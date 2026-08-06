Texas Roadhouse, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2026 Results

Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.75 per Share

 | Source: Texas Roadhouse, Inc Texas Roadhouse, Inc

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NasdaqGS: TXRH) today announced financial results for the 13 and 26 weeks ended June 30, 2026.

Financial Results

Financial results for the 13 and 26 weeks ended June 30, 2026 and July 1, 2025 were as follows:

                 
  13 Weeks Ended 26 Weeks Ended
($000's, except per share amounts) June 30,
2026		 July 1,
2025		 % change June 30,
2026		 July 1,
2025		 % change
Total revenue $1,679,976 $1,512,054 11.1% $3,313,142 $2,959,702 11.9%
Income from operations  142,788  146,341 (2.4%)  289,129  281,074 2.9%
Net income  121,933  124,085 (1.7%)  245,366  237,747 3.2%
Diluted earnings per share $1.85 $1.86 (0.7%) $3.72 $3.57 4.2%
                   

Results at company restaurants for the 13 weeks ended June 30, 2026, as compared to the prior year as applicable, included the following:

  • Comparable restaurant sales increased 6.2% and store weeks increased 5.0%;
  • Average weekly sales were $177,252 of which $25,369 were to-go sales as compared to average weekly sales of $167,350 of which $22,243 were to-go sales in the prior year;
  • Restaurant margin dollars increased 6.9% to $275.1 million from $257.3 million in the prior year primarily due to higher sales. Restaurant margin, as a percentage of restaurant and other sales, decreased 66 basis points to 16.4% as commodity inflation of 7.0% and wage and other labor inflation of 3.9% were partially offset by higher sales;
  • Diluted earnings per share decreased 0.7% primarily driven by higher general and administrative expenses and higher depreciation and amortization expenses partially offset by higher restaurant margin dollars and the impact of share repurchases;
  • Nine company restaurants and one franchise restaurant were opened; and
  • Cash provided by operating activities was $180.1 million and capital allocation spend included capital expenditures of $98.7 million, dividends of $49.3 million, and repurchases of common stock of $42.6 million.

Results at company restaurants for the 26 weeks ended June 30, 2026, as compared to the prior year as applicable, included the following:

  • Comparable restaurant sales increased 6.7% and store weeks increased 5.3%;
  • Average weekly sales were $175,708 of which $25,371 were to-go sales as compared to average weekly sales of $165,228 of which $22,195 were to-go sales in the prior year;
  • Restaurant margin dollars increased 8.6% to $539.5 million from $496.6 million in the prior year primarily due to higher sales. Restaurant margin, as a percentage of restaurant and other sales, decreased 52 basis points to 16.4% as commodity inflation of 6.6% and wage and other labor inflation of 3.9% were partially offset by higher sales;
  • Diluted earnings per share increased 4.2% primarily driven by higher restaurant margin dollars and the impact of share repurchases partially offset by higher depreciation and amortization expenses and higher general and administrative expenses;
  • 13 company restaurants and three franchise restaurants were opened; and
  • Cash provided by operating activities was $439.2 million and capital allocation spend included capital expenditures of $178.8 million, franchise acquisitions of $71.8 million, dividends of $98.7 million, and repurchases of common stock of $70.8 million.

Jerry Morgan, Chief Executive Officer of Texas Roadhouse, Inc., commented, “We are excited about the momentum in our business this quarter as continued strong traffic trends drove record average weekly sales. These results are a testament to the hard work, passion, and ownership mentality of our operators and their commitment to our mission, values, and purpose of Serving Communities Across America and the World.”

Morgan added, “Looking ahead, we continue to expect meaningful growth opportunities across all three of our brands. With a strong development pipeline, healthy balance sheet, and our disciplined capital allocation approach, we remain focused on expanding our footprint, investing in our people, and executing Legendary Food and Legendary Service that sets us apart. We believe this focus positions us well to continue creating long-term value for our shareholders.”

2026 Outlook

Comparable restaurant sales at company restaurants for the first five weeks of the third quarter of our 2026 fiscal year increased 6.2% compared to 2025.

Management updated the following expectations for 2026:

  • Commodity inflation of approximately 5%; and
  • An effective income tax rate of approximately 14%.

Management reiterated the following expectations for 2026:

  • Positive comparable restaurant sales growth, including the benefit of menu pricing actions;
  • Store week growth of 5% to 6%, including the benefit from franchise acquisitions;
  • Wage and other labor inflation of 3% to 4%; and
  • Total capital expenditures of approximately $400 million.

Cash Dividend Payment

On August 5, 2026, the Company’s Board of Directors approved the payment of a quarterly cash dividend of $0.75 per share of common stock. This payment will be distributed on September 29, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 1, 2026.

Non-GAAP Measures

The Company prepares the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). Within the press release, the Company makes reference to restaurant margin (in dollars, as a percentage of restaurant and other sales, and per store week). Restaurant margin represents restaurant and other sales less restaurant-level operating costs, including food and beverage costs, labor, rent, and other operating costs. Restaurant margin should not be considered in isolation, or as an alternative, to income from operations. This non-GAAP measure is not indicative of overall company performance and profitability in that this measure does not accrue directly to the benefit of shareholders due to the nature of the costs excluded. Restaurant margin is widely regarded as a useful metric by which to evaluate core restaurant-level operating efficiency and performance over various reporting periods on a consistent basis. In calculating restaurant margin, the Company excludes certain non-restaurant-level costs that support operations, but do not have a direct impact on restaurant-level operational efficiency and performance, including pre-opening and general and administrative expenses. The Company excludes pre-opening expenses as they occur at irregular intervals and would impact comparability to prior period results. The Company excludes depreciation and amortization expenses, substantially all of which relate to restaurant-level assets, as they represent a non-cash charge for the investment in restaurants. The Company excludes impairment and closure expenses as it believes this provides a clearer perspective of ongoing operating performance and a more useful comparison to prior period results. Restaurant margin as presented may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies in the industry. A reconciliation of income from operations to restaurant margin is included in the accompanying financial tables.

Conference Call

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. is hosting a conference call today, August 6, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss these results. The call will be webcast live from the investor relations portion of the Company’s website at investor.texasroadhouse.com. Listeners may also access the call by dialing (833) 461-5787 and using conference ID 639749828. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations website shortly after the conclusion of the call.

About the Company

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. is a growing restaurant company operating predominantly in the casual dining segment that first opened in 1993 and today has grown to over 830 restaurants system-wide in 49 states, one U.S. territory, and ten foreign countries. For more information, please visit the Company’s Web site at www.texasroadhouse.com.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the management of the Company. Actual results may vary materially from those contained in forward-looking statements based on a number of factors including, without limitation, conditions beyond management’s control such as weather, natural disasters, disease outbreaks, epidemics, or pandemics impacting customers or food supplies; labor or supply chain shortages or limited availability of staff or product needed to meet the Company’s business standards; changes in consumer discretionary spending and macroeconomic conditions, including inflationary pressures and the impact of tariffs; food safety and food-borne illness concerns; and other factors disclosed from time to time in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. These factors include but are not limited to those described under “Part I—Item 1A. Risk Factors” of the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 30, 2025. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors should take such risks into account when making investment decisions. Shareholders and other readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.


Contacts:
  
Investor RelationsMedia
Michael BailenMegan Pence
(502) 515-7298(502) 461-1878


 
Texas Roadhouse, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
 
  13 Weeks Ended 26 Weeks Ended
  June 30,
2026		 July 1,
2025		 June 30,
2026		 July 1,
2025
Revenue:            
Restaurant and other sales $1,672,913 $1,503,974 $3,299,602 $2,944,316
Royalties and franchise fees  7,063  8,080  13,540  15,386
Total revenue  1,679,976  1,512,054  3,313,142  2,959,702
Costs and expenses:            
Restaurant operating costs (excluding depreciation and amortization shown separately below):            
Food and beverage  591,525  511,324  1,165,827  1,002,315
Labor  544,001  495,049  1,078,620  975,024
Rent  25,247  23,028  49,960  45,505
Other operating  237,020  217,230  465,646  424,845
Pre-opening  8,492  5,464  15,128  12,276
Depreciation and amortization  58,341  50,744  115,184  99,544
Impairment and closure, net  153  111  153  139
General and administrative  72,409  62,763  133,495  118,980
Total costs and expenses  1,537,188  1,365,713  3,024,013  2,678,628
Income from operations  142,788  146,341  289,129  281,074
Interest income, net  1,021  1,044  1,566  2,345
Equity income from investments in unconsolidated affiliates  182  1,426  326  1,651
Income before taxes  143,991  148,811  291,021  285,070
Income tax expense  19,477  22,118  40,512  42,318
Net income including noncontrolling interests  124,514  126,693  250,509  242,752
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests  2,581  2,608  5,143  5,005
Net income attributable to Texas Roadhouse, Inc. and subsidiaries $121,933 $124,085 $245,366 $237,747
             
Net income per common share attributable to Texas Roadhouse, Inc. and subsidiaries:            
Basic $1.86 $1.87 $3.73 $3.58
Diluted $1.85 $1.86 $3.72 $3.57
Weighted average shares outstanding:            
Basic  65,696  66,373  65,809  66,429
Diluted  65,920  66,598  66,019  66,656
Cash dividends declared per share $0.75 $0.68 $1.50 $1.36


         
Texas Roadhouse, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
(unaudited)		 
         
  June 30,
2026		  December 30,
2025		 
Cash and cash equivalents $202,427  $134,709 
Other current assets, net  159,471   316,767 
Property and equipment, net  1,886,572   1,803,841 
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net  942,110   879,521 
Goodwill  275,036   242,220 
Intangible assets, net  26,485   17,742 
Other assets  179,965   154,672 
Total assets $3,672,066  $3,549,472 
         
Current liabilities  790,793   908,837 
Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion  1,004,717   943,070 
Long-term debt  50,000    
Other liabilities  246,762   215,863 
Texas Roadhouse, Inc. and subsidiaries stockholders’ equity  1,558,552   1,460,820 
Noncontrolling interests  21,242   20,882 
Total liabilities and equity $3,672,066  $3,549,472 


       
Texas Roadhouse, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
       
  26 Weeks Ended
  June 30,
2026		 July 1,
2025
Cash flows from operating activities:      
Net income including noncontrolling interests $250,509  $242,752 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities      
Depreciation and amortization  115,184   99,544 
Share-based compensation expense  26,902   23,249 
Deferred income taxes  7,799   (6,467)
Other noncash adjustments, net  2,324   2,472 
Change in working capital, net of acquisitions  36,509   4,430 
Net cash provided by operating activities  439,227   365,980 
Cash flows from investing activities:      
Capital expenditures - property and equipment  (178,845)  (169,912)
Acquisitions of franchise restaurants, net of cash acquired  (71,778)  (93,878)
Other investing activities, net  8,640   4,263 
Net cash used in investing activities  (241,983)  (259,527)
Cash flows from financing activities:      
Proceeds from revolving credit facility, net of repayments  50,000    
Repurchase of shares of common stock, including excise taxes as applicable  (71,845)  (60,414)
Dividends paid to shareholders  (98,663)  (90,292)
Other financing activities, net  (9,018)  (24,171)
Net cash used in financing activities  (129,526)  (174,877)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents  67,718   (68,424)
Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period  134,709   245,225 
Cash and cash equivalents - end of period $202,427  $176,801 


              
Texas Roadhouse, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Income from Operations to Restaurant Margin
($ in thousands)
(unaudited)
              
  13 Weeks Ended  26 Weeks Ended
  June 30,
2026		 July 1,
2025		  June 30,
2026		 July 1,
2025
Income from operations $142,788  $146,341   $289,129  $281,074 
              
Less:             
Royalties and franchise fees  7,063   8,080    13,540   15,386 
              
Add:             
Pre-opening  8,492   5,464    15,128   12,276 
Depreciation and amortization  58,341   50,744    115,184   99,544 
Impairment and closure, net  153   111    153   139 
General and administrative  72,409   62,763    133,495   118,980 
              
Restaurant margin $275,120  $257,343   $539,549  $496,627 
              
Restaurant margin (as a percentage of restaurant and other sales)  16.4%  17.1%   16.4%  16.9%


 
Texas Roadhouse, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Supplemental Financial and Operating Information
($ amounts in thousands, except restaurant margin $ per
store week and weekly sales by group)
(unaudited)
 
  13 Weeks Ended 
  June 30,
2026		 July 1,
2025		 Change
Company restaurants (all concepts)         
Restaurant and other sales $1,672,913 $1,503,974 11.2 %
Store weeks  9,457  9,010 5.0 %
Comparable restaurant sales (1)  6.2% 5.8%  
          
Restaurant operating costs (as a % of restaurant and other sales)         
Food and beverage costs  35.4% 34.0%(136)bps
Labor  32.5% 32.9%40 bps
Rent  1.5% 1.5%2 bps
Other operating  14.2% 14.5%28 bps
Total  83.6% 82.9%  
          
Restaurant margin %  16.4% 17.1%(66)bps
Restaurant margin $ $275,120 $257,343 6.9 %
Restaurant margin $/Store week $29,092 $28,562 1.9 %
          
Texas Roadhouse restaurants only:         
Store weeks  8,574  8,226 4.2 %
Comparable restaurant sales (1)  6.5% 5.9%  
Average unit volume (2) $2,380 $2,246 6.0 %
Weekly sales by group:         
Comparable restaurants (626 and 590 units) $183,982 $173,349 6.1 %
Average unit volume restaurants (20 and 28 units) $155,639 $144,493 7.7 %
Restaurants less than 6 months old (16 and 16 units) $180,822 $163,767 10.4 %
          
Bubba’s 33 restaurants only:         
Store weeks  742  668 11.1 %
Comparable restaurant sales (1)  1.3% 4.3%  
Average unit volume (2) $1,659 $1,645 0.9 %
Weekly sales by group:         
Comparable restaurants (48 and 43 units) $128,185 $126,812 1.1 %
Average unit volume restaurants (6 and 5 units) $122,880 $124,187 (1.1)%
Restaurants less than 6 months old (5 and 4 units) $159,187 $149,788 6.3 %
          
Texas Roadhouse franchise restaurants only:         
Store weeks  1,205  1,256 (4.1)%
Comparable restaurant sales  4.4% 7.0%  

___________________

(1) Comparable restaurant sales reflect the change in sales for all company restaurants across all concepts, unless otherwise noted, over the same period of the prior year for restaurants open a full 18 months before the beginning of the period, excluding sales from restaurants permanently closed during the period, if applicable.
(2)Average unit volume includes sales from restaurants open for a full six months before the beginning of the period, excluding sales from restaurants permanently closed during the period, if applicable.


 
Texas Roadhouse, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Restaurant Unit Activity
(unaudited)
 
  13 Weeks Ended 26 Weeks Ended
  June 30,
2026		July 1,
2025		Change June 30,
2026		July 1,
2025		Change
Restaurant openings        
Company - Texas Roadhouse 52 3  9 9  
Company - Bubba’s 33 32 1  3 3  
Company - Jaggers 1 1  1  1 
Total company restaurants 94 5  13 12 1 
         
Franchise - Texas Roadhouse - Domestic       
Franchise - Jaggers - Domestic 1 (1) 1 1  
Franchise - Texas Roadhouse - Int'l (1) 1 1  2  2 
Total franchise restaurants 11   3 1 2 
         
Total restaurants 105 5  16 13 3 
         
Restaurant acquisitions/dispositions        
Company - Texas Roadhouse 3 (3) 5 17 (12)
Franchise - Texas Roadhouse - Domestic (3)3  (5)(17)12 
         
Restaurants open at the end of the quarter        
Company - Texas Roadhouse 662634 28     
Company - Bubba’s 33 5952 7     
Company - Jaggers 119 2     
Total company restaurants 732695 37     
         
Franchise - Texas Roadhouse - Domestic 3139 (8)    
Franchise - Jaggers - Domestic 65 1     
Franchise - Texas Roadhouse - Int'l (1) 6257 5     
Franchise - Jaggers - Int'l 11      
Total franchise restaurants 100102 (2)    
         
Total restaurants 832797 35     

___________________

(1)Includes a U.S. territory.



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