share issuances, net 2,278,595   23   (20)     3    
Change in redemption value of redeemable non-controlling interest          (124)  (124)  124 
Net income          2,144   2,144   585 
Balance, June 30, 2025 241,841,590  $2,419  $1,291,630  $(819,945) $474,104  $5,664 
             
  For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2026 and 2025
  Stockholders' Equity Mezzanine Equity
  Common Stock Additional
Paid-In Capital
 Accumulated
Deficit
 Stockholders’
Equity
 Redeemable
Non-Controlling
Interest
  Shares Amount    
Balance, December 31, 2025 242,464,470  $2,425  $1,298,064  $(834,152) $466,337  $4,832 
Issuance of redeemable non-controlling interest                2,009 
Non-cash stock-based compensation       4,661      4,661    
Stock-based awards and related share issuances, net 4,843,175   47   1,022      1,069    
Exercise of stock options 210,240   3   249      252    
Payments for tax withholdings on employee equity awards (280,781)  (3)  (593)     (596)   
Change in redemption value of redeemable non-controlling interest          78   78   (78)
Net income (loss)          (198,638)  (198,638)  1,026 
Balance, June 30, 2026 247,237,104  $2,472  $1,303,403  $(1,032,712) $273,163  $7,789 
             
Balance, December 31, 2024 239,176,293  $2,392  $1,287,333  $(800,237) $489,488  $ 
Issuance of redeemable non-controlling interest                5,000 
Non-cash stock-based compensation       4,142      4,142    
Stock-based awards and related share issuances, net 2,665,297   27   155      182    
Change in redemption value of redeemable non-controlling interest          (124)  (124)  124 
Net income (loss)          (19,584)  (19,584)  540 
Balance, June 30, 2025 241,841,590  $2,419  $1,291,630  $(819,945) $474,104  $5,664 


Gevo, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In thousands)

  Six Months Ended June 30,
   2026   2025 
Operating Activities    
Net loss $(197,612) $(19,044)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:    
Impairment of long-lived assets  135,788    
Allowance for credit losses on refundable deposits  39,782    
Loss on disposal of property and equipment  210    
Loss on extinguishment of bonds  10,304    
Stock-based compensation  4,661   4,142 
Depreciation and amortization  13,644   12,835 
Change in fair value of derivative instruments  (2,690)  (652)
Production tax credits generated  (32,014)  (21,494)
Other non-cash expense  2,203   1,274 
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisition:    
Accounts receivable  (3,576)  (3,634)
Inventories  (501)  (788)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets, deposits and other assets  475   (9,504)
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and non-current liabilities  (7,569)  10295 
Deferred clean fuel production tax credits  7,480    
Net cash used in operating activities  (29,415)  (26,570)
Investing Activities    
Acquisitions of property, plant and equipment  (21,369)  (11,077)
Acquisition of Red Trail Energy, net of cash acquired     (198,461)
Issuance of note receivable  (250)   
Net cash used in investing activities  (21,619)  (209,538)
Financing Activities    
Redemption of bonds  (68,155)   
Term loan proceeds  70,000   105,000 
Payment of debt issuance costs  (2,612)  (5,480)
Non-controlling interest     5,000 
Distribution to non-controlling interest      
Payment of prepayment penalty on redemption of bonds  (6,506)   
Proceeds from the exercise of stock options  252   182 
Payment of finance lease liabilities  (141)  (726)
Payments for tax withholdings on employee equity awards  (596)   
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities  (7,758)  103,976 
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents  (58,792)  (132,132)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period  116,939   259,033 
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $58,147  $126,901 


Gevo, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information
(In thousands)

  Three Months Ended June 30,
 Six Months Ended June 30,
   2026   2025   2026   2025 
Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA (Consolidated):         
(Loss) income from operations (GAAP) $(171,706) $5,796  $(176,604) $(14,343)
Impairment of long-lived assets  135,788      135,788    
Allowance for credit losses on refundable deposits  39,782      39,782    
Loss on disposal of assets, net  210      210    
Depreciation and amortization  6,784   7,213   13,644   12,835 
Other amortization  305      752    
Stock-based compensation  2,558   2,244   4,661   4,142 
Change in fair value of derivative instruments  (3,257)  2,080   (2,690)  (652)
Executive severance  582      3,293    
Non-recurring debt modification costs  29      771    
Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA (Consolidated) $11,075  $17,333  $19,607  $1,982 


  Three Months Ended June 30,
 Six Months Ended June 30,
   2026   2025   2026   2025 
Non-GAAP Adjusted Net (Loss) Income (Consolidated):         
Net (loss) income attributable to Gevo, Inc. $(176,941) $2,144  $(198,638) $(19,584)
Impairment of long-lived assets  135,788      135,788    
Allowance for credit losses on refundable deposits  39,782      39,782    
Loss on disposal of assets, net  210      210    
Stock-based compensation  2,558   2,244   4,661   4,142 
Change in fair value of derivative instruments  (3,257)  2,080   (2,690)  (652)
Executive severance  582      3,293    
Non-recurring debt modification costs  29      771    
Non-GAAP adjusted net (loss) income attributable to Gevo, Inc. $(1,249) $6,468  $(16,823) $(16,094)
Non-GAAP adjusted net (loss) income attributable to Gevo, Inc. per share $(0.01) $0.03  $(0.07) $(0.07)


  Three Months Ended June 30, 2026
  Gevo GevoFuels GevoRNG
 GevoND Consolidated
Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA (Consolidated):           
(Loss) Income from operations $(17,210) $(174,645) $1,183  $18,966  $(171,706)
Impairment of long-lived assets  1,382   134,406         135,788 
Allowance for credit losses on refundable deposits     39,782         39,782 
Loss on disposal of assets, net        210      210 
Depreciation and amortization  923      1,057   4,804   6,784 
Other amortization  (49)     235   119   305 
Allocated intercompany expenses for shared service functions  (2,505)     500   2,005    
Stock-based compensation  2,529      12   17   2,558 
Change in fair value of derivative instruments           (3,257)  (3,257)
Executive severance  582            582 
Non-recurring debt modification costs        8   21   29 
Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA (Consolidated) $(14,348) $(457) $3,205  $22,675  $11,075 


  Six Months Ended June 30, 2026
  Gevo GevoFuels GevoRNG
 GevoND Consolidated
Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA (Consolidated):           
(Loss) Income from operations $(34,032) $(175,329) $2,146  $30,611  $(176,604)
Impairment of long-lived assets  1,382   134,406         135,788 
Allowance for credit losses on refundable deposits     39,782         39,782 
Loss on disposal of assets, net        210      210 
Depreciation and amortization  1,825      2,005   9,814   13,644 
Other amortization        513   239   752 
Allocated intercompany expenses for shared service functions  (2,610)     605   2,005    
Stock-based compensation  4,616      21   24   4,661 
Change in fair value of derivative instruments           (2,690)  (2,690)
Executive severance  3,293            3,293 
Non-recurring debt modification costs        8   763   771 
Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA (Consolidated) $(25,526) $(1,141) $5,508  $40,766  $19,607 


  Three Months Ended June 30, 2025
  Gevo GevoFuels GevoRNG GevoND
 Consolidated
Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA (Consolidated):            
Income (loss) from operations $(12,366) $(376) $1,456  $17,082  $5,796 
Depreciation and amortization  779      1,374   5,060   7,213 
Allocated intercompany expenses for shared service functions  259      (259)      
Stock-based compensation  2,230      12   2   2,244 
Change in fair value of derivative instruments           2,080   2,080 
Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA (Consolidated) $(9,098) $(376) $2,583  $24,224  $17,333 


  Six Months Ended June 30, 2025
  Gevo GevoFuels GevoRNG GevoND Consolidated
Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA (Consolidated):          
(Loss) Income from operations $(33,350) $(1,100) $1,925  $18,182  $(14,343)
Depreciation and amortization  1,526      2,777   8,532   12,835 
Allocated intercompany expenses for shared service functions  (631)     631       
Stock-based compensation  4,167      (27)  2   4,142 
Change in fair value of derivative instruments           (652)  (652)
Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA (Consolidated) $(28,288) $(1,100) $5,306  $26,064  $1,982 


Media Contact
PR@gevo.com

Investor Contact
Eric Frey, PhD
Vice President of Finance and Strategy
IR@Gevo.com


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