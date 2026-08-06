Artesian Resources Corporation Reports Second Quarter and Year-To-Date 2026 Results

NEWARK, Del., Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artesian Resources Corporation (Nasdaq: ARTNA), a leading provider on the Delmarva Peninsula of water and wastewater services, and other related business services, today announced second quarter and year-to-date results for 2026.

Second Quarter Results

Diluted net income per share increased 4.9% to $0.64, compared to $0.61 for the same period in 2025. Net income for the three months ended June 30, 2026 was $6.6 million, a $0.3 million, or 4.5%, increase compared to net income recorded during the three months ended June 30, 2025.

Revenues totaled $30.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026, $2.1 million, or 7.4%, more than revenues for the three months ended June 30, 2025.

Water sales revenue increased $1.3 million, or 5.8%, primarily the result of temporary rate increases as permitted under Delaware law, until permanent rates are determined by the Delaware Public Service Commission, or DEPSC, and an increase in the number of customers served.

Other utility operating revenue increased approximately $0.6 million, or 16.0%, primarily due to an increase in revenue related to industrial wastewater treatment services and an increase in wastewater revenue associated with additional residential and commercial customers.

Non-utility operating revenue increased approximately $0.2 million, or 10.2%, primarily due to an increase in Service Line Protection Plan, or SLP Plan, revenue, resulting from an increase in fees that were placed into effect on January 1, 2026 and an increase in the number of customers participating in the SLP Plans.

“Our solid financial results reflect continued growth across our service territories, including a 6.6% increase in wastewater customers over the past 12 months,” said Nicki Taylor, Chair, President and CEO.

Operating expenses, excluding depreciation and income taxes, increased $1.2 million, or 7.6%. Utility operating expenses increased $0.9 million, or 7.4%, primarily the result of a $0.5 million increase in payroll and employee benefit costs, a $0.2 million increase in supply and treatment costs, and a $0.2 million increase in administrative costs. Non-utility operating expenses increased $0.3 million, or 28.1%, primarily due to an increase in plumbing repair costs associated with the SLP Plans.

Depreciation and amortization expense increased $0.1 million, or 3.1%, primarily due to additional depreciation from continued investment in utility plant related to providing supply, treatment, storage and distribution of water to customers and service to our wastewater customers.

Federal and state income tax expense increased $0.1 million, or 4.6%, primarily due to higher pre-tax book income.

Other income decreased $0.3 million, primarily due to a decrease in allowance for funds used during construction, or AFUDC, as a result of lower long-term construction activity subject to AFUDC.

Interest charges increased $0.2 million, primarily due to an increase in long-term debt interest related to higher borrowing levels on the Company’s promissory notes.

Year-to-Date Results

Diluted net income per share increased 6.1% to $1.21, compared to $1.14 for the same period in 2025. Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2026 was $12.5 million, a $0.8 million, or 6.7%, increase compared to net income recorded during the six months ended June 30, 2025.

Revenues totaled $58.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2026, $4.0 million, or 7.4%, more than revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2025.

Water sales revenue increased $2.9 million, or 6.5%, primarily the result of temporary rate increases as permitted under Delaware law, until permanent rates are determined by the DEPSC and an increase in the number of customers served.

Other utility operating revenue increased approximately $0.8 million, or 11.3%, primarily due to an increase in revenue related to industrial wastewater treatment services and an increase in wastewater revenue associated with additional residential and commercial customers.

Non-utility operating revenue increased approximately $0.4 million, or 9.9%, primarily due to an increase in SLP Plan revenue, resulting from an increase in fees that were placed into effect on January 1, 2026 and an increase in the number of customers participating in the SLP Plans.

Operating expenses, excluding depreciation and income taxes, increased $2.0 million, or 6.6%. Utility operating expenses increased $1.8 million, or 7.1%, primarily the result of increases in payroll, employee benefit and supply and treatment costs. Non-utility operating expenses increased $0.4 million, or 17.6%, primarily due to an increase in plumbing repair costs associated with the SLP Plans.

Depreciation and amortization expense increased $0.2 million, or 3.0%, primarily due to additional depreciation from continued investment in utility plant related to providing supply, treatment, storage and distribution of water to customers and service to our wastewater customers.

Federal and state income tax expense increased $0.3 million, or 7.6%, primarily due to higher pre-tax book income.

Other income decreased $0.5 million, primarily due to a decrease in AFUDC, as a result of lower long-term construction activity subject to AFUDC.

Interest charges increased $0.3 million, primarily due to an increase in long-term debt interest related to higher borrowing levels on the Company’s promissory notes and lines of credit.

Capital Expenditures

As part of Artesian’s ongoing effort to ensure high-quality reliable service to customers, $25.9 million was invested in the first six months of 2026 in water and wastewater infrastructure projects. These investments include installation of new mains, services and hydrants, renewals associated with the rehabilitation of aging infrastructure, upgrading and replacing meter reading equipment, installation of wastewater force mains, upgrading existing pumping and treatment stations, including PFAS treatment upgrades, and construction of new wastewater treatment plants, to better serve our customers.

“Water and wastewater utilities face the unique and challenging responsibility of reliably delivering safe drinking water, protecting the environment, and complying with evolving federal and state regulations,” said Nicki Taylor, Chair, President and CEO. “Our capital program is focused on supporting the long-term needs of the communities we serve by addressing aging infrastructure, enhancing system resiliency, and meeting these obligations.”

About Artesian Resources

Artesian Resources Corporation operates as a holding company of wholly-owned subsidiaries offering water and wastewater services, and several other related core business services, on the Delmarva Peninsula. Artesian Water Company, the principal subsidiary, is the oldest and largest regulated water utility on the Delmarva Peninsula and has been providing water service since 1905.

Forward Looking Statements

This release contains forward looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding, among other things, recovery of investments in water utility plant and increased operating costs in rates charged to customers as presented in our current filing before the Delaware Public Service Commission, our growth strategy, our expectations regarding infrastructure investments, our ability to comply with future regulatory standards, continued growth in our business and the number of customers served, and our continued provision of high-quality, reliable service to customers. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements including: changes in weather, changes in our contractual obligations, changes in government policies, the timing and results of our rate requests, failure to receive regulatory approval, changes in economic and market conditions generally and other matters discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. While the Company may elect to update forward-looking statements, we specifically disclaim any obligation to do so and you should not rely on any forward-looking statement as representation of the Company’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this release.

Contact:

Virginia Eisenbrey

(302) 453-6900

VEisenbrey@artesianwater.com

Artesian Resources Corporation Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Operating Revenues Water sales $ 24,429 $ 23,083 $ 46,621 $ 43,771 Other utility operating revenue 4,221 3,639 7,787 6,997 Non-utility operating revenue 2,014 1,827 4,029 3,667 30,664 28,549 58,437 54,435 Operating Expenses Utility operating expenses 13,436 12,505 26,589 24,830 Non-utility operating expenses 1,293 1,009 2,507 2,131 Depreciation and amortization 3,520 3,414 6,972 6,771 State and federal income taxes 2,262 2,163 4,322 4,015 Property and other taxes 1,538 1,603 3,157 3,288 22,049 20,694 43,547 41,035 Operating Income 8,615 7,855 14,890 13,400 Allowance for funds used during construction 260 619 759 1,186 Miscellaneous 44 (29 ) 1,431 1,459 Income Before Interest Charges 8,919 8,445 17,080 16,045 Interest Charges 2,344 2,155 4,571 4,320 Net Income $ 6,575 $ 6,290 $ 12,509 $ 11,725 Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding - Basic 10,325 10,308 10,321 10,305 Net Income per Common Share - Basic $ 0.64 $ 0.61 $ 1.21 $ 1.14 Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding - Diluted 10,330 10,310 10,327 10,308 Net Income per Common Share - Diluted $ 0.64 $ 0.61 $ 1.21 $ 1.14 Artesian Resources Corporation Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) (Unaudited) June 30, December 31, 2026 2025 Assets Utility Plant, at original cost less accumulated depreciation $ 825,816 $ 801,694 Current Assets 30,839 21,417 Regulatory and Other Assets 27,357 28,118 $ 884,012 $ 851,229 Capitalization and Liabilities Stockholders' Equity $ 256,236 $ 249,922 Long Term Debt, Net of Current Portion 182,551 174,276 Current Liabilities 30,388 33,722 Net Advances for Construction 344 374 Contributions in Aid of Construction 332,574 311,076 Other Liabilities 81,919 81,859 $ 884,012 $ 851,229





