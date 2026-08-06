AMD Acquires Taalas to Advance Compute Solutions for Rapidly Growing AI Inference Market

News Summary:

Taalas’ technology to further differentiate AMD’s AI roadmap by delivering breakthrough inference performance and efficiency

AMD plans to integrate Taalas’ technology to deliver system level solutions together with AMD Instinct™ GPUs





SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) today announced it has reached a definitive agreement to acquire Taalas, a pioneer in specialized AI inference silicon. As AI inference becomes one of the fastest-growing segments of the AI market and workloads become increasingly specialized, the acquisition strengthens AMD's long-term AI roadmap with differentiated inference technology and world-class engineering expertise.

Founded in 2023 and headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Taalas’ technology optimizes inference dataflows, significantly reducing compute and memory bottlenecks associated with general-purpose architectures and enabling highly optimized AI inference capabilities.

Taalas' technology will complement AMD's full-stack AI platform, including AMD Helios™ rackscale solutions, AMD Instinct GPUs, AMD EPYC™ CPUs, AMD ROCm™ software and the company's expanding AI ecosystem. AMD plans to integrate the technology into its accelerator roadmap and develop system-level solutions with AMD Instinct GPUs.

“AMD is building a full-stack AI platform that gives customers the flexibility to deploy the right compute solutions for every AI workload," said Vamsi Boppana, senior vice president of the Artificial Intelligence Group at AMD. "Taalas' technology and world-class engineering team strengthen our AI portfolio by delivering differentiated inference performance and efficiency.”

“We founded Taalas to rethink AI inference from the ground up by building the hardware around the model,” said Ljubisa Bajic, co-founder and CEO of Taalas. “Our Canada-based team has combined deep technical expertise with a willingness to challenge conventional approaches. Joining AMD will give us the scale, engineering resources and global reach to accelerate our innovation.”

As AI moves into more real-time, high-volume applications, AMD and Taalas will help customers deploy inference workloads more efficiently across a growing range of applications. Positioned to accelerate AI innovation, the acquisition builds on AMD’s long-standing presence in Canada – where the company has been a proud contributor to the country’s semiconductor and AI ecosystem – and reflects a continued commitment to retaining and growing Canadian talent. The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.

About AMD

AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) drives innovation in high-performance and AI computing to solve the world’s most important challenges. Today, AMD technology powers billions of experiences across cloud and AI infrastructure, embedded systems, AI PCs and gaming. With a broad portfolio of AI-optimized CPUs, GPUs, networking and software, AMD delivers full-stack AI solutions that provide the performance and scalability needed for a new era of intelligent computing. Learn more at www.amd.com .

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) such as, the anticipated benefits from the acquisition of Taalas by AMD; and the expected timing of the closing of the Taalas acquisition, which are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are commonly identified by words such as "would," "may," "expects," "believes," "plans," "intends," "projects" and other terms with similar meaning. Investors are cautioned that the forward-looking statements in this press release are based on current beliefs, assumptions and expectations, speak only as of the date of this press release and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations. Such statements are subject to certain known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond AMD’s control, that could cause actual results and other future events to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking information and statements. Material factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, without limitation, the following: impact of government actions and regulations such as export regulations, import tariffs, trade protection measures, and licensing requirements; competitive markets in which AMD’s products are sold; the cyclical nature of the semiconductor industry; market conditions of the industries in which AMD products are sold; AMD's ability to introduce products on a timely basis with expected features and performance levels; loss of a significant customer; economic and market uncertainty; quarterly and seasonal sales patterns; AMD's ability to adequately protect its technology or other intellectual property; unfavorable currency exchange rate fluctuations; ability of third party manufacturers to manufacture AMD's products on a timely basis in sufficient quantities and using competitive technologies; availability of essential equipment, materials, components (such as memory supply), substrates or manufacturing processes; ability to achieve expected manufacturing yields for AMD’s products; AMD's ability to generate revenue from its semi-custom SoC products; potential security vulnerabilities; potential security incidents including IT outages, data loss, data breaches and cyberattacks; uncertainties involving the ordering and shipment of AMD’s products; AMD’s reliance on third-party intellectual property to design and introduce new products; AMD's reliance on third-party companies for design, manufacture and supply of motherboards, software, memory and other computer platform components; AMD's reliance on Microsoft and other software vendors' support to design and develop software to run on AMD’s products; AMD’s reliance on third-party distributors and add-in-board partners; impact of modification or interruption of AMD’s internal business processes and information systems; compatibility of AMD’s products with some or all industry-standard software and hardware; costs related to defective products; failure to maintain an efficient supply chain as customer demand changes; AMD's ability to rely on third party supply-chain logistics functions; AMD’s ability to effectively control sales of its products on the gray market; impact of climate change on AMD’s business; AMD’s ability to realize its deferred tax assets; potential tax liabilities; current and future claims and litigation; impact of environmental laws, conflict minerals related provisions and other laws or regulations; evolving expectations from governments, investors, customers and other stakeholders regarding corporate responsibility matters; issues related to the responsible use of AI; restrictions imposed by agreements governing AMD’s notes, the guarantees of Xilinx’s notes and the revolving credit agreement; AMD’s ability to satisfy financial obligations under guarantees, leases and other commercial commitments; impact of acquisitions, joint ventures and/or investments on AMD’s business and AMD’s ability to integrate acquired businesses; impact of any impairment of the combined company’s assets; political, legal and economic risks and natural disasters; future impairments of technology license purchases; AMD’s ability to attract and retain key employees; and AMD’s stock price volatility. Investors are urged to review in detail the risks and uncertainties in AMD’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including but not limited to AMD’s most recent reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q.

Contact

Brandi Martina

AMD Communications

corporate.pressinquiry@amd.com

Liz Stine

AMD Investor Relations

investor.relations@amd.com