ESCO Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2026 Results

St. Louis, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ESE) (ESCO, or the Company) today reported its operating results for the third quarter ended June 30, 2026 (Q3 2026).

Operating Highlights

Q3 2026 Sales increased $43 million (14 percent) to $339 million compared to $296 million in Q3 2025. Q3 2026 organic sales increased $20 million (8 percent), and Maritime contributed $23 million of revenue growth in the quarter.

Q3 2026 GAAP EPS from Continuing Operations increased 31 percent to $1.26 per share compared to $0.96 per share in Q3 2025. Q3 2026 Adjusted EPS from Continuing Operations increased 38 percent to $2.20 per share compared to $1.60 per share in Q3 2025.

Q3 2026 entered orders were $410 million, with a book-to-bill ratio of 1.21. This resulted in record backlog at June 30 of $1.54 billion. Q3 2026 orders were lower than the prior year due to $364 million of acquired backlog related to the acquisition of Maritime in Q3 2025.

Net cash provided by operating activities from Continuing Operations was $193 million YTD, an increase of $105 million compared to the prior year period.

Bryan Sayler, Chief Executive Officer and President, commented, “Q3 was another strong quarter, highlighted by 14 percent revenue growth, 90 basis points of Adjusted EBIT margin expansion, and a 38 percent increase in Adjusted EPS.

“Year to date, we have delivered double-digit organic sales growth across our aerospace, Navy, Test, and Doble businesses. This broad-based strength underscores the long-term growth dynamics across our end markets. At the same time, our backlog has increased by over $400 million year-to-date driven by momentum across our business platforms. This combination of durable growth drivers, leading market positions, and record backlog, gives us confidence in our ability to continue delivering above-market growth and we are pleased to again raise our full-year FY 2026 guidance.”

Segment Performance

Aerospace & Defense (A&D)

Q3 2026 sales increased $31.9 million (23 percent) to $168.2 million from $136.3 million in Q3 2025. Organic sales increased $9.2 million (9 percent) and Maritime added $22.7 million of revenue growth in the quarter. Quarterly sales growth was led by strong performance in commercial aerospace and Navy.

Q3 2026 EBIT increased $13.8 million to $50.4 million from $36.6 million in Q3 2025. Adjusted EBIT increased $11.2 million in Q3 2026 to $50.5 million (30.0 percent margin) from $39.3 million (28.8 percent margin) in Q3 2025. The 28 percent increase in Adjusted EBIT was driven by leverage on higher volume and price increases, partially offset by inflationary pressures and unfavorable mix.

Q3 2026 Entered Orders decreased $386.7 million (66 percent) to $195.7 million, as Q3 2025 contained $364.2 million in acquired backlog related to the Maritime acquisition along with $67 million in Block V.2/VI Virginia Class and $15 million of Columbia Class orders. Book-to-bill in the quarter was 1.16 driven by higher commercial and military aerospace OEM and aftermarket orders, resulting in record backlog of $1.1 billion.





Utility Solutions Group (USG)

Q3 2026 sales increased $7.6 million (8 percent) to $100.0 million from $92.4 million in Q3 2025. Doble sales increased by $12.9 million (17 percent) while NRG sales decreased by $5.3 million (29 percent). Sales growth in the quarter was driven by higher protection testing, offline test equipment, and services revenue at Doble, partially offset by lower renewables revenue at NRG.

Q3 2026 EBIT increased $0.5 million to $22.0 million from $21.5 million in Q3 2025. Adjusted EBIT increased $0.5 million in Q3 2026 to $22.3 million (22.3 percent margin) from $21.8 million (23.6 percent margin) in Q3 2025. The increase in Adjusted EBIT was driven by leverage on higher volume at Doble and price increases, mostly offset by EBIT reductions at NRG due to lower sales volumes.

Q3 2026 entered orders increased $21.4 million (20 percent) to $126.9 million (book-to-bill of 1.27), resulting in backlog of $189.4 million. Doble orders increased $26.4 million (30 percent) to $113.3 million as the business continues to experience broad based increases in demand from utility customers. NRG orders decreased $5.0 million (27 percent) to $13.5 million, related to the expiration of U.S. renewables tax credits.





RF Test & Measurement (Test)

Q3 2026 sales increased $3.2 million (5 percent) to $70.9 million from $67.7 million in Q3 2025. Sales growth in the quarter was primarily driven by higher U.S Test & Measurement (EMC), and medical and industrial shielding.

Q3 2026 EBIT increased $0.2 million to $10.9 million from $10.7 million in Q3 2025. Q3 2026 Adjusted EBIT increased $0.9 million to $11.6 million (16.4 percent margin) from $10.7 million (15.9 percent margin) in Q3 2025. The 8 percent increase in Adjusted EBIT was driven by leverage on higher volume and price increases, partially offset by inflationary pressures.

Q3 2026 entered orders increased $25.8 million (42 percent) to $87.0 million (book-to-bill of 1.23), resulting in record backlog of $248.6 million. Orders strength in the quarter was driven by industrial shielding projects and electromagnetic interference (EMI) filters for U.S. data centers.





Megger Acquisition

As announced on April 15, 2026, ESCO has agreed to acquire Megger Group Limited. Megger will become part of ESCO’s Utility Solutions Group, creating a business of substantial scale and expanding our capabilities as a valued partner to utilities worldwide. All filings for regulatory approval are underway and we continue to anticipate closing on the transaction in Q1 of fiscal 2027.

Business Outlook – FY 2026

FY 2026 Sales and Adjusted EPS Guidance Update:

Raising the lower end of FY 2026 Sales guidance and now expect Sales to be in the range of $1.30 to $1.33 billion (19 to 21 percent growth over the prior year).

Raising full year Adjusted EPS guidance to a range of $8.30 - $8.40 per share (38 to 39 percent growth), which reflects a midpoint increase of $0.70 per share from our initial November guidance ($7.50 - $7.80) and $0.22 per share from our more recent May guidance update of ($8.00 - $8.25).

Q4’26 Adjusted EPS is expected to be in the range of $2.55 - $2.65 per share (10 to 14 percent growth compared to Q4’25 Adjusted EPS).





Dividend Payment

The next quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share will be paid on October 15, 2026 to stockholders of record on October 1, 2026.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call today, August 6, at 4:00 p.m. Central Time, to discuss the Company’s Q3 2026 results. A live audio webcast and an accompanying slide presentation will be available in the Investor Center of ESCO’s website. Participants may also access the webcast using this registration link. For those unable to participate, a webcast replay will be available after the call in the Investor Center of ESCO’s website.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release regarding Management’s intentions, expectations and guidance for fiscal 2026, including restructuring and cost reduction actions, sales, orders, revenues, margin, earnings, Adjusted EPS, acquisition related amortization, and any other statements which are not strictly historical, are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. securities laws.

Investors are cautioned that such statements are only predictions and speak only as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no duty to update them except as may be required by applicable laws or regulations. The Company’s actual results in the future may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements due to risks and uncertainties that exist in the Company’s operations and business environment including but not limited to those described in Item 1A, “Risk Factors”, of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2025 and the following: the impacts of climate change and related regulation of greenhouse gases; the impacts of labor disputes, civil disorder, wars including the conflicts involving Iran and Lebanon, elections, political changes, tariffs and trade disputes, terrorist activities, cyberattacks or natural disasters on the Company’s operations and those of the Company’s customers and suppliers; disruptions in manufacturing or delivery arrangements due to shortages or unavailability of materials or components; restrictions or closures of critical supply routes such as the Strait of Hormuz; other supply chain disruptions; inability to access work sites; the timing and content of future contract awards or customer orders; the timely appropriation, allocation and availability of Government funds; the termination for convenience of Government and other customer contracts or orders; weakening of economic conditions in served markets; the success of the Company’s competitors; changes in customer demands or customer insolvencies; competition; intellectual property rights; technical difficulties or data breaches; the availability of acquisitions; delivery delays or defaults by customers; performance issues with key customers, suppliers and subcontractors; material changes in the costs and availability of certain raw materials; material changes in the cost of credit; changes in laws and regulations including but not limited to changes in accounting standards and taxation; changes in interest, inflation and employment rates; costs relating to environmental matters arising from current or former facilities; uncertainty regarding the ultimate resolution of current disputes, claims, litigation or arbitration; and the integration and performance of acquired businesses.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The financial measures EBIT, Adjusted EBIT, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EPS are presented in this press release. The Company defines “EBIT” as earnings before interest and taxes, “EBITDA” as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, “Adjusted EBIT” and “Adjusted EBITDA” as excluding the net impact of the items described in the attached Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures, and “Adjusted EPS” as GAAP earnings per share excluding the net impact of the items described and reconciled in the attached Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.

EBIT, Adjusted EBIT, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EPS are not recognized in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). However, Management believes EBIT, Adjusted EBIT, EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA are useful in assessing the operational profitability of the Company’s business segments because they exclude interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, which are generally accounted for across the entire Company on a consolidated basis. EBIT is also one of the measures used by Management in determining resource allocations within the Company as well as incentive compensation. The presentation of EBIT, Adjusted EBIT, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EPS provides important supplemental information to investors by facilitating comparisons with other companies, many of which use similar non-GAAP financial measures to supplement their GAAP results. The use of non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to replace any measures of performance determined in accordance with GAAP.

About ESCO

ESCO Technologies is a global provider of highly engineered products and solutions serving diverse end-markets. It manufactures filtration and fluid control products, advanced composites, as well as signature and power management solutions for aviation, Navy, and industrial customers. ESCO is an industry leader in designing and manufacturing RF test and measurement products and systems; and provides diagnostic instruments, software and services to industrial power users and the electric utility and renewable energy industries. Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, ESCO and its subsidiaries have offices and manufacturing facilities worldwide. For more information on ESCO and its subsidiaries, visit ESCO’s website at www.escotechnologies.com.



ESCO TECHNOLOGIES INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months

Ended

June 30, 2026 Three Months

Ended

June 30, 2025 Net Sales $ 339,027 296,344 Cost and Expenses: Cost of sales 197,508 174,350 Selling, general and administrative expenses 71,002 62,042 Amortization of intangible assets 20,342 16,753 Interest expense 8,713 7,921 Other expenses (income), net 508 2,209 Total costs and expenses 298,073 263,275 Earnings before income taxes 40,954 33,069 Income tax expense 8,219 8,314 Earnings from continuing operations 32,735 24,755 Earnings from discontinued operations, net of tax expense of $0 and $599, respectively - 1,310 Net earnings $ 32,735 26,065 Diluted - GAAP Continuing operations $ 1.26 0.96 Discontinued operations 0.00 0.05 Net earnings $ 1.26 1.01 Diluted - As Adjusted Basis Continuing Operations $ 2.20 (1 ) 1.60 (2 ) Diluted average common shares O/S: 25,980 25,918 (1 ) Q3 2026 Adjusted EPS from continuing operations excludes $0.94 per share of after-tax charges consisting of: $0.03 of Test & USG segment restructuring charges, $0.20 of debt financing and $0.19 of acquisition costs at Corporate related to the pending Megger acquisition that was announced in April 2026, and $0.52 of acquisition related amortization. (2 ) Q3 2025 Adjusted EPS from continuing operations excludes $0.64 per share of after-tax charges consisting of: $0.15 of Corporate acquisition costs, $0.08 of Maritime inventory step-up charges and stamp duties, $0.01 of restructuring charges (primarily severance) within the USG segment, and $0.40 of acquisition related amortization.





ESCO TECHNOLOGIES INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Nine Months

Ended

June 30, 2026 Nine Months

Ended

June 30, 2025 Net Sales $ 938,027 742,714 Cost and Expenses: Cost of sales 545,274 431,068 Selling, general and administrative expenses 195,039 171,305 Amortization of intangible assets 61,086 32,735 Interest expense 13,992 12,373 Other expenses (income), net 2,340 1,947 Total costs and expenses 817,731 649,428 Earnings before income taxes 120,296 93,286 Income tax expense 25,314 21,841 Earnings from continuing operations 94,982 71,445 Earnings from discontinued operations, net of tax expense of $363 and $3,006, respectively 1,177 9,126 Net earnings $ 96,159 80,571 Diluted - GAAP Continuing operations $ 3.66 2.76 Discontinued operations 0.05 0.35 Net earnings $ 3.71 3.11 Diluted - As Adjusted Basis Continuing Operations $ 5.75 (1 ) 3.71 (2 ) Diluted average common shares O/S: 25,932 25,876 (1 ) YTD Q3 2026 Adjusted EPS from continuing operations excludes $2.09 per share of after-tax charges consisting primarily of: $0.09 of restructuring charges within Test, USG & A&D segments, $0.20 of debt financing and $0.23 of acquisition costs at Corporate related to the pending Megger acquisition that was announced in April 2026, and $1.57 of acquisition related amortization. (2 ) YTD Q3 2025 Adjusted EPS from continuing operations excludes $0.95 per share of after-tax charges consisting of: $0.15 of Corporate acquisition costs, $0.08 of Maritime inventory step-up charges and stamp duties, $0.02 of restructuring charges within the Test and USG segments, and $0.70 of acquisition related amortization.





ESCO TECHNOLOGIES INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Business Segment Information (Unaudited) - Continuing Operations basis (Dollars in thousands) GAAP As Adjusted Q3 2026 Q3 2025 Q3 2026 Q3 2025 Net Sales Aerospace & Defense $ 168,202 136,324 168,202 136,324 USG 99,963 92,357 99,963 92,357 Test 70,862 67,663 70,862 67,663 Totals $ 339,027 296,344 339,027 296,344 EBIT Aerospace & Defense $ 50,418 36,577 50,455 39,319 USG 21,983 21,540 22,282 21,789 Test 10,882 10,732 11,617 10,732 Corporate (33,616 ) (27,859 ) (9,678 ) (9,184 ) Consolidated EBIT 49,667 40,990 74,676 62,656 Less: Interest expense (8,713 ) (7,921 ) (1,850 ) (7,921 ) Less: Income tax expense (8,219 ) (8,314 ) (15,548 ) (13,297 ) Net earnings $ 32,735 24,755 57,278 41,438 Note 1: Adjusted net earnings of $57.3 million in Q3 2026 exclude $24.5 million (or $0.94 per share) of after-tax charges consisting of: $0.03 of Test & USG segment restructuring charges, $0.20 of debt financing and $0.19 of acquisition costs at Corporate related to the pending Megger acquisition and $0.52 of acquisition related amortization. Note 2: Adjusted net earnings of $41.4 million in Q3 2025 exclude $16.6 million (or $0.64 per share) of after-tax charges consisting of: $0.15 of Corporate acquisition costs, $0.08 of Maritime inventory step-up charges and stamp duties, $0.01 of restructuring charges (primarily severance) within the USG segment, and $0.40 of acquisition related amortization. EBITDA Reconciliation to Net earnings: Q3 2026 - Q3 2025 - Q3 2026 Q3 2025 As Adj As Adj Consolidated EBITDA $ 76,410 63,350 83,755 71,545 Less: Depr & Amort (26,743 ) (22,360 ) (9,079 ) (8,889 ) Consolidated EBIT 49,667 40,990 74,676 62,656 Less: Interest expense (8,713 ) (7,921 ) (1,850 ) (7,921 ) Less: Income tax expense (8,219 ) (8,314 ) (15,548 ) (13,297 ) Net earnings $ 32,735 24,755 57,278 41,438





ESCO TECHNOLOGIES INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Business Segment Information (Unaudited) - Continuing Operations basis (Dollars in thousands) GAAP As Adjusted YTD YTD YTD YTD Q3 2026 Q3 2025 Q3 2026 Q3 2025 Net Sales Aerospace & Defense $ 462,341 307,819 462,341 307,819 USG 280,976 269,784 280,976 269,784 Test 194,710 165,111 194,710 165,111 Totals $ 938,027 742,714 938,027 742,714 EBIT Aerospace & Defense $ 131,372 78,246 131,650 81,016 USG 63,998 62,808 64,929 63,140 Test 27,697 21,523 29,754 21,988 Corporate (88,779 ) (56,918 ) (28,322 ) (28,142 ) Consolidated EBIT 134,288 105,659 198,011 138,002 Less: Interest expense (13,992 ) (12,373 ) (7,129 ) (12,373 ) Less: Income tax (25,314 ) (21,841 ) (41,546 ) (29,279 ) Net earnings $ 94,982 71,445 149,336 96,350 Note 1: Adjusted net earnings of $149.3 million in YTD 2026 exclude $54.3 million (or $2.09 per share) of after-tax charges consisting of: $0.09 of restructuring charges within Test, USG & A&D segments, $0.20 of debt financing and $0.23 of acquisition costs at Corporate related to the pending Megger acquisition and $1.57 of acquisition related amortization. Note 2: Adjusted net earnings of $96.4 million in YTD 2025 exclude $24.9 million (or $0.95 per share) of after-tax charges consisting of: $0.15 of Corporate acquisition costs, $0.08 of Maritime inventory step-up charges and stamp duties, $0.02 of restructuring charges within the Test and USG segments, and $0.70 of acquisition related amortization. EBITDA Reconciliation to Net earnings: YTD YTD YTD YTD Q3 2026 - Q3 2025 - Q3 2026 Q3 2025 As Adj As Adj Consolidated EBITDA $ 214,361 154,060 225,182 162,975 Less: Depr & Amort (80,073 ) (48,401 ) (27,171 ) (24,973 ) Consolidated EBIT 134,288 105,659 198,011 138,002 Less: Interest expense (13,992 ) (12,373 ) (7,129 ) (12,373 ) Less: Income tax expense (25,314 ) (21,841 ) (41,546 ) (29,279 ) Net earnings $ 94,982 71,445 149,336 96,350





ESCO TECHNOLOGIES INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) June 30,

2026 September 30,

2025 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 73,236 101,350 Accounts receivable, net 267,493 253,554 Contract assets 127,620 90,730 Inventories 240,542 217,807 Other current assets 46,620 25,065 Total current assets 755,511 688,506 Property, plant and equipment, net 175,282 172,493 Intangible assets, net 664,450 723,973 Goodwill 760,275 761,931 Operating lease assets 47,271 47,707 Other assets 17,214 15,778 $ 2,420,003 2,410,388 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current maturities of long-term debt $ 20,000 20,000 Accounts payable 116,539 96,534 Contract liabilities 288,142 216,590 Current income tax payable 5,754 62,007 Other current liabilities 116,258 113,017 Total current liabilities 546,693 508,148 Deferred tax liabilities 115,333 112,390 Non-current operating lease liabilities 44,107 44,403 Other liabilities 31,608 38,576 Long-term debt 65,000 166,000 Shareholders' equity 1,617,262 1,540,871 $ 2,420,003 2,410,388





ESCO TECHNOLOGIES INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Nine Months Ended June 30, 2026 Nine Months Ended June 30, 2025 Cash flows from operating activities: Net earnings $ 96,159 80,571 (Earnings) loss from discontinued operations (1,177 ) (9,126 ) Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 80,073 48,401 Stock compensation expense 10,182 7,934 Changes in assets and liabilities 2,983 (33,473 ) Effect of deferred taxes 5,157 (6,008 ) Net cash provided by operating activities - continuing operations 193,377 88,299 Net cash provided (used) by operating activities-discontinued ops (59,340 ) 43,703 Net cash provided by operating activities 134,037 132,002 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired (10,232 ) (472,006 ) Capital expenditures (24,560 ) (24,210 ) Additions to capitalized software and other (7,874 ) (13,018 ) Net cash used by investing activities - continuing operations (42,666 ) (509,234 ) Net cash provided (used) by investing activities - discontinued ops 1,540 (966 ) Net cash used by investing activities (41,126 ) (510,200 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from long-term debt 130,000 645,000 Principal payments on long-term debt and short-term borrowings (231,000 ) (242,000 ) Debt issuance costs (1,293 ) - Dividends paid (6,216 ) (6,196 ) Other (10,646 ) (6,205 ) Net cash (used) provided by financing activities (119,155 ) 390,599 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (1,870 ) 452 Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (28,114 ) 12,853 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 101,350 65,963 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 73,236 78,816





ESCO TECHNOLOGIES INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Other Selected Financial Data (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Backlog And Entered Orders - Q3 2026 A&D USG Test Total Beginning Backlog - 4/1/26 $ 1,074,987 162,510 232,507 1,470,004 Entered Orders 195,661 126,879 86,998 409,538 Sales (168,202 ) (99,963 ) (70,862 ) (339,027 ) Ending Backlog - 6/30/26 $ 1,102,446 189,426 248,643 1,540,515 Backlog And Entered Orders - YTD Q3 2026 A&D USG Test Total Beginning Backlog - 10/1/25 $ 803,002 143,460 187,175 1,133,637 Entered Orders 761,785 326,942 256,178 1,344,905 Sales (462,341 ) (280,976 ) (194,710 ) (938,027 ) Ending Backlog - 6/30/26 $ 1,102,446 189,426 248,643 1,540,515





ESCO TECHNOLOGIES INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) EPS – Adjusted Basis Reconciliation – Q3 2026 EPS Continuing Operations– GAAP Basis – Q3 2026 $ 1.26 Adjustments (defined below) 0.94 EPS Continuing Operations– As Adjusted Basis – Q3 2026 $ 2.20 Adjustments of $0.94 per share consisting primarily of: $0.03 of Test and USG segment restructuring charges, $0.20 of debt financing and $0.19 of acquisition costs at Corporate related to the pending Megger acquisition, and $0.52 of acquisition related amortization. EPS – Adjusted Basis Reconciliation – Q3 2025 EPS Continuing Operations– GAAP Basis – Q3 2025 $ 0.96 Adjustments (defined below) 0.64 EPS Continuing Operations– As Adjusted Basis – Q3 2025 $ 1.60 Adjustments of $0.64 per share consisting primarily of: $0.15 of Corporate acquisition costs, $0.08 of Maritime inventory step-up charges and stamp duties, $0.01 of restructuring charges within the USG segment and $0.40 of acquisition related amortization. EPS – Adjusted Basis Reconciliation – YTD Q3 2026 EPS Continuing Operations– GAAP Basis – YTD Q3 2026 $ 3.66 Adjustments (defined below) 2.09 EPS Continuing Operations – As Adjusted Basis – YTD Q3 2026 $ 5.75 Adjustments of $2.09 per share consisting primarily of: $0.09 of restructuring charges within Test, USG and A&D segments, $0.20 of debt financing and $0.23 of acquisition costs related to the pending Megger acquisition, and $1.57 of acquisition related amortization. EPS – Adjusted Basis Reconciliation – YTD Q3 2025 EPS Continuing Operations– GAAP Basis – YTD Q3 2025 $ 2.76 Adjustments (defined below) 0.95 EPS Continuing Operations – As Adjusted Basis – YTD Q3 2025 $ 3.71 Adjustments of $0.95 per share consisting primarily of: $0.15 of Corporate acquisition costs, $0.08 of Maritime inventory step-up charges and stamp duties, $0.02 of restructuring charges within the Test and USG segments, and $0.70 of acquisition related amortization.





SOURCE ESCO Technologies Inc.

Kate Lowrey, Vice President of Investor Relations, (314) 213-7277