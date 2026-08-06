Kodiak AI Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results and Advances Toward Long-Haul Driverless Launch

Kodiak deployed seven additional driverless trucks during Q2, bringing the customer-owned fleet to 35 vehicles at quarter-end

Kodiak Driver-powered trucks surpassed 40,000 Cumulative Hours of Paid Driverless Operations through Q2

Kodiak introduced its seventh-generation autonomous truck platform, enhancing the performance and reliability of the Kodiak Driver



MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kodiak AI, Inc. (Nasdaq: KDK), a leading provider of Physical AI-powered autonomous vehicle technology, today announced results for the second quarter, which ended June 30, 2026.

During the quarter, Kodiak delivered strong operating and financial results while achieving significant commercial, technology, and partnership milestones. The Company announced the seventh-generation (Gen7) Kodiak Driver, the latest iteration of its AI-powered autonomous driving technology, and continued advancing toward driverless long-haul operations by year-end.

“In the second quarter, we delivered on what matters most: commercial validation at scale,” said Don Burnette, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Kodiak. “We launched our seventh-generation autonomous platform and continued our march toward driverless long-haul operations by year-end. Every deployment, every driverless mile, and every product improvement strengthens the foundation for Kodiak's next phase of growth.”

Kodiak’s Seventh Generation Driverless Platform

Kodiak’s Gen7 system is built to achieve higher efficiency, modularity, reliability, serviceability, and practicality for commercial fleets. The technology highlights include:

A more compact design that simplifies integration, enhances reliability, and supports a broader range of vehicle configurations, including lower-cost day cab configurations

Nearly 50% more compute power than Gen6, providing more power to support ongoing software advancements

Greater reliability, with stress testing indicating that Gen7 SensorPods and compute enclosures are expected to have nearly 50% greater operational lifetimes than those of prior generations





These improvements reflect Kodiak’s continued focus on building technology that maximizes reliability and addresses real customer needs.

Second Quarter Results and Business Highlights:

Deployed seven additional driverless trucks, for a total of 35 Customer-Owned Driverless Vehicles as of the end of Q2

Surpassed 40,000 Cumulative Hours of Paid Driverless Operations through Q2, representing a 71% increase from the end of Q1

Delivered more than 300,000 tons of freight in Q2 alone

Exceeded 20,000 Cumulative Loads Delivered as of the end of Q2, representing approximately 32% growth from the end of Q1

Made significant progress toward targeted long-haul driverless launch by the end of the year, increasing Autonomy Readiness Measure to 91% as of July

Accelerated the use of Kodiak’s revolutionary AI-powered BreakPoint technology, which can now execute over one million simulations per hour, running on a minimal compute budget of around a tenth of a penny per simulation

Expanded driverless truck deployment to cover a second simultaneous load-out point along Atlas's 42-mile Dune Express sand conveyor system, supporting geographic expansion across the Permian Basin

Kicking off first international pilot for West Fraser in Canada, one of the world’s largest wood products companies

Selected for Phase II of the Defense Innovation Unit’s Robotic Operation for Autonomous Delivery and Sustainment (ROADS) demonstration

Q2 Revenue of $3.5 million, representing 91% growth quarter-over-quarter

Q2 Net Cash used in operating activities of $34.1 million

Q2 Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) of negative $38.1 million

Ended Q2 with $151.1 million in Cash and Cash Equivalents and Marketable Securities



“We delivered another strong quarter of revenue, driven by expanded driverless deployments, growth in our recurring Driver-as-a-Service business, and disciplined financial execution,” said Surajit Datta, Chief Financial Officer of Kodiak. “Our results reflect continued momentum in commercializing the Kodiak Driver and reinforce our confidence in our long-term growth opportunity, our ability to scale customer deployments, and our disciplined approach to executing our strategy.”

Upcoming Conferences

Management will present at the following investor conferences:

Deutsche Bank 2026 Chicago Industrials Summit on August 11, 2026 at 2 p.m. CT (12 p.m. PT)

J.P. Morgan Auto Conference on August 12, 2026 at 1:40 p.m. ET (10:40 a.m. PT)

Evercore 9th Annual AI Forum on September 29, 2026 at 9:40 a.m. ET (12:40 p.m. PT)



A live and archived webcast of the presentations will be available on Kodiak’s Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, https://kodiak.ai/investors.

Conference Call Information

Management will host a conference call to discuss the second quarter results today at 5:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. PT).

The call may be accessed through a live audio webcast on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, https://kodiak.ai/investors. An audio replay will be available at the same location.

About Kodiak AI, Inc.

Kodiak AI, Inc. was founded in 2018 and is a leading provider of AI-powered autonomous vehicle technology that is designed to help tackle some of the toughest driving jobs. Kodiak's driverless solution can help address the critical problem of safely transporting goods in the face of unprecedented supply chain challenges. Kodiak's vision is to become the trusted world leader in autonomous ground transportation. Kodiak is committed to a safer and more efficient future for all through the commercialization of driverless trucking at scale. To that end, Kodiak developed the Kodiak Driver, a virtual driver that combines advanced AI-powered software with modular and vehicle-agnostic hardware designed to help address Kodiak's customers' needs. The Kodiak Driver is not just an idea—it is commercially operating without anyone in the cab today. Kodiak serves customers in the long-haul trucking, industrial trucking, and defense industries. In 2024, Kodiak believes it achieved a historic milestone by becoming the first company to deploy customer-owned and -operated driverless trucks in commercial service.

For more information about Kodiak, please visit https://kodiak.ai/investors .

Contacts

Kodiak Media Relations

Daniel Goff

VP of External Affairs

+1 646-515-3933

dan@kodiak.ai

Stacy Morris

Futurista Communications for Kodiak

+1 310-415-9188

stacy.morris@futuristacommunications.com

Kodiak Investor Relations

Steve Philistin

Senior Investor Relations Manager

investors@kodiak.ai

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, each as amended, including Kodiak’s expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “intend,” “expect,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: Kodiak’s operational and product roadmap, its relationships with partners and suppliers, and its ability to produce and deploy the Kodiak Driver at scale; expectations regarding Kodiak’s expansion plans and opportunities, including its addressable markets and the timing of launching driverless trucks for long-haul highways operations; expectations regarding the benefits of Kodiak’s Gen7 platform; Kodiak’s expected liquidity; and other expectations regarding Kodiak’s future business and financial performance, such as Kodiak’s approach to operational and financial discipline, its future cash flows, and path to profitability and free cash flow. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of Kodiak’s management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied upon by any investors as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of Kodiak. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including changes in business, market, financial, political and legal conditions; the rapid evolution of autonomous vehicle technology and flaws or errors in Kodiak’s solutions or flaws in or misuse of autonomous vehicle technology in general; risks related to the rollout of Kodiak’s business and the timing of expected business milestones; the effects of competition on Kodiak’s business; supply shortages in the materials necessary for the production of the Kodiak Driver; risks related to working with third-party manufacturers for key components of the Kodiak Driver; risks related to the retrofitting of Kodiak’s vehicles by third parties; the termination or suspension of any of Kodiak’s contracts or the reduction in counterparty spending; delays in Kodiak’s operational roadmap with key partners and customers; and Kodiak’s ability to raise capital in the future. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact such forward-looking statements can be found in filings by Kodiak with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), which are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. If any of these risks materialize or any assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that Kodiak may not presently know or that Kodiak currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect Kodiak’s expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this press release. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Kodiak’s assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, Kodiak specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to our financial results determined in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), we consider certain non-GAAP measures, including the following, which we use to evaluate our ongoing operations and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We believe that non-GAAP financial information, when taken collectively with the financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, may be helpful to investors because it provides consistency and comparability with past financial performance. However, non-GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only, has limitations as an analytical tool, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP.

Other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate similarly titled non-GAAP measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of our non-GAAP financial measures as tools for comparison. In addition, the utility of free cash flow as a measure of our liquidity is limited as it does not represent the total increase or decrease in our cash balance for a given period.

Investors are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures and not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.

This press release and our earnings call may also include references to forward-looking free cash flow, a non-GAAP financial measure. To the extent that such forward-looking financial measures are provided, they are presented on a non-GAAP basis without a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliation.

Non-GAAP Operating Expenses and Non-GAAP Loss from Operations

We define these non-GAAP financial measures as their respective GAAP measures, each excluding stock-based compensation expense. We use these non-GAAP financial measures as part of our overall assessment of our performance, including the preparation of our annual operating budget and quarterly forecasts, to evaluate the effectiveness of our business strategies, and to communicate with our board of directors concerning our financial performance. Stock-based compensation is a non-cash expense that varies in amount from period to period and is dependent on market forces that are often beyond our control. As a result, management excludes this item from internal operating forecasts and models. Management believes that non-GAAP measures adjusted for stock-based compensation provide investors with a basis to measure our performance against the performance of other companies without the variability created by stock-based compensation as a result of the variety of equity awards used by other companies and the varying methodologies and assumptions used.

Free Cash Flow

We define free cash flow as net cash used in operating activities, which is the most directly comparable measure calculated in accordance with GAAP, less purchases of property and equipment. We believe free cash flow is a useful indicator of liquidity that provides our management, board of directors, and investors with information about our future ability to generate or use cash to enhance the strength of our balance sheet and further invest in our business and pursue potential strategic initiatives.

Kodiak AI, Inc.



Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets



(In thousands, except par values; unaudited) June 30,

2026

December 31,

2025

Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 46,750 $ 50,761 Marketable securities 104,306 69,908 Accounts receivable 512 879 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 4,967 4,464 Total current assets 156,535 126,012 Restricted cash 984 1,450 Property and equipment, net 31,301 26,553 Operating lease right-of-use assets 5,447 5,261 Other assets 117 131 Total assets $ 194,384 $ 159,407 Liabilities, redeemable convertible preferred stock and stockholders’ deficit Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,011 $ 1,455 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 12,432 11,354 Operating lease liabilities, current 2,153 1,916 Debt, current portion 656 1,065 Second lien loans 12,025 10,872 Total current liabilities 28,277 26,662 Debt, net of current portion 29,460 29,878 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 3,509 3,584 Common stock warrants 97,734 158,346 Other liabilities 1,137 804 Total liabilities 160,117 219,274 Commitments and contingencies Redeemable convertible preferred stock Series A cumulative redeemable convertible preferred stock, par value $0.0001 223,185 223,185 Stockholders’ deficit Common stock, $0.0001 par value 19 17 Additional paid-in capital 625,883 570,578 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (118 ) 22 Accumulated deficit (814,702 ) (853,669 ) Total stockholders’ deficit (188,918 ) (283,052 ) Total liabilities, redeemable convertible preferred stock and stockholders’ deficit $ 194,384 $ 159,407





Kodiak AI, Inc.



Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive (Loss) Income



(In thousands, except per share amounts; unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Revenues $ 3,499 $ 503 $ 5,329 $ 1,974 Operating expenses: Research and development 22,702 12,218 40,252 22,352 General and administrative 12,439 7,161 24,859 12,286 Truck and freight operations 10,649 5,470 18,954 9,475 Sales and marketing 1,386 1,001 2,792 1,807 Total operating expenses 47,176 25,850 86,857 45,920 Loss from operations (43,677 ) (25,347 ) (81,528 ) (43,946 ) Other income (expenses): Interest expense (909 ) (1,160 ) (1,805 ) (2,424 ) Interest income and other, net (524 ) 294 525 463 Change in fair value of common stock warrants 58,280 — 122,938 — Change in fair value of second lien loans (679 ) (2,154 ) (1,153 ) (2,154 ) Change in fair value of simple agreements for future equity — (84,173 ) — (192,548 ) Change in fair value of redeemable convertible preferred stock warrant liabilities — (1,183 ) — (1,298 ) Total other income (expenses), net 56,168 (88,376 ) 120,505 (197,961 ) Net (loss) income before income taxes 12,491 (113,723 ) 38,977 (241,907 ) Income tax expense (14 ) (3 ) (10 ) (4 ) Net (loss) income $ 12,477 $ (113,726 ) $ 38,967 $ (241,911 ) Unrealized losses on marketable securities, net of tax (116 ) — (140 ) — Comprehensive (loss) income $ 12,361 $ (113,726 ) $ 38,827 $ (241,911 ) Net (loss) income $ 12,477 $ (113,726 ) $ 38,967 $ (241,911 ) Adjustments to net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders1 (50,152 ) — (54,433 ) — Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (37,675 ) $ (113,726 ) $ (15,466 ) $ (241,911 ) Net loss per common share, basic1 $ (0.20 ) $ (1.89 ) $ (0.09 ) $ (4.05 ) Net loss per common share, diluted1 $ (0.50 ) $ (1.89 ) $ (0.73 ) $ (4.05 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic 187,241 60,197 181,825 59,720 Weighted-average common shares outstanding, diluted 193,203 60,197 188,886 59,720 ___________________________ 1Net loss per common share for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026 reflects the deduction of cumulative dividends and a $46.1 million non-cash deemed dividend associated with the Series A cumulative redeemable convertible preferred stock. The deemed dividend resulted from a conversion price adjustment in May 2026. Net loss attributable to common stockholders used in calculating basic net loss per share was $37.7 million and $15.5 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026, respectively. Net loss attributable to common stockholders used in calculating diluted net loss per share reflects the additional deduction of $58.3 million and $122.9 million in fair value gains on liability-classified warrants, resulting in a net loss of $96.0 million and $138.4 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026, respectively.





Kodiak AI, Inc.



Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows



(In thousands; unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2026 2025 Operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 38,967 $ (241,911 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 3,058 1,247 Stock-based compensation 12,403 4,891 Non-cash lease expense 1,031 904 Accretion of discount on marketable securities (612 ) — Transaction costs allocated to common stock warrants 1,984 — Change in fair value of second lien loans 1,153 2,154 Change in fair value of simple agreements for future equity — 192,548 Change in fair value of redeemable convertible preferred stock warrant liabilities — 1,298 Change in fair value of common stock warrants (122,938 ) — Non-cash interest expense 225 460 (Gain) loss on disposal of property and equipment, net (221 ) 130 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 367 744 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (38 ) 206 Other assets 14 — Accounts payable 345 3,078 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 1,331 (1,790 ) Operating lease liabilities (1,021 ) (898 ) Other liabilities 333 77 Net cash used in operating activities (63,619 ) (36,862 ) Investing activities: Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities 70,267 — Proceeds from sales of property and equipment 684 — Purchases of marketable securities (104,193 ) — Purchases of property and equipment (9,464 ) (5,236 ) Net cash used in investing activities (42,706 ) (5,236 ) Financing activities: Repayment of debt (1,052 ) (6,174 ) Proceeds from issuance of second lien loans — 29,740 Proceeds from issuance of simple agreements for future equity — 23,660 Proceeds from issuance of common stock and warrants in connection with a private placement 100,000 — Proceeds from exercise of stock options 1,454 886 Proceeds from exercise of common stock warrants 7,156 — Payments of offering costs (5,210 ) (2,474 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 102,348 45,638 Net change in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (3,977 ) 3,540 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 52,211 18,159 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 48,234 $ 21,699





Kodiak AI, Inc.



Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information



(In thousands; unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Research and development expense reconciliation: GAAP research and development $ 22,702 $ 12,218 $ 40,252 $ 22,352 Stock-based compensation (2,754 ) (1,735 ) (5,196 ) (2,920 ) Non-GAAP research and development $ 19,948 $ 10,483 $ 35,056 $ 19,432 General and administrative expense reconciliation: GAAP general and administrative $ 12,439 $ 7,161 $ 24,859 $ 12,286 Stock-based compensation (3,075 ) (995 ) (6,114 ) (1,477 ) Non-GAAP general and administrative $ 9,364 $ 6,166 $ 18,745 $ 10,809 Truck and freight operations expense reconciliation: GAAP truck and freight operations $ 10,649 $ 5,470 $ 18,954 $ 9,475 Stock-based compensation (192 ) (109 ) (360 ) (177 ) Non-GAAP truck and freight operations $ 10,457 $ 5,361 $ 18,594 $ 9,298 Sales and marketing expense reconciliation: GAAP sales and marketing $ 1,386 $ 1,001 $ 2,792 $ 1,807 Stock-based compensation (358 ) (174 ) (733 ) (317 ) Non-GAAP sales and marketing $ 1,028 $ 827 $ 2,059 $ 1,490 Total operating expenses reconciliation: GAAP operating expenses $ 47,176 $ 25,850 $ 86,857 $ 45,920 Stock-based compensation (6,379 ) (3,013 ) (12,403 ) (4,891 ) Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 40,797 $ 22,837 $ 74,454 $ 41,029 Loss from operations reconciliation: GAAP loss from operations $ (43,677 ) $ (25,347 ) $ (81,528 ) $ (43,946 ) Stock-based compensation 6,379 3,013 12,403 4,891 Non-GAAP loss from operations $ (37,298 ) $ (22,334 ) $ (69,125 ) $ (39,055 )



