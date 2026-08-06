Soho Dental Clinic Says All-on-4 vs. All-on-6 Should Be Determined by Patient Anatomy, Not Package Marketing





ISTANBUL, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Soho Dental Clinic – All-on-X & Dental Implant Center today announced updated clinical guidance for international patients considering full-mouth dental implant treatment, emphasizing that the choice between All-on-4 and All-on-6 should be based on individual anatomy and prosthetic planning rather than package labels or implant counts.

According to the Istanbul-based clinic, treatment planning should begin with a comprehensive evaluation of bone quality, jaw structure, implant distribution and the requirements of the final restoration, rather than with a preselected number of implants.

The announcement comes as more international patients compare full-mouth implant treatment options across different countries, where package-based pricing and simplified treatment labels have become increasingly common.

“Patients often encounter treatment plans described primarily by the number of implants included,” said Dr. Dt. Onur Utku Yüksel, Periodontology Specialist, Implantologist and Co-Founder of Soho Dental Clinic. “Our position is that the number of implants should be the result of individualized treatment planning, not the starting point of treatment selection.”

Emphasis on Individual Assessment

Soho Dental Clinic stated that modern implant dentistry allows treatment plans to be tailored to each patient’s specific clinical situation. The clinic said factors such as available bone volume and density, jaw anatomy, bite mechanics, arch length and prosthetic requirements should be evaluated together before determining whether four implants, six implants or another configuration is appropriate.

The clinic noted that patients sometimes assume a higher number of implants automatically means a better treatment outcome. However, the clinic said implant number alone does not determine long-term success.

“More implants do not automatically mean better treatment, and fewer implants do not automatically mean inferior treatment,” Dr. Yüksel said. “The key question is whether the planned implant distribution and prosthetic design are suitable for the patient’s anatomy and functional needs.”

Surgical and Prosthetic Planning Considered Together

As part of the updated guidance, Soho Dental Clinic emphasized that surgical planning and prosthetic planning should be performed as a single integrated process in full-mouth rehabilitation.

“In full-arch rehabilitation, implant positioning and prosthetic design are parts of the same treatment plan,” Dr. Yüksel said.

The clinic also highlighted the importance of vertical space between the upper and lower jaws. According to the clinic, this dimension can affect the size, weight and mechanical load of the final prosthesis and may influence the selection of restorative materials and structural design.

“These are not details that are addressed after surgery,” Dr. Yüksel added. “They are considerations that should be evaluated before the definitive implant configuration is selected.”

Reference to Recent Clinical Evidence

Soho Dental Clinic said the guidance is consistent with the principle that implant number should be interpreted within the context of overall case planning.

The clinic referenced a 2025 multicenter randomized clinical trial comparing fixed complete-arch maxillary restorations supported by four or six implants. According to the clinic’s summary of the study, the four-implant group was reported to be non-inferior in terms of radiographic marginal bone-level changes over five years, with comparable implant survival rates, while technical complications were more frequent in the four-implant group.

The clinic said these findings do not establish that one configuration is universally superior. Instead, they reinforce the need to evaluate implant number together with case selection, implant distribution and prosthetic planning.

Guidance for International Patients

As part of the announcement, Soho Dental Clinic encouraged patients traveling abroad for implant treatment to ask detailed questions about the reasoning behind a recommended treatment plan.

“International patients should ask why a particular implant configuration has been recommended for their specific case, rather than comparing clinics only by the number of implants included in a package,” Dr. Yüksel said.

The clinic also advised patients to understand that full-mouth implant treatment may still involve maintenance requirements and potential technical complications over time.

“No material or prosthetic design can eliminate every possible technical complication,” Dr. Yüksel said. “Patients should receive clear information about expected maintenance, follow-up and long-term care.”

Diagnostic Process

According to the clinic, its diagnostic process includes clinical examination, cone-beam computed tomography (CBCT) imaging and detailed intraoral records before a definitive surgical and prosthetic plan is finalized.

The clinic said evaluating these records together helps determine implant positioning, prosthetic design and long-term functional objectives for each patient.

Soho Dental Clinic stated that the updated guidance reflects a diagnostic-centered approach intended to support individualized decision-making rather than standardized package selection.

About the Clinic

Located in Istanbul’s Nişantaşı district, Soho Dental Clinic focuses on advanced implantology, full-mouth implant rehabilitation, complex implant cases and implant-supported restorations for domestic and international patients.

“A full-mouth implant rehabilitation is not a menu where a patient simply chooses four or six implants,” Dr. Yüksel said. “Treatment should begin with the patient’s anatomy, available bone, implant distribution and the requirements of the planned final restoration.”

For additional information, visit https://sohodent.com/en/

About Soho Dental Clinic

Soho Dental Clinic – All-on-X & Dental Implant Center is a doctor-led dental clinic located in Nişantaşı, Istanbul. The clinic focuses on advanced implantology, full-mouth implant rehabilitation, full-arch treatment planning, complex implant cases and implant-supported restorations. Clinical examination, CBCT imaging and intraoral records are evaluated together during individualized surgical and prosthetic planning. The clinic treats domestic and international patients and holds an International Health Tourism Authorization Certificate in Türkiye. Soho Dental Clinic was co-founded by Dr. Dt. Onur Utku Yüksel, Dt. Ufuk Ağdaşan and MSc. Dt. Hakkı Serdar Ünal.

Contact Us

Email: info@sohodent.com

Website: https://sohodent.com/en/

Clinic Name: Soho Dental Clinic – All-on-X & Dental Implant Center

Doctor's Name: Dr. Dt. Onur Utku Yüksel

Address: Halaskargazi Mah. Rumeli Cd. No:71 K:5, 34371 Şişli/İstanbul

Phone: +90 543 456 80 80

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