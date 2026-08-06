StepStone Group Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2027 Results

NEW YORK, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StepStone Group Inc. (Nasdaq: STEP), a global private markets investment firm focused on providing customized investment solutions and advisory and data services, today reported results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. This represents results for the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2027. The Board of Directors of the Company has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.33 per share of Class A common stock, payable on September 15, 2026, to the holders of record as of the close of business on August 31, 2026.

StepStone issued a full detailed presentation of its first quarter fiscal 2027 results, which can be accessed by visiting the Company’s website at https://shareholders.stepstonegroup.com .

Webcast and Earnings Conference Call

Management will host a webcast and conference call today, Thursday, August 6, 2026, at 5:00 pm ET to discuss the Company’s results for the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2027. The webcast will be made available on the Shareholders section of the Company’s website at https://shareholders.stepstonegroup.com . To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time to register. A replay will also be available on the Shareholders section of the Company’s website approximately two hours after the conclusion of the event.

To join as a live participant in the question and answer portion of the call, participants must register at https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIb7358a7075e744b1b4ef2e638196914a . Upon registering you will receive the dial-in number and a PIN to join the call as well as an email confirmation with the details.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc. (Nasdaq: STEP) is a global private markets investment firm focused on providing customized investment solutions and advisory and data services to its clients. As of June 30, 2026, StepStone was responsible for approximately $913 billion of total capital, including $245 billion of assets under management. StepStone’s clients include some of the world’s largest public and private defined benefit and defined contribution pension funds, sovereign wealth funds and insurance companies, as well as prominent endowments, foundations, family offices and private wealth clients, which include high-net-worth and mass affluent individuals. StepStone partners with its clients to develop and build private markets portfolios designed to meet their specific objectives across the private equity, infrastructure, private debt and real estate asset classes.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “estimate,” “expect,” “future,” “intend,” “may,” “plan” and “will” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements reflect management’s current plans, estimates and expectations and are inherently uncertain. The inclusion of any forward-looking information in this release should not be regarded as a representation that the future plans, estimates or expectations contemplated will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, global and domestic market and business conditions, our successful execution of business and growth strategies, the favorability of the private markets fundraising environment, successful integration of acquired businesses and regulatory factors relevant to our business, as well as assumptions relating to our operations, financial results, financial condition, business prospects, growth strategy and liquidity and the risks and uncertainties described in greater detail under the “Risk Factors” section of our annual report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on May 27, 2026, and in our subsequent reports filed with the SEC, as such factors may be updated from time to time. We undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), we use the following non-GAAP financial measures: fee revenues, adjusted revenues, adjusted net income (on both a pre-tax and after-tax basis), adjusted net income per share, adjusted weighted-average shares, fee-related earnings, fee-related earnings margin, gross realized performance fees and performance fee-related earnings. We have provided this non-GAAP financial information, which is not calculated or presented in accordance with GAAP, as information supplemental and in addition to the financial measures presented in this earnings release that are calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Such non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered superior to, as a substitute for or alternative to, and should be considered in conjunction with, the GAAP financial measures presented in this earnings release. The presentation of these measures should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. In addition, the non-GAAP financial measures in this earnings release may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies in our industry or across different industries. For definitions of these non-GAAP measures and reconciliations to applicable GAAP measures, please see the section titled “Non-GAAP Financial Measures: Definitions and Reconciliations.”





Financial Highlights and Key Business Drivers/Operating Metrics Three Months Ended Percentage Change (in thousands, except share and per share amounts and where noted) June 30, 2025 September 30, 2025 December 31, 2025 March 31, 2026 June 30, 2026 vs. FQ1'26 Financial Highlights GAAP Results Management and advisory fees, net $ 211,173 $ 215,489 $ 239,932 $ 259,871 $ 269,171 27 % Total revenues 364,287 454,225 586,511 588,580 378,889 4 % Total performance fees 153,114 238,736 346,579 328,709 109,718 (28 )% Net income (loss) (12,011 ) (575,490 ) (162,435 ) 6,660 (170,366 ) na Net loss per share of Class A common stock: Basic $ (0.49 ) $ (4.66 ) $ (1.55 ) $ (0.10 ) $ (1.41 ) 186 % Diluted $ (0.49 ) $ (4.66 ) $ (1.55 ) $ (0.10 ) $ (1.41 ) 186 % Weighted-average shares of Class A common stock: Basic 77,846,710 78,561,587 79,465,039 80,297,984 81,995,674 5 % Diluted 77,846,710 78,561,587 79,465,039 80,297,984 81,995,674 5 % Quarterly dividend per share of Class A common stock(1) $ 0.24 $ 0.28 $ 0.28 $ 0.28 $ 0.28 17 % Supplemental dividend per share of Class A common stock(2) $ 0.40 $ — $ — $ — $ 0.55 38 % Accrued carried interest allocations 1,585,209 1,733,922 1,835,862 2,036,892 2,080,443 31 % Non-GAAP Results(3) Fee revenues $ 212,740 $ 217,461 $ 241,133 $ 260,285 $ 270,934 27 % Adjusted revenues 237,467 282,342 494,500 305,841 300,595 27 % Fee-related earnings (“FRE”) 81,246 78,633 89,236 105,334 105,609 30 % FRE margin 38 % 36 % 37 % 40 % 39 % Gross realized performance fees 24,727 64,881 253,367 45,556 29,661 20 % Performance fee-related earnings (“PRE”) 13,022 33,886 131,152 17,894 15,799 21 % Adjusted net income (“ANI”) 48,534 66,709 79,858 69,459 60,295 24 % Adjusted weighted-average shares 122,292,943 122,462,594 122,590,230 122,481,335 125,893,054 3 % ANI per share $ 0.40 $ 0.54 $ 0.65 $ 0.57 $ 0.48 20 % Key Business Drivers/Operating Metrics(in billions) Assets under management (“AUM”)(4) $ 199.3 $ 209.1 $ 219.8 $ 233.3 $ 245.4 23 % Assets under advisement (“AUA”)(4) 524.2 561.6 591.3 651.8 667.9 27 % Fee-earning AUM (“FEAUM”) 127.2 132.8 138.6 144.0 153.6 21 % Undeployed fee-earning capital (“UFEC”) 28.7 29.8 32.7 40.1 39.3 37 %

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(1) Dividends paid, as reported in this table, relate to the preceding quarterly period in which they were earned.

(2) The supplemental cash dividend relates to earnings in respect of our full fiscal years 2025 and 2026, respectively.

(3) Fee revenues, adjusted revenues, FRE, FRE margin, gross realized performance fees, PRE, ANI, adjusted weighted-average shares and ANI per share are non-GAAP measures. See the definitions of these measures and reconciliations to the respective, most comparable GAAP measures under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures: Definitions and Reconciliations.”

(4) AUM/AUA reflects final data for the prior period, adjusted for net new client account activity through the period presented. Does not include post-period investment valuation or cash activity. Net asset value (“NAV”) data for underlying investments is as of the prior period, as reported by underlying managers up to the business day occurring on or after 100 days, or 115 days at the fiscal year-end, following the prior period end. When NAV data is not available by the business day occurring on or after 100 days, or 115 days at the fiscal year-end, following the prior period end, such NAVs are adjusted for cash activity following the last available reported NAV.





StepStone Group Inc.

GAAP Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts) As of June 30, 2026 March 31, 2026 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 201,167 $ 213,065 Restricted cash 581 579 Fees and accounts receivable 109,711 133,287 Due from affiliates 153,019 113,150 Investments: Investments in funds 264,450 249,447 Accrued carried interest allocations 2,080,443 2,036,892 Legacy Greenspring investments in funds and accrued carried interest allocations(1) 783,847 752,776 Deferred income tax assets 663,333 614,788 Lease right-of-use assets, net 95,222 81,565 Other assets and receivables 59,861 58,946 Intangibles, net 212,855 223,044 Goodwill 580,542 580,542 Assets of Consolidated Funds 2,562,643 1,704,621 Total assets $ 7,767,674 $ 6,762,702 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities $ 84,915 $ 102,685 Accrued compensation and benefits 2,681,305 2,360,770 Accrued carried interest-related compensation 1,145,080 1,100,604 Legacy Greenspring accrued carried interest-related compensation(1) 656,035 619,186 Due to affiliates 366,798 362,833 Lease liabilities 116,465 103,600 Debt obligations 270,898 270,572 Liabilities of Consolidated Funds 1,206,522 956,426 Total liabilities 6,528,018 5,876,676 Redeemable non-controlling interests in Consolidated Funds 259,913 186,236 Redeemable non-controlling interests in subsidiaries 9,214 8,777 Stockholders’ equity: Class A common stock, $0.001 par value, 650,000,000 authorized; 82,340,884 and 80,703,553 issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2026 and March 31, 2026, respectively 82 81 Class B common stock, $0.001 par value, 125,000,000 authorized; 38,387,761 and 38,637,761 issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2026 and March 31, 2026, respectively 38 39 Additional paid-in capital 541,815 482,057 Accumulated deficit (1,082,511 ) (896,879 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 1,376 1,143 Total StepStone Group Inc. stockholders’ equity (539,200 ) (413,559 ) Non-controlling interests in subsidiaries 1,867,651 1,373,242 Non-controlling interests in legacy Greenspring entities(1) 127,812 133,590 Non-controlling interests in the Partnership (485,734 ) (402,260 ) Total stockholders’ equity 970,529 691,013 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 7,767,674 $ 6,762,702

(1) Reflects amounts attributable to consolidated VIEs for which the Company did not acquire any direct economic interests.

StepStone Group Inc.

GAAP Condensed Consolidated Statements of Loss (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three Months Ended June 30, 2026 2025 Revenues Management and advisory fees, net $ 269,171 $ 211,173 Performance fees: Incentive fees — 190 Carried interest allocations: Realized 28,572 24,404 Unrealized 43,975 88,883 Total carried interest allocations 72,547 113,287 Legacy Greenspring carried interest allocations(1) 37,171 39,637 Total performance fees 109,718 153,114 Total revenues 378,889 364,287 Expenses Compensation and benefits: Cash-based compensation 117,234 95,985 Equity-based compensation 317,277 188,718 Performance fee-related compensation: Realized 13,862 11,705 Unrealized 44,686 44,357 Total performance fee-related compensation 58,548 56,062 Legacy Greenspring performance fee-related compensation(1) 37,171 39,637 Total compensation and benefits 530,230 380,402 General, administrative and other 53,469 42,914 Total expenses 583,699 423,316 Other income (expense) Investment income 10,823 10,512 Legacy Greenspring investment income (loss)(1) (5,247 ) 3,382 Investment income of Consolidated Funds 2,844 21,671 Interest income 4,721 2,496 Interest expense (4,338 ) (4,534 ) Other income (loss) (4,243 ) 5,152 Total other income 4,560 38,679 Loss before income tax (200,250 ) (20,350 ) Income tax benefit (29,884 ) (8,339 ) Net loss (170,366 ) (12,011 ) Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries 22,731 28,617 Less: Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests in legacy Greenspring entities(1) (5,247 ) 3,382 Less: Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests in the Partnership (76,134 ) (27,122 ) Less: Net income attributable to redeemable non-controlling interests in Consolidated Funds 3,663 20,957 Less: Net income attributable to redeemable non-controlling interests in subsidiaries 437 579 Net loss attributable to StepStone Group Inc. $ (115,816 ) $ (38,424 ) Net loss per share of Class A common stock: Basic $ (1.41 ) $ (0.49 ) Diluted $ (1.41 ) $ (0.49 ) Weighted-average shares of Class A common stock: Basic 81,995,674 77,846,710 Diluted 81,995,674 77,846,710

(1) Reflects amounts attributable to consolidated VIEs for which the Company did not acquire any direct economic interests.



Non-GAAP Financial Measures: Definitions and Reconciliations

Fee Revenues

Fee revenues represents management and advisory fees, net, including amounts earned from the Consolidated Funds which are eliminated in consolidation. We believe fee revenues is useful to investors because it presents the net amount of management and advisory fee revenues attributable to us.

The table below presents the components of fee revenues.

Three Months Ended (in thousands) June 30, 2025 September 30, 2025 December 31, 2025 March 31, 2026 June 30, 2026 Focused commingled funds(1)(2) $ 120,036 $ 127,085 $ 144,277 $ 160,769 $ 172,483 Separately managed accounts 70,379 71,685 75,226 76,339 75,278 Advisory and other services 19,939 16,259 18,395 19,998 19,476 Fund reimbursement revenues(1) 2,386 2,432 3,235 3,179 3,697 Fee revenues $ 212,740 $ 217,461 $ 241,133 $ 260,285 $ 270,934

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(1) Reflects the add-back of management and advisory fee revenues for the Consolidated Funds, which have been eliminated in consolidation.

(2) Includes income-based incentive fees from certain funds:

Three Months Ended (in thousands) June 30, 2025 September 30, 2025 December 31, 2025 March 31, 2026 June 30, 2026 Income-based incentive fees $ 4,408 $ 5,334 $ 5,998 $ 7,105 $ 6,998

Adjusted Revenues

Adjusted revenues represents the components of revenues used in the determination of ANI and comprise fee revenues, adjusted incentive fees and realized carried interest allocations. We believe adjusted revenues is useful to investors because it presents a measure of realized revenues.

The table below shows a reconciliation of revenues to adjusted revenues.

Three Months Ended (in thousands) June 30, 2025 September 30, 2025 December 31, 2025 March 31, 2026 June 30, 2026 Total revenues $ 364,287 $ 454,225 $ 586,511 $ 588,580 $ 378,889 Unrealized carried interest allocations (88,883 ) (147,813 ) (101,985 ) (201,031 ) (43,975 ) Deferred incentive fees — 671 (1,544 ) (282 ) — Legacy Greenspring carried interest allocations (39,637 ) (27,143 ) 10,063 (81,994 ) (37,171 ) Management and advisory fee revenues for the Consolidated Funds(1) 1,567 1,972 1,201 414 1,763 Incentive fees for the Consolidated Funds(2) 133 430 254 154 1,089 Adjusted revenues $ 237,467 $ 282,342 $ 494,500 $ 305,841 $ 300,595

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(1) Reflects the add-back of management and advisory fee revenues for the Consolidated Funds, which have been eliminated in consolidation.

(2) Reflects the add-back of incentive fees for the Consolidated Funds, which have been eliminated in consolidation.

Adjusted Net Income

Adjusted net income, or “ANI,” is a non-GAAP performance measure that we present before the consolidation of StepStone Funds on a pre-tax and after-tax basis used to evaluate profitability. ANI represents the after-tax net realized income attributable to us. ANI does not reflect legacy Greenspring carried interest allocation revenues, legacy Greenspring carried interest-related compensation and legacy Greenspring investment income (loss) as none of the economics are attributable to us. The components of revenues used in the determination of ANI (“adjusted revenues”) comprise fee revenues, adjusted incentive fees and realized carried interest allocations. In addition, ANI excludes: (a) unrealized carried interest allocation revenues and related compensation, (b) unrealized investment income (loss), (c) equity-based compensation for awards granted prior to and in connection with our IPO, profits interests issued by our non-wholly owned subsidiaries, and unrealized mark-to-market changes in the fair value of the profits interests issued in the private wealth subsidiary, (d) amortization of intangibles, (e) net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests in our subsidiaries and realized gains attributable to the profits interests issued in the private wealth subsidiary, (f) charges associated with acquisitions and corporate transactions, and (g) certain other items that we believe are not indicative of our core operating performance (as listed in the table below). ANI is fully taxed at our blended statutory rate. We believe ANI and adjusted revenues are useful to investors because they enable investors to evaluate the performance of our business across reporting periods.

Fee-Related Earnings

Fee-related earnings, or “FRE,” is a non-GAAP performance measure used to monitor our baseline earnings from recurring management and advisory fees. FRE is a component of ANI and comprises fee revenues less adjusted expenses which are operating expenses other than (a) performance fee-related compensation, (b) equity-based compensation for awards granted prior to and in connection with our IPO, profits interests issued by our non-wholly owned subsidiaries, and unrealized mark-to-market changes in the fair value of the profits interests issued in the private wealth subsidiary, (c) amortization of intangibles, (d) charges associated with acquisitions and corporate transactions, and (e) certain other items that we believe are not indicative of our core operating performance (as listed in the table below). FRE is presented before income taxes. We believe FRE is useful to investors because it provides additional insight into the operating profitability of our business and our ability to cover direct base compensation and operating expenses from total fee revenue.

The table below shows a reconciliation of GAAP measures to additional non-GAAP measures. We use the non-GAAP measures presented below as components when calculating FRE and ANI (as defined below). We believe these additional non-GAAP measures are useful to investors in evaluating both the baseline earnings from recurring management and advisory fees, which provide additional insight into the operating profitability of our business, and the after-tax net realized income attributable to us, allowing investors to evaluate the performance of our business. These additional non-GAAP measures remove the impact of Consolidated Funds that we are required to consolidate under GAAP, and certain other items that we believe are not indicative of our core operating performance.

Three Months Ended (in thousands) June 30, 2025 September 30, 2025 December 31, 2025 March 31, 2026 June 30, 2026 GAAP management and advisory fees, net $ 211,173 $ 215,489 $ 239,932 $ 259,871 $ 269,171 Adjustments(1) 1,567 1,972 1,201 414 1,763 Fee revenues $ 212,740 $ 217,461 $ 241,133 $ 260,285 $ 270,934 GAAP incentive fees $ 190 $ 4,902 $ 207,954 $ 7,087 $ — Adjustments(2) 133 1,101 (1,290 ) (128 ) 1,089 Adjusted incentive fees $ 323 $ 6,003 $ 206,664 $ 6,959 $ 1,089 GAAP cash-based compensation $ 95,985 $ 100,348 $ 107,114 $ 110,700 $ 117,234 Adjustments(3) (17 ) (17 ) — (59 ) (70 ) Adjusted cash-based compensation $ 95,968 $ 100,331 $ 107,114 $ 110,641 $ 117,164 GAAP equity-based compensation $ 188,718 $ 884,470 $ 468,808 $ 200,061 $ 317,277 Adjustments(4) (184,509 ) (880,154 ) (464,124 ) (193,974 ) (310,650 ) Adjusted equity-based compensation $ 4,209 $ 4,316 $ 4,684 $ 6,087 $ 6,627 GAAP general, administrative and other $ 42,914 $ 45,292 $ 50,640 $ 48,408 $ 53,469 Adjustments(5) (11,597 ) (11,111 ) (10,541 ) (10,185 ) (11,935 ) Adjusted general, administrative and other $ 31,317 $ 34,181 $ 40,099 $ 38,223 $ 41,534 GAAP realized investment income $ 940 $ 2,516 $ 1,560 $ 2,677 $ 1,557 Adjustments(6) — — — 11,194 — Adjusted realized investment income $ 940 $ 2,516 $ 1,560 $ 13,871 $ 1,557 GAAP interest income $ 2,496 $ 3,224 $ 2,455 $ 3,658 $ 4,721 Adjustments(7) (998 ) (1,273 ) (4 ) (2,060 ) (3,256 ) Adjusted interest income $ 1,498 $ 1,951 $ 2,451 $ 1,598 $ 1,465 GAAP other income (loss) $ 5,152 $ 1,978 $ (1,312 ) $ (5,121 ) $ (4,243 ) Adjustments(8) (4,159 ) (1,073 ) 660 5,066 3,639 Adjusted other income (loss) $ 993 $ 905 $ (652 ) $ (55 ) $ (604 )

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(1) Reflects the add-back of management and advisory fee revenues for the Consolidated Funds, which have been eliminated in consolidation.

(2) Reflects the add-back of incentive fee revenues for the Consolidated Funds, which have been eliminated in consolidation, and deferred incentive fees that are not included in GAAP revenues.

(3) Reflects the removal of unrealized amounts associated with cash-based incentive awards tracked to the performance of a designated investment fund and unrealized amounts associated with deferred compensation plan liability adjustments.

(4) Reflects the removal of equity-based compensation for awards granted prior to and in connection with the IPO, profits interests issued by our non-wholly owned subsidiaries, and unrealized mark-to-market changes in the fair value of the profits interests issued in the private wealth subsidiary.

(5) Reflects the removal of amortization of intangibles, transaction-related costs, unrealized mark-to-market changes in fair value for contingent consideration obligation, the impact of consolidation of the Consolidated Funds and other non-core operating income and expenses.

(6) Reflects the realization of a seed capital investment in the StepStone Funds, which is eliminated in consolidation.

(7) Reflects the removal of interest income earned by the Consolidated Funds.

(8) Reflects the removal of amounts for Tax Receivable Agreements adjustments recognized as other income (loss), unrealized amounts associated with deferred compensation plan asset adjustments and the impact of consolidation of the Consolidated Funds.

The table below shows a reconciliation of income (loss) before income tax to ANI and FRE.

Three Months Ended (in thousands) June 30, 2025 September 30, 2025 December 31, 2025 March 31, 2026 June 30, 2026 Loss before income tax $ (20,350 ) $ (675,826 ) $ (194,649 ) $ (344 ) $ (200,250 ) Net income attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries(1) (30,725 ) (27,645 ) (115,887 ) (43,399 ) (41,585 ) Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests in legacy Greenspring entities (3,382 ) (1,313 ) 527 (777 ) 5,247 Unrealized carried interest allocations (88,883 ) (147,813 ) (101,985 ) (201,031 ) (43,975 ) Unrealized performance fee-related compensation 44,357 88,727 69,050 140,091 44,686 Unrealized investment (income) loss (9,572 ) 3,726 (8,268 ) (19,011 ) (9,266 ) Impact of Consolidated Funds (24,407 ) (43,864 ) (18,944 ) 5,852 1,912 Deferred incentive fees — 671 (1,544 ) (282 ) — Equity-based compensation(2) 184,509 880,154 464,124 193,974 310,650 Amortization of intangibles 10,207 10,207 10,207 10,207 10,190 Tax Receivable Agreements adjustments through earnings — (1,302 ) — 5,537 — Non-core items(3) 686 99 106 6 294 Pre-tax ANI 62,440 85,821 102,737 90,823 77,903 Income taxes(4) (13,906 ) (19,112 ) (22,879 ) (21,364 ) (17,608 ) ANI 48,534 66,709 79,858 69,459 60,295 Income taxes(4) 13,906 19,112 22,879 21,364 17,608 Realized carried interest allocations (24,404 ) (58,878 ) (46,703 ) (38,597 ) (28,572 ) Realized performance fee-related compensation 11,705 30,995 122,215 27,662 13,862 Adjusted realized investment income(5) (940 ) (2,516 ) (1,560 ) (13,871 ) (1,557 ) Adjusted incentive fees(6) (323 ) (6,003 ) (206,664 ) (6,959 ) (1,089 ) Adjusted interest income(7) (1,498 ) (1,951 ) (2,451 ) (1,598 ) (1,465 ) Interest expense 4,534 4,425 5,123 4,420 4,338 Adjusted other (income) loss(8) (993 ) (905 ) 652 55 604 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries(1) 30,725 27,645 115,887 43,399 41,585 FRE $ 81,246 $ 78,633 $ 89,236 $ 105,334 $ 105,609

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(1) Reflects the portion of pre-tax ANI attributable to non-controlling interests in our subsidiaries and realized gains attributable to the profits interests issued in the private wealth subsidiary:

Three Months Ended (in thousands) June 30, 2025 September 30, 2025 December 31, 2025 March 31, 2026 June 30, 2026 FRE attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries and profits interests $ 26,672 $ 24,791 $ 32,280 $ 39,988 $ 39,678 Performance-related earnings / other income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries and profits interests 4,053 2,854 83,607 3,411 1,907 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries and profits interests $ 30,725 $ 27,645 $ 115,887 $ 43,399 $ 41,585

The contribution to pre-tax ANI attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries and profits interests and performance-related earnings / other income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries and profits interests presented above specifically related to the profits interests issued in the private wealth subsidiary is presented below.

Three Months Ended (in thousands) June 30, 2025 September 30, 2025 December 31, 2025 March 31, 2026 June 30, 2026 FRE attributable to profits interests issued in the private wealth subsidiary $ 8,469 $ 10,103 $ 14,354 $ 19,530 $ 23,908 Performance-related earnings / other income (loss) attributable to profits interests issued in the private wealth subsidiary (14 ) 31 83,172 601 535 Net income attributable to profits interests issued in the private wealth subsidiary $ 8,455 $ 10,134 $ 97,526 $ 20,131 $ 24,443

The contribution to pre-tax ANI attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries and performance-related earnings / other income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries presented above specifically not attributable to the profits interests issued in the private wealth subsidiary is presented below.

Three Months Ended (in thousands) June 30, 2025 September 30, 2025 December 31, 2025 March 31, 2026 June 30, 2026 FRE attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries $ 18,203 $ 14,688 $ 17,926 $ 20,458 $ 15,770 Performance-related earnings / other income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries 4,067 2,823 435 2,810 1,372 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries $ 22,270 $ 17,511 $ 18,361 $ 23,268 $ 17,142

(2) Reflects equity-based compensation for awards granted prior to and in connection with the IPO, profits interests issued by our non-wholly owned subsidiaries, and unrealized mark-to-market changes in the fair value of the profits interests issued in the private wealth subsidiary.

(3) Includes (income) expense related to the following non-core operating income and expenses:

Three Months Ended (in thousands) June 30, 2025 September 30, 2025 December 31, 2025 March 31, 2026 June 30, 2026 Transaction costs $ 605 $ 24 $ 47 $ — $ 235 Loss on change in fair value for contingent consideration obligation 64 58 59 54 — Unrealized amounts associated with cash-based incentive awards tracked to investment funds 17 17 — 72 6 Gain realized upon vesting of cash-based incentive awards tracked to investment funds — — — (107 ) — Unrealized amounts associated with deferred compensation plan asset adjustments — — — — (11 ) Unrealized amounts associated with deferred compensation plan liability adjustments — — — (13 ) 64 Total non-core operating income and expenses $ 686 $ 99 $ 106 $ 6 $ 294

(4) Represents corporate income taxes at a blended statutory rate applied to pre-tax ANI:

Three Months Ended June 30, 2025 September 30, 2025 December 31, 2025 March 31, 2026 June 30, 2026 Federal statutory rate 21.0 % 21.0 % 21.0 % 21.0 % 21.0 % Combined state, local and foreign rate 1.3 % 1.3 % 1.3 % 2.5 % 1.6 % Blended statutory rate 22.3 % 22.3 % 22.3 % 23.5 % 22.6 %

(5) Reflects the realization of a seed capital investment in the StepStone Funds, which is eliminated in consolidation.

(6) Reflects the add-back of incentive fee revenues for the Consolidated Funds, which have been eliminated in consolidation, and deferred incentive fees that are not included in GAAP revenues.

(7) Reflects the removal of interest income earned by the Consolidated Funds.

(8) Reflects the removal of Tax Receivable Agreements adjustments recognized as other income (loss) ($(5.5) million for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and $1.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025), unrealized amounts associated with deferred compensation plan asset adjustments and the impact of consolidation of the Consolidated Funds.

Fee-Related Earnings Margin

FRE margin is a non-GAAP performance measure which is calculated by dividing FRE by fee revenues. We believe FRE margin is an important measure of profitability on revenues that are largely recurring by nature. We believe FRE margin is useful to investors because it enables them to better evaluate the operating profitability of our business across periods.

The table below shows a reconciliation of FRE to FRE margin.

Three Months Ended (in thousands) June 30, 2025 September 30, 2025 December 31, 2025 March 31, 2026 June 30, 2026 FRE $ 81,246 $ 78,633 $ 89,236 $ 105,334 $ 105,609 Fee revenues 212,740 217,461 241,133 260,285 270,934 FRE margin 38 % 36 % 37 % 40 % 39 %

Gross Realized Performance Fees

Gross realized performance fees represents realized carried interest allocations and adjusted incentive fees. We believe gross realized performance fees is useful to investors because it presents the total performance fees realized by us.

Performance Fee-Related Earnings

Performance fee-related earnings, or “PRE,” represents gross realized performance fees less realized performance fee-related compensation. We believe PRE is useful to investors because it presents the performance fees attributable to us, net of amounts paid to employees as performance fee-related compensation.

The table below shows a reconciliation of total performance fees to gross realized performance fees and PRE.

Three Months Ended (in thousands) June 30, 2025 September 30, 2025 December 31, 2025 March 31, 2026 June 30, 2026 Incentive fees $ 190 $ 4,902 $ 207,954 $ 7,087 $ — Realized carried interest allocations 24,404 58,878 46,703 38,597 28,572 Unrealized carried interest allocations 88,883 147,813 101,985 201,031 43,975 Legacy Greenspring carried interest allocations 39,637 27,143 (10,063 ) 81,994 37,171 Total performance fees 153,114 238,736 346,579 328,709 109,718 Unrealized carried interest allocations (88,883 ) (147,813 ) (101,985 ) (201,031 ) (43,975 ) Legacy Greenspring carried interest allocations (39,637 ) (27,143 ) 10,063 (81,994 ) (37,171 ) Incentive fee revenues for the Consolidated Funds(1) 133 430 254 154 1,089 Deferred incentive fees — 671 (1,544 ) (282 ) — Gross realized performance fees 24,727 64,881 253,367 45,556 29,661 Realized performance fee-related compensation (11,705 ) (30,995 ) (122,215 ) (27,662 ) (13,862 ) PRE $ 13,022 $ 33,886 $ 131,152 $ 17,894 $ 15,799

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(1) Reflects the add-back of incentive fee revenues for the Consolidated Funds, which have been eliminated in consolidation.

Adjusted Weighted-Average Shares and Adjusted Net Income Per Share

ANI per share measures our per-share earnings assuming all Class B units, Class C units and Class D units in the Partnership were exchanged for Class A common stock in SSG, including the dilutive impact of outstanding equity-based awards. ANI per share is calculated as ANI divided by adjusted weighted-average shares outstanding. We believe adjusted weighted-average shares and ANI per share are useful to investors because they enable investors to better evaluate per-share operating performance across reporting periods.

The following table shows a reconciliation of diluted weighted-average shares of Class A common stock outstanding to adjusted weighted-average shares outstanding used in the computation of ANI per share.

Three Months Ended (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) June 30, 2025 September 30, 2025 December 31, 2025 March 31, 2026 June 30, 2026 ANI $ 48,534 $ 66,709 $ 79,858 $ 69,459 $ 60,295 Weighted-average shares of Class A common stock outstanding – Basic 77,846,710 78,561,587 79,465,039 80,297,984 81,995,674 Assumed vesting of RSUs 347,813 509,007 590,042 320,535 343,420 Assumed purchase under ESPP — — — 349 408 Exchange of Class B units in the Partnership(1) 39,608,270 39,500,159 39,094,629 39,013,494 38,555,343 Exchange of Class C units in the Partnership(1) 960,025 947,580 931,103 931,103 914,619 Exchange of Class D units in the Partnership(1) 3,530,125 2,944,261 2,509,417 1,917,870 4,083,590 Adjusted weighted-average shares 122,292,943 122,462,594 122,590,230 122,481,335 125,893,054 ANI per share $ 0.40 $ 0.54 $ 0.65 $ 0.57 $ 0.48

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(1) Assumes the full exchange of Class B units, Class C units or Class D units in the Partnership for Class A common stock of SSG pursuant to the Class B Exchange Agreement, Class C Exchange Agreement or Class D Exchange Agreement, respectively.

Key Operating Metrics

We monitor certain operating metrics that are either common to the asset management industry or that we believe provide important data regarding our business. Refer to the Glossary below for a definition of each of these metrics.

Fee-Earning AUM

Three Months Ended Percentage Change (in millions) June 30, 2025 September 30, 2025 December 31, 2025 March 31, 2026 June 30, 2026 vs. FQ1'26 Separately Managed Accounts Beginning balance $ 73,174 $ 76,708 $ 78,207 $ 80,328 $ 81,815 12 % Contributions(1) 3,013 2,559 2,627 2,637 2,950 (2 )% Distributions(2) (1,010 ) (725 ) (1,117 ) (1,584 ) (1,038 ) 3 % Market value, FX and other(3) 1,531 (335 ) 611 434 (476 ) na Ending balance $ 76,708 $ 78,207 $ 80,328 $ 81,815 $ 83,251 9 % Focused Commingled Funds Beginning balance $ 48,216 $ 50,511 $ 54,584 $ 58,223 $ 62,232 29 % Contributions(1) 2,022 3,547 3,245 4,494 8,205 306 % Distributions(2) (392 ) (580 ) (547 ) (1,252 ) (1,596 ) 307 % Market value, FX and other(3) 665 1,106 941 767 1,472 121 % Ending balance $ 50,511 $ 54,584 $ 58,223 $ 62,232 $ 70,313 39 % Total Beginning balance $ 121,390 $ 127,219 $ 132,791 $ 138,551 $ 144,047 19 % Contributions(1) 5,035 6,106 5,872 7,131 11,155 122 % Distributions(2) (1,402 ) (1,305 ) (1,664 ) (2,836 ) (2,634 ) 88 % Market value, FX and other(3) 2,196 771 1,552 1,201 996 (55 )% Ending balance $ 127,219 $ 132,791 $ 138,551 $ 144,047 $ 153,564 21 %

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(1) Contributions consist of new capital commitments that earn fees on committed capital and capital contributions to funds and accounts that earn fees on net invested capital or NAV.

(2) Distributions consist of returns of capital from funds and accounts that pay fees on net invested capital or NAV and reductions in fee-earning AUM from funds that moved from a committed capital to net invested capital fee basis or from funds and accounts that no longer pay fees.

(3) Market value, FX and other primarily consist of changes in market value appreciation (depreciation) for funds that pay on NAV and the effect of foreign exchange rate changes on non-U.S. dollar denominated commitments.

Asset Class Summary

Three Months Ended Percentage Change (in millions) June 30, 2025 September 30, 2025 December 31, 2025 March 31, 2026 June 30, 2026 vs. FQ1'26 FEAUM Private equity $ 66,428 $ 69,932 $ 73,193 $ 75,626 $ 83,774 26 % Infrastructure 26,090 27,007 27,897 30,745 31,311 20 % Private debt 21,435 22,443 23,882 24,797 25,583 19 % Real estate 13,266 13,409 13,579 12,879 12,896 (3 )% Total $ 127,219 $ 132,791 $ 138,551 $ 144,047 $ 153,564 21 % Separately managed accounts $ 76,708 $ 78,207 $ 80,328 $ 81,815 $ 83,251 9 % Focused commingled funds 50,511 54,584 58,223 62,232 70,313 39 % Total $ 127,219 $ 132,791 $ 138,551 $ 144,047 $ 153,564 21 % AUM(1) Private equity $ 100,540 $ 106,408 $ 112,190 $ 119,698 $ 127,569 27 % Infrastructure 40,087 42,437 44,624 47,569 49,518 24 % Private debt 39,242 40,438 42,269 45,587 47,706 22 % Real estate 19,445 19,864 20,716 20,493 20,558 6 % Total $ 199,314 $ 209,147 $ 219,799 $ 233,347 $ 245,351 23 % Separately managed accounts $ 120,649 $ 124,991 $ 130,111 $ 136,133 $ 140,132 16 % Focused commingled funds 62,672 68,014 73,375 80,807 88,876 42 % Advisory AUM 15,993 16,142 16,313 16,407 16,343 2 % Total $ 199,314 $ 209,147 $ 219,799 $ 233,347 $ 245,351 23 % AUA Private equity $ 262,472 $ 283,034 $ 301,403 $ 341,289 $ 345,565 32 % Infrastructure 71,126 78,762 86,955 94,706 103,784 46 % Private debt 20,874 23,402 24,173 25,918 25,061 20 % Real estate 169,679 176,357 178,810 189,892 193,487 14 % Total $ 524,151 $ 561,555 $ 591,341 $ 651,805 $ 667,897 27 % Total capital responsibility(2) $ 723,465 $ 770,702 $ 811,140 $ 885,152 $ 913,248 26 %

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Note: Amounts may not sum to total due to rounding. AUM/AUA reflects final data for the prior period, adjusted for net new client account activity through the period presented, and does not include post-period investment valuation or cash activity. Net asset value (“NAV”) data for underlying investments is as of the prior period, as reported by underlying managers up to the business day occurring on or after 100 days, or 115 days at the fiscal year-end, following the prior period end. When NAV data is not available by the business day occurring on or after 100 days, or 115 days at the fiscal year-end, following the prior period end, such NAVs are adjusted for cash activity following the last available reported NAV.

(1) Allocation of AUM by asset class is presented by underlying investment asset classification.

(2) Total capital responsibility equals assets under management (AUM) plus assets under advisement (AUA).

Contacts

Shareholder Relations:

Seth Weiss

shareholders@stepstonegroup.com

1-212-351-6106

Media:

Jordan Niezelski / Maggie Duffy

Edelman

StepStone@edifi-dje.com

Glossary

Assets under advisement, or “AUA,” consists of client assets for which we do not have full discretion to make investment decisions but play a role in advising the client or monitoring their investments. We generally earn revenue for advisory-related services on a contractual fixed fee basis. Advisory-related services include asset allocation, strategic planning, development of investment policies and guidelines, screening and recommending investments, legal negotiations, monitoring and reporting on investments, and investment manager review and due diligence. Advisory fees vary by client based on the scope of services, investment activity and other factors. Most of our advisory fees are fixed, and therefore, increases or decreases in AUA do not necessarily lead to proportionate changes in revenue. We believe AUA is a useful metric for assessing the relative size of our advisory business.

Our AUA is calculated as the sum of (i) the NAV of client portfolio assets for which we do not have full discretion and (ii) the unfunded commitments of clients to the underlying investments. Our AUA reflects the investment valuations in respect of the underlying investments of our client accounts on a three-month lag, adjusted for new client account activity through the period end. Our AUA does not include post-period investment valuation or cash activity. AUA as of June 30, 2026 reflects final data for the prior period (March 31, 2026), adjusted for net new client account activity through June 30, 2026. NAV data for underlying investments is as of March 31, 2026, as reported by underlying managers up to the business day occurring on or after 100 days following March 31, 2026. When NAV data is not available by the business day occurring on or after 100 days following March 31, 2026, such NAVs are adjusted for cash activity following the last available reported NAV.

Assets under management, or “AUM,” primarily reflects the assets associated with our separately managed accounts (“SMAs”) and focused commingled funds. We classify assets as AUM if we have full discretion over the investment decisions in an account or have responsibility or custody of assets. Although management fees are based on a variety of factors and are not linearly correlated with AUM, we believe AUM is a useful metric for assessing the relative size and scope of our asset management business.

Our AUM is calculated as the sum of (i) the net asset value (“NAV”) of client portfolio assets, including the StepStone Funds and (ii) the unfunded commitments of clients to the underlying investments and the StepStone Funds. Our AUM reflects the investment valuations in respect of the underlying investments of our funds and accounts on a three-month lag, adjusted for new client account activity through the period end. Our AUM does not include post-period investment valuation or cash activity. AUM as of June 30, 2026 reflects final data for the prior period (March 31, 2026), adjusted for net new client account activity through June 30, 2026. NAV data for underlying investments is as of March 31, 2026, as reported by underlying managers up to the business day occurring on or after 100 days following March 31, 2026. When NAV data is not available by the business day occurring on or after 100 days following March 31, 2026, such NAVs are adjusted for cash activity following the last available reported NAV.

Consolidated Funds refer to the StepStone Funds that we are required to consolidate as of the applicable reporting period. We consolidate funds and other entities in which we hold a controlling financial interest.

Consolidated VIEs refer to the variable interest entities that we are required to consolidate as of the applicable reporting period. We consolidate VIEs in which we hold a controlling financial interest.

Fee-earning AUM, or “FEAUM,” reflects the assets from which we earn management fee revenue (i.e., fee basis) and includes assets in our SMAs, focused commingled funds and assets held directly by our clients for which we have fiduciary oversight and are paid fees as the manager of the assets. Our SMAs and focused commingled funds typically pay management fees based on capital commitments, net invested capital and, in certain cases, NAV, depending on the fee terms. Management fees are only marginally affected by market appreciation or depreciation because substantially all of the StepStone Funds pay management fees based on capital commitments or net invested capital. As a result, management fees and FEAUM are not materially affected by changes in market value. We believe FEAUM is a useful metric in order to assess assets forming the basis of our management fee revenue.

Legacy Greenspring entities refers to certain entities for which the Company, indirectly through its subsidiaries, became the sole and/or managing member in connection with the Greenspring acquisition.

SSG refers solely to StepStone Group Inc., a Delaware corporation, and not to any of its subsidiaries.

StepStone Funds refer to SMAs and focused commingled funds of the Company, including acquired Greenspring funds, for which the Partnership or one of its subsidiaries acts as both investment adviser and general partner or managing member.

The Partnership refers solely to StepStone Group LP, a Delaware limited partnership, and not to any of its subsidiaries.

Total capital responsibility equals AUM plus AUA. AUM includes any accounts for which StepStone Group has full discretion over the investment decisions, has responsibility to arrange or effectuate transactions, or has custody of assets. AUA refers to accounts for which StepStone Group provides advice or consultation but for which the firm does not have discretionary authority, responsibility to arrange or effectuate transactions, or custody of assets.

Undeployed fee-earning capital represents the amount of capital commitments to StepStone Funds that has not yet been invested or considered active but will generate management fee revenue once invested or activated. We believe undeployed fee-earning capital is a useful metric for measuring the amount of capital that we can put to work in the future and thus earn management fee revenue thereon.