HCI Group Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

 | Source: HCI Group, Inc. HCI Group, Inc.

Second Quarter Pre-Tax Income of $111 million
Diluted EPS of $5.60
Gross Loss Ratio of 22%

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI), reported pre-tax income of $111 million and net income of $83 million in the second quarter of 2026 compared with pre-tax income of $94 million and net income of $70 million in the second quarter of 2025. Net income after noncontrolling interests in the second quarter of 2026 was $74 million compared with $66 million in the second quarter of 2025. Diluted earnings per share were $5.60 in the second quarter of 2026 compared with $5.18 diluted earnings per share in the second quarter of 2025.

Management Commentary
“HCI Group capped a strong start to the year delivering record second quarter financial results for the first half of 2026,” said HCI Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Paresh Patel. “Our focus continues to be on achieving exceptional performance in all types of operating environments.”

Second Quarter 2026 Results
Gross premiums earned in the second quarter of 2026 were $321 million compared with $303 million in the second quarter of 2025. The increase of 6% was driven by a higher volume of insurance policies in force while average premium per policy remained relatively consistent.

Premiums ceded for reinsurance in the second quarter of 2026 were $102 million compared with $103 million in the second quarter of 2025. The decrease was a result of the lower costs associated with the company’s new 2026-2027 catastrophe reinsurance programs, which began on June 1, 2026.

Net investment income in the second quarter of 2026 was $19 million compared with $16 million in the second quarter of 2025. The increase was driven by growth in invested assets.

Other revenue in the second quarter of 2026 was $5 million compared with $3 million in the second quarter of 2025. The increase was primarily driven by the addition of new insurance carrier customers to Exzeo's insurance technology platform.

Losses and loss adjustment expenses in the second quarter of 2026 were $71 million compared with $64 million in the second quarter of 2025. The increase was driven largely by a higher volume of policies in force. The gross loss and loss adjustment expense ratio for the second quarter of 2026 was 22.2%.

Policy acquisition and other underwriting expenses in the second quarter of 2026 were $32 million compared with $31 million in the second quarter of 2025. The increase was driven by a greater amount of premiums in force.

General and administrative personnel expenses in the second quarter of 2026 were $24 million compared with $20 million in the second quarter of 2025. The increase was driven by additional personnel, annual merit increases, and stock-based compensation.

Six Months Ended June 30, 2026 Results
For the six months ended June 30, 2026, HCI Group reported pre-tax income of $226 million and net income of $168 million compared with pre-tax income of $195 million and net income of $145 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025. Net income after noncontrolling interests was $147 million compared with $136 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025. Diluted earnings per share were $11.05 for the six months ended June 30, 2026, compared with $10.57 for the six months ended June 30, 2025.

Gross premiums earned for the six months ended June 30, 2026 were $647 million compared with $603 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025. The increase of 7% was driven by a higher volume of insurance policies in force while average premium per policy remained relatively consistent.

Premiums ceded for reinsurance for the six months ended June 30, 2026 were $206 million compared with $202 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025. The increase was a result of a higher number of policies in force and partially offset by the company’s new 2026-2027 catastrophe reinsurance programs, which started on June 1, 2026.

Net investment income for the six months ended June 30, 2026 was $36 million compared with $30 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025. The increase was driven by growth in invested assets.

Other revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2026 was $8 million compared with $3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025. The increase was primarily driven by the addition of new insurance carrier customers to Exzeo's insurance technology platform.

Losses and loss adjustment expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2026 were $137 million compared with $124 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025. The increase was largely driven by a higher volume of policies in force. The gross loss and loss adjustment expense ratio for the six months ended June 30, 2026 was 21.1%.

Policy acquisition and other underwriting expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2026 were $64 million compared with $58 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025. The increase was driven by a greater amount of premiums in force.

General and administrative personnel expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2026 were $46 million compared with $40 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025. The increase was driven by additional personnel, annual merit increases, and stock-based compensation.

Share Repurchase
On March 3, 2026, HCI Group announced a share repurchase program to repurchase up to $80 million of shares of HCI common stock through February 27, 2027. In the second quarter of 2026, HCI Group repurchased 363,538 shares for $57.0 million. During the first six months of 2026, HCI Group repurchased 473,609 shares for $74.5 million. The share repurchase program was completed on July 17, 2026, with a total of 504,330 shares repurchased for $80.0 million.

Conference Call
HCI Group will hold a conference call later today, August 6, 2026, to discuss these financial results. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Paresh Patel, Chief Operating Officer Karin Coleman and Chief Financial Officer Mark Harmsworth will host the call starting at 4:45 p.m. Eastern Time.

Interested parties can listen to the live presentation by dialing the listen-only number below or by clicking the webcast link available on the Investor Information section of the company's website at www.hcigroup.com.

Toll-free number: (888) 506-0062
International number: (973) 528-0011
Entry Code: 202996
Webcast

Please call the conference telephone number 10 minutes before the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Group at (949) 574-3860.

A replay of the call will be available after 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time on the same day through August 20, 2026 and a replay of the webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of the HCI Group website at www.hcigroup.com through August 6, 2027.

Toll-free replay number: (877) 481-4010
International replay number: (919) 882-2331
Replay ID: 54257

About HCI Group, Inc.
HCI Group, Inc. is a diversified holding company engaged in insurance, reinsurance, real estate, claims services, and insurance technology. The HCI Group portfolio of companies includes multiple property and casualty underwriters and exchanges, two captive reinsurers, a claims management business, a commercial real estate investment company and a leading insurance technology company, Exzeo Group. HCI Group was founded in 2006 and operates in 13 states.

HCI Group's common shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "HCI" and are included in the Russell 2000 and S&P SmallCap 600 Index. HCI Group, Inc. regularly publishes financial and other information in the Investor Information section of the company’s website. For more information about HCI Group and its subsidiaries, visit www.hcigroup.com. Exzeo’s common shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “XZO.” For more information about Exzeo, visit www.exzeo.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This news release may contain forward-looking statements made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "confident," "prospects" and "project" and other similar words and expressions are intended to signify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and conditions, but rather are subject to various risks and uncertainties. For example, the estimation of reserves for losses and loss adjustment expenses is an inherently imprecise process involving many assumptions and considerable management judgment. Further, future cash flow and earnings may limit HCI’s ability or willingness to engage in share buybacks. Some of these risks and uncertainties are identified in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Should any risks or uncertainties develop into actual events, these developments could have material adverse effects on the company's business, financial condition and results of operations. HCI Group, Inc. disclaims all obligations to update any forward-looking statements.

Company Contact:
Nat Otis
Investor Relations
HCI Group, Inc.
Tel (813) 355-5341
notis@hcigroup.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Matt Glover
Gateway Group, Inc.
Tel (949) 574-3860
HCI@gateway-grp.com

HCI GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Selected Financial Metrics
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)
 
  Three Months Ended 
  June 30, 
  2026  2025 
Gross Written Premiums:      
Homeowners Choice $228,208  $227,090 
TypTap Insurance Company  110,477   110,412 
Condo Owners Reciprocal Exchange  10,848   13,830 
Tailrow Reciprocal Exchange  32,812   5,213 
Total Gross Written Premiums $382,345  $356,545 
       
Gross Premiums Earned:      
Homeowners Choice $161,927  $156,552 
TypTap Insurance Company  123,279   124,437 
Condo Owners Reciprocal Exchange  5,925   12,811 
Tailrow Insurance Exchange  29,693   8,828 
Total Gross Premiums Earned $320,824  $302,628 
       
Gross loss and loss adjustment expense ratio  22.2%  21.3%
       
Per Share Metrics      
Diluted earnings per share $5.60  $5.18 
       
Dividends per share $0.40  $0.40 
       
Book value per share at the end of period $86.60  $58.55 
       
Shares outstanding at the end of period  12,469,972   12,956,884 
 


HCI GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, except share amounts)
 
  June 30, 2026  December 31, 2025
  (Unaudited)   
Assets     
Fixed-maturity securities, available-for-sale, at fair value (amortized cost: $1,103,778 and
$595,383, respectively and allowance for credit losses: $0 and $0, respectively)		 $1,091,041  $597,329
Equity securities, at fair value (cost: $55,700 and $61,597, respectively)  59,038   65,890
Limited partnership investments  16,394   17,690
Real estate investments  102,669   103,746
Other investments  5,000   5,000
Total investments  1,274,142   789,655
Cash and cash equivalents  872,336   1,210,126
Restricted cash  4,378   3,748
Income taxes receivable  1,277   1,332
Deferred income tax assets, net  1,088   2,237
Premiums receivable, net (allowance: $5,363 and $4,469, respectively)  77,607   57,494
Prepaid reinsurance premiums     50,127
Reinsurance recoverable, net of allowance for credit losses:     
Paid losses and loss adjustment expenses (allowance: $0 and $0, respectively)  26,613   27,855
Unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses (allowance: $73 and $97, respectively)  229,131   262,041
Deferred policy acquisition costs  68,206   59,722
Property and equipment, net  27,503   28,939
Intangible assets, net  1,924   2,683
Funds withheld for assumed business  5,346   5,254
Other assets  58,908   27,715
Total assets $2,648,459  $2,528,928
      
Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests and Equity     
Losses and loss adjustment expenses $558,982  $576,495
Unearned premiums  659,335   643,328
Advance premiums  44,440   19,302
Ceded reinsurance premiums payable  34,772   27,591
Assumed premiums payable  4,049   1,744
Income taxes payable  16,467   12,782
Deferred income tax liabilities, net  1,001   3,814
Revolving credit facility  36,000   36,000
Long-term debt  31,465   31,877
Accrued expenses and other liabilities  82,887   61,351
Total liabilities  1,469,398   1,414,284
Commitments and contingencies     
Redeemable noncontrolling interests  5,929   3,359
Equity:     
Common stock, (no par value, 40,000,000 shares authorized, 12,469,972 and 12,992,147
shares issued and outstanding, respectively)		     
Additional paid-in capital  340,854   428,109
Retained earnings  748,437   611,509
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income  (9,382)  1,459
Total stockholders' equity  1,079,909   1,041,077
Noncontrolling interests  93,223   70,208
Total equity  1,173,132   1,111,285
Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and equity $2,648,459  $2,528,928
 


HCI GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
 
  Three Months Ended  Six Months Ended 
  June 30,  June 30, 
  2026  2025  2026  2025 
Revenue            
Gross premiums earned $320,824  $302,628  $647,030  $603,011 
Premiums ceded  (101,812)  (102,522)  (205,867)  (202,157)
Net premiums earned  219,012   200,106   441,163   400,854 
Net investment income  18,890   16,445   36,191   30,196 
Net realized investment gains  1,222   155   1,756   1,322 
Net unrealized investment gains (losses)  743   1,180   (955)  (726)
Policy fee income  1,651   1,467   3,227   3,696 
Other  5,135   2,567   8,153   3,011 
Total revenue  246,653   221,920   489,535   438,353 
Expenses            
Losses and loss adjustment expenses  71,076   64,457   136,676   123,748 
Policy acquisition and other underwriting expenses  32,346   30,551   64,116   57,838 
General and administrative personnel expenses  23,948   19,985   46,301   40,468 
Interest expense  1,084   3,744   2,007   7,128 
Other operating expenses  7,226   8,791   14,078   14,440 
Total expenses  135,680   127,528   263,178   243,622 
Income before income taxes  110,973   94,392   226,357   194,731 
Income tax expense  28,073   24,113   58,414   50,222 
Net income $82,900  $70,279  $167,943  $144,509 
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests  (9,103)  (4,119)  (20,739)  (8,665)
Net income after noncontrolling interests $73,797  $66,160  $147,204  $135,844 
Basic earnings per share $5.78  $5.57  $11.39  $12.00 
Diluted earnings per share $5.60  $5.18  $11.05  $10.57 
Dividends per share $0.40  $0.40  $0.80  $0.80 
 

HCI GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Earnings Per Share
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share amounts)

The computations of basic and diluted earnings per share for the periods presented were as follows:

  Three Months Ended  Six Months Ended
  June 30, 2026  June 30, 2026
  Income  Shares  Per Share  Income  Shares  Per Share
  (Numerator)  (Denominator)  Amount  (Numerator)  (Denominator)  Amount
Net income $82,900        $167,943      
Less: Net income attributable to
noncontrolling interests		  (9,103)        (20,739)     
Net income after noncontrolling
interests		  73,797         147,204      
Less: Income attributable to
participating securities		  (2,925)        (6,186)     
Basic Earnings Per Share:                 
Income attributable to common
stockholders		  70,872   12,269  $5.78   141,018   12,379  $11.39
Effect of Dilutive Securities:                 
Stock options     382         390   
Warrants     7         7   
Net impact from reallocation of
undistributed earnings to
participating securities		  65         143      
Diluted Earnings Per Share:                 
Income attributable to common
stockholders		 $70,937   12,658  $5.60  $141,161   12,776  $11.05
 

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