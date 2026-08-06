ESCO Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2026 Results

- Q3 Sales increase 14% to $339 Million - Q3 GAAP EPS from Continuing Operations increases 31% to $1.26 - Q3 Adjusted EPS from Continuing Operations increases 38% to $2.20 -

 | Source: ESCO Technologies Inc. ESCO Technologies Inc.

St. Louis, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ESE) (ESCO, or the Company) today reported its operating results for the third quarter ended June 30, 2026 (Q3 2026).    

Operating Highlights

  • Q3 2026 Sales increased $43 million (14 percent) to $339 million compared to $296 million in Q3 2025. Q3 2026 organic sales increased $20 million (8 percent), and Maritime contributed $23 million of revenue growth in the quarter.   
  • Q3 2026 GAAP EPS from Continuing Operations increased 31 percent to $1.26 per share compared to $0.96 per share in Q3 2025. Q3 2026 Adjusted EPS from Continuing Operations increased 38 percent to $2.20 per share compared to $1.60 per share in Q3 2025.
  • Q3 2026 entered orders were $410 million, with a book-to-bill ratio of 1.21. This resulted in record backlog at June 30 of $1.54 billion. Q3 2026 orders were lower than the prior year due to $364 million of acquired backlog related to the acquisition of Maritime in Q3 2025.
  • Net cash provided by operating activities from Continuing Operations was $193 million YTD, an increase of $105 million compared to the prior year period.

Bryan Sayler, Chief Executive Officer and President, commented, “Q3 was another strong quarter, highlighted by 14 percent revenue growth, 90 basis points of Adjusted EBIT margin expansion, and a 38 percent increase in Adjusted EPS.

“Year to date, we have delivered double-digit organic sales growth across our aerospace, Navy, Test, and Doble businesses. This broad-based strength underscores the long-term growth dynamics across our end markets. At the same time, our backlog has increased by over $400 million year-to-date driven by momentum across our business platforms. This combination of durable growth drivers, leading market positions, and record backlog, gives us confidence in our ability to continue delivering above-market growth and we are pleased to again raise our full-year FY 2026 guidance.”

Segment Performance

Aerospace & Defense (A&D)

  • Q3 2026 sales increased $31.9 million (23 percent) to $168.2 million from $136.3 million in Q3 2025. Organic sales increased $9.2 million (9 percent) and Maritime added $22.7 million of revenue growth in the quarter. Quarterly sales growth was led by strong performance in commercial aerospace and Navy.
  • Q3 2026 EBIT increased $13.8 million to $50.4 million from $36.6 million in Q3 2025. Adjusted EBIT increased $11.2 million in Q3 2026 to $50.5 million (30.0 percent margin) from $39.3 million (28.8 percent margin) in Q3 2025. The 28 percent increase in Adjusted EBIT was driven by leverage on higher volume and price increases, partially offset by inflationary pressures and unfavorable mix.
  • Q3 2026 Entered Orders decreased $386.7 million (66 percent) to $195.7 million, as Q3 2025 contained $364.2 million in acquired backlog related to the Maritime acquisition along with $67 million in Block V.2/VI Virginia Class and $15 million of Columbia Class orders.   Book-to-bill in the quarter was 1.16 driven by higher commercial and military aerospace OEM and aftermarket orders, resulting in record backlog of $1.1 billion.

Utility Solutions Group (USG)

  • Q3 2026 sales increased $7.6 million (8 percent) to $100.0 million from $92.4 million in Q3 2025. Doble sales increased by $12.9 million (17 percent) while NRG sales decreased by $5.3 million (29 percent).   Sales growth in the quarter was driven by higher protection testing, offline test equipment, and services revenue at Doble, partially offset by lower renewables revenue at NRG.
  • Q3 2026 EBIT increased $0.5 million to $22.0 million from $21.5 million in Q3 2025. Adjusted EBIT increased $0.5 million in Q3 2026 to $22.3 million (22.3 percent margin) from $21.8 million (23.6 percent margin) in Q3 2025. The increase in Adjusted EBIT was driven by leverage on higher volume at Doble and price increases, mostly offset by EBIT reductions at NRG due to lower sales volumes.
  • Q3 2026 entered orders increased $21.4 million (20 percent) to $126.9 million (book-to-bill of 1.27), resulting in backlog of $189.4 million. Doble orders increased $26.4 million (30 percent) to $113.3 million as the business continues to experience broad based increases in demand from utility customers.   NRG orders decreased $5.0 million (27 percent) to $13.5 million, related to the expiration of U.S. renewables tax credits.

RF Test & Measurement (Test)

  • Q3 2026 sales increased $3.2 million (5 percent) to $70.9 million from $67.7 million in Q3 2025. Sales growth in the quarter was primarily driven by higher U.S Test & Measurement (EMC), and medical and industrial shielding.
  • Q3 2026 EBIT increased $0.2 million to $10.9 million from $10.7 million in Q3 2025.   Q3 2026 Adjusted EBIT increased $0.9 million to $11.6 million (16.4 percent margin) from $10.7 million (15.9 percent margin) in Q3 2025. The 8 percent increase in Adjusted EBIT was driven by leverage on higher volume and price increases, partially offset by inflationary pressures.
  • Q3 2026 entered orders increased $25.8 million (42 percent) to $87.0 million (book-to-bill of 1.23), resulting in record backlog of $248.6 million.   Orders strength in the quarter was driven by industrial shielding projects and electromagnetic interference (EMI) filters for U.S. data centers.  

Megger Acquisition
As announced on April 15, 2026, ESCO has agreed to acquire Megger Group Limited. Megger will become part of ESCO’s Utility Solutions Group, creating a business of substantial scale and expanding our capabilities as a valued partner to utilities worldwide. All filings for regulatory approval are underway and we continue to anticipate closing on the transaction in Q1 of fiscal 2027.

Business Outlook – FY 2026
FY 2026 Sales and Adjusted EPS Guidance Update:

  • Raising the lower end of FY 2026 Sales guidance and now expect Sales to be in the range of $1.30 to $1.33 billion (19 to 21 percent growth over the prior year).
  • Raising full year Adjusted EPS guidance to a range of $8.30 - $8.40 per share (38 to 39 percent growth), which reflects a midpoint increase of $0.70 per share from our initial November guidance ($7.50 - $7.80) and $0.22 per share from our more recent May guidance update of ($8.00 - $8.25).
  • Q4’26 Adjusted EPS is expected to be in the range of $2.55 - $2.65 per share (10 to 14 percent growth compared to Q4’25 Adjusted EPS).

Dividend Payment
The next quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share will be paid on October 15, 2026 to stockholders of record on October 1, 2026.  

Conference Call
The Company will host a conference call today, August 6, at 4:00 p.m. Central Time, to discuss the Company’s Q3 2026 results. A live audio webcast and an accompanying slide presentation will be available in the Investor Center of ESCO’s website. Participants may also access the webcast using this registration link. For those unable to participate, a webcast replay will be available after the call in the Investor Center of ESCO’s website.

Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this press release regarding Management’s intentions, expectations and guidance for fiscal 2026, including restructuring and cost reduction actions, sales, orders, revenues, margin, earnings, Adjusted EPS, acquisition related amortization, and any other statements which are not strictly historical, are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. securities laws.

Investors are cautioned that such statements are only predictions and speak only as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no duty to update them except as may be required by applicable laws or regulations. The Company’s actual results in the future may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements due to risks and uncertainties that exist in the Company’s operations and business environment including but not limited to those described in Item 1A, “Risk Factors”, of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2025 and the following: the impacts of climate change and related regulation of greenhouse gases; the impacts of labor disputes, civil disorder, wars including the conflicts involving Iran and Lebanon, elections, political changes, tariffs and trade disputes, terrorist activities, cyberattacks or natural disasters on the Company’s operations and those of the Company’s customers and suppliers; disruptions in manufacturing or delivery arrangements due to shortages or unavailability of materials or components; restrictions or closures of critical supply routes such as the Strait of Hormuz; other supply chain disruptions; inability to access work sites; the timing and content of future contract awards or customer orders; the timely appropriation, allocation and availability of Government funds; the termination for convenience of Government and other customer contracts or orders; weakening of economic conditions in served markets; the success of the Company’s competitors; changes in customer demands or customer insolvencies; competition; intellectual property rights; technical difficulties or data breaches; the availability of acquisitions; delivery delays or defaults by customers; performance issues with key customers, suppliers and subcontractors; material changes in the costs and availability of certain raw materials; material changes in the cost of credit; changes in laws and regulations including but not limited to changes in accounting standards and taxation; changes in interest, inflation and employment rates; costs relating to environmental matters arising from current or former facilities; uncertainty regarding the ultimate resolution of current disputes, claims, litigation or arbitration; and the integration and performance of acquired businesses.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The financial measures EBIT, Adjusted EBIT, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EPS are presented in this press release. The Company defines “EBIT” as earnings before interest and taxes, “EBITDA” as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, “Adjusted EBIT” and “Adjusted EBITDA” as excluding the net impact of the items described in the attached Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures, and “Adjusted EPS” as GAAP earnings per share excluding the net impact of the items described and reconciled in the attached Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.

EBIT, Adjusted EBIT, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EPS are not recognized in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). However, Management believes EBIT, Adjusted EBIT, EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA are useful in assessing the operational profitability of the Company’s business segments because they exclude interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, which are generally accounted for across the entire Company on a consolidated basis. EBIT is also one of the measures used by Management in determining resource allocations within the Company as well as incentive compensation. The presentation of EBIT, Adjusted EBIT, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EPS provides important supplemental information to investors by facilitating comparisons with other companies, many of which use similar non-GAAP financial measures to supplement their GAAP results. The use of non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to replace any measures of performance determined in accordance with GAAP.

About ESCO
ESCO Technologies is a global provider of highly engineered products and solutions serving diverse end-markets. It manufactures filtration and fluid control products, advanced composites, as well as signature and power management solutions for aviation, Navy, and industrial customers. ESCO is an industry leader in designing and manufacturing RF test and measurement products and systems; and provides diagnostic instruments, software and services to industrial power users and the electric utility and renewable energy industries. Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, ESCO and its subsidiaries have offices and manufacturing facilities worldwide. For more information on ESCO and its subsidiaries, visit ESCO’s website at www.escotechnologies.com.
  

ESCO TECHNOLOGIES INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES 
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) 
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 
   
     Three Months
Ended
June 30, 2026		 Three Months
Ended
June 30, 2025		 
         
Net Sales $339,027 296,344 
Cost and Expenses:     
 Cost of sales 197,508 174,350 
 Selling, general and administrative expenses 71,002 62,042 
 Amortization of intangible assets 20,342 16,753 
 Interest expense 8,713 7,921 
 Other expenses (income), net 508 2,209 
  Total costs and expenses 298,073 263,275 
         
Earnings before income taxes 40,954 33,069 
Income tax expense 8,219 8,314 
         
  Earnings from continuing operations 32,735 24,755 
         
Earnings from discontinued operations, net of tax expense     
 of $0 and $599, respectively - 1,310 
         
  Net earnings$32,735 26,065 
         
   Diluted - GAAP     
   Continuing operations$1.26 0.96 
   Discontinued operations 0.00 0.05 
   Net earnings$1.26 1.01 
         
   Diluted - As Adjusted Basis     
   Continuing Operations$2.20(1)1.60(2)
         
   Diluted average common shares O/S: 25,980 25,918 
         
(1)Q3 2026 Adjusted EPS from continuing operations excludes $0.94 per share of after-tax charges consisting of: $0.03 of Test & USG segment restructuring charges, $0.20 of debt financing and $0.19 of acquisition costs at Corporate related to the pending Megger acquisition that was announced in April 2026, and $0.52 of acquisition related amortization.
         
(2)Q3 2025 Adjusted EPS from continuing operations excludes $0.64 per share of after-tax charges consisting of: $0.15 of Corporate acquisition costs, $0.08 of Maritime inventory step-up charges and stamp duties, $0.01 of restructuring charges (primarily severance) within the USG segment, and $0.40 of acquisition related amortization.

   
    

ESCO TECHNOLOGIES INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES 
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) 
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 
   
     Nine Months
Ended
June 30, 2026		 Nine Months
Ended
June 30, 2025		 
         
Net Sales$938,027 742,714 
Cost and Expenses:     
 Cost of sales 545,274 431,068 
 Selling, general and administrative expenses 195,039 171,305 
 Amortization of intangible assets 61,086 32,735 
 Interest expense 13,992 12,373 
 Other expenses (income), net 2,340 1,947 
  Total costs and expenses 817,731 649,428 
         
Earnings before income taxes 120,296 93,286 
Income tax expense 25,314 21,841 
         
  Earnings from continuing operations 94,982 71,445 
         
Earnings from discontinued operations, net of tax expense     
of $363 and $3,006, respectively 1,177 9,126 
         
  Net earnings$96,159 80,571 
         
   Diluted - GAAP     
   Continuing operations$3.66 2.76 
   Discontinued operations 0.05 0.35 
   Net earnings$3.71 3.11 
         
   Diluted - As Adjusted Basis     
   Continuing Operations$5.75(1)3.71(2)
         
   Diluted average common shares O/S: 25,932 25,876 
         
(1)YTD Q3 2026 Adjusted EPS from continuing operations excludes $2.09 per share of after-tax charges consisting primarily of: $0.09 of restructuring charges within Test, USG & A&D segments, $0.20 of debt financing and $0.23 of acquisition costs at Corporate related to the pending Megger acquisition that was announced in April 2026, and $1.57 of acquisition related amortization.
         
(2)YTD Q3 2025 Adjusted EPS from continuing operations excludes $0.95 per share of after-tax charges consisting of: $0.15 of Corporate acquisition costs, $0.08 of Maritime inventory step-up charges and stamp duties, $0.02 of restructuring charges within the Test and USG segments, and $0.70 of acquisition related amortization.

      
   

ESCO TECHNOLOGIES INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Business Segment Information (Unaudited) - Continuing Operations basis
(Dollars in thousands)
   
    GAAP As Adjusted 
    Q3 2026 Q3 2025 Q3 2026 Q3 2025 
Net Sales          
 Aerospace & Defense$168,202  136,324  168,202  136,324  
 USG 99,963  92,357  99,963  92,357  
 Test 70,862  67,663  70,862  67,663  
  Totals$339,027  296,344  339,027  296,344  
            
EBIT           
 Aerospace & Defense$50,418  36,577  50,455  39,319  
 USG 21,983  21,540  22,282  21,789  
 Test 10,882  10,732  11,617  10,732  
 Corporate (33,616) (27,859) (9,678) (9,184) 
  Consolidated EBIT 49,667  40,990  74,676  62,656  
  Less: Interest expense (8,713) (7,921) (1,850) (7,921) 
  Less: Income tax expense (8,219) (8,314) (15,548) (13,297) 
  Net earnings$32,735  24,755  57,278  41,438  
               
Note 1: Adjusted net earnings of $57.3 million in Q3 2026 exclude $24.5 million (or $0.94 per share) of after-tax charges consisting of: $0.03 of Test & USG segment restructuring charges, $0.20 of debt financing and $0.19 of acquisition costs at Corporate related to the pending Megger acquisition and $0.52 of acquisition related amortization.
            
Note 2: Adjusted net earnings of $41.4 million in Q3 2025 exclude $16.6 million (or $0.64 per share) of after-tax charges consisting of: $0.15 of Corporate acquisition costs, $0.08 of Maritime inventory step-up charges and stamp duties, $0.01 of restructuring charges (primarily severance) within the USG segment, and $0.40 of acquisition related amortization.
            
EBITDA Reconciliation to Net earnings:    Q3 2026 - Q3 2025 - 
    Q3 2026 Q3 2025 As Adj As Adj 
Consolidated EBITDA$76,410  63,350  83,755  71,545  
Less: Depr & Amort (26,743) (22,360) (9,079) (8,889) 
Consolidated EBIT 49,667  40,990  74,676  62,656  
Less: Interest expense (8,713) (7,921) (1,850) (7,921) 
Less: Income tax expense (8,219) (8,314) (15,548) (13,297) 
Net earnings$32,735  24,755  57,278  41,438  
            

   
   

ESCO TECHNOLOGIES INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Business Segment Information (Unaudited) - Continuing Operations basis
(Dollars in thousands)
   
    GAAP As Adjusted 
    YTD YTD YTD YTD 
    Q3 2026 Q3 2025 Q3 2026 Q3 2025 
Net Sales          
 Aerospace & Defense$462,341  307,819  462,341  307,819  
 USG 280,976  269,784  280,976  269,784  
 Test 194,710  165,111  194,710  165,111  
  Totals$938,027  742,714  938,027  742,714  
            
EBIT           
 Aerospace & Defense$131,372  78,246  131,650  81,016  
 USG 63,998  62,808  64,929  63,140  
 Test 27,697  21,523  29,754  21,988  
 Corporate (88,779) (56,918) (28,322) (28,142) 
  Consolidated EBIT 134,288  105,659  198,011  138,002  
  Less: Interest expense (13,992) (12,373) (7,129) (12,373) 
  Less: Income tax (25,314) (21,841) (41,546) (29,279) 
  Net earnings$94,982  71,445  149,336  96,350  
               
Note 1: Adjusted net earnings of $149.3 million in YTD 2026 exclude $54.3 million (or $2.09 per share) of after-tax charges consisting of: $0.09 of restructuring charges within Test, USG & A&D segments, $0.20 of debt financing and $0.23 of acquisition costs at Corporate related to the pending Megger acquisition and $1.57 of acquisition related amortization.
            
Note 2: Adjusted net earnings of $96.4 million in YTD 2025 exclude $24.9 million (or $0.95 per share) of after-tax charges consisting of: $0.15 of Corporate acquisition costs, $0.08 of Maritime inventory step-up charges and stamp duties, $0.02 of restructuring charges within the Test and USG segments, and $0.70 of acquisition related amortization.
            
EBITDA Reconciliation to Net earnings:    YTD YTD 
    YTD YTD Q3 2026 - Q3 2025 - 
    Q3 2026 Q3 2025 As Adj As Adj 
Consolidated EBITDA$214,361  154,060  225,182  162,975  
Less: Depr & Amort (80,073) (48,401) (27,171) (24,973) 
Consolidated EBIT 134,288  105,659  198,011  138,002  
Less: Interest expense (13,992) (12,373) (7,129) (12,373) 
Less: Income tax expense (25,314) (21,841) (41,546) (29,279) 
Net earnings$94,982  71,445  149,336  96,350  
            

   
   

ESCO TECHNOLOGIES INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
   
    June 30,
2026		 September 30,
2025
       
Assets     
 Cash and cash equivalents$73,236 101,350
 Accounts receivable, net 267,493 253,554
 Contract assets 127,620 90,730
 Inventories 240,542 217,807
 Other current assets 46,620 25,065
  Total current assets 755,511 688,506
 Property, plant and equipment, net 175,282 172,493
 Intangible assets, net 664,450 723,973
 Goodwill 760,275 761,931
 Operating lease assets 47,271 47,707
 Other assets 17,214 15,778
   $2,420,003 2,410,388
       
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity    
 Current maturities of long-term debt$20,000 20,000
 Accounts payable 116,539 96,534
 Contract liabilities 288,142 216,590
 Current income tax payable 5,754 62,007
 Other current liabilities 116,258 113,017
  Total current liabilities 546,693 508,148
 Deferred tax liabilities 115,333 112,390
 Non-current operating lease liabilities 44,107 44,403
 Other liabilities 31,608 38,576
 Long-term debt 65,000 166,000
 Shareholders' equity 1,617,262 1,540,871
   $2,420,003 2,410,388

   
   

ESCO TECHNOLOGIES INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES  
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)  
(Dollars in thousands)  
     
  Nine Months Ended June 30, 2026 Nine Months Ended June 30, 2025
Cash flows from operating activities:    
Net earnings$96,159  80,571 
(Earnings) loss from discontinued operations (1,177) (9,126)
Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash    
provided by operating activities:    
Depreciation and amortization 80,073  48,401 
Stock compensation expense 10,182  7,934 
Changes in assets and liabilities 2,983  (33,473)
Effect of deferred taxes 5,157  (6,008)
Net cash provided by operating activities - continuing operations 193,377  88,299 
Net cash provided (used) by operating activities-discontinued ops (59,340) 43,703 
Net cash provided by operating activities 134,037  132,002 
     
Cash flows from investing activities:    
Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired (10,232) (472,006)
Capital expenditures (24,560) (24,210)
Additions to capitalized software and other (7,874) (13,018)
Net cash used by investing activities - continuing operations (42,666) (509,234)
Net cash provided (used) by investing activities - discontinued ops 1,540  (966)
Net cash used by investing activities (41,126) (510,200)
     
Cash flows from financing activities:    
Proceeds from long-term debt 130,000  645,000 
Principal payments on long-term debt and short-term borrowings (231,000) (242,000)
Debt issuance costs (1,293) - 
Dividends paid (6,216) (6,196)
Other (10,646) (6,205)
Net cash (used) provided by financing activities (119,155) 390,599 
     
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (1,870) 452 
     
Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (28,114) 12,853 
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 101,350  65,963 
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period$73,236  78,816 

  
  

ESCO TECHNOLOGIES INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Other Selected Financial Data (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
   
Backlog And Entered Orders - Q3 2026 A&D USG Test Total
 Beginning Backlog - 4/1/26$1,074,987  162,510  232,507  1,470,004 
 Entered Orders 195,661  126,879  86,998  409,538 
 Sales  (168,202) (99,963) (70,862) (339,027)
 Ending Backlog - 6/30/26$1,102,446  189,426  248,643  1,540,515 
           
Backlog And Entered Orders - YTD Q3 2026 A&D USG Test Total
 Beginning Backlog - 10/1/25$803,002  143,460  187,175  1,133,637 
 Entered Orders 761,785  326,942  256,178  1,344,905 
 Sales  (462,341) (280,976) (194,710) (938,027)
 Ending Backlog - 6/30/26$1,102,446  189,426  248,643  1,540,515 

   
   

ESCO TECHNOLOGIES INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)
    
EPS – Adjusted Basis Reconciliation – Q3 2026  
 EPS Continuing Operations– GAAP Basis – Q3 2026$1.26
 Adjustments (defined below) 0.94
 EPS Continuing Operations– As Adjusted Basis – Q3 2026$2.20
    
 Adjustments of $0.94 per share consisting primarily of: $0.03 of Test and USG
 segment restructuring charges, $0.20 of debt financing and $0.19 of acquisition
 costs at Corporate related to the pending Megger acquisition, and $0.52 of
 acquisition related amortization.  
    
EPS – Adjusted Basis Reconciliation – Q3 2025  
 EPS Continuing Operations– GAAP Basis – Q3 2025$0.96
 Adjustments (defined below) 0.64
 EPS Continuing Operations– As Adjusted Basis – Q3 2025$1.60
    
 Adjustments of $0.64 per share consisting primarily of: $0.15 of Corporate
 acquisition costs, $0.08 of Maritime inventory step-up charges and stamp duties,
 $0.01 of restructuring charges within the USG segment and $0.40 of acquisition
 related amortization.  
    
EPS – Adjusted Basis Reconciliation – YTD Q3 2026  
 EPS Continuing Operations– GAAP Basis – YTD Q3 2026$3.66
 Adjustments (defined below) 2.09
 EPS Continuing Operations – As Adjusted Basis – YTD Q3 2026$5.75
    
 Adjustments of $2.09 per share consisting primarily of: $0.09 of restructuring
 charges within Test, USG and A&D segments, $0.20 of debt financing and $0.23 of
 acquisition costs related to the pending Megger acquisition, and $1.57 of acquisition
 related amortization.  
    
EPS – Adjusted Basis Reconciliation – YTD Q3 2025  
 EPS Continuing Operations– GAAP Basis – YTD Q3 2025$2.76
 Adjustments (defined below) 0.95
 EPS Continuing Operations – As Adjusted Basis – YTD Q3 2025$3.71
    
 Adjustments of $0.95 per share consisting primarily of: $0.15 of Corporate
 acquisition costs, $0.08 of Maritime inventory step-up charges and stamp duties,
 $0.02 of restructuring charges within the Test and USG segments, and $0.70 of
 acquisition related amortization.  

   
   
SOURCE ESCO Technologies Inc.
Kate Lowrey, Vice President of Investor Relations, (314) 213-7277

  


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