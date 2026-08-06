Attovia Therapeutics Announces Closing of Upsized Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attovia Therapeutics, Inc. (“Attovia”) (Nasdaq: ATTO), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation biotherapeutics for immune-mediated diseases with high unmet need, today announced the closing of its upsized initial public offering of 19,550,000 shares of its common stock, which includes the exercise in full by the underwriters of their option to purchase 2,550,000 additional shares, at the initial public offering price of $17.00 per share. The aggregate gross proceeds to Attovia from the initial public offering were approximately $332.4 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses. All of the shares were offered by Attovia. Attovia’s common stock began trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on August 5, 2026, under the symbol “ATTO.”

Morgan Stanley, Leerink Partners, Citigroup and RBC Capital Markets acted as joint book-running managers for the offering. LifeSci Capital acted as a passive book-running manager for the offering.

A registration statement relating to the securities issued and sold in the initial public offering has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and was declared effective on August 4, 2026. A prospectus relating to and describing the terms of the initial public offering has been filed with the SEC and is available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. The offering was made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the final prospectus may be obtained from: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, Second Floor, New York, NY 10014 or by email at prospectus@morganstanley.com; Leerink Partners LLC, Attention: Syndicate Department, 53 State Street, 40th Floor, Boston, MA 02109, by telephone at 1-800-808-7525 ext. 6105 or by email at syndicate@leerink.com; Citigroup Global Markets, Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717 or by telephone at 1-800-831-9146; and RBC Capital Markets, LLC, Attention: Equity Capital Markets, 200 Vesey Street, 8th Floor, New York, NY 10281, by telephone at 1-877-822-4089 or by email at equityprospectus@rbccm.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of Attovia, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Attovia Therapeutics, Inc.

Attovia is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation biotherapeutics for immune-mediated diseases with high unmet need. All of its product candidates have been internally discovered using our ATTOBODY biparatopic biologics platform. Attovia’s ATTOBODY platform uses an evolution-driven, high-throughput process which allows for rapid discovery and creation of a high diversity of potential product candidates.

Attovia’s lead programs include ATTO-1310, an anti-IL-31 therapeutic in clinical development for chronic pruritic diseases, ATTO-2306, a bispecific antibody targeting IL-31 and IL-13 in IND-enabling studies for atopic dermatitis and other immune-mediated skin diseases, and ATTO-1091, a trispecific antibody targeting TL1A, IL-23p19, and integrin α4β7 in IND-enabling studies for inflammatory bowel disease. Attovia’s other programs include highly innovative conditional ‘AND’ gated bispecific immune cell survival blockers and multispecifics.

Investor and Media Contact

PJ Kelleher

LifeSci Advisors

617-430-7579

pkelleher@lifesciadvisors.com