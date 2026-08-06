Global Aerospace's SM4 Aviation Safety Program Provides the Essentials on the Introduction of Part 108 and Why it Matters for Drone Operators

Morris Plains, NJ, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Over the past several years, advanced drone operations in the United States have largely followed a predictable path: Organizations operated under FAA Part 107 and expanded their capabilities through waivers, particularly for Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) missions. This approach proved effective, allowing teams to safely push the boundaries of what drones could do.

But today, the landscape is changing—though not always in the ways the headlines would have you believe.

The Headlines vs. Reality

Two dominant narratives are shaping conversations in the drone industry:

“Part 108 will unlock BVLOS”

“DJI is getting banned”

While both are relevant, neither tells the entire story. BVLOS operations have already been occurring for years, enabled by waivers and operational ingenuity. The real shift is not about what’s possible—it’s about what will remain sustainable, scalable and compliant as the industry moves forward.

Why This Matters for Drone Operators

If you’re currently operating under Part 107, these changes might not immediately disrupt your day-to-day missions. However, they will affect critical decisions, such as:

Which aircraft to invest in

How you train and develop your team

Whether your program can scale effectively

How you maintain ongoing regulatory compliance

In short, the definition of a “professional drone program” is evolving—from simply flying missions to architecting robust, compliant systems.

The Real Shift: From Operations to Systems

Under the waiver model, organizations demonstrated safety through operational justification. This meant building credibility with the FAA using layered mitigations such as visual observers, defined airspace boundaries, structured procedures and human oversight. If you could prove your operation was safe, approval often followed.

This approach rewarded careful planning and adaptability. But the introduction of Part 108 changes the rules.

What Part 108 Changes

With Part 108, the burden of proof shifts from demonstrating the safety of individual missions to proving that entire systems operate consistently, predictably and verifiably. Instead of asking, “Can this specific mission be conducted safely?” the new question becomes, “Does this system always perform reliably and meet defined standards?”

Detect-and-avoid capabilities must be measurable and testable.

Command-and-control links must be clearly defined and performance-bound.

Safety must be engineered into the system itself, not just ensured through operational mitigations.

The industry is moving from a world of exceptions to one of standards.

Why Many Current Operations Won’t Scale

Many successful BVLOS operations today depend on human safeguards, procedural consistency and temporary mitigations. This includes networks of visual observers, manual coordination and operating in segmented zones.

While these methods have been effective, they don’t scale into a regulatory environment that increasingly expects system-level validation and repeatability. Programs that rely heavily on human intervention or ad-hoc solutions will encounter significant challenges.

The DJI Factor: A Question of Continuity

Much of the conversation about DJI drones centers on the threat of an outright ban. In reality, the issue is more nuanced and long-term. Most existing fleets are still operational and make up a significant portion of the industry’s capacity.

The real concern is continuity: What happens when it’s time to replace aircraft? Can supply chains be trusted? Will firmware updates and technical support stay consistent? Will these platforms continue to meet evolving regulatory standards?

Legislative actions, like the American Security Drone Act of 2023, suggest that government and public-sector programs may face increasing restrictions on certain platforms. The risk isn’t an abrupt grounding—it’s a gradual erosion of fleets that weren’t designed to be irreplaceable.

Where Regulatory and Supply Chain Pressures Meet

The intersection of system-level regulatory requirements and uncertainty around key drone platforms raises an urgent question for drone programs: Will your system still be viable in three years?

This is the challenge advanced drone organizations are working to address right now.

How Leading Programs Are Responding

The most forward-thinking programs aren’t betting everything on a single transition. Instead, they’re splitting their efforts between two layers:

1. Operational Layer (Today)

Maximizing efficiency and throughput with current platforms (often still using DJI drones)

Focusing on immediate mission objectives

2. Future Layer (Tomorrow)

Building for compliance, scalability and long-term viability

Testing alternative aircraft and systems

Investing in persistent infrastructure and robust software

The second layer may not be as efficient right now, but it is much better positioned for where the industry is heading.

From Missions to Infrastructure

The definition of drone work is also changing. The industry is moving beyond individual missions to persistent, system-based operations. This shift includes:

Fixed launch locations

Repeatable flight corridors

Remote operations centers

Software platforms coordinating multiple aircraft

The drone itself is becoming just one part of a larger, integrated operational system.

The Hidden Requirement: Data, Proof and Accountability

As drone operations mature, so do the expectations of regulators and stakeholders. It’s no longer enough to fly safely. You must continuously prove it. This means robust operational logging, compliance validation, system performance monitoring and the ability to reconstruct operations for audit and review.

Operational traceability

Remote ID and airspace authorization validation

Defensible safety documentation

Safety is no longer just practiced. Safety must be documented, validated and defensible.

What This Means for Drone Training

With the industry’s evolution, training must keep pace. Pilots will need to go beyond flight proficiency, gaining:

A working knowledge of BVLOS frameworks

Awareness of emerging regulations

Insight into platform and supply chain risks

Expertise in system-level operations and compliance

The focus is shifting from simply training pilots to developing well-rounded, program-ready operators.

What You Should Be Doing Right Now

Whether you’re an independent operator or managing a large-scale program, now is the time to prepare. Start by:

Evaluating your reliance on waivers and human mitigations

Assessing your dependency on specific platforms

Exploring alternative aircraft and systems

Investing in compliance tracking and operational data systems

Expanding training beyond basic flight skills

These steps don’t require an immediate overhaul, but they do demand intentional planning and action.

Final Thoughts

This transition isn’t happening overnight—but it’s inevitable. The organizations that will thrive in the coming years aren’t those who excelled under the waiver-based model, but those who recognized early that the landscape was changing.

The future of drone operations won’t be built on exceptions—it will rest on robust, scalable systems designed to last.

About Global Aerospace SM4 Aviation Safety Program

The Global Aerospace SM4 Safety Program has revolutionized the way insurance specialists help their clients achieve higher levels of operational safety. SM4 was built on the concept of integrating four critical safety components: planning, prevention, response and recovery. Its mission is to help organizations manage risk, enrich training efforts, strengthen safety culture and improve safety management systems. https://sm4.global-aero.com/

Global Aerospace SM4 Aviation Safety Program Media Contact

Suzanne Keneally

Vice President, Group Head of Communications

+1 973-490-8588

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