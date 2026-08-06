Nutanix Announces Date and Conference Call Information for Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nutanix , Inc. (NASDAQ: NTNX ), a hybrid cloud leader, today announced that it will report its financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter and fiscal year 2026, which ended July 31, 2026, after U.S. markets close on Wednesday, August 26, 2026.

Nutanix will host a conference call and earnings webcast beginning at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time / 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time on the same day to discuss the company’s financial results. Interested parties may access the conference call by registering at this link to receive dial in details and a unique PIN number. The conference call will also be webcast live on the Nutanix Investor Relations website at ir.nutanix.com .

An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the Nutanix Investor Relations website at ir.nutanix.com shortly after the call.

About Nutanix

Nutanix is a hybrid cloud leader, offering organizations a unified infrastructure software platform to safely run AI, applications and data anywhere. Trusted by customers worldwide, Nutanix empowers over 50% of the Global 2000 to innovate faster with AI, while modernizing infrastructure, simplifying operations, and controlling costs. Learn more at www.nutanix.com or follow us on social media.

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Investor Contact

Richard Valera

ir@nutanix.com