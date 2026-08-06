Redwood Living, Inc. Builds on Omaha Success with New Investment Opportunity in Gretna

Independence, Ohio, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Redwood prepares to launch its next equity offering, the company continues to strengthen its position across the Omaha metro through proven execution, strategic expansion and strong community recognition.

Most recently, Redwood Bennington was named the first-place winner in the Apartment Complex category of the 2026 Omaha's Choice Awards, presented by Omaha World-Herald. Voted on by local residents, the recognition reflects Redwood's reputation for delivering a high-quality resident experience and reinforces the strength of its operating platform in one of the Midwest's fastest-growing markets.

That momentum lays the foundation for Redwood's newest investment opportunity: Redwood Gretna Phase 1.

Investing in one of Omaha's fastest-growing communities

Located southwest of Omaha, Gretna has emerged as one of Nebraska's fastest-growing communities, driven by continued residential growth, expanding employment opportunities and strong demand for high-quality housing.

Redwood Gretna will deliver 150 premium apartment homes designed to meet that demand while expanding Redwood's successful footprint throughout the Omaha metro. The project is planned in two phases and is expected to stabilize approximately 34 months after development begins.

The neighborhood will feature Redwood's signature apartment homes and select townhomes with one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans, offering residents the comfort and privacy of a single-family home paired with the convenience of professionally managed living. Each home will include private entrances, attached two-car garages, spacious open-concept layouts, upgraded finishes and thoughtfully designed outdoor spaces that have become hallmarks of the Redwood brand.

A proven platform in a growing market

Redwood's Nebraska portfolio continues to expand across Omaha, Bennington and Bellevue, providing the company with established market knowledge, operational efficiencies and brand recognition throughout the region.

"Our momentum in the Omaha metro showcases the strength of our platform as we expand into Gretna," said Steve Kimmelman, CEO & Founder at Redwood. "Winning first place in the Omaha's Choice Awards directly validates our operational execution and resident experience our Redwood ambassadors continue to deliver. Gretna represents a high-growth opportunity, and we are positioned to deliver that same level of quality and performance."

For investors, Redwood Gretna represents an opportunity to participate in the continued expansion of Redwood's build-to-rent platform within a market that has demonstrated sustained population growth and demand for professionally managed rental housing.

Redwood Gretna Offering Snapshot:

Location: Gretna, Nebraska (Omaha Metro)

Neighborhood Size: 150 apartment homes

Equity Offering: $14,000,000

Minimum Investment: $100,000

Distribution Schedule: Quarterly

Estimated Offering Close: Q3 2026

The Redwood Gretna equity offering is now available. Investors interested in learning more can visit invest.byredwood.com or contact InvestorRelations@byredwood.com for additional information.



About Redwood Living, Inc.

Headquartered in Independence, Ohio, Redwood Living, Inc. develops and manages apartment neighborhoods across nine states: Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Nebraska, North Carolina, Ohio and South Carolina. Since 1991, the company has grown to more than 20,000 apartment homes across 160+ neighborhoods. Known for its No One Above or Below You® design, Redwood delivers a remarkable rental experience centered on offering privacy, comfort and convenience. The company invests in its people and cultivates a workplace centered on continuous improvement, collaboration and professional growth. For more information, visit byRedwood.com.

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