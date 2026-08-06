ISTO Space Systems MOSA Interface Standards Alliance Announces Industry Webinar: “MOSA Interoperability Standards for Space Systems”

August 26, 2026 | 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM PDT / 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM EDT

PISCATAWAY, N.J., Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The ISTO Space Systems MOSA Interface Standards Alliance, governed by the Space Systems Command, NASA and the NRO, is proud to announce its upcoming webinar “MOSA Interoperability Standards for Space Systems” scheduled for August 26, 2026. This event will bring together innovators from government, industry, and academia to discuss critical advancements in modular open system approaches (MOSA) and highlight pioneering methods in standards development that are shaping the future of space technology.

The Case for MOSA Standards in Space Systems

MOSA is more than a best practice—it is a Department of Defense mandate (“to the maximum extent possible,” DoD Instruction 5000.88) and a strategic approach to achieving plug-and-play interoperability across conforming systems. By defining and adopting open standards, organizations can accelerate technology refresh, increase competition, and reduce overall program risks. Industry research and defense analyses (NDIA, 2023) agree that MOSA standards lower lifecycle costs, speed up integration, and help adapt rapidly to evolving mission requirements, all while mitigating vendor lock-in and obsolescence.

Pioneering Advances by the MOSA Alliance

The Alliance stands at the forefront of standards development, setting new industry benchmarks:

First to develop system-level standardized interface standards via true industry consensus. Unlike traditional mission assurance standards that capture best practices, these new interface standards require rigorous technical analysis, prototyping, and validation—work enabled by expert participation from across the sector.

First to use Agile methods to accelerate standards development. Alliance committees operate in six-month sprints, each delivering a contract-ready minimum viable product (MVP). Existing interoperability standards can be reviewed in as little as 2–3 months, while new interface standards are typically completed in 18–24 months. Supplemental guides are often produced in a single sprint.





First to develop fully digital standards in Model-Based Systems Engineering (MBSE) models. Unlike “flat file” digital documents, MBSE models enable simulation and digital twin development, improving traceability and helping users apply standards in real-world scenarios. The Alliance is also standardizing MBSE model federation, paving the way for enhanced enterprise- level analyses.





First industry consortium with the ability to develop classified standards by (qualified) industry consensus. With participation from agencies such as SSC, NRO, and NASA, and leadership from Aerospace and Government SETAs, the Alliance can address both open and classified needs, ensuring national security and mission assurance.



In addition, Federally Funded Research and Development Centers (FFRDCs) play a vital role in the standards process, providing non-proprietary, technically rigorous requirements development in compliance with MOSA laws. Their involvement ensures that government and industry can collaboratively produce standards that are both technically sound and widely adoptable.

Webinar Program Highlights

Attendees will gain direct insights into the Alliance’s agile and digital engineering methods, see live demonstrations of MOSA standards in action, and hear from experts who are leading the charge in space systems interoperability. The webinar will also feature interactive Q&A sessions, offering participants the opportunity to engage directly with thought leaders from the government, industry, and academia.

Why Attend?

This is a must-attend event for anyone involved in space systems development, acquisition, or integration. Whether you are a program manager, engineer, policymaker, or industry executive, this webinar will provide valuable knowledge, practical examples, and networking opportunities to help you leverage MOSA standards for mission success.

Event Details:

Date: August 26, 2026

Time: 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM PDT / 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM EDT

REGISTER HERE



About the ISTO Space Systems MOSA Interface Standards Alliance

Formed in 2022, the ISTO Space Systems MOSA Interface Standards Alliance is a collaborative initiative uniting government, industry, and academic partners to develop and promote open interface standards. Our mission is to accelerate innovation, reduce costs, and ensure seamless interoperability across the space systems sector. For more information, visit interoperabilityalliance.org.

About ISTO

ISTO mentors communities developing, certifying, and promoting technology standards, best practices, guidelines, open source, and implementation activities. A premier trusted partner of the global technology community, ISTO has become an international federation of member programs supporting missions and technologies for over 70 industry collectives spanning the spectrum of electrotechnology. For more information, visit isto.org .

Media Contact:

ISTO Space Systems MOSA Interface Standards Alliance

mosa.webinar@aero.org