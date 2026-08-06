StepStone Group Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2027 Results

 | Source: StepStone Group Inc StepStone Group Inc

NEW YORK, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StepStone Group Inc. (Nasdaq: STEP), a global private markets investment firm focused on providing customized investment solutions and advisory and data services, today reported results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. This represents results for the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2027. The Board of Directors of the Company has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.33 per share of Class A common stock, payable on September 15, 2026, to the holders of record as of the close of business on August 31, 2026.

StepStone issued a full detailed presentation of its first quarter fiscal 2027 results, which can be accessed by visiting the Company’s website at https://shareholders.stepstonegroup.com.

Webcast and Earnings Conference Call

Management will host a webcast and conference call today, Thursday, August 6, 2026, at 5:00 pm ET to discuss the Company’s results for the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2027. The webcast will be made available on the Shareholders section of the Company’s website at https://shareholders.stepstonegroup.com. To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time to register. A replay will also be available on the Shareholders section of the Company’s website approximately two hours after the conclusion of the event.

To join as a live participant in the question and answer portion of the call, participants must register at https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIb7358a7075e744b1b4ef2e638196914a. Upon registering you will receive the dial-in number and a PIN to join the call as well as an email confirmation with the details.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc. (Nasdaq: STEP) is a global private markets investment firm focused on providing customized investment solutions and advisory and data services to its clients. As of June 30, 2026, StepStone was responsible for approximately $913 billion of total capital, including $245 billion of assets under management. StepStone’s clients include some of the world’s largest public and private defined benefit and defined contribution pension funds, sovereign wealth funds and insurance companies, as well as prominent endowments, foundations, family offices and private wealth clients, which include high-net-worth and mass affluent individuals. StepStone partners with its clients to develop and build private markets portfolios designed to meet their specific objectives across the private equity, infrastructure, private debt and real estate asset classes.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “estimate,” “expect,” “future,” “intend,” “may,” “plan” and “will” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements reflect management’s current plans, estimates and expectations and are inherently uncertain. The inclusion of any forward-looking information in this release should not be regarded as a representation that the future plans, estimates or expectations contemplated will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, global and domestic market and business conditions, our successful execution of business and growth strategies, the favorability of the private markets fundraising environment, successful integration of acquired businesses and regulatory factors relevant to our business, as well as assumptions relating to our operations, financial results, financial condition, business prospects, growth strategy and liquidity and the risks and uncertainties described in greater detail under the “Risk Factors” section of our annual report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on May 27, 2026, and in our subsequent reports filed with the SEC, as such factors may be updated from time to time. We undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), we use the following non-GAAP financial measures: fee revenues, adjusted revenues, adjusted net income (on both a pre-tax and after-tax basis), adjusted net income per share, adjusted weighted-average shares, fee-related earnings, fee-related earnings margin, gross realized performance fees and performance fee-related earnings. We have provided this non-GAAP financial information, which is not calculated or presented in accordance with GAAP, as information supplemental and in addition to the financial measures presented in this earnings release that are calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Such non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered superior to, as a substitute for or alternative to, and should be considered in conjunction with, the GAAP financial measures presented in this earnings release. The presentation of these measures should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. In addition, the non-GAAP financial measures in this earnings release may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies in our industry or across different industries. For definitions of these non-GAAP measures and reconciliations to applicable GAAP measures, please see the section titled “Non-GAAP Financial Measures: Definitions and Reconciliations.”

Financial Highlights and Key Business Drivers/Operating Metrics  
 Three Months Ended Percentage Change
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts and where noted)June 30, 2025September 30, 2025December 31, 2025March 31, 2026June 30, 2026 vs. FQ1'26
Financial Highlights       
GAAP Results       
Management and advisory fees, net$211,173 $215,489 $239,932 $259,871 $269,171  27%
Total revenues 364,287  454,225  586,511  588,580  378,889  4%
Total performance fees 153,114  238,736  346,579  328,709  109,718  (28)%
Net income (loss) (12,011) (575,490) (162,435) 6,660  (170,366) na
Net loss per share of Class A common stock:       
Basic$(0.49)$(4.66)$(1.55)$(0.10)$(1.41) 186%
Diluted$(0.49)$(4.66)$(1.55)$(0.10)$(1.41) 186%
Weighted-average shares of Class A common stock:       
Basic 77,846,710  78,561,587  79,465,039  80,297,984  81,995,674  5%
Diluted 77,846,710  78,561,587  79,465,039  80,297,984  81,995,674  5%
Quarterly dividend per share of Class A common stock(1)$0.24 $0.28 $0.28 $0.28 $0.28  17%
Supplemental dividend per share of Class A common stock(2)$0.40 $ $ $ $0.55  38%
Accrued carried interest allocations 1,585,209  1,733,922  1,835,862  2,036,892  2,080,443  31%
        
Non-GAAP Results(3)       
Fee revenues$212,740 $217,461 $241,133 $260,285 $270,934  27%
Adjusted revenues 237,467  282,342  494,500  305,841  300,595  27%
Fee-related earnings (“FRE”) 81,246  78,633  89,236  105,334  105,609  30%
FRE margin 38% 36% 37% 40% 39%  
Gross realized performance fees 24,727  64,881  253,367  45,556  29,661  20%
Performance fee-related earnings (“PRE”) 13,022  33,886  131,152  17,894  15,799  21%
Adjusted net income (“ANI”) 48,534  66,709  79,858  69,459  60,295  24%
Adjusted weighted-average shares 122,292,943  122,462,594  122,590,230  122,481,335  125,893,054  3%
ANI per share$0.40 $0.54 $0.65 $0.57 $0.48  20%
        
Key Business Drivers/Operating Metrics(in billions)       
Assets under management (“AUM”)(4)$199.3 $209.1 $219.8 $233.3 $245.4  23%
Assets under advisement (“AUA”)(4) 524.2  561.6  591.3  651.8  667.9  27%
Fee-earning AUM (“FEAUM”) 127.2  132.8  138.6  144.0  153.6  21%
Undeployed fee-earning capital (“UFEC”) 28.7  29.8  32.7  40.1  39.3  37%

_______________________________
(1)      Dividends paid, as reported in this table, relate to the preceding quarterly period in which they were earned.
(2)      The supplemental cash dividend relates to earnings in respect of our full fiscal years 2025 and 2026, respectively.
(3)      Fee revenues, adjusted revenues, FRE, FRE margin, gross realized performance fees, PRE, ANI, adjusted weighted-average shares and ANI per share are non-GAAP measures. See the definitions of these measures and reconciliations to the respective, most comparable GAAP measures under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures: Definitions and Reconciliations.”
(4)      AUM/AUA reflects final data for the prior period, adjusted for net new client account activity through the period presented. Does not include post-period investment valuation or cash activity. Net asset value (“NAV”) data for underlying investments is as of the prior period, as reported by underlying managers up to the business day occurring on or after 100 days, or 115 days at the fiscal year-end, following the prior period end. When NAV data is not available by the business day occurring on or after 100 days, or 115 days at the fiscal year-end, following the prior period end, such NAVs are adjusted for cash activity following the last available reported NAV.

StepStone Group Inc.
GAAP Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
 As of
 June 30, 2026 March 31, 2026
Assets   
Cash and cash equivalents$201,167  $213,065 
Restricted cash 581   579 
Fees and accounts receivable 109,711   133,287 
Due from affiliates 153,019   113,150 
Investments:   
Investments in funds 264,450   249,447 
Accrued carried interest allocations 2,080,443   2,036,892 
Legacy Greenspring investments in funds and accrued carried interest allocations(1) 783,847   752,776 
Deferred income tax assets 663,333   614,788 
Lease right-of-use assets, net 95,222   81,565 
Other assets and receivables 59,861   58,946 
Intangibles, net 212,855   223,044 
Goodwill 580,542   580,542 
Assets of Consolidated Funds 2,562,643   1,704,621 
Total assets$7,767,674  $6,762,702 
Liabilities and stockholders’ equity   
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities$84,915  $102,685 
Accrued compensation and benefits 2,681,305   2,360,770 
Accrued carried interest-related compensation 1,145,080   1,100,604 
Legacy Greenspring accrued carried interest-related compensation(1) 656,035   619,186 
Due to affiliates 366,798   362,833 
Lease liabilities 116,465   103,600 
Debt obligations 270,898   270,572 
Liabilities of Consolidated Funds 1,206,522   956,426 
Total liabilities 6,528,018   5,876,676 
Redeemable non-controlling interests in Consolidated Funds 259,913   186,236 
Redeemable non-controlling interests in subsidiaries 9,214   8,777 
Stockholders’ equity:   
Class A common stock, $0.001 par value, 650,000,000 authorized; 82,340,884 and 80,703,553 issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2026 and March 31, 2026, respectively 82   81 
Class B common stock, $0.001 par value, 125,000,000 authorized; 38,387,761 and 38,637,761 issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2026 and March 31, 2026, respectively 38   39 
Additional paid-in capital 541,815   482,057 
Accumulated deficit (1,082,511)  (896,879)
Accumulated other comprehensive income 1,376   1,143 
Total StepStone Group Inc. stockholders’ equity (539,200)  (413,559)
Non-controlling interests in subsidiaries 1,867,651   1,373,242 
Non-controlling interests in legacy Greenspring entities(1) 127,812   133,590 
Non-controlling interests in the Partnership (485,734)  (402,260)
Total stockholders’ equity 970,529   691,013 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$7,767,674  $6,762,702 

(1)      Reflects amounts attributable to consolidated VIEs for which the Company did not acquire any direct economic interests.

StepStone Group Inc.
GAAP Condensed Consolidated Statements of Loss (Unaudited)
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
 Three Months Ended June 30,
  2026   2025 
Revenues   
Management and advisory fees, net$269,171  $211,173 
Performance fees:   
Incentive fees    190 
Carried interest allocations:   
Realized 28,572   24,404 
Unrealized 43,975   88,883 
Total carried interest allocations 72,547   113,287 
Legacy Greenspring carried interest allocations(1) 37,171   39,637 
Total performance fees 109,718   153,114 
Total revenues 378,889   364,287 
Expenses   
Compensation and benefits:   
Cash-based compensation 117,234   95,985 
Equity-based compensation 317,277   188,718 
Performance fee-related compensation:   
Realized 13,862   11,705 
Unrealized 44,686   44,357 
Total performance fee-related compensation 58,548   56,062 
Legacy Greenspring performance fee-related compensation(1) 37,171   39,637 
Total compensation and benefits 530,230   380,402 
General, administrative and other 53,469   42,914 
Total expenses 583,699   423,316 
Other income (expense)   
Investment income 10,823   10,512 
Legacy Greenspring investment income (loss)(1) (5,247)  3,382 
Investment income of Consolidated Funds 2,844   21,671 
Interest income 4,721   2,496 
Interest expense (4,338)  (4,534)
Other income (loss) (4,243)  5,152 
Total other income 4,560   38,679 
Loss before income tax (200,250)  (20,350)
Income tax benefit (29,884)  (8,339)
Net loss (170,366)  (12,011)
Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries 22,731   28,617 
Less: Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests in legacy Greenspring entities(1) (5,247)  3,382 
Less: Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests in the Partnership (76,134)  (27,122)
Less: Net income attributable to redeemable non-controlling interests in Consolidated Funds 3,663   20,957 
Less: Net income attributable to redeemable non-controlling interests in subsidiaries 437   579 
Net loss attributable to StepStone Group Inc.$(115,816) $(38,424)
Net loss per share of Class A common stock:   
Basic$(1.41) $(0.49)
Diluted$(1.41) $(0.49)
Weighted-average shares of Class A common stock:   
Basic 81,995,674   77,846,710 
Diluted 81,995,674   77,846,710 

(1)      Reflects amounts attributable to consolidated VIEs for which the Company did not acquire any direct economic interests.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures: Definitions and Reconciliations

Fee Revenues

Fee revenues represents management and advisory fees, net, including amounts earned from the Consolidated Funds which are eliminated in consolidation. We believe fee revenues is useful to investors because it presents the net amount of management and advisory fee revenues attributable to us.

The table below presents the components of fee revenues.

 Three Months Ended
(in thousands)June 30, 2025September 30, 2025December 31, 2025March 31, 2026June 30, 2026
Focused commingled funds(1)(2)$120,036$127,085$144,277$160,769$172,483
Separately managed accounts 70,379 71,685 75,226 76,339 75,278
Advisory and other services 19,939 16,259 18,395 19,998 19,476
Fund reimbursement revenues(1) 2,386 2,432 3,235 3,179 3,697
Fee revenues$212,740$217,461$241,133$260,285$270,934

_______________________________
(1)      Reflects the add-back of management and advisory fee revenues for the Consolidated Funds, which have been eliminated in consolidation.
(2)      Includes income-based incentive fees from certain funds:

 Three Months Ended
(in thousands)June 30, 2025September 30, 2025December 31, 2025March 31, 2026June 30, 2026
Income-based incentive fees$4,408$5,334$5,998$7,105$6,998

Adjusted Revenues

Adjusted revenues represents the components of revenues used in the determination of ANI and comprise fee revenues, adjusted incentive fees and realized carried interest allocations. We believe adjusted revenues is useful to investors because it presents a measure of realized revenues.

The table below shows a reconciliation of revenues to adjusted revenues.

 Three Months Ended
(in thousands)June 30, 2025September 30, 2025December 31, 2025March 31, 2026June 30, 2026
Total revenues$364,287 $454,225 $586,511 $588,580 $378,889 
Unrealized carried interest allocations (88,883) (147,813) (101,985) (201,031) (43,975)
Deferred incentive fees   671  (1,544) (282)  
Legacy Greenspring carried interest allocations (39,637) (27,143) 10,063  (81,994) (37,171)
Management and advisory fee revenues for the Consolidated Funds(1) 1,567  1,972  1,201  414  1,763 
Incentive fees for the Consolidated Funds(2) 133  430  254  154  1,089 
Adjusted revenues$237,467 $282,342 $494,500 $305,841 $300,595 

_______________________________
(1)      Reflects the add-back of management and advisory fee revenues for the Consolidated Funds, which have been eliminated in consolidation.
(2)      Reflects the add-back of incentive fees for the Consolidated Funds, which have been eliminated in consolidation.

Adjusted Net Income

Adjusted net income, or “ANI,” is a non-GAAP performance measure that we present before the consolidation of StepStone Funds on a pre-tax and after-tax basis used to evaluate profitability. ANI represents the after-tax net realized income attributable to us. ANI does not reflect legacy Greenspring carried interest allocation revenues, legacy Greenspring carried interest-related compensation and legacy Greenspring investment income (loss) as none of the economics are attributable to us. The components of revenues used in the determination of ANI (“adjusted revenues”) comprise fee revenues, adjusted incentive fees and realized carried interest allocations. In addition, ANI excludes: (a) unrealized carried interest allocation revenues and related compensation, (b) unrealized investment income (loss), (c) equity-based compensation for awards granted prior to and in connection with our IPO, profits interests issued by our non-wholly owned subsidiaries, and unrealized mark-to-market changes in the fair value of the profits interests issued in the private wealth subsidiary, (d) amortization of intangibles, (e) net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests in our subsidiaries and realized gains attributable to the profits interests issued in the private wealth subsidiary, (f) charges associated with acquisitions and corporate transactions, and (g) certain other items that we believe are not indicative of our core operating performance (as listed in the table below). ANI is fully taxed at our blended statutory rate. We believe ANI and adjusted revenues are useful to investors because they enable investors to evaluate the performance of our business across reporting periods.

Fee-Related Earnings

Fee-related earnings, or “FRE,” is a non-GAAP performance measure used to monitor our baseline earnings from recurring management and advisory fees. FRE is a component of ANI and comprises fee revenues less adjusted expenses which are operating expenses other than (a) performance fee-related compensation, (b) equity-based compensation for awards granted prior to and in connection with our IPO, profits interests issued by our non-wholly owned subsidiaries, and unrealized mark-to-market changes in the fair value of the profits interests issued in the private wealth subsidiary, (c) amortization of intangibles, (d) charges associated with acquisitions and corporate transactions, and (e) certain other items that we believe are not indicative of our core operating performance (as listed in the table below). FRE is presented before income taxes. We believe FRE is useful to investors because it provides additional insight into the operating profitability of our business and our ability to cover direct base compensation and operating expenses from total fee revenue.

The table below shows a reconciliation of GAAP measures to additional non-GAAP measures. We use the non-GAAP measures presented below as components when calculating FRE and ANI (as defined below). We believe these additional non-GAAP measures are useful to investors in evaluating both the baseline earnings from recurring management and advisory fees, which provide additional insight into the operating profitability of our business, and the after-tax net realized income attributable to us, allowing investors to evaluate the performance of our business. These additional non-GAAP measures remove the impact of Consolidated Funds that we are required to consolidate under GAAP, and certain other items that we believe are not indicative of our core operating performance.

 Three Months Ended
(in thousands)June 30, 2025September 30, 2025December 31, 2025March 31, 2026June 30, 2026
GAAP management and advisory fees, net$211,173 $215,489 $239,932 $259,871 $269,171 
Adjustments(1) 1,567  1,972  1,201  414  1,763 
Fee revenues$212,740 $217,461 $241,133 $260,285 $270,934 
      
GAAP incentive fees$190 $4,902 $207,954 $7,087 $ 
Adjustments(2) 133  1,101  (1,290) (128) 1,089 
Adjusted incentive fees$323 $6,003 $206,664 $6,959 $1,089 
      
GAAP cash-based compensation$95,985 $100,348 $107,114 $110,700 $117,234 
Adjustments(3) (17) (17)   (59) (70)
Adjusted cash-based compensation$95,968 $100,331 $107,114 $110,641 $117,164 
      
GAAP equity-based compensation$188,718 $884,470 $468,808 $200,061 $317,277 
Adjustments(4) (184,509) (880,154) (464,124) (193,974) (310,650)
Adjusted equity-based compensation$4,209 $4,316 $4,684 $6,087 $6,627 
      
GAAP general, administrative and other$42,914 $45,292 $50,640 $48,408 $53,469 
Adjustments(5) (11,597) (11,111) (10,541) (10,185) (11,935)
Adjusted general, administrative and other$31,317 $34,181 $40,099 $38,223 $41,534 
      
GAAP realized investment income$940 $2,516 $1,560 $2,677 $1,557 
Adjustments(6)       11,194   
Adjusted realized investment income$940 $2,516 $1,560 $13,871 $1,557 
      
GAAP interest income$2,496 $3,224 $2,455 $3,658 $4,721 
Adjustments(7) (998) (1,273) (4) (2,060) (3,256)
Adjusted interest income$1,498 $1,951 $2,451 $1,598 $1,465 
      
GAAP other income (loss)$5,152 $1,978 $(1,312)$(5,121)$(4,243)
Adjustments(8) (4,159) (1,073) 660  5,066  3,639 
Adjusted other income (loss)$993 $905 $(652)$(55)$(604)

______________________________
(1)      Reflects the add-back of management and advisory fee revenues for the Consolidated Funds, which have been eliminated in consolidation.
(2)      Reflects the add-back of incentive fee revenues for the Consolidated Funds, which have been eliminated in consolidation, and deferred incentive fees that are not included in GAAP revenues.
(3)      Reflects the removal of unrealized amounts associated with cash-based incentive awards tracked to the performance of a designated investment fund and unrealized amounts associated with deferred compensation plan liability adjustments.
(4)      Reflects the removal of equity-based compensation for awards granted prior to and in connection with the IPO, profits interests issued by our non-wholly owned subsidiaries, and unrealized mark-to-market changes in the fair value of the profits interests issued in the private wealth subsidiary.
(5)      Reflects the removal of amortization of intangibles, transaction-related costs, unrealized mark-to-market changes in fair value for contingent consideration obligation, the impact of consolidation of the Consolidated Funds and other non-core operating income and expenses.
(6)      Reflects the realization of a seed capital investment in the StepStone Funds, which is eliminated in consolidation.
(7)      Reflects the removal of interest income earned by the Consolidated Funds.
(8)      Reflects the removal of amounts for Tax Receivable Agreements adjustments recognized as other income (loss), unrealized amounts associated with deferred compensation plan asset adjustments and the impact of consolidation of the Consolidated Funds.

The table below shows a reconciliation of income (loss) before income tax to ANI and FRE.

 Three Months Ended
(in thousands)June 30, 2025September 30, 2025December 31, 2025March 31, 2026June 30, 2026
Loss before income tax$(20,350)$(675,826)$(194,649)$(344)$(200,250)
Net income attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries(1) (30,725) (27,645) (115,887) (43,399) (41,585)
Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests in legacy Greenspring entities (3,382) (1,313) 527  (777) 5,247 
Unrealized carried interest allocations (88,883) (147,813) (101,985) (201,031) (43,975)
Unrealized performance fee-related compensation 44,357  88,727  69,050  140,091  44,686 
Unrealized investment (income) loss (9,572) 3,726  (8,268) (19,011) (9,266)
Impact of Consolidated Funds (24,407) (43,864) (18,944) 5,852  1,912 
Deferred incentive fees   671  (1,544) (282)  
Equity-based compensation(2) 184,509  880,154  464,124  193,974  310,650 
Amortization of intangibles 10,207  10,207  10,207  10,207  10,190 
Tax Receivable Agreements adjustments through earnings   (1,302)   5,537   
Non-core items(3) 686  99  106  6  294 
Pre-tax ANI 62,440  85,821  102,737  90,823  77,903 
Income taxes(4) (13,906) (19,112) (22,879) (21,364) (17,608)
ANI 48,534  66,709  79,858  69,459  60,295 
Income taxes(4) 13,906  19,112  22,879  21,364  17,608 
Realized carried interest allocations (24,404) (58,878) (46,703) (38,597) (28,572)
Realized performance fee-related compensation 11,705  30,995  122,215  27,662  13,862 
Adjusted realized investment income(5) (940) (2,516) (1,560) (13,871) (1,557)
Adjusted incentive fees(6) (323) (6,003) (206,664) (6,959) (1,089)
Adjusted interest income(7) (1,498) (1,951) (2,451) (1,598) (1,465)
Interest expense 4,534  4,425  5,123  4,420  4,338 
Adjusted other (income) loss(8) (993) (905) 652  55  604 
Net income attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries(1) 30,725  27,645  115,887  43,399  41,585 
FRE$81,246 $78,633 $89,236 $105,334 $105,609 

_______________________________
(1)      Reflects the portion of pre-tax ANI attributable to non-controlling interests in our subsidiaries and realized gains attributable to the profits interests issued in the private wealth subsidiary:

 Three Months Ended
(in thousands)June 30, 2025September 30, 2025December 31, 2025March 31, 2026June 30, 2026
FRE attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries and profits interests$26,672$24,791$32,280$39,988$39,678
Performance-related earnings / other income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries and profits interests 4,053 2,854 83,607 3,411 1,907
Net income attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries and profits interests$30,725$27,645$115,887$43,399$41,585

The contribution to pre-tax ANI attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries and profits interests and performance-related earnings / other income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries and profits interests presented above specifically related to the profits interests issued in the private wealth subsidiary is presented below.

 Three Months Ended
(in thousands)June 30, 2025September 30, 2025December 31, 2025March 31, 2026June 30, 2026
FRE attributable to profits interests issued in the private wealth subsidiary$8,469 $10,103$14,354$19,530$23,908
Performance-related earnings / other income (loss) attributable to profits interests issued in the private wealth subsidiary (14) 31 83,172 601 535
Net income attributable to profits interests issued in the private wealth subsidiary$8,455 $10,134$97,526$20,131$24,443

The contribution to pre-tax ANI attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries and performance-related earnings / other income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries presented above specifically not attributable to the profits interests issued in the private wealth subsidiary is presented below.

 Three Months Ended
(in thousands)June 30, 2025September 30, 2025December 31, 2025March 31, 2026June 30, 2026
FRE attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries$18,203$14,688$17,926$20,458$15,770
Performance-related earnings / other income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries 4,067 2,823 435 2,810 1,372
Net income attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries$22,270$17,511$18,361$23,268$17,142

(2)      Reflects equity-based compensation for awards granted prior to and in connection with the IPO, profits interests issued by our non-wholly owned subsidiaries, and unrealized mark-to-market changes in the fair value of the profits interests issued in the private wealth subsidiary.
(3)      Includes (income) expense related to the following non-core operating income and expenses:

 Three Months Ended
(in thousands)June 30, 2025September 30, 2025December 31, 2025March 31, 2026June 30, 2026
Transaction costs$605$24$47$ $235 
Loss on change in fair value for contingent consideration obligation 64 58 59 54   
Unrealized amounts associated with cash-based incentive awards tracked to investment funds 17 17  72  6 
Gain realized upon vesting of cash-based incentive awards tracked to investment funds    (107)  
Unrealized amounts associated with deferred compensation plan asset adjustments      (11)
Unrealized amounts associated with deferred compensation plan liability adjustments    (13) 64 
Total non-core operating income and expenses$686$99$106$6 $294 

(4)      Represents corporate income taxes at a blended statutory rate applied to pre-tax ANI:

 Three Months Ended
 June 30, 2025September 30, 2025December 31, 2025March 31, 2026June 30, 2026
Federal statutory rate21.0%21.0%21.0%21.0%21.0%
Combined state, local and foreign rate1.3%1.3%1.3%2.5%1.6%
Blended statutory rate22.3%22.3%22.3%23.5%22.6%

(5)      Reflects the realization of a seed capital investment in the StepStone Funds, which is eliminated in consolidation.
(6)      Reflects the add-back of incentive fee revenues for the Consolidated Funds, which have been eliminated in consolidation, and deferred incentive fees that are not included in GAAP revenues.
(7)      Reflects the removal of interest income earned by the Consolidated Funds.
(8)      Reflects the removal of Tax Receivable Agreements adjustments recognized as other income (loss) ($(5.5) million for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and $1.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025), unrealized amounts associated with deferred compensation plan asset adjustments and the impact of consolidation of the Consolidated Funds.

Fee-Related Earnings Margin

FRE margin is a non-GAAP performance measure which is calculated by dividing FRE by fee revenues. We believe FRE margin is an important measure of profitability on revenues that are largely recurring by nature. We believe FRE margin is useful to investors because it enables them to better evaluate the operating profitability of our business across periods.

The table below shows a reconciliation of FRE to FRE margin.

 Three Months Ended
(in thousands)June 30, 2025September 30, 2025December 31, 2025March 31, 2026June 30, 2026
FRE$81,246 $78,633 $89,236 $105,334 $105,609 
Fee revenues 212,740  217,461  241,133  260,285  270,934 
FRE margin 38% 36% 37% 40% 39%

Gross Realized Performance Fees

Gross realized performance fees represents realized carried interest allocations and adjusted incentive fees. We believe gross realized performance fees is useful to investors because it presents the total performance fees realized by us.

Performance Fee-Related Earnings

Performance fee-related earnings, or “PRE,” represents gross realized performance fees less realized performance fee-related compensation. We believe PRE is useful to investors because it presents the performance fees attributable to us, net of amounts paid to employees as performance fee-related compensation.

The table below shows a reconciliation of total performance fees to gross realized performance fees and PRE.

 Three Months Ended
(in thousands)June 30, 2025September 30, 2025December 31, 2025March 31, 2026June 30, 2026
Incentive fees$190 $4,902 $207,954 $7,087 $ 
Realized carried interest allocations 24,404  58,878  46,703  38,597  28,572 
Unrealized carried interest allocations 88,883  147,813  101,985  201,031  43,975 
Legacy Greenspring carried interest allocations 39,637  27,143  (10,063) 81,994  37,171 
Total performance fees 153,114  238,736  346,579  328,709  109,718 
Unrealized carried interest allocations (88,883) (147,813) (101,985) (201,031) (43,975)
Legacy Greenspring carried interest allocations (39,637) (27,143) 10,063  (81,994) (37,171)
Incentive fee revenues for the Consolidated Funds(1) 133  430  254  154  1,089 
Deferred incentive fees   671  (1,544) (282)  
Gross realized performance fees 24,727  64,881  253,367  45,556  29,661 
Realized performance fee-related compensation (11,705) (30,995) (122,215) (27,662) (13,862)
PRE$13,022 $33,886 $131,152 $17,894 $15,799 

______________________________
(1)      Reflects the add-back of incentive fee revenues for the Consolidated Funds, which have been eliminated in consolidation.

Adjusted Weighted-Average Shares and Adjusted Net Income Per Share

ANI per share measures our per-share earnings assuming all Class B units, Class C units and Class D units in the Partnership were exchanged for Class A common stock in SSG, including the dilutive impact of outstanding equity-based awards. ANI per share is calculated as ANI divided by adjusted weighted-average shares outstanding. We believe adjusted weighted-average shares and ANI per share are useful to investors because they enable investors to better evaluate per-share operating performance across reporting periods.

The following table shows a reconciliation of diluted weighted-average shares of Class A common stock outstanding to adjusted weighted-average shares outstanding used in the computation of ANI per share.

 Three Months Ended
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)June 30, 2025September 30, 2025December 31, 2025March 31, 2026June 30, 2026
ANI$48,534$66,709$79,858$69,459$60,295
      
Weighted-average shares of Class A common stock outstanding – Basic 77,846,710 78,561,587 79,465,039 80,297,984 81,995,674
Assumed vesting of RSUs 347,813 509,007 590,042 320,535 343,420
Assumed purchase under ESPP    349 408
Exchange of Class B units in the Partnership(1) 39,608,270 39,500,159 39,094,629 39,013,494 38,555,343
Exchange of Class C units in the Partnership(1) 960,025 947,580 931,103 931,103 914,619
Exchange of Class D units in the Partnership(1) 3,530,125 2,944,261 2,509,417 1,917,870 4,083,590
Adjusted weighted-average shares 122,292,943 122,462,594 122,590,230 122,481,335 125,893,054
      
ANI per share$0.40$0.54$0.65$0.57$0.48

_______________________________
(1)      Assumes the full exchange of Class B units, Class C units or Class D units in the Partnership for Class A common stock of SSG pursuant to the Class B Exchange Agreement, Class C Exchange Agreement or Class D Exchange Agreement, respectively.

Key Operating Metrics

We monitor certain operating metrics that are either common to the asset management industry or that we believe provide important data regarding our business. Refer to the Glossary below for a definition of each of these metrics.

Fee-Earning AUM

 Three Months Ended Percentage Change
(in millions)June 30, 2025September 30, 2025December 31, 2025March 31, 2026June 30, 2026 vs. FQ1'26
Separately Managed Accounts       
Beginning balance$73,174 $76,708 $78,207 $80,328 $81,815  12%
Contributions(1) 3,013  2,559  2,627  2,637  2,950  (2)%
Distributions(2) (1,010) (725) (1,117) (1,584) (1,038) 3%
Market value, FX and other(3) 1,531  (335) 611  434  (476) na
Ending balance$76,708 $78,207 $80,328 $81,815 $83,251  9%
        
Focused Commingled Funds       
Beginning balance$48,216 $50,511 $54,584 $58,223 $62,232  29%
Contributions(1) 2,022  3,547  3,245  4,494  8,205  306%
Distributions(2) (392) (580) (547) (1,252) (1,596) 307%
Market value, FX and other(3) 665  1,106  941  767  1,472  121%
Ending balance$50,511 $54,584 $58,223 $62,232 $70,313  39%
        
Total       
Beginning balance$121,390 $127,219 $132,791 $138,551 $144,047  19%
Contributions(1) 5,035  6,106  5,872  7,131  11,155  122%
Distributions(2) (1,402) (1,305) (1,664) (2,836) (2,634) 88%
Market value, FX and other(3) 2,196  771  1,552  1,201  996  (55)%
Ending balance$127,219 $132,791 $138,551 $144,047 $153,564  21%

_______________________________
(1)      Contributions consist of new capital commitments that earn fees on committed capital and capital contributions to funds and accounts that earn fees on net invested capital or NAV.
(2)      Distributions consist of returns of capital from funds and accounts that pay fees on net invested capital or NAV and reductions in fee-earning AUM from funds that moved from a committed capital to net invested capital fee basis or from funds and accounts that no longer pay fees.
(3)      Market value, FX and other primarily consist of changes in market value appreciation (depreciation) for funds that pay on NAV and the effect of foreign exchange rate changes on non-U.S. dollar denominated commitments.

Asset Class Summary

 Three Months Ended Percentage Change
(in millions)June 30, 2025September 30, 2025December 31, 2025March 31, 2026June 30, 2026 vs. FQ1'26
FEAUM       
Private equity$66,428$69,932$73,193$75,626$83,774 26%
Infrastructure 26,090 27,007 27,897 30,745 31,311 20%
Private debt 21,435 22,443 23,882 24,797 25,583 19%
Real estate 13,266 13,409 13,579 12,879 12,896 (3)%
Total$127,219$132,791$138,551$144,047$153,564 21%
        
Separately managed accounts$76,708$78,207$80,328$81,815$83,251 9%
Focused commingled funds 50,511 54,584 58,223 62,232 70,313 39%
Total$127,219$132,791$138,551$144,047$153,564 21%
        
AUM(1)       
Private equity$100,540$106,408$112,190$119,698$127,569 27%
Infrastructure 40,087 42,437 44,624 47,569 49,518 24%
Private debt 39,242 40,438 42,269 45,587 47,706 22%
Real estate 19,445 19,864 20,716 20,493 20,558 6%
Total$199,314$209,147$219,799$233,347$245,351 23%
        
Separately managed accounts$120,649$124,991$130,111$136,133$140,132 16%
Focused commingled funds 62,672 68,014 73,375 80,807 88,876 42%
Advisory AUM 15,993 16,142 16,313 16,407 16,343 2%
Total$199,314$209,147$219,799$233,347$245,351 23%
        
AUA       
Private equity$262,472$283,034$301,403$341,289$345,565 32%
Infrastructure 71,126 78,762 86,955 94,706 103,784 46%
Private debt 20,874 23,402 24,173 25,918 25,061 20%
Real estate 169,679 176,357 178,810 189,892 193,487 14%
Total$524,151$561,555$591,341$651,805$667,897 27%
        
Total capital responsibility(2)$723,465$770,702$811,140$885,152$913,248 26%

_____________________________
Note: Amounts may not sum to total due to rounding. AUM/AUA reflects final data for the prior period, adjusted for net new client account activity through the period presented, and does not include post-period investment valuation or cash activity. Net asset value (“NAV”) data for underlying investments is as of the prior period, as reported by underlying managers up to the business day occurring on or after 100 days, or 115 days at the fiscal year-end, following the prior period end. When NAV data is not available by the business day occurring on or after 100 days, or 115 days at the fiscal year-end, following the prior period end, such NAVs are adjusted for cash activity following the last available reported NAV.
(1)      Allocation of AUM by asset class is presented by underlying investment asset classification.
(2)      Total capital responsibility equals assets under management (AUM) plus assets under advisement (AUA).

Contacts

Shareholder Relations:
Seth Weiss
shareholders@stepstonegroup.com
1-212-351-6106

Media:
Jordan Niezelski / Maggie Duffy
Edelman
StepStone@edifi-dje.com

Glossary

Assets under advisement, or “AUA,” consists of client assets for which we do not have full discretion to make investment decisions but play a role in advising the client or monitoring their investments. We generally earn revenue for advisory-related services on a contractual fixed fee basis. Advisory-related services include asset allocation, strategic planning, development of investment policies and guidelines, screening and recommending investments, legal negotiations, monitoring and reporting on investments, and investment manager review and due diligence. Advisory fees vary by client based on the scope of services, investment activity and other factors. Most of our advisory fees are fixed, and therefore, increases or decreases in AUA do not necessarily lead to proportionate changes in revenue. We believe AUA is a useful metric for assessing the relative size of our advisory business.

Our AUA is calculated as the sum of (i) the NAV of client portfolio assets for which we do not have full discretion and (ii) the unfunded commitments of clients to the underlying investments. Our AUA reflects the investment valuations in respect of the underlying investments of our client accounts on a three-month lag, adjusted for new client account activity through the period end. Our AUA does not include post-period investment valuation or cash activity. AUA as of June 30, 2026 reflects final data for the prior period (March 31, 2026), adjusted for net new client account activity through June 30, 2026. NAV data for underlying investments is as of March 31, 2026, as reported by underlying managers up to the business day occurring on or after 100 days following March 31, 2026. When NAV data is not available by the business day occurring on or after 100 days following March 31, 2026, such NAVs are adjusted for cash activity following the last available reported NAV.

Assets under management, or “AUM,” primarily reflects the assets associated with our separately managed accounts (“SMAs”) and focused commingled funds. We classify assets as AUM if we have full discretion over the investment decisions in an account or have responsibility or custody of assets. Although management fees are based on a variety of factors and are not linearly correlated with AUM, we believe AUM is a useful metric for assessing the relative size and scope of our asset management business.

Our AUM is calculated as the sum of (i) the net asset value (“NAV”) of client portfolio assets, including the StepStone Funds and (ii) the unfunded commitments of clients to the underlying investments and the StepStone Funds. Our AUM reflects the investment valuations in respect of the underlying investments of our funds and accounts on a three-month lag, adjusted for new client account activity through the period end. Our AUM does not include post-period investment valuation or cash activity. AUM as of June 30, 2026 reflects final data for the prior period (March 31, 2026), adjusted for net new client account activity through June 30, 2026. NAV data for underlying investments is as of March 31, 2026, as reported by underlying managers up to the business day occurring on or after 100 days following March 31, 2026. When NAV data is not available by the business day occurring on or after 100 days following March 31, 2026, such NAVs are adjusted for cash activity following the last available reported NAV.

Consolidated Funds refer to the StepStone Funds that we are required to consolidate as of the applicable reporting period. We consolidate funds and other entities in which we hold a controlling financial interest.

Consolidated VIEs refer to the variable interest entities that we are required to consolidate as of the applicable reporting period. We consolidate VIEs in which we hold a controlling financial interest.

Fee-earning AUM, or “FEAUM,” reflects the assets from which we earn management fee revenue (i.e., fee basis) and includes assets in our SMAs, focused commingled funds and assets held directly by our clients for which we have fiduciary oversight and are paid fees as the manager of the assets. Our SMAs and focused commingled funds typically pay management fees based on capital commitments, net invested capital and, in certain cases, NAV, depending on the fee terms. Management fees are only marginally affected by market appreciation or depreciation because substantially all of the StepStone Funds pay management fees based on capital commitments or net invested capital. As a result, management fees and FEAUM are not materially affected by changes in market value. We believe FEAUM is a useful metric in order to assess assets forming the basis of our management fee revenue.

Legacy Greenspring entities refers to certain entities for which the Company, indirectly through its subsidiaries, became the sole and/or managing member in connection with the Greenspring acquisition.

SSG refers solely to StepStone Group Inc., a Delaware corporation, and not to any of its subsidiaries.

StepStone Funds refer to SMAs and focused commingled funds of the Company, including acquired Greenspring funds, for which the Partnership or one of its subsidiaries acts as both investment adviser and general partner or managing member.

The Partnership refers solely to StepStone Group LP, a Delaware limited partnership, and not to any of its subsidiaries.

Total capital responsibility equals AUM plus AUA. AUM includes any accounts for which StepStone Group has full discretion over the investment decisions, has responsibility to arrange or effectuate transactions, or has custody of assets. AUA refers to accounts for which StepStone Group provides advice or consultation but for which the firm does not have discretionary authority, responsibility to arrange or effectuate transactions, or custody of assets.

Undeployed fee-earning capital represents the amount of capital commitments to StepStone Funds that has not yet been invested or considered active but will generate management fee revenue once invested or activated. We believe undeployed fee-earning capital is a useful metric for measuring the amount of capital that we can put to work in the future and thus earn management fee revenue thereon.


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