AerSale Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Second Quarter 2026 Highlights

Revenue of $70.9 million versus $107.4 million in the prior year period

Net loss of $5.6 million versus net income of $8.6 million in the prior year period

Adjusted net loss 1 of $4.3 million versus adjusted net income of $9.4 million in the prior year period

of $4.3 million versus adjusted net income of $9.4 million in the prior year period Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $2.2 million versus adjusted EBITDA of $18.3 million in the prior year period

of $2.2 million versus adjusted EBITDA of $18.3 million in the prior year period Feedstock acquisitions of $5.6 million versus $27.1 million in the prior year period

Inventory of $376.0 million at June 30, 2026

Aircraft and engines held for lease2 of $133.0 million



MIAMI, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AerSale Corporation (Nasdaq: ASLE) (“AerSale” or the “Company”) today reported second quarter 2026 financial results.

Second Quarter 2026 Results of Operations

During the Second Quarter of 2026, we continued to work through our strategic initiatives that are focused on monetizing our asset base, scaling our MRO operations, and growing the more recurring revenue streams of our business. This has resulted in short-term impacts to our earnings. Comparisons to the second quarter of the prior year are skewed primarily due to $33.4 million of Flight Equipment sales in the prior year, compared to none in the current quarter. This decline is not due to a lack of market opportunities, but rather timing of transactions. We have also continued to incur expenses in anticipation of increased MRO demand that has impacted profitability for those units in the short term. Due to these reasons, period-to-period comparisons for this quarter are less representative of the Company’s operating momentum.

(in thousands, except per-share amount) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2026 2025 Percent Change 2026 2025 Percent Change Asset Management Solutions $ 37,121 $ 76,265 (51.3 ) % $ 80,267 $ 115,478 (30.5 ) % Technical Operations 33,811 31,117 8.7 % 61,279 57,680 6.2 % Total revenue $ 70,932 $ 107,382 (33.9 ) % $ 141,546 $ 173,158 (18.3 ) % Net (loss) income (5,570 ) 8,575 (165.0 ) % (9,020 ) 3,298 (373.5 ) % Adjusted net (loss) income (1) (4,252 ) 9,437 (145.1 ) % (4,186 ) 6,772 (161.8 ) % Adjusted EBITDA (1) 2,211 18,271 (87.9 ) % 9,571 21,445 (55.4 ) % Diluted (loss) earnings per share (0.12 ) 0.18 (166.7 ) % (0.19 ) 0.07 (371.4 ) % Adjusted diluted (loss) earnings per share (1) (0.09 ) 0.20 (145.0 ) % (0.09 ) 0.14 (164.3 ) % Feedstock acquisitions $ 5,582 $ 27,110 (79.4 ) % $ 30,638 $ 70,549 (56.6 ) %

The Company’s revenue for the second quarter of 2026 was $70.9 million, representing a 33.9% decrease compared to $107.4 million in the second quarter of 2025. The decline was primarily driven by the absence of Flight Equipment sales, as well as lower used serviceable material (“USM”) sales volume. These decreases were partially offset by continued strength in the Company’s leasing revenue supported by an expanded engine and B757 freighter lease portfolio, growing maintenance repair and overhaul (“MRO”) revenue, and strong commercial demand for the Company’s AerSafe® product.

Adjusted EBITDA1 in the second quarter of 2026 decreased by $16.1 million to $2.2 million, or 3.1% of total revenue, representing a decrease of 87.9% compared to $18.3 million, or 17.0% of total revenue, in the comparable prior year period. The decline was primarily driven by the absence of Flight Equipment sales in the current period.

As a reminder to investors, the Company’s revenue may significantly fluctuate from quarter-to-quarter and year-to-year based on the timing of Flight Equipment sales and, therefore, performance should also be monitored based on the more recurring aspects of our business, which includes leasing, USM and MRO activities. Excluding Flight Equipment sales, revenue decreased 4.2% due to lower USM sales as we consumed material to build serviceable engines to support increased leasing and Flight Equipment sales.

Nicolas Finazzo, Chief Executive Officer at AerSale, stated, “Our second quarter results reflect timing, not trajectory. Results were impacted by Flight Equipment sales shifting into the second half of the year and the use of sellable USM to support the overhaul of Flight Equipment. We also continued to invest ahead of demand, adding labor at our Goodyear facility ahead of anticipated volume and building our workforce to support the ramp-up of our new CRJ multi-line program in Millington. This weighed on results in the near term, but we believe positions us well for the anticipated demand ahead. We remain encouraged by underlying demand across our platform and expect these benefits to materialize in the second half.”

Mr. Finazzo continued, “We expect meaningful improvement to our earnings and liquidity in the second half of 2026, driven by several recent wins during and subsequent to the second quarter, including a Boeing 737 aircraft sale valued at approximately $35.0 million and commitments for an additional three engine sales which we expect to close in the late third or early fourth quarter. We also delivered a fourth B757 freighter on lease in July and executed a lease agreement for a fifth, scheduled for delivery in August. We remain confident in monetizing our two remaining freighters, expanding our lease pool, and filling capacity across our MRO network.”

Asset Management Solutions Segment (“AMS”) revenue decreased 51.3% to $37.1 million during the second quarter of 2026 compared to $76.3 million in the second quarter of 2025, primarily due to the absence of Flight Equipment sales. Excluding Flight Equipment sales, AMS revenue decreased 13.6% to $37.0 million from $42.9 million in the prior year, driven by lower USM sales resulting from timing of feedstock acquisitions, and utilization of material to build serviceable assets, this was partially offset by increased leasing revenue from an expanded engine and B757 freighter lease portfolio. As of June 30, 2026, the Company had 18 engines and three B757 freighter aircraft on lease, compared to 16 engines and one B757 freighter on lease in the prior year period.

Technical Operations (“TechOps”) revenue increased 8.7% to $33.8 million in the second quarter of 2026 compared to $31.1 million in the second quarter of 2025, driven primarily by the continued ramp-up of operations in support of a recently awarded long-term CRJ multi-line maintenance agreement, additional storage volume, landing gear and aerostructures overhaul activity, and continued AerSafe® demand, which is expected to peak in the third quarter of 2026 ahead of the FAA's November 2026 compliance deadline for the fuel tank safety Airworthiness Directive.

Gross margin decreased to 22.9% for the second quarter of 2026 compared to 32.9% in the same period last year, due to the absence of Flight Equipment sales, which generated $13.2 million of gross profit in the prior-year period. Lower USM gross profit tied to reduced feedstock acquisitions also contributed to the decline. In addition, gross margin reflected continued investment in labor at our Goodyear, Arizona facility ahead of anticipated volume and continued ramp up in support of our new long-term maintenance program at Millington, Tennessee.

Selling, general, and administrative expenses were $21.0 million in the second quarter of 2026, slightly below the $22.8 million in the second quarter of 2025 due to lower rent and variable expenses. AerSale incurred $1.3 million of share-based compensation expense in the second quarter of 2026 versus $0.7 million in the second quarter of 2025.

Loss from operations was $4.8 million in the second quarter of 2026 compared to income from operations of $12.5 million in the second quarter of 2025.

Income tax benefit was $1.6 million in the second quarter of 2026, compared to an income tax provision of $1.8 million in the second quarter of 2025. The Company's effective tax rate was 22.6% in the second quarter of 2026 compared to 17.0% in the second quarter of 2025.

Net loss for the second quarter of 2026 was $5.6 million, compared to net income of $8.6 million in the prior-year period. During the second quarter of 2026, the Company recognized $1.3 million of share-based compensation expense within payroll expenses. Excluding this non-cash item and adjusted for tax, and other non-cash items in the prior year period, adjusted net loss¹ was $4.3 million in the second quarter of 2026, compared to adjusted net income¹ of $9.4 million in the second quarter of 2025.

Diluted loss per share was $0.12 for the second quarter of 2026 compared to diluted earnings per share of $0.18 in the second quarter of 2025. Adjusted for the items noted above, adjusted diluted loss per share¹ was $0.09 for the second quarter of 2026, compared to adjusted diluted earnings per share¹ of $0.20 for the second quarter of 2025.

AerSale ended the quarter with liquidity of $34.0 million consisting of $2.2 million of cash and cash equivalents and available capacity of $31.8 million on its $180 million revolving credit facility, expandable to $200 million, subject to conditions and the availability of lender commitments and borrowing base liabilities. Cash used in operating activities year to date was $33.5 million, primarily reflecting the Company's operating results for the period and continued investment in inventory through feedstock and make ready costs for USM and Flight Equipment.

Conference Call Information

The Company will host a conference call today, August 6, 2026 at 4:30 pm Eastern Time to discuss these results. A live audio webcast will be available to the public on a listen-only basis at https://ir.aersale.com/news-events/events. An archived replay of the webcast will also be available on the Investors portion of the AerSale website at https://ir.aersale.com/ for one year.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income (loss), and adjusted basic and diluted earnings (loss) per share. AerSale defines adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) excluding interest expense, net, depreciation and amortization, income tax (expense) benefit, and other non-cash, non-recurring or unusual items. Adjusted net income (loss) is defined as net income (loss) excluding mark-to-market adjustments relating to our private warrants, share-based compensation expense, inventory write-offs and other non-cash, non-recurring or unusual items. Adjusted basic and diluted earnings (loss) per share is adjusted net income divided by the basic and diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding during the measurement period.

AerSale believes these non-GAAP measures of financial results provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to AerSale’s financial condition and results of operations. AerSale’s management uses certain of these non-GAAP measures to compare AerSale’s performance to that of prior periods for trend analyses and for budgeting and planning purposes. These non-GAAP measures should not be construed as an alternative to net income (loss) or net income (loss) margin as an indicator of operating performance or as an alternative to cash flow provided by operating activities as a measure of liquidity (each as determined in accordance with GAAP).

You should review AerSale’s financial statements, and not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate AerSale’s business. Other companies may calculate adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income (loss), or adjusted basic and diluted earnings (loss) per share differently, and therefore AerSale’s adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income (loss), and adjusted basic and diluted earnings (loss) per share measures may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

Reconciliations of net income (loss) and basic and diluted earnings (loss) per share, the Company’s closest GAAP measures, to adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income (loss), and adjusted basic and diluted earnings (loss) per share, are outlined in the tables below following the Company’s condensed consolidated financial statements.

End Notes

(1) Adjusted net income (loss), adjusted EBITDA and adjusted basic and diluted earnings (loss) per share are non-GAAP measures. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” above and “Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net (Loss) Income and Adjusted Basic and Diluted (Loss) Earnings Per Share Reconciliation Table” at the end of this press release for a discussion of why we believe these non-GAAP measures are useful together with a detailed reconciliation of these measures to their most directly comparable GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) measures.

(2) Aircraft and engines held for lease refers to the financial statement line item Aircraft and engines held for lease, net within the Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet, which is comprised of the cost of the assets net of accumulated depreciation.

Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

AERSALE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Revenue: Products $ 32,083 $ 74,589 $ 67,387 $ 111,711 Leasing 12,362 8,231 24,208 15,732 Services 26,487 24,562 49,951 45,715 Total revenue 70,932 107,382 141,546 173,158 Cost of sales and operating expenses: Cost of products 24,473 50,630 48,496 78,269 Cost of leasing 4,230 2,651 8,693 5,659 Cost of services 25,955 18,764 49,202 35,928 Total cost of sales 54,658 72,045 106,391 119,856 Gross profit 16,274 35,337 35,155 53,302 Selling, general and administrative expenses 21,024 22,823 43,237 47,435 (Loss) income from operations (4,750 ) 12,514 (8,082 ) 5,867 Other (expense) income: Interest expense, net (2,451 ) (2,452 ) (4,581 ) (3,633 ) Other income, net 2 134 1,009 2,022 Change in fair value of warrant liability - 131 - 74 Total other expense, net (2,449 ) (2,187 ) (3,572 ) (1,537 ) (Loss) income before income tax provision (7,199 ) 10,327 (11,654 ) 4,330 Income tax benefit (expense) 1,629 (1,752 ) 2,634 (1,032 ) Net (loss) income $ (5,570 ) $ 8,575 $ (9,020 ) $ 3,298 (Loss) earnings per share: Basic $ (0.12 ) $ 0.18 $ (0.19 ) $ 0.07 Diluted $ (0.12 ) $ 0.18 $ (0.19 ) $ 0.07 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 47,348,476 46,914,100 47,294,858 49,596,045 Diluted 47,348,476 47,092,413 47,294,858 49,782,764





AERSALE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet

(in thousands, except share data)

(Unaudited) June 30, December 31, 2026 2025 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,201 $ 4,379 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $1,098 and $1,173 as of June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively 46,394 42,654 Income tax receivable 1,126 1,728 Inventory: Aircraft, airframes, engines, and parts 227,179 205,379 Advance vendor payments 6,366 5,679 Deposits, prepaid expenses, and other current assets 13,141 9,170 Total current assets 296,407 268,989 Fixed assets: Aircraft and engines held for lease, net 133,029 102,361 Property and equipment, net 31,517 32,006 Inventory: Aircraft, airframes, engines, and parts 148,868 158,385 Operating lease right-of-use assets 27,525 30,130 Deferred income taxes 11,184 8,784 Deferred financing costs, net 825 1,024 Other assets 578 586 Goodwill 19,860 19,860 Other intangible assets, net 17,268 18,347 Total assets $ 687,061 $ 640,472 Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 44,722 $ 29,645 Accrued expenses 9,462 7,233 Income tax payable 203 329 Lessee and customer purchase deposits 2,025 780 Current operating lease liabilities 3,828 4,313 Current portion of long-term debt 993 993 Deferred revenue 817 530 Deferred insurance proceeds 28,610 28,610 Total current liabilities 90,660 72,433 Revolving credit facility 146,152 110,053 Long-term debt 788 1,284 Long-term lease deposits 3,610 3,492 Long-term operating lease liabilities 26,090 28,190 Maintenance deposit payments and other liabilities 1,093 589 Total liabilities 268,393 216,041 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.0001 par value. Authorized 200,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 47,683,297 and 47,221,513 shares as of June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively 5 5 Additional paid-in capital 279,986 276,729 Retained earnings 138,677 147,697 Total stockholders' equity 418,668 424,431 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 687,061 $ 640,472





AERSALE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

(Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2026 2025 Cash flows from operating activities: Net (loss) income $ (9,020 ) $ 3,298 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities Depreciation and amortization 11,779 9,471 Amortization of debt issuance costs 199 191 Amortization of operating lease assets 20 104 Inventory reserve 3,440 1,579 Deferred income taxes (2,400 ) 1,010 Change in fair value of warrant liability - (74 ) Share-based compensation 3,120 1,828 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (3,740 ) (9,887 ) Income tax receivable 602 12 Inventory (52,064 ) (42,878 ) Deposits, prepaid expenses, and other current assets (3,971 ) (780 ) Other assets 8 7 Advance vendor payments (687 ) 1,906 Accounts payable 15,077 829 Income tax payable (126 ) - Accrued expenses 2,159 2,675 Deferred revenue 287 (151 ) Lessee and customer purchase deposits 1,363 1,566 Deferred insurance proceeds - 3,700 Other liabilities 477 158 Net cash used in operating activities (33,477 ) (25,436 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Proceeds from sale of assets - 1,750 Acquisition of aircraft and engines held for lease, including capitalized costs (2,645 ) (1,922 ) Purchase of property and equipment (1,796 ) (3,587 ) Net cash used in investing activities (4,441 ) (3,759 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from long-term debt - 220 Repayments of long-term debt (496 ) (302 ) Proceeds from revolving credit facility 125,799 195,874 Repayments of revolving credit facility (89,700 ) (120,600 ) Payments of debt issuance costs - (114 ) Purchase of treasury stock - (45,000 ) Proceeds from the issuance of Employee Stock Purchase Plan shares 137 195 Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards - (29 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 35,740 30,244 (Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (2,178 ) 1,049 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 4,379 4,698 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 2,201 $ 5,747 Supplemental disclosure of cash activities Income tax (refunds) payments, net $ (398 ) $ 165 Interest paid $ 4,501 $ 3,462 Supplemental disclosure of noncash investing activities Reclassification of inventory to equipment held for lease, net $ 36,341 $ 2,583 Reclassification of inventory to property and equipment, net $ - $ 4,454





AERSALE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net (Loss) Income and Adjusted Basic and Diluted (Loss) Earnings Per Share Reconciliation Table

(in thousands, except per and percentage share data)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, % of Total % of Total % of Total % of Total 2026 Revenue 2025 Revenue 2026 Revenue 2025 Revenue Reported net (loss) income $ (5,570 ) (7.9 ) % $ 8,575 8.0 % $ (9,020 ) (6.4 ) % $ 3,298 1.9 % Addbacks: Change in fair value of warrant liability - - % (131 ) (0.1 ) % - - % (74 ) (0.0 ) % Share-based compensation 1,318 1.9 % 668 0.6 % 3,120 2.2 % 1,828 1.1 % Payroll taxes related to share-based compensation - - % - - % - - % 18 0.0 % Inventory write-off - - % - - % 1,615 1.1 % - - % Facility relocation costs - - % 409 0.4 % 130 0.1 % 767 0.4 % Restructuring costs - - % 18 0.0 % - - % 1,072 0.6 % Legal settlement - - % - - % - - % 400 0.2 % Income tax effect of adjusting items (1) - - % (102 ) (0.1 ) % (31 ) (0.0 ) % (537 ) (0.3 ) % Adjusted net (loss) income $ (4,252 ) (6.0 ) % $ 9,437 8.8 % $ (4,186 ) (3.0 ) % $ 6,772 3.9 % Interest expense, net 2,451 3.5 % 2,452 2.3 % 4,581 3.2 % 3,633 2.1 % Income tax (benefit) expense (1,629 ) (2.3 ) % 1,752 1.6 % (2,634 ) (1.9 ) % 1,032 0.6 % Depreciation and amortization 5,641 8.0 % 4,528 4.2 % 11,779 8.3 % 9,471 5.5 % Reversal of income tax effect of adjusting items (1) - - % 102 0.1 % 31 0.0 % 537 0.3 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 2,211 3.1 % $ 18,271 17.0 % $ 9,571 6.8 % $ 21,445 12.4 % Reported basic (loss) earnings per share $ (0.12 ) $ 0.18 $ (0.19 ) $ 0.07 Addbacks: Change in fair value of warrant liability - (0.00 ) - (0.00 ) Share-based compensation 0.03 0.01 0.07 0.04 Payroll taxes related to share-based compensation - - - 0.00 Inventory write-off - - 0.03 - Facility relocation costs - 0.01 0.00 0.02 Restructuring costs - 0.00 - 0.02 Legal settlement - - - 0.01 Income tax effect of adjusting items - (0.00 ) (0.00 ) (0.01 ) Adjusted basic earnings (loss) earnings per share $ (0.09 ) $ 0.20 $ (0.09 ) $ 0.14 Reported diluted (loss) earnings per share $ (0.12 ) $ 0.18 $ (0.19 ) $ 0.07 Addbacks: Change in fair value of warrant liability - (0.00 ) - (0.00 ) Share-based compensation 0.03 0.01 0.07 0.04 Payroll taxes related to share-based compensation - - - 0.00 Inventory write-off - - 0.03 - Facility relocation costs - 0.01 0.00 0.02 Restructuring costs - 0.00 - 0.02 Legal settlement - - - 0.01 Income tax effect of adjusting items - (0.00 ) (0.00 ) (0.01 ) Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) earnings per share $ (0.09 ) $ 0.20 $ (0.09 ) $ 0.14

(1) The income tax effect of current period adjusting items is calculated at the Company's applicable statutory rate of 24% after considering federal and state tax rates.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements”. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements, and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our anticipated financial performance, including anticipations regarding improved financial results as a result of our recently awarded long-term CRJ maintenance contract and greater demand for AerSale’s USM business and fluctuations in our revenue including third quarter demand for AerSafe®; expectations regarding feedstock and commercial demand; our growth trajectory; the expected operating capacity of our MRO facilities and demand for such services; and the sufficiency of our liquidity. AerSale’s actual results may differ from their expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” or the negative of these or other similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release are only predictions. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our business, financial condition and results of operations. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the Risk Factors, Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations sections of the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), and its other filings with the SEC, including its subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Moreover, we operate in an evolving environment. New risk factors and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for management to predict all risk factors and uncertainties.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and we qualify all of our forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements. Except as required by applicable law, we do not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

About AerSale

AerSale is a global provider of integrated aviation aftermarket services and solutions, serving operators of Boeing, Airbus, and legacy McDonnell Douglas aircraft. The Company helps aircraft owners and operators optimize the value, safety, and operational efficiency of their fleets across the entire aircraft lifecycle.

AerSale’s comprehensive capabilities include aircraft and engine sales and leasing, used serviceable material (USM) sales, component and airframe MRO services, and FAA-certified engineered solutions. Through internally developed products such as AerSafe®, AerTrak®, and the AerAware™ Enhanced Flight Vision System, AerSale delivers innovative technologies that enhance aircraft performance, improve safety, and reduce operating costs.

With deep technical expertise and a fully integrated business model, AerSale provides everything customers need—through a single, trusted partner.

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Source: AerSale Corporation