Applied Optoelectronics Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

SUGAR LAND, Texas, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAOI) (“AOI”), a leading provider of advanced optical and HFC networking products that power AI, today announced financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2026.

“Q2 was a pivotal quarter for AOI. We delivered record revenue for our fifth consecutive quarter and achieved an important milestone as we returned to non-GAAP profitability in the quarter. Further, we saw a strong volume ramp of our 800G products, which more than doubled sequentially,” said Dr. Thompson Lin, AOI’s Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Strong demand for high-speed optics alongside high-volume adoption of our 1.8 GHz CATV products generated powerful results during the quarter. We continue to see robust customer engagement around our 800G transceivers and 1.6 Tb products, and we forecast that demand will continue to outpace our production capacity through mid-2027. We continue to believe the fundamental drivers of long-term demand for our business remain robust and we are uniquely positioned as a key supplier to the AI, cloud infrastructure, and CATV markets.”

“We’re pleased to deliver second quarter results that were in line with or better than our expectations,” said Dr. Stefan Murry, AOI’s Chief Financial Officer and Chief Strategy Officer. “During Q2, we continued to make solid progress on our production capacity ramp, particularly for our 800G and 1.6Tb products. We have a total manufacturing capacity approaching 200,000 units per month and continue to expect by the end of this year that we will be capable of producing around 650,000 pieces of 800G and 1.6 Tb products per month. We’re working hard to expand our capacity, and we continue to anticipate steady sequential revenue growth this year.”

Second Quarter 2026 Financial Summary

GAAP revenue was $191.9 million, compared with $103.0 million in the second quarter of 2025 and $151.1 million in the first quarter of 2026.





GAAP gross margin was 27.7%, compared with 30.3% in the second quarter of 2025 and 29.1% in the first quarter of 2026. Non-GAAP gross margin was 29.8%, compared with 30.4% in the second quarter of 2025 and 29.2% in the first quarter of 2026.





GAAP net loss was $22.8 million, or $0.28 per basic share, compared with net loss of $9.1 million, or $0.16 per basic share in the second quarter of 2025, and a net loss of $14.3 million, or $0.19 per basic share in the first quarter of 2026.





Non-GAAP net income was $5.5 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, compared with non-GAAP net loss of $8.8 million, or $0.16 per basic share in the second quarter of 2025, and a non-GAAP net loss of $4.9 million, or $0.07 per basic share in the first quarter of 2026.





A reconciliation between all GAAP and non-GAAP information referenced above is contained in the tables below. Please also refer to “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for a description of these non-GAAP financial measures.

Third Quarter 2026 Business Outlook (+)

For third quarter of 2026, the company currently expects:

Revenue in the range of $255 million to $290 million.

Non-GAAP gross margin in the range of 29% to 30.5%.

Non-GAAP net income in the range of $10.1 million to $24.0 million, and non-GAAP income per share in the range of $0.11 to $0.26 using approximately 92.8 million shares.





(+) Please refer to the note below on forward-looking statements and the risks involved with such statements as well as the note on non-GAAP financial measures.

Conference Call Information

The company will host a conference call and webcast for analysts and investors today, August 6, 2026 to discuss its second quarter 2026 financial results and outlook for its third quarter 2026 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time / 3:30 p.m. Central time. This call will be open to the public, and investors may access the call by dialing 844-890-1794 (domestic) or 412-717-9586 (international). A live audio webcast of the conference call along with supplemental financial information will also be accessible on the company's website at investors.ao-inc.com. Following the webcast, an archived version will be available on the website for one year. A telephonic replay of the call will be available one hour after the call and will run for five business days and may be accessed by dialing 855-669-9658 (domestic) or 412-317-0088 (international) and entering passcode 6704856.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "could," "would," "target," "seek," "aim," "predicts," "think," "objectives," "optimistic," "new," "goal," “priorities,” "strategy," "potential," "is likely," "will," "expect," “momentum,” "plan" "project," "permit," “positions” or by other similar expressions that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes. These statements include management’s beliefs and expectations related to our outlook for the third quarter of 2026, the remainder of the year, and the first half of 2027. Such forward-looking statements reflect the views of management at the time such statements are made. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions and current expectations, which could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to: reduction in the size or quantity of customer orders; change in demand for the company's products due to industry conditions; changes in manufacturing operations; volatility in manufacturing costs; delays in shipments of products; disruptions in the supply chain; change in the rate of design wins or the rate of customer acceptance of new products; the company's reliance on a small number of customers for a substantial portion of its revenues; potential pricing pressure; a decline in demand for our customers' products or their rate of deployment of their products; general conditions in the internet datacenter, cable television (CATV) broadband, telecom, or fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) markets; changes in the world economy (particularly in the United States and China); changes in the regulation and taxation of international trade, including the imposition of tariffs; changes in currency exchange rates; the negative effects of seasonality; and other risks and uncertainties described more fully in the company's documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and our Quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. More information about these and other risks that may impact the company's business are set forth in the "Risk Factors" section of the company's quarterly and annual reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not rely on forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon information available to us as of the date hereof, and qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this press release to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in the company's expectations.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We provide non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP net income (loss), and non-GAAP earnings (loss) per share, and non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA to eliminate the impact of items that we do not consider indicative of our overall operating performance. To arrive at our non-GAAP gross margin, we exclude stock-based compensation and related expenses, expenses associated with discontinued products, and non-recurring (income) expenses, if any, from our GAAP gross margin. To arrive at our non-GAAP net income (loss), we exclude all amortization of intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense, non-recurring expenses, unrealized foreign exchange loss (gain), losses from the disposal of idle assets, if any, and non-GAAP tax benefit (expenses) from our GAAP net income (loss). Included in our non-recurring expenses in Q2 2026 and Q2 2025 are employee severance expenses (if any) and legal expenses associated with litigation and certain legal and advisory expenses associated with purchase termination or patent protection. In computing our non-GAAP income tax benefit (expense), we have applied an estimate of our annual effective income tax rate and applied it to our net income before income taxes. Our non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA is calculated by excluding depreciation expense, non-GAAP tax benefit (expense), and interest (income) expense, as well as the items excluded from non-GAAP net income (loss), from our GAAP net income (loss). Our non-GAAP diluted net earnings (loss) per share is calculated by dividing our non-GAAP net gain (loss) by the fully diluted share count (for periods in which non-GAAP net income is positive) or basic share count (for periods in which our non-GAAP net income is negative).

We believe that our non-GAAP measures are useful to investors in evaluating our operating performance for the following reasons:

We believe that elimination of items such as amortization of intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense, non-recurring revenue and expenses, losses from the disposal of idle assets, unrealized foreign exchange gain or loss, and depreciation on certain equipment undergoing reconfiguration is appropriate because treatment of these items may vary for reasons unrelated to our overall operating performance;

We believe that elimination of expenses associated with discontinued products, including depreciation and inventory obsolescence is appropriate because these expenses are not indicative of our ongoing operations;

We believe that estimating non-GAAP income taxes allows comparison with prior periods and provides additional information regarding the generation of potential future deferred tax assets;

We believe that non-GAAP measures provide better comparability with our past financial performance, period-to-period results and with our peer companies, many of which also use similar non-GAAP financial measures; and

We anticipate that investors and securities analysts will utilize non-GAAP measures as a supplement to GAAP measures to evaluate our overall operating performance.





A reconciliation of our GAAP net income (loss), GAAP total gross profit, GAAP earnings (loss), and GAAP earnings (loss) per share for Q2 2026 to our non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP total gross profit, Adjusted EBITDA, and earnings (loss) per share, respectively, is provided below, together with corresponding reconciliations for Q2 2025.

Non-GAAP measures should not be considered as an alternative to gross profit, net income (loss), earnings (loss) per share, or any other measure of financial performance calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Our non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other organizations because other organizations may not calculate such other non-GAAP measures in the same manner. We have not reconciled the non-GAAP measures included in our guidance to the appropriate GAAP financial measures because the GAAP measures are not readily determinable on a forward-looking basis. GAAP measures that impact our non-GAAP financial measures may include stock-based compensation expense, non-recurring expenses, amortization of intangible assets, unrealized exchange loss (gain), asset impairment charges, loss (gain) from disposal of idle assets, and changes in the fair value of our convertible notes. These GAAP measures cannot be reasonably predicted and may directly impact our non-GAAP gross margin, our non-GAAP net income and our non-GAAP fully-diluted earnings per share, although changes with respect to certain of these measures may offset other changes. In addition, certain of these measures are out of our control. Accordingly, a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure guidance to the corresponding GAAP measures is not available without unreasonable effort.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (AOI) is a leading developer and manufacturer of advanced optical and HFC networking products that are the building blocks for AI datacenters, CATV and broadband fiber access networks around the world. AOI supplies this critical infrastructure to tier-one customers across cloud computing, CATV broadband, telecom, and FTTH markets. The company has R&D facilities in Atlanta, GA, and engineering and manufacturing facilities at its corporate headquarters in Sugar Land, TX, as well as in Taipei, Taiwan and Ningbo, China. For additional information, visit www.ao-inc.com.

Investor Relations Contacts:

The Blueshirt Group, Investor Relations

Lindsay Savarese

+1-212-331-8417

ir@ao-inc.com





Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) (Unaudited) June 30, 2026 December 31, 2025 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash $ 508,758 $ 216,035 Accounts Receivable, Net 314,009 244,404 Inventories 278,791 183,105 Prepaid Expenses and Other Current Assets 88,316 32,183 Total Current Assets 1,189,874 675,727 Property, Plant And Equipment, Net 697,086 376,050 Land Use Rights, Net 4,917 4,825 Operating Right of Use Asset 75,168 49,697 Intangible Assets, Net 3,633 3,623 Other Assets 330,514 58,501 TOTAL ASSETS $ 2,301,192 $ 1,168,423 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts Payable $ 286,088 $ 143,932 Bank Acceptance Payable 33,940 33,363 Accrued Expenses 46,939 42,491 Current Lease Liability-Operating 4,223 3,522 Current Portion of Notes Payable and Long Term Debt 57,258 33,975 Total Current Liabilities 428,448 257,283 Convertible Senior Notes 129,142 129,829 Other Long-Term Liabilities 75,577 47,393 TOTAL LIABILITIES 633,167 434,505 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Common Stock 84 75 Additional Paid-in Capital 2,192,682 1,224,538 Cumulative Translation Adjustment 2,399 (617 ) Retained Earnings (527,140 ) (490,078 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 1,668,025 733,918 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 2,301,192 $ 1,168,423





Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, Revenue 2026 2025 2026 2025 CATV $ 80,578 $ 56,019 $ 147,419 $ 120,520 Datacenter 107,662 44,791 189,066 76,841 Telecom 3,411 1,940 5,971 4,876 Other 271 202 610 574 Total Revenue 191,922 102,952 343,066 202,811 Total Cost of Goods Sold 138,715 71,790 245,943 141,105 Total Gross Profit 53,207 31,162 97,123 61,706 Operating Expenses: Research and Development 34,871 20,612 60,527 38,422 Sales and Marketing 11,490 8,135 17,837 13,492 General and Administrative 31,573 18,391 56,477 34,706 Total Operating Expenses 77,934 47,138 134,841 86,620 Operating Loss (24,727 ) (15,976 ) (37,718 ) (24,914 ) Other Income (Expense): Interest Income 3,248 286 4,985 511 Interest Expense (927 ) (818 ) (1,790 ) (1,752 ) Other Income (Expense), net 914 7,410 (201 ) 7,885 Total Other Income (Expense): 3,235 6,878 2,994 6,644 Net loss before Income Taxes (21,492 ) (9,098 ) (34,724 ) (18,270 ) Income Tax Expense (1,289 ) - (2,338 ) - Net loss $ (22,781 ) $ (9,098 ) $ (37,062 ) $ (18,270 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders basic $ (0.28 ) $ (0.16 ) $ (0.47 ) $ (0.34 ) diluted $ (0.28 ) $ (0.16 ) $ (0.47 ) $ (0.34 ) Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share attributable to common stockholders basic 81,568 56,772 78,789 53,426 diluted 81,568 56,772 78,789 53,426





Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. Reconciliation of Statements of Operations under GAAP and Non-GAAP (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 GAAP total gross profit (a) $ 53,207 $ 31,162 $ 97,123 $ 61,706 Share-based compensation expense 170 94 326 177 Non-recurring expense 282 41 298 41 Expenses associated with discontinued products 3,594 - 3,594 - Non-GAAP total gross profit (a) $ 57,253 $ 31,297 $ 101,341 $ 61,924 GAAP net loss $ (22,781 ) $ (9,098 ) $ (37,062 ) $ (18,270 ) Share-based compensation expense 4,863 3,164 9,254 5,726 Expenses associated with discontinued products 3,594 - 3,594 - Non-cash expenses associated with discontinued products 1,102 1,073 2,017 2,118 Amortization of intangible assets 123 110 244 218 Non-recurring (income) expense 4,744 862 5,021 1,255 Unrealized exchange loss (gain) (432 ) (5,278 ) 745 (5,061 ) Tax (benefit) expense related to the above 14,262 337 16,722 4,325 Non-GAAP net Gain (loss) $ 5,475 $ (8,830 ) $ 535 $ (9,689 ) GAAP net loss $ (22,781 ) $ (9,098 ) $ (37,062 ) $ (18,270 ) Share-based compensation expense 4,863 3,164 9,254 5,726 Expenses associated with discontinued products 3,594 - 3,594 - Non-cash expenses associated with discontinued products 1,102 1,073 2,017 2,118 Amortization of intangible assets 123 110 244 218 Non-recurring expense (income) 4,744 862 5,021 1,255 Unrealized exchange loss (gain) (432 ) (5,278 ) 745 (5,061 ) Depreciation expense 9,276 5,217 17,467 9,790 Interest (income) expense, net (2,321 ) 532 (3,195 ) 1,241 Income tax expenses (credit) 1,289 - 2,338 - Adjusted EBITDA $ (543 ) $ (3,418 ) $ 423 $ (2,983 ) GAAP diluted net loss per share $ (0.28 ) $ (0.16 ) $ (0.47 ) $ (0.34 ) Share-based compensation expense 0.06 0.06 0.11 0.11 Expenses associated with discontinued products 0.04 - 0.04 - Non-cash expenses associated with discontinued products 0.01 0.02 0.02 0.04 Non-recurring (income) expense 0.05 0.01 0.06 0.02 Unrealized exchange loss (gain) - (0.10 ) 0.01 (0.09 ) Non-GAAP tax benefit 0.18 0.01 0.24 0.08 Non-GAAP diluted net earnings (loss) per share $ 0.06 $ (0.16 ) $ 0.01 $ (0.18 ) Shares used to compute diluted loss per share 81,568 56,772 78,789 53,426 Shares used to compute diluted earnings per share 88,152 62,037 85,373 58,690 (a) Provided for the purpose of calculating gross profit as a percentage of revenue (gross margin).





