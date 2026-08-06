Autoscope Technologies Corporation Announces Financial Results and Dividend Declaration

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autoscope Technologies Corporation (OTCQX: AATC) today announced results for its quarter and six months ended June 30, 2026. The Board of Directors has authorized and declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share of its common stock. The dividend is payable on August 27, 2026 to the shareholders of record at the close of business on August 20, 2026.

Second Quarter 2026 Financial Summary

Royalties were $2.7 million in the second quarter of 2026, a 4.9 percent decrease compared to royalties of $2.8 million in the same period in the prior year.

Operating expenses were $1.6 million in the second quarter of 2026, a 3.9 percent decrease compared to operating expenses of $1.7 million in the same period in the prior year.

Net income was $843,000 in the second quarter of 2026, a 9.3 percent increase compared to net income of $771,000 in the same period in the prior year.



First Half 2026 Financial Summary

Royalties were $4.8 million in the first six months of 2026, a 3.2 percent decrease compared to royalties of $4.9 million in the same period in the prior year.

Operating expenses were $3.3 million in the first six months of 2026, a 2.5 percent decrease compared to operating expense of $3.4 million in the same period in the prior year.

Net income was $1.2 million in the first six months of 2026, a 2.4 percent increase compared to net income of $1.1 million in the same period in the prior year.



Second-Quarter Results

Revenue from operations for Autoscope Technologies Corporation (“AATC” or the “Company”), which includes the results of Image Sensing Systems, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of AATC (“ISNS”), was $2.8 million in the second quarter of 2026, a 2.2 percent decrease from $2.9 million in the same period of 2025. Revenue from royalties was $2.7 million in the second quarter of 2026, a 4.9 percent decrease compared to $2.8 million in the second quarter of 2025. Revenue from royalties decreased slightly due to lower sales volume. Product sales were $107,000 in the second quarter of 2026 compared to $31,000 in the second quarter of 2025. The increase in product sales was primarily driven by higher sales of the Company’s IntelliSight product (“IntelliSight”) and the Company’s Autoscope Analytics product (“Autoscope Analytics”), both of which had no comparable sales in the second quarter of 2025. The increase was partially offset by lower sales of the Company’s OptiVu product (“OptiVu”) and the Company’s Wrong Way product (“Wrong Way”), both of which had no comparable sales in the second quarter of 2026. During the second quarter of 2026, the Company announced that Wrong Way will reach end of life effective December 31, 2026.

Operating expenses were $1.6 million in the second quarter of 2026, a 3.9 percent decrease from $1.7 million in the same period of 2025.

Net income for the second quarter of 2026 was $843,000 or $0.15 per basic and diluted share, a 9.3 percent increase compared to net income of $771,000, or $0.14 per basic and diluted share, in the prior year period.

Year-to-Date Results

AATC’s revenue for the first six months of 2026 was $4.9 million, a 2.9 percent decrease from revenue of $5.0 million in the same period of 2025. Revenue from royalties was $4.8 million in the first six months of 2026, a 3.2 percent decrease compared to $4.9 million in the first six months of 2025. Revenue from royalties decreased slightly due to lower sales volume. Product sales were $113,000 in the first six months of 2026 compared to $98,000 in the first six months of 2025. The increase in product sales was primarily driven by higher sales of IntelliSight, which had no comparable sales in the second quarter of 2025, and increased sales of Autoscope Analytics, partially offset by lower sales of OptiVu and Wrong Way, both of which had no comparable sales in the first six months of 2026.

Operating expenses were $3.3 million in the first six months of 2026, a 2.5 percent decrease from $3.4 million in the same period of 2025.

Net income for the first six months of 2026 was $1.2 million, a 2.4 percent increase compared to net income of $1.1 million in the prior year period. Basic and diluted earnings per share remained at $0.21, consistent with the prior year, as higher net income was offset by a modest increase in the weighted average number of shares outstanding.

The cash balance increased to $1.6 million at June 30, 2026 compared to a cash balance of $0.7 million at December 31, 2025. The increase in cash during the first six months of 2026 is attributable to positive operating activity and sales of debt securities, net of purchases, partially offset by cash used to pay dividends.

“Our second quarter results demonstrate the enduring strength of our royalty business and our commitment to executing our long-term strategy with discipline,” said Andy Markese, CEO of Autoscope Technologies and President and CEO of Image Sensing Systems. “This quarter, we advanced investments in the OptiVu platform by expanding its capabilities and deepening collaboration with our key strategic channel partner to drive future growth. Furthermore, we decided to discontinue our legacy Wrong Way product, enabling us to focus our engineering resources on new growth opportunities that are closely aligned with our long-term vision.”

“Additionally, early Autoscope Analytics engagements have provided encouraging insight into the broader capabilities of our technology and its potential to create value beyond our traditional royalty business. While these efforts remain in the early stages, they continue to reinforce our confidence in the long-term opportunities ahead. We believe the Company is well positioned to execute our strategy throughout the remainder of 2026,” concluded Mr. Markese.

About Autoscope Technologies Corporation

Autoscope Technologies Corporation is a global company dedicated to helping improve safety and efficiency for cities and highways by developing and delivering above-ground detection technology, applications and solutions. We give Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) professionals more precise and accurate information – including real-time reaction capabilities and in-depth analytics – to make more confident and proactive decisions. We are headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Visit us on the web at www.autoscope.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements and information included in this press release for Autoscope Technologies Corporation (the “Company,” “Autoscope,” “we,” or “us” constitute “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements represent our expectations or beliefs concerning future events and can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “believes,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “intends,” “plans,” “estimates,” “expects,” “anticipates” or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, factors listed below. New risks and uncertainties that may materially affect our operating results may emerge from time to time. It is not possible to predict all of these risks and uncertainties, nor can we assess the effect that each such risk or uncertainty, or a combination of them, may have on our business.

Those risks and uncertainties may include, but are not limited to: our ability to declare, fund and pay dividends in the future and to comply with applicable notice and processing requirements for corporate actions under the OTCQX Rules for U.S. Companies, including Rule 10b-17 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Financial Industry Regulatory Authority Rule 6490, as well as the discretion of our Board of Directors to modify, suspend or cancel any dividend program; our historical dependence on a single product for most of our revenue; competition; potential changes in government spending on transportation technology; acceptance of our product offerings and designs; budget constraints by governmental entities that purchase our products, including constraints caused by declining tax revenue; the continuing ability of Econolite Control Products, Inc. to sell our products and pay royalties owed to us; the mix of and margins on the products we sell; our dependence on third parties for manufacturing and marketing our products; our dependence on single-source suppliers to meet manufacturing needs; our failure to secure adequate protection for our intellectual property rights; our inability to develop new applications and product enhancements; risks associated with the incorporation of artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies into our products, including but not limited to, any failures or flaws in such technologies that could result in product liability claims, reputational harm, or regulatory action; the potential disruptive effect on the markets we serve of new and emerging technologies and applications, including vehicle-to-vehicle communications and autonomous vehicles; unanticipated delays, costs and expenses inherent in the development and marketing of new products; our inability to respond to low-cost local competitors; our inability to properly manage any growth in revenue and/or production requirements; the influence over our voting stock by affiliates; our inability to hire and retain key scientific and technical personnel; the effects of legal matters in which we may become involved; our inability to achieve and maintain effective internal controls; our inability to successfully integrate any acquisitions; tariffs and other trade barriers; our operating costs tend to be fixed, while our revenue tends to be seasonal, thereby resulting in operating results that fluctuate from quarter to quarter; any significant variations between actual amounts and the amounts estimated for those matters identified as our critical accounting estimates and other significant accounting estimates made in the preparation of our financial statements; political and economic instability, including continuing geopolitical conflicts, regional hostilities, wars, and other international disruptions; our inability to comply with international regulatory restrictions over hazardous substances and electronic waste; the impact of international supply chain disruptions and delays; the impact of changes in U.S. federal and state income tax regulations; the impact of inflation and our ability to pass on rising prices to its customers; and conditions beyond our control such as war, terrorist attacks, health epidemics (including the COVID-19 pandemic caused by the coronavirus) and economic recession.

You should carefully consider the above trends, risks and uncertainties before making any investment decision with respect to our securities. If any of them continues or occurs, our business, financial condition or operating results could be materially and adversely affected, the trading prices of our securities could decline, and you could lose part or all of your investment. All forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. We further caution you not to unduly rely on any forward-looking statements because they reflect our views only as of the date the statements were made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Autoscope Technologies Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share information)

(unaudited) Three-Month Periods Ended June 30, 2026 Six-Month Periods Ended June 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Revenue Royalties $ 2,683 $ 2,821 $ 4,787 $ 4,947 Product sales 107 31 113 98 2,790 2,852 4,900 5,045 Cost of Revenue 117 50 158 90 Gross profit 2,673 2,802 4,742 4,955 96% 98% 97% 98% Operating expenses Selling, general and administrative 940 996 1,953 2,028 Research and development 669 678 1,345 1,353 1,609 1,674 3,298 3,381 Income from operations 1,064 1,128 1,444 1,574 Other income (expense), net 15 (5 ) 24 4 Investment income 18 7 34 27 Interest expense, net (16 ) (15 ) (31 ) (31 ) Income before income taxes 1,081 1,115 1,471 1,574 Income tax expense 238 344 312 442 Net income $ 843 $ 771 $ 1,159 $ 1,132 Net income per share, basic $ 0.15 $ 0.14 $ 0.21 $ 0.21 Net income per share, diluted $ 0.15 $ 0.14 $ 0.21 $ 0.21 Weighted shares - Basic 5,508 5,481 5,506 5,479 Weighted shares - Diluted 5,509 5,491 5,506 5,491





Autoscope Technologies Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

June 30, 2026 December 31, (Unaudited) 2025 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,584 $ 735 Accounts receivable, net 2,702 2,685 Inventories 2,071 2,117 Investments in available-for-sale debt securities 1,077 1,932 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 404 357 Total current assets 7,838 7,826 Property and equipment, net 1,902 1,954 Intangible assets, net 673 742 Deferred income taxes 1,251 1,502 Operating lease asset, net 25 29 TOTAL ASSETS $ 11,689 $ 12,053 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 48 $ 44 Deferred revenue 62 74 Warranty and other current liabilities 1,733 1,665 Total current liabilities 1,843 1,783 Operating lease obligation 16 20 Shareholders' equity 9,830 10,250 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 11,689 $ 12,053





Autoscope Technologies Corporation.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

(unaudited) Six-Month Periods Ended June 30, 2026 2025 Operating activities: Net income $ 1,159 $ 1,132 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 94 91 Software amortization 69 53 Amortization of debt issuance costs — 1 Stock-based compensation 82 114 Deferred income tax expense 251 433 Investment amortization 1 — Realized gain on AFS investments (24 ) (13 ) Unrealized loss (gain) on equity investments 2 (1 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (17 ) 761 Inventories 45 581 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (47 ) (122 ) Accounts payable 4 11 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 89 (174 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 1,708 2,867 Investing activities: Capitalized software development costs — (272 ) Purchases of property and equipment (42 ) (21 ) Purchases of debt securities (820 ) (387 ) Sale of debt securities 1,695 3,241 Net cash provided by investing activities 833 2,561 Financing activities: Dividend paid (1,652 ) (7,400 ) Deferred finance fees 1 — Principal payments on long-term debt (34 ) (32 ) Net cash used by financing activities (1,685 ) (7,432 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (7 ) 3 Change in cash and cash equivalents 849 (2,001 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 735 4,355 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 1,584 $ 2,354 Non-Cash investing and financing activities: Cash paid for interest $ 31 $ 31

Autoscope Technologies Corporation

Non-GAAP Income from Operations

(in thousands)

(unaudited)



We define non-GAAP income from operations as income from operations before amortization of intangible assets, depreciation, and restructuring charges for the applicable periods. Management believes non-GAAP income from operations is a useful indicator of our financial performance and our ability to generate cash flows from operations. Our definition of non-GAAP income from operations may not be comparable to similarly titled definitions used by other companies. The table below reconciles non-GAAP income from operations, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, to comparable GAAP financial measures:

Three-Month Periods Ended June 30, 2026 Six-Month Periods Ended June 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Income from operations $ 1,064 $ 1,128 $ 1,444 $ 1,574 Adjustments to reconcile to non-GAAP income Amortization of intangible assets 43 26 69 53 Depreciation 48 45 94 91 Non-GAAP income from operations $ 1,155 $ 1,199 $ 1,607 $ 1,718

Note – Our calculation of non-GAAP income from operations is considered a non-GAAP financial measure and is not in accordance with, or preferable to, “as reported”, or GAAP financial data. However, we are providing this information, as we believe it facilitates analysis of the Company’s financial performance by investors and financial analysts.

Certain financial amounts presented in this press release have been rounded to the nearest thousand or million, as applicable. Certain percentage changes and ratios are calculated using amounts in the financial statements herein and may not agree precisely with calculations based on the rounded figures presented.



