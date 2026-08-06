Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

 | Source: Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHP), a leading lodging real estate investment trust (“REIT”) specializing in group-oriented, upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences, today reported financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026.

Second Quarter 2026 Highlights and Recent Developments:

  • The Company reported all-time quarterly record consolidated revenue of $749.0 million, driven by record second quarter same-store Hospitality(1) segment revenue of $544.3 million and all-time quarterly record Entertainment segment revenue of $144.0 million.
  • The Company generated consolidated net income of $102.1 million and consolidated Adjusted EBITDAre of $258.3 million.
  • During the quarter, the Company booked over 768,000 same-store Hospitality Gross Definite Room Nights for all future periods. The estimated average daily rate (ADR) for these bookings was approximately $310, an increase of 8.6% compared to the prior year quarter estimated ADR for future bookings and an all-time quarterly record.
  • The Company is raising its full year outlook due to strong second quarter performance for the Hospitality portfolio and a modest increase in its expectations for the same-store Hospitality business for the second half of 2026.

Mark Fioravanti, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ryman Hospitality Properties, said, “We delivered record quarterly consolidated revenue and Adjusted EBITDAre, reflecting the continued success of our premium group customer strategy and strong execution in our Entertainment business. In our same-store Hospitality business, higher ADR across all customer segments and strong ancillary spending trends drove results above our expectations, while healthy booking pace and record estimated ADR for future bookings reinforce our confidence in the durability of demand for our differentiated group-focused hotel assets. Our revised outlook incorporates the second quarter outperformance and a modest increase in our expectations for the second half of 2026.”

___________________
(1) Same-store Hospitality excludes JW Marriott Desert Ridge, which was acquired June 10, 2025.

Second Quarter 2026 Results (as compared to Second Quarter 2025):

                       
  Three Months Ended  Six Months Ended
  June 30,  June 30, 
($ in thousands, except per share amounts)         %         %
  2026 2025 Change 2026 2025 Change
Total revenue $748,978  $659,515  13.6% $1,413,550  $1,246,795  13.4%
                       
Operating income $174,545  $139,425  25.2% $312,341  $255,546  22.2%
Operating income margin  23.3%  21.1% 2.2pts  22.1%  20.5% 1.6 pts
                       
Net income $102,079  $75,875  34.5% $171,481  $138,889  23.5%
Net income margin  13.6%  11.5% 2.1 pts  12.1%  11.1% 1.0 pts
                       
Net income available to common stockholders $92,750  $71,753  29.3% $163,225  $134,714  21.2%
Net income available to common stockholders margin  12.4%  10.9% 1.5 pts  11.5%  10.8% 0.7 pts
Net income available to common stockholders per diluted share (1) $1.42  $1.12  26.8% $2.46  $2.13  15.5%
                       
Adjusted EBITDAre $258,311  $211,856  21.9% $477,604  $397,358  20.2%
Adjusted EBITDAre margin  34.5%  32.1% 2.4 pts  33.8%  31.9% 1.9 pts
Adjusted EBITDAre, excluding noncontrolling interest $241,921  $200,561  20.6% $457,057  $380,437  20.1%
Adjusted EBITDAre, excluding noncontrolling interest margin  32.3%  30.4% 1.9 pts  32.3%  30.5% 1.8 pts
                       
Funds From Operations (FFO) available to common stockholders and unit holders $167,229  $137,145  21.9% $310,701  $260,047  19.5%
FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders per diluted share/unit (1) $2.54  $2.14  18.7% $4.69  $4.13  13.6%
                       
Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders $181,399  $148,845  21.9% $337,477  $278,668  21.1%
Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders per diluted share/unit (1) $2.77  $2.35  17.9% $5.11  $4.44  15.1%

___________________
(1) Diluted weighted average common shares for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025 includes the impact of approximately 3.0 million additional shares issued on May 21, 2025. Diluted weighted average common shares for the three months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025 include 4.9 million and 4.2 million, respectively, and for the six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025 include 4.5 million and 3.7 million, respectively, in equivalent shares related to the currently unexercisable investor put rights associated with the noncontrolling interest in the Company's OEG business, which may be settled in cash or shares at the Company's option.

Note: For the Company’s definitions of Adjusted EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre margin, Adjusted EBITDAre, excluding noncontrolling interest, Adjusted EBITDAre, excluding noncontrolling interest margin, FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders, and Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders, as well as a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure Adjusted EBITDAre to Net Income and a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders and Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders to Net Income, see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures,” “EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre, Excluding Noncontrolling Interest Definition,” “Adjusted EBITDAre Margin and Adjusted EBITDAre, Excluding Noncontrolling Interest Margin Definition” “FFO, Adjusted FFO, and Adjusted FFO Available to Common Stockholders and Unit Holders Definition” and “Supplemental Financial Results” below.

Hospitality Segment

                       
  Three Months Ended  Six Months Ended
  June 30,  June 30, 
($ in thousands, except ADR, RevPAR, and Total RevPAR)         %         %
  2026 2025 Change 2026 2025 Change
Hospitality revenue $604,964  $516,211  17.2 % $1,190,353  $1,013,941  17.4 %
Same-store Hospitality revenue (1) $544,315  $510,862  6.5 % $1,055,836  $1,008,592  4.7 %
                       
Hospitality operating income $153,643  $126,920  21.1 % $298,730  $243,729  22.6 %
Hospitality operating income margin  25.4%  24.6% 0.8 pts  25.1%  24.0% 1.1 pts
Hospitality Adjusted EBITDAre $223,042  $186,435  19.6 % $435,612  $359,409  21.2 %
Hospitality Adjusted EBITDAre margin  36.9%  36.1% 0.8 pts  36.6%  35.4% 1.2 pts
                       
Same-store Hospitality operating income (1) $141,711  $129,503  9.4 % $262,543  $246,312  6.6 %
Same-store Hospitality operating income margin (1)  26.0%  25.3% 0.7 pts  24.9%  24.4% 0.5 pts
Same-store Hospitality Adjusted EBITDAre (1) $202,278  $187,017  8.2 % $382,534  $359,991  6.3 %
Same-store Hospitality Adjusted EBITDAre margin (1)  37.2%  36.6% 0.6 pts  36.2%  35.7% 0.5 pts
                       
Hospitality performance metrics:                      
Occupancy  72.7%  73.3% (0.6)pts  70.4%  71.5% (1.1)pts
Average Daily Rate (ADR) $284.05  $258.88  9.7 % $289.42  $261.53  10.7 %
RevPAR $206.52  $189.77  8.8 % $203.82  $187.03  9.0 %
Total RevPAR $537.69  $487.62  10.3 % $531.91  $486.10  9.4 %
                       
Same-store Hospitality performance metrics: (1)                      
Occupancy  72.8%  74.0% (1.2)pts  70.2%  71.8% (1.6)pts
ADR $277.19  $259.19  6.9 % $277.47  $261.71  6.0 %
RevPAR $201.67  $191.70  5.2 % $194.91  $187.97  3.7 %
Total RevPAR $524.05  $491.84  6.5 % $511.07  $488.20  4.7 %
                       
Gross definite room nights booked  768,697   720,644  6.7 %  1,229,635   1,084,548  13.4 %
Net definite room nights booked  589,929   539,860  9.3 %  832,198   745,054  11.7 %
Group attrition (as % of contracted block)  14.6%  15.2% (0.6)pts  16.1%  15.4% 0.7 pts
Cancellations ITYFTY (2)  17,515   17,287  1.3 %  44,679   40,066  11.5 %

___________________
(1) Same-store Hospitality excludes JW Marriott Desert Ridge, which was acquired June 10, 2025.
(2) “ITYFTY” represents In The Year For The Year.

Note: For the Company’s definitions of Revenue Per Available Room (RevPAR) and Total Revenue Per Available Room (Total RevPAR), see “Calculation of RevPAR and Total RevPAR” below. Property-level results and operating metrics for the applicable period are presented in greater detail below and under “Supplemental Financial Results—Hospitality Segment Adjusted EBITDAre Reconciliation and Operating Metrics,” which includes a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures Hospitality Adjusted EBITDAre to Hospitality Operating Income, and property-level Adjusted EBITDAre to property-level Operating Income for each of the hotel properties.

Hospitality Segment Highlights

  • The same-store Hospitality portfolio generated all-time quarterly record RevPAR of approximately $202 in the second quarter, an increase of 5.2% from the prior year quarter, and record second quarter Total RevPAR of approximately $524, an increase of 6.5% from the prior year quarter.
  • The same-store Hospitality portfolio generated second quarter operating income of $141.7 million and Adjusted EBITDAre of $202.3 million.
  • Second quarter same-store banquet and AV revenue contribution per group room night, a proxy for catering spend per group guest, increased 12.9% year over year, driven by our premium group customer strategy.
  • Second quarter same-store attrition and cancellation fee revenue was approximately $9.0 million, a decrease of $0.4 million compared to the prior year quarter.
  • JW Marriott Desert Ridge performance benefited from continued strong demand and the ongoing realization of portfolio-driven synergies.
  • Subsequent to quarter-end, Marriott launched the marketing of 2026 ice! holiday programming to be featured across the Gaylord Hotels portfolio, JW Marriott Hill Country and JW Marriott Desert Ridge, including three new themes. Early customer engagement has been encouraging.

Gaylord Opryland

                       
  Three Months Ended  Six Months Ended
  June 30,  June 30, 
($ in thousands, except ADR, RevPAR, and Total RevPAR)         %         %
  2026 2025 Change 2026 2025 Change
Revenue $125,190  $116,465  7.5 % $253,569  $226,643  11.9%
                       
Operating income $36,567  $35,144  4.0 % $76,389  $65,242  17.1%
Operating income margin  29.2%  30.2% (1.0)pts  30.1%  28.8% 1.3pts
Adjusted EBITDAre $45,956  $43,710  5.1 % $94,472  $81,858  15.4%
Adjusted EBITDAre margin  36.7%  37.5% (0.8)pts  37.3%  36.1% 1.2pts
                       
Performance metrics:                      
Occupancy  74.2%  75.2% (1.0)pts  72.0%  70.1% 1.9pts
ADR $266.96  $246.17  8.4 % $272.09  $253.72  7.2%
RevPAR $198.18  $185.19  7.0 % $195.89  $177.88  10.1%
Total RevPAR $476.36  $443.16  7.5 % $485.09  $433.58  11.9%
                        

Gaylord Palms

                       
  Three Months Ended  Six Months Ended
  June 30,  June 30, 
($ in thousands, except ADR, RevPAR, and Total RevPAR)         %         %
  2026 2025 Change 2026 2025 Change
Revenue $88,491  $73,113  21.0 % $186,137  $161,506  15.3 %
                       
Operating income $21,118  $13,671  54.5 % $50,861  $37,453  35.8 %
Operating income margin  23.9%  18.7% 5.2 pts  27.3%  23.2% 4.1 pts
Adjusted EBITDAre $30,946  $23,236  33.2 % $70,420  $56,183  25.3 %
Adjusted EBITDAre margin  35.0%  31.8% 3.2 pts  37.8%  34.8% 3.0 pts
                       
Performance metrics:                      
Occupancy  75.0%  78.9% (3.9)pts  76.1%  77.4% (1.3)pts
ADR $270.06  $243.35  11.0 % $285.86  $259.34  10.2 %
RevPAR $202.49  $192.00  5.5 % $217.65  $200.80  8.4 %
Total RevPAR $566.02  $467.66  21.0 % $598.59  $519.38  15.3 %
                         

Gaylord Texan

                       
  Three Months Ended  Six Months Ended
  June 30,  June 30, 
($ in thousands, except ADR, RevPAR, and Total RevPAR)         %         %
  2026 2025 Change 2026 2025 Change
Revenue $82,259  $82,494  (0.3)% $165,630  $168,871  (1.9)%
                       
Operating income $23,528  $25,002  (5.9)% $47,333  $52,697  (10.2)%
Operating income margin  28.6%  30.3% (1.7)pts  28.6%  31.2% (2.6)pts
Adjusted EBITDAre $31,209  $31,159  0.2 % $62,339  $64,783  (3.8)%
Adjusted EBITDAre margin  37.9%  37.8% 0.1 pts  37.6%  38.4% (0.8)pts
                       
Performance metrics:                      
Occupancy  69.9%  72.0% (2.1)pts  67.7%  72.5% (4.8)pts
ADR $268.51  $253.06  6.1 % $266.01  $255.16  4.3 %
RevPAR $187.60  $182.32  2.9 % $179.96  $185.04  (2.7)%
Total RevPAR $498.32  $499.74  (0.3)% $504.46  $514.33  (1.9)%
                         

Gaylord National

                       
  Three Months Ended  Six Months Ended
  June 30,  June 30, 
($ in thousands, except ADR, RevPAR, and Total RevPAR)         %         %
  2026 2025 Change 2026 2025 Change
Revenue $90,422  $83,413  8.4% $164,649  $164,242  0.2 %
                       
Operating income $19,550  $15,818  23.6% $25,775  $25,292  1.9 %
Operating income margin  21.6%  19.0% 2.6pts  15.7%  15.4% 0.3 pts
Adjusted EBITDAre $29,063  $25,420  14.3% $44,805  $44,451  0.8 %
Adjusted EBITDAre margin  32.1%  30.5% 1.6pts  27.2%  27.1% 0.1 pts
                       
Performance metrics:                      
Occupancy  71.3%  67.8% 3.5pts  67.2%  70.1% (2.9)pts
ADR $280.70  $263.97  6.3% $274.10  $256.29  6.9 %
RevPAR $200.10  $178.85  11.9% $184.16  $179.59  2.5 %
Total RevPAR $497.82  $459.23  8.4% $455.74  $454.62  0.2 %
                        

Gaylord Rockies

                       
  Three Months Ended  Six Months Ended
  June 30,  June 30, 
($ in thousands, except ADR, RevPAR, and Total RevPAR)         %         %
  2026 2025 Change 2026 2025 Change
Revenue $84,735  $81,722  3.7 % $156,984  $152,670  2.8%
                       
Operating income $23,792  $21,798  9.1 % $38,237  $36,621  4.4%
Operating income margin  28.1%  26.7% 1.4 pts  24.4%  24.0% 0.4pts
Adjusted EBITDAre $38,933  $36,695  6.1 % $68,566  $66,370  3.3%
Adjusted EBITDAre margin  45.9%  44.9% 1.0 pts  43.7%  43.5% 0.2pts
                       
Performance metrics:                      
Occupancy  79.4%  80.3% (0.9)pts  77.4%  76.3% 1.1pts
ADR $275.43  $259.78  6.0 % $267.28  $258.52  3.4%
RevPAR $218.64  $208.62  4.8 % $206.93  $197.21  4.9%
Total RevPAR $620.35  $598.29  3.7 % $577.82  $561.94  2.8%
                        

JW Marriott Hill Country

                       
  Three Months Ended  Six Months Ended
  June 30,  June 30, 
($ in thousands, except ADR, RevPAR, and Total RevPAR)         %         %
  2026 2025 Change 2026 2025 Change
Revenue $65,762  $66,573  (1.2)% $116,057  $121,849  (4.8)%
                       
Operating income $15,982  $17,250  (7.4)% $23,190  $28,099  (17.5)%
Operating income margin  24.3%  25.9% (1.6)pts  20.0%  23.1% (3.1)pts
Adjusted EBITDAre $24,175  $25,169  (3.9)% $39,545  $43,849  (9.8)%
Adjusted EBITDAre margin  36.8%  37.8% (1.0)pts  34.1%  36.0% (1.9)pts
                       
Performance metrics:                      
Occupancy  70.9%  75.6% (4.7)pts  64.8%  71.8% (7.0)pts
ADR $344.31  $342.79  0.4 % $341.31  $332.79  2.6 %
RevPAR $244.21  $259.31  (5.8)% $221.24  $238.96  (7.4)%
Total RevPAR $721.22  $730.11  (1.2)% $639.92  $671.85  (4.8)%
                         

JW Marriott Desert Ridge(1)

             
  Three Months Ended  Six Months Ended  Period Ended
  June 30,  June 30,  June 30, 
($ in thousands, except ADR, RevPAR, and Total RevPAR)            
  2026 2026 2025
Revenue $60,649  $134,517  $5,349  
             
Operating income (loss) $11,932  $36,187  $(2,583) 
Operating income (loss) margin  19.7%  26.9%  (48.3)%
Adjusted EBITDAre $20,764  $53,078  $(582) 
Adjusted EBITDAre margin  34.2%  39.5%  (10.9)%
             
Performance metrics:            
Occupancy  72.2%  72.6%  39.3 %
ADR $367.08  $428.43  $228.50  
RevPAR $264.85  $310.88  $89.76  
Total RevPAR $701.55  $782.30  $268.11  

___________________
(1) JW Marriott Desert Ridge was acquired by the Company on June 10, 2025, therefore results are not comparable to the prior year period.

Entertainment Segment

                       
  Three Months Ended  Six Months Ended
  June 30,  June 30, 
($ in thousands)         %         %
  2026 2025 Change 2026 2025 Change
Revenue $144,014  $143,304  0.5% $223,197  $232,854  (4.1)%
                       
Operating income $32,404  $23,495  37.9% $36,657  $33,811  8.4 %
Operating income margin  22.5%  16.4% 6.1pts  16.4%  14.5% 1.9 pts
Adjusted EBITDAre $43,918  $33,908  29.5% $59,599  $54,847  8.7 %
Adjusted EBITDAre margin  30.5%  23.7% 6.8pts  26.7%  23.6% 3.1 pts
                        

Fioravanti continued, “Our Entertainment business delivered record quarterly Adjusted EBITDAre driven by a successful festivals season and continued strong demand for our artist-centered venues. The continued strength in demand for these experiences underscores the opportunities ahead within our multi-year development pipeline.”

Corporate and Other Segment

                       
  Three Months Ended  Six Months Ended
  June 30,  June 30, 
($ in thousands)         %         %
  2026 2025 Change 2026 2025 Change
Operating loss $(11,502)  $(10,990)  (4.7)% $(23,046)  $(21,994)  (4.8)%
Adjusted EBITDAre $(8,649)  $(8,487)  (1.9)% $(17,607)  $(16,898)  (4.2)%
                             

Capital Expenditures

In 2026, the Company expects to spend approximately $400 to $500 million on capital expenditures, an increase from the previous estimate of $350 to $450 million. The increase reflects the timing of cash flows and the acceleration of a portion of projected spending previously expected in 2027, now expected to occur in 2026, and does not reflect a change in overall project scope. Capital expenditures for the first half of 2026 were approximately $241 million.

In the second quarter, the Company completed the Foundry Fieldhouse sports bar, pavilion, and event lawn development at Gaylord Opryland and the meeting space conversion project at JW Marriott Desert Ridge.

Additional capital expenditure activity in 2026 includes:

  • Continuation of the meeting space expansion at Gaylord Opryland, which is expected to be completed by mid-year 2027;
  • Renovation of the rooms at Gaylord Texan, which began in July 2025 and is expected to be completed in August 2026;
  • Renovation of the rooms at JW Marriott Hill Country, which began in April 2026 and is expected to be completed in March 2027;
  • The development of Category 10 Las Vegas, which is expected to be completed in October 2026;
  • The development of Category 10 in Orlando, which is expected to begin in fall 2026 and is expected to be completed in early 2028; and
  • The development of Ole Red Indianapolis, which is expected to be completed by our development partner Pacer Sports & Entertainment in early 2028.

2026 Guidance

The Company is updating its 2026 business performance outlook based on current information as of August 6, 2026. The Company does not expect to update the guidance provided below before next quarter’s earnings release. However, the Company may update or withdraw its full business outlook or any portion thereof at any time for any reason.

Fioravanti concluded, “We are pleased to raise the midpoints of our 2026 guidance ranges to reflect the stronger second quarter results in our Hospitality portfolio, including JW Marriott Desert Ridge. Our outlook also incorporates a more constructive view on second-half group business trends, supported by the business we have on the books.”

                               
  Guidance Range  Prior Guidance Range     
(in millions, except per share figures) For Full Year 2026 (1)  Full Year 2026 (1)   Change to
  Low High Midpoint  Low High Midpoint  Midpoint
Same-store Hospitality RevPAR growth(2)  3.50 %  4.50 %  4.00 %   2.25 %  3.75 %  3.00 %   1.00%
Same-store Hospitality Total RevPAR growth(2)  3.50 %  4.50 %  4.00 %   2.25 %  3.75 %  3.00 %   1.00%
                               
Operating income:                              
Hospitality (same-store) (2) $484.5   $489.5   $487.0    $475.5   $485.5   $480.5    $6.5 
JW Marriott Desert Ridge  35.0    37.0    36.0     33.5    35.0    34.3     1.8 
Entertainment  74.8    79.5    77.1     74.8    79.5    77.1     - 
Corporate and Other  (50.5)   (49.0)   (49.8)    (50.5)   (49.0)   (49.8)    - 
Consolidated operating income $ 543.8   $ 557.0   $ 550.4    $ 533.3   $ 551.0   $ 542.1    $ 8.3 
                               
Adjusted EBITDAre:                              
Hospitality (same-store) (2) $728.0   $742.0   $735.0    $715.0   $735.0   $725.0    $10.0 
JW Marriott Desert Ridge  69.0    73.0    71.0     68.0    72.0    70.0     1.0 
Entertainment  120.0    130.0    125.0     120.0    130.0    125.0     - 
Corporate and Other  (39.0)   (35.0)   (37.0)    (39.0)   (35.0)   (37.0)    - 
Consolidated Adjusted EBITDAre $ 878.0   $ 910.0   $ 894.0    $ 864.0   $ 902.0   $ 883.0    $ 11.0 
                               
Net income $280.5   $285.5   $283.0    $271.0   $279.0   $275.0    $8.0 
Net income available to common stockholders $270.5   $273.5   $272.0    $261.0   $267.0   $264.0    $8.0 
                               
FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders $565.5   $582.0   $573.8    $552.0   $572.5   $562.3    $11.5 
Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders $592.3   $616.8   $604.5    $577.3   $607.0   $592.1    $12.4 
                               
Net income available to common stockholders per diluted share (3) $4.10   $4.11   $4.11    $3.96   $4.02   $3.99    $0.12 
Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders per diluted share/unit (3) $8.98   $9.28   $9.13    $8.77   $9.14   $8.96    $0.17 
                               
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted (3)  68.4    68.4    68.4     68.4    68.4    68.4     - 
Weighted average shares and OP units outstanding - diluted (3)  68.8    68.8    68.8     68.8    68.8    68.8     - 

___________________
(1) Includes JW Marriott Desert Ridge, except as otherwise noted. Amounts are calculated based on unrounded numbers.
(2) Same-store Hospitality excludes JW Marriott Desert Ridge, which was acquired June 10, 2025.
(3) Includes shares related to the currently unexercisable investor put rights associated with the noncontrolling interest in the Company’s OEG business, which may be settled in cash or shares at the Company’s option.

Note: For reconciliations of Consolidated Adjusted EBITDAre guidance to Net Income, segment-level Adjusted EBITDAre to segment-level Operating Income, and FFO and Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders to Net Income available to common stockholders, see “Reconciliation of Forward-Looking Statements.”

Dividend Update

On July 15, 2026, the Company paid the previously announced quarterly cash dividend of $1.20 per common share, which was paid to stockholders of record as of June 30, 2026.

The Company’s dividend policy provides that it will distribute minimum dividends of 100% of REIT taxable income annually. Future dividends are subject to the Board’s future determinations as to amount and timing.

Balance Sheet/Liquidity Update

As of June 30, 2026, the Company had unrestricted cash of $366.1 million and total debt outstanding of $3,969.5 million, net of unamortized deferred financing costs. As of June 30, 2026, there were no amounts drawn under the Company’s revolving credit facility or OEG’s revolving credit facility, which left $930.0 million of aggregate borrowing availability under the Company’s revolving credit facility and OEG’s revolving credit facility.

Opry Entertainment Group Update

The Company continues to evaluate a path to greater independence for Opry Entertainment Group (“OEG”), and discussions continue with select potential investors related to an investment in or partnership with OEG. The Company has not entered into any agreements with respect to a potential investment by a third party in OEG, and there can be no assurance that any definitive agreement will ultimately be reached.

As a result of this ongoing process, Atairos’ liquidity request rights, including its put right, are currently unexercisable under the Company’s agreement with Atairos.

Earnings Call Information

Ryman Hospitality Properties will hold a conference call to discuss this release tomorrow, August 7, at 10:00 a.m. ET. Investors can listen to the conference call over the Internet at www.rymanhp.com. To listen to the live call, please go to the Investor Relations section of the website (Investor Relations/News & Events/Events & Presentation) at least 15 minutes prior to the call to register and download any necessary audio software. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available shortly after the call and will be available for at least 30 days.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in group-oriented, upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company’s holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space. The Company also owns JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa and JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa as well as two ancillary hotels adjacent to the Company’s Gaylord Hotels properties. The Company’s hotel portfolio is managed by Marriott International and includes a combined total of 12,364 rooms as well as more than 3 million square feet of total indoor and outdoor meeting space in top convention and leisure destinations across the country. RHP also owns an approximate 70% controlling ownership interest in Opry Entertainment Group (OEG), which is composed of entities owning a growing collection of iconic and emerging country music brands, including the Grand Ole Opry; Ryman Auditorium; WSM 650 AM; Ole Red; Category 10; Nashville-area attractions; and Block 21, a mixed-use entertainment, lodging, office and retail complex, including the W Austin Hotel and the ACL Live at the Moody Theater, located in downtown Austin, Texas. OEG manages select outdoor live music venues, including Ascend Federal Credit Union Amphitheater in Nashville and CCNB Amphitheatre in Simpsonville, South Carolina. OEG also owns a majority interest in Southern Entertainment, a leading festival and events business. RHP operates OEG as its Entertainment segment in a taxable REIT subsidiary, and its results are consolidated in the Company’s financial results.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements as to the Company’s beliefs and expectations of the outcome of future events that are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Examples of these statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the future performance of the Company’s business, anticipated business levels and anticipated financial results for the Company during future periods, the Company’s expected cash dividend, and other business or operational issues. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. These include the risks and uncertainties associated with economic conditions affecting the hospitality business generally, the geographic concentration of the Company’s hotel properties, business levels at the Company’s hotels, geopolitical uncertainty and the effects of inflation and changes in international, national, regional and local economic and market conditions (such as the imposition of trade barriers or other changes in trade policy) on the Company’s business, including the effects on costs of labor and supplies and effects on group customers at the Company’s hotels and customers in OEG’s businesses, the Company’s ability to remain qualified as a REIT, the Company’s ability to execute our strategic goals as a REIT, the Company’s ability to generate cash flows to support dividends, future board determinations regarding the timing and amount of dividends and changes to the dividend policy, the Company’s ability to borrow funds pursuant to its credit agreements and to refinance indebtedness and/or to successfully amend the agreements governing its indebtedness in the future, changes in interest rates, the Company’s integration of the JW Marriott Desert Ridge, the Company’s ability to identify and capitalize on additional value creation opportunities at the JW Marriott Desert Ridge and the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could limit the Company’s ability to capitalize on any additional value creation opportunities it identifies at the JW Marriott Desert Ridge. Other factors that could cause operating and financial results to differ are described in the filings made from time to time by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and include the risk factors and other risks and uncertainties described in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, and subsequent filings. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking statements made by it to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date hereof or the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Additional Information

This release should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and notes thereto included in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K. Copies of our reports are available on our website at no expense at www.rymanhp.com and through the SEC’s Electronic Data Gathering Analysis and Retrieval System (“EDGAR”) at www.sec.gov.

Calculation of RevPAR and Total RevPAR
We calculate revenue per available room (“RevPAR”) for our hotels by dividing room revenue by room nights available to guests for the period. We calculate total revenue per available room (“Total RevPAR”) for our hotels by dividing the sum of room revenue, food & beverage, and other ancillary services revenue by room nights available to guests for the period. Hospitality metrics do not include the results of the W Austin, which is included in the Entertainment segment.

Calculation of GAAP Margin Figures
We calculate net income available to common stockholders margin by dividing GAAP consolidated net income available to common stockholders by GAAP consolidated total revenue. We calculate consolidated, segment or property-level operating income margin by dividing consolidated, segment or property-level GAAP operating income by consolidated, segment or property-level GAAP revenue.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
We present the following non-GAAP financial measures we believe are useful to investors as key measures of our operating performance:

EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre, Excluding Noncontrolling Interest Definition
We calculate EBITDAre, which is defined by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (“NAREIT”) in its September 2017 white paper as net income (calculated in accordance with GAAP) plus interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, gains or losses on the disposition of depreciated property (including gains or losses on change in control), impairment write-downs of depreciated property and of investments in unconsolidated affiliates caused by a decrease in the value of depreciated property of the affiliate, and adjustments to reflect the entity’s share of EBITDAre of unconsolidated affiliates.

Adjusted EBITDAre is then calculated as EBITDAre, plus to the extent the following adjustments occurred during the periods presented:

  • preopening costs;
  • non-cash lease expense;
  • equity-based compensation expense;
  • impairment charges that do not meet the NAREIT definition above;
  • credit losses on held-to-maturity securities;
  • transaction costs of acquisitions;
  • interest income on bonds;
  • loss on extinguishment of debt;
  • pension settlement charges;
  • pro rata Adjusted EBITDAre from unconsolidated joint ventures; and
  • any other adjustments we have identified herein.

We then exclude the pro rata share of Adjusted EBITDAre related to noncontrolling interests to calculate Adjusted EBITDAre, Excluding Noncontrolling Interest.

We use EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre, Excluding Noncontrolling Interest and segment or property-level EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre to evaluate our operating performance. We believe that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to investors regarding our operating performance and debt leverage metrics, and that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures, when combined with the primary GAAP presentation of net income or operating income, as applicable, is beneficial to an investor’s complete understanding of our operating performance. We make additional adjustments to EBITDAre when evaluating our performance because we believe that presenting Adjusted EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre, Excluding Noncontrolling Interest provides useful information to investors regarding our operating performance and debt leverage metrics.

Adjusted EBITDAre Margin and Adjusted EBITDAre, Excluding Noncontrolling Interest Margin Definition
We calculate consolidated Adjusted EBITDAre, Excluding Noncontrolling Interest Margin by dividing consolidated Adjusted EBITDAre, Excluding Noncontrolling Interest by GAAP consolidated total revenue. We calculate consolidated, segment or property-level Adjusted EBITDAre Margin by dividing consolidated, segment-, or property-level Adjusted EBITDAre by consolidated, segment-, or property-level GAAP revenue. We believe Adjusted EBITDAre, Excluding Noncontrolling Interest Margin is useful to investors in evaluating our operating performance because this non-GAAP financial measure helps investors evaluate and compare the results of our operations from period to period by presenting a ratio showing the quantitative relationship between Adjusted EBITDAre, Excluding Noncontrolling Interest and GAAP consolidated total revenue or segment or property-level GAAP revenue, as applicable.

FFO, Adjusted FFO, and Adjusted FFO Available to Common Stockholders and Unit Holders Definition
We calculate FFO, which definition is clarified by NAREIT in its December 2018 white paper as net income (calculated in accordance with GAAP) excluding depreciation and amortization (excluding amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discounts), gains and losses from the sale of certain real estate assets, gains and losses from a change in control, impairment write-downs of certain real estate assets and investments in entities when the impairment is directly attributable to decreases in the value of depreciated real estate held by the entity, income (loss) from consolidated joint ventures attributable to noncontrolling interest, and pro rata adjustments from unconsolidated joint ventures.

To calculate Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders, we then exclude, to the extent the following adjustments occurred during the periods presented:

  • right-of-use asset amortization;
  • impairment charges that do not meet the NAREIT definition above;
  • write-offs of deferred financing costs;
  • amortization of debt discounts or premiums and amortization of deferred financing costs;
  • loss on extinguishment of debt;
  • non-cash lease expense;
  • credit loss on held-to-maturity securities;
  • pension settlement charges;
  • additional pro rata adjustments from unconsolidated joint ventures;
  • (gains) losses on other assets;
  • transaction costs of acquisitions;
  • deferred income tax expense (benefit); and
  • any other adjustments we have identified herein.

FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders and Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders exclude the ownership portion of the joint ventures not controlled or owned by the Company.

We present Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders per diluted share/unit as a non-GAAP measure of our performance in addition to net income available to common stockholders per diluted share (calculated in accordance with GAAP). We calculate Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders per diluted share/unit as Adjusted FFO (defined as set forth above) for a given operating period, as adjusted for the effect of dilutive securities, divided by the number of diluted shares and units outstanding during such period.

We believe that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to investors regarding the performance of our ongoing operations because each presents a measure of our operations without regard to specified non-cash items such as real estate depreciation and amortization, gain or loss on sale of assets and certain other items, which we believe are not indicative of the performance of our underlying hotel properties. We believe that these items are more representative of our asset base than our ongoing operations. We also use these non-GAAP financial measures as measures in determining our results after considering the impact of our capital structure.

We caution investors that non-GAAP financial measures we present may not be comparable to similar measures disclosed by other companies, because not all companies calculate these non-GAAP measures in the same manner. The non-GAAP financial measures we present, and any related per share measures, should not be considered as alternative measures of our net income, operating performance, cash flow or liquidity. These non-GAAP financial measures may include funds that may not be available for our discretionary use due to functional requirements to conserve funds for capital expenditures and property acquisitions and other commitments and uncertainties. Although we believe that these non-GAAP financial measures can enhance an investor’s understanding of our results of operations, these non-GAAP financial measures, when viewed individually, are not necessarily better indicators of any trend as compared to GAAP measures such as net income, operating income, or cash flow from operations.

Investor Relations Contacts:
Mark Fioravanti, President and Chief Executive Officer
(615) 316-6588
mfioravanti@rymanhp.com

Jennifer Hutcheson, Chief Financial Officer
(615) 316-6320
jhutcheson@rymanhp.com

Sarah Martin, Vice President, Investor Relations
(615) 316-6011
sarah.martin@rymanhp.com		Media Contact:
Shannon Sullivan, Vice President, Corporate and Brand Communications
(615) 316-6725
ssullivan@rymanhp.com


 
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
Unaudited
(In thousands, except per share data)
 
  Three Months Ended  Six Months Ended
  June 30,  June 30, 
  2026 2025 2026 2025
Revenues:            
Rooms $232,366  $200,900  $456,124  $390,132 
Food and beverage  296,437   250,391   585,784   503,654 
Other hotel revenue  76,161   64,920   148,445   120,155 
Entertainment  144,014   143,304   223,197   232,854 
Total revenues  748,978   659,515   1,413,550   1,246,795 
             
Operating expenses:            
Rooms  52,581   47,238   103,175   93,527 
Food and beverage  159,120   136,152   317,283   274,291 
Other hotel expenses  150,260   130,588   294,882   254,512 
Management fees, net  22,142   17,916   43,057   36,379 
Total hotel operating expenses  384,103   331,894   758,397   658,709 
Entertainment  101,563   110,376   166,672   180,146 
Corporate  11,245   10,759   22,530   21,529 
Preopening costs  438   98   825   185 
Depreciation and amortization  77,084   66,963   152,785   130,680 
Total operating expenses  574,433   520,090   1,101,209   991,249 
             
Operating income  174,545   139,425   312,341   255,546 
             
Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized  (63,875)  (58,534)  (127,994)  (112,817)
Interest income  3,727   5,583   8,913   11,042 
Loss on extinguishment of debt     (2,542)  (2,200)  (2,542)
Income (loss) from unconsolidated joint ventures  4   (13)  4   (29)
Other gains and (losses), net  (259)  (196)  (621)  (304)
Income before income taxes  114,142   83,723   190,443   150,896 
Provision for income taxes  (12,063)  (7,848)  (18,962)  (12,007)
Net income  102,079   75,875   171,481   138,889 
             
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest in OEG  (4,050)  (2,094)  (3,462)  (2,805)
Net income attributable to other noncontrolling interests  (5,279)  (2,028)  (4,794)  (1,370)
Net income available to common stockholders $92,750  $71,753  $163,225  $134,714 
             
Basic income per share available to common stockholders(1) $1.47  $1.17  $2.59  $2.22 
Diluted income per share available to common stockholders(1) $1.42  $1.12  $2.46  $2.13 
             
Weighted average common shares for the period:            
Basic(1)  63,114   61,352   63,069   60,639 
Diluted(1)  68,143   65,732   67,799   64,577 

___________________
(1) Basic and diluted weighted average common shares for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025 includes the impact of approximately 3.0 million additional shares issued on May 21, 2025. Diluted weighted average common shares for the three months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025 include 4.9 million and 4.2 million, respectively, and for the six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025 include 4.5 million and 3.7 million, respectively, in equivalent shares related to the currently unexercisable investor put rights associated with the noncontrolling interest in the Company's OEG business, which may be settled in cash or shares at the Company's option.

 
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
Unaudited
(In thousands)
 
  June 30, December 31,
  2026 2025
ASSETS:      
Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation $5,078,259 $4,970,429
Cash and cash equivalents - unrestricted  366,125  471,421
Cash and cash equivalents - restricted  31,695  28,759
Notes receivable, net  53,634  53,503
Trade receivables, net  122,120  105,903
Deferred income tax assets, net  51,150  67,669
Prepaid expenses and other assets  211,266  196,798
Intangible assets and goodwill, net  277,587  286,701
Total assets $6,191,836 $6,181,183
       
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY:      
Debt and finance lease obligations $3,969,453 $3,976,913
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities  505,529  517,708
Distributions payable  78,229  78,819
Deferred management rights proceeds  162,541  162,901
Operating lease liabilities  163,143  158,815
Other liabilities  77,745  74,251
Noncontrolling interest in OEG  444,096  422,691
Total equity  791,100  789,085
Total liabilities and equity $6,191,836 $6,181,183


 
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Supplemental Financial Results
Adjusted EBITDAre Reconciliation
Unaudited
(In thousands)
 
  Three Months Ended  Six Months Ended
  June 30, June 30,
  2026 2025 2026 2025
  $ Margin $ Margin $ Margin $ Margin
Consolidated:                        
Revenue $748,978     $659,515     $1,413,550     $1,246,795    
Net income $102,079  13.6% $75,875  11.5% $171,481  12.1% $138,889  11.1%
Interest expense, net  60,148      52,951      119,081      101,775    
Provision for income taxes  12,063      7,848      18,962      12,007    
Depreciation and amortization  77,084      66,963      152,785      130,680    
Pro rata EBITDAre from unconsolidated joint ventures  1      1      2      2    
EBITDAre  251,375  33.6%  203,638  30.9%  462,311  32.7%  383,353  30.7%
Preopening costs  438      98      825      185    
Non-cash lease expense  1,649      945      2,592      1,834    
Equity-based compensation expense  3,827      3,495      7,629      7,117    
Interest income on Gaylord National bonds  1,026      1,113      2,051      2,227    
Loss on extinguishment of debt        2,542      2,200      2,542    
Transaction costs of acquisitions        25            100    
Pro rata adjusted EBITDAre from unconsolidated joint ventures  (4)           (4)         
Adjusted EBITDAre  258,311  34.5%  211,856  32.1%  477,604  33.8%  397,358  31.9%
Adjusted EBITDAre of noncontrolling interest  (16,390)     (11,295)     (20,547)     (16,921)   
Adjusted EBITDAre, excluding noncontrolling interest $241,921  32.3% $200,561  30.4% $457,057  32.3% $380,437  30.5%
                         
Hospitality segment:                        
Revenue $604,964     $516,211     $1,190,353     $1,013,941    
Operating income $153,643  25.4% $126,920  24.6% $298,730  25.1% $243,729  24.0%
Depreciation and amortization  67,218      57,397      133,226      111,503    
Non-cash lease expense  1,163      1,005      1,613      1,950    
Interest income on Gaylord National bonds  1,026      1,113      2,051      2,227    
Other gains and (losses), net  (8)           (8)         
Adjusted EBITDAre $223,042  36.9% $186,435  36.1% $435,612  36.6% $359,409  35.4%
                         
Same-store Hospitality segment: (1)                        
Revenue $544,315     $510,862     $1,055,836     $1,008,592    
Operating income $141,711  26.0% $129,503  25.3% $262,543  24.9% $246,312  24.4%
Depreciation and amortization  58,640      55,454      116,132      109,560    
Non-cash lease expense  909      947      1,816      1,892    
Interest income on Gaylord National bonds  1,026      1,113      2,051      2,227    
Other gains and (losses), net  (8)           (8)         
Adjusted EBITDAre $202,278  37.2% $187,017  36.6% $382,534  36.2% $359,991  35.7%
                         
Entertainment segment:                        
Revenue $144,014     $143,304     $223,197     $232,854    
Operating income $32,404  22.5% $23,495  16.4% $36,657  16.4% $33,811  14.5%
Depreciation and amortization  9,609      9,335      19,043      18,712    
Preopening costs  438      98      825      185    
Non-cash lease (revenue) expense  486      (60)     979      (116)   
Equity-based compensation  981      1,028      2,095      2,048    
Other gains and (losses), net                    136    
Transaction costs of acquisitions        25            100    
Pro rata adjusted EBITDAre from unconsolidated joint ventures        (13)           (29)   
Adjusted EBITDAre $43,918  30.5% $33,908  23.7% $59,599  26.7% $54,847  23.6%
                         
Corporate and Other segment:                        
Operating loss $(11,502)    $(10,990)    $(23,046)    $(21,994)   
Depreciation and amortization  257      231      516      465    
Other gains and (losses), net  (250)     (195)     (611)     (438)   
Equity-based compensation  2,846      2,467      5,534      5,069    
Adjusted EBITDAre $(8,649)    $(8,487)    $(17,607)    $(16,898)   

___________________
(1) Same-store Hospitality excludes JW Marriott Desert Ridge, which was acquired June 10, 2025.

 
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Supplemental Financial Results
Funds From Operations (“FFO”) and Adjusted FFO Reconciliation
Unaudited
(In thousands, except per share data)
 
  Three Months Ended  Six Months Ended
  June 30,  June 30, 
  2026 2025 2026 2025
Net income available to common stockholders $92,750  $71,753  $163,225  $134,714 
Noncontrolling interest in OP Units  581   1,532   1,022   874 
Net income available to common stockholders and unit holders  93,331   73,285   164,247   135,588 
Depreciation and amortization  76,974   66,906   152,554   130,582 
Adjustments for noncontrolling interest  (3,076)  (3,046)  (6,100)  (6,123)
FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders  167,229   137,145   310,701   260,047 
             
Right-of-use asset amortization  110   57   231   98 
Non-cash lease expense  1,649   945   2,592   1,834 
Pro rata adjustments from joint ventures  (4)     (4)   
Amortization of deferred financing costs  3,105   2,900   6,352   5,607 
Amortization of debt discounts and premiums  476   430   859   988 
Loss on extinguishment of debt     2,542   2,200   2,542 
Adjustments for noncontrolling interest  (2,023)  (1,736)  (2,065)  (2,018)
Transaction costs of acquisitions     25      100 
Deferred tax provision  10,857   6,537   16,611   9,470 
Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders $181,399  $148,845  $337,477  $278,668 
             
Basic net income per share(1) $1.47  $1.17  $2.59  $2.22 
Diluted net income per share(1) $1.42  $1.12  $2.46  $2.13 
             
FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders per basic share/unit(1) $2.63  $2.22  $4.90  $4.26 
Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders per basic share/unit(1) $2.86  $2.41  $5.32  $4.57 
             
FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders per diluted share/unit (1) $2.54  $2.14  $4.69  $4.13 
Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders per diluted share/unit (1) $2.77  $2.35  $5.11  $4.44 
             
Weighted average common shares and OP units for the period:            
Basic(1)  63,509   61,747   63,464   61,034 
Diluted (1)  68,538   66,127   68,194   64,972 

___________________
(1) Basic and diluted weighted average common shares for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025 includes the impact of approximately 3.0 million additional shares issued on May 21, 2025. Diluted weighted average common shares for the three months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025 include 4.9 million and 4.2 million, respectively, and for the six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025 include 4.5 million and 3.7 million, respectively, in equivalent shares related to the currently unexercisable investor put rights associated with the noncontrolling interest in the Company's OEG business, which may be settled in cash or shares at the Company's option.

 
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Supplemental Financial Results
Hospitality Segment Adjusted EBITDAre Reconciliation and Operating Metrics
Unaudited
($ in thousands, except for performance metrics)
 
  Three Months Ended  Six Months Ended
  June 30,  June 30, 
  2026 2025 2026 2025
  $ Margin $ Margin $ Margin $ Margin
Hospitality segment:                        
Revenue $604,964     $516,211     $1,190,353     $1,013,941    
Operating income $153,643  25.4% $126,920  24.6% $298,730  25.1% $243,729  24.0%
Depreciation and amortization  67,218      57,397      133,226      111,503    
Non-cash lease expense  1,163      1,005      1,613      1,950    
Interest income on Gaylord National bonds  1,026      1,113      2,051      2,227    
Other gains and (losses), net  (8)           (8)         
Adjusted EBITDAre $223,042  36.9% $186,435  36.1% $435,612  36.6% $359,409  35.4%
                         
Performance metrics:                        
Occupancy  72.7 %    73.3 %    70.4 %    71.5 %  
ADR $284.05     $258.88     $289.42     $261.53    
RevPAR $206.52     $189.77     $203.82     $187.03    
OtherPAR $331.16     $297.85     $328.09     $299.07    
Total RevPAR $537.69     $487.62     $531.91     $486.10    
                         
Same-store Hospitality segment: (1)                        
Revenue $544,315     $510,862     $1,055,836     $1,008,592    
Operating income $141,711  26.0% $129,503  25.3% $262,543  24.9% $246,312  24.4%
Depreciation and amortization  58,640      55,454      116,132      109,560    
Non-cash lease expense  909      947      1,816      1,892    
Interest income on Gaylord National bonds  1,026      1,113      2,051      2,227    
Other gains and (losses), net  (8)           (8)         
Adjusted EBITDAre $202,278  37.2% $187,017  36.6% $382,534  36.2% $359,991  35.7%
                         
Performance metrics:                        
Occupancy  72.8 %    74.0 %    70.2 %    71.8 %  
ADR $277.19     $259.19     $277.47     $261.71    
RevPAR $201.67     $191.70     $194.91     $187.97    
OtherPAR $322.38     $300.14     $316.16     $300.23    
Total RevPAR $524.05     $491.84     $511.07     $488.20    
                         
Gaylord Opryland:                        
Revenue $125,190     $116,465     $253,569     $226,643    
Operating income $36,567  29.2% $35,144  30.2% $76,389  30.1% $65,242  28.8%
Depreciation and amortization  9,396      8,575      18,099      16,635    
Non-cash lease revenue  (7)     (9)     (16)     (19)   
Adjusted EBITDAre $45,956  36.7% $43,710  37.5% $94,472  37.3% $81,858  36.1%
                         
Performance metrics:                        
Occupancy  74.2 %    75.2 %    72.0 %    70.1 %  
ADR $266.96     $246.17     $272.09     $253.72    
RevPAR $198.18     $185.19     $195.89     $177.88    
OtherPAR $278.18     $257.97     $289.19     $255.70    
Total RevPAR $476.36     $443.16     $485.09     $433.58    
                         
Gaylord Palms:                        
Revenue $88,491     $73,113     $186,137     $161,506    
Operating income $21,118  23.9% $13,671  18.7% $50,861  27.3% $37,453  23.2%
Depreciation and amortization  8,912      8,609      17,727      16,819    
Non-cash lease expense  916      956      1,832      1,911    
Adjusted EBITDAre $30,946  35.0% $23,236  31.8% $70,420  37.8% $56,183  34.8%
                         
Performance metrics:                        
Occupancy  75.0 %    78.9 %    76.1 %    77.4 %  
ADR $270.06     $243.35     $285.86     $259.34    
RevPAR $202.49     $192.00     $217.65     $200.80    
OtherPAR $363.53     $275.66     $380.94     $318.58    
Total RevPAR $566.02     $467.66     $598.59     $519.38    

___________________
(1) Same-store Hospitality excludes JW Marriott Desert Ridge, which was acquired June 10, 2025.

 
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Supplemental Financial Results
Hospitality Segment Adjusted EBITDAre Reconciliation and Operating Metrics
Unaudited
($ in thousands, except for performance metrics)
 
  Three Months Ended  Six Months Ended
  June 30,  June 30, 
  2026 2025 2026 2025
  $ Margin $ Margin $ Margin $ Margin
Gaylord Texan:                        
Revenue $82,259     $82,494    $165,630     $168,871   
Operating income $23,528  28.6% $25,002 30.3% $47,333  28.6% $52,697 31.2%
Depreciation and amortization  7,681      6,157     15,006      12,086   
Adjusted EBITDAre $31,209  37.9% $31,159 37.8% $62,339  37.6% $64,783 38.4%
                         
Performance metrics:                        
Occupancy  69.9 %    72.0%    67.7 %    72.5%  
ADR $268.51     $253.06    $266.01     $255.16   
RevPAR $187.60     $182.32    $179.96     $185.04   
OtherPAR $310.72     $317.42    $324.50     $329.29   
Total RevPAR $498.32     $499.74    $504.46     $514.33   
                         
Gaylord National:                        
Revenue $90,422     $83,413    $164,649     $164,242   
Operating income $19,550  21.6% $15,818 19.0% $25,775  15.7% $25,292 15.4%
Depreciation and amortization  8,495      8,489     16,987      16,932   
Interest income on Gaylord National bonds  1,026      1,113     2,051      2,227   
Other gains and (losses), net  (8)          (8)        
Adjusted EBITDAre $29,063  32.1% $25,420 30.5% $44,805  27.2% $44,451 27.1%
                         
Performance metrics:                        
Occupancy  71.3 %    67.8%    67.2 %    70.1%  
ADR $280.70     $263.97    $274.10     $256.29   
RevPAR $200.10     $178.85    $184.16     $179.59   
OtherPAR $297.72     $280.38    $271.59     $275.03   
Total RevPAR $497.82     $459.23    $455.74     $454.62   
                         
Gaylord Rockies:                        
Revenue $84,735     $81,722    $156,984     $152,670   
Operating income $23,792  28.1% $21,798 26.7% $38,237  24.4% $36,621 24.0%
Depreciation and amortization  15,141      14,897     30,329      29,749   
Adjusted EBITDAre $38,933  45.9% $36,695 44.9% $68,566  43.7% $66,370 43.5%
                         
Performance metrics:                        
Occupancy  79.4 %    80.3%    77.4 %    76.3%  
ADR $275.43     $259.78    $267.28     $258.52   
RevPAR $218.64     $208.62    $206.93     $197.21   
OtherPAR $401.71     $389.67    $370.90     $364.73   
Total RevPAR $620.35     $598.29    $577.82     $561.94   
                         
JW Marriott Hill Country:                        
Revenue $65,762     $66,573    $116,057     $121,849   
Operating income $15,982  24.3% $17,250 25.9% $23,190  20.0% $28,099 23.1%
Depreciation and amortization  8,193      7,919     16,355      15,750   
Adjusted EBITDAre $24,175  36.8% $25,169 37.8% $39,545  34.1% $43,849 36.0%
                         
Performance metrics:                        
Occupancy  70.9 %    75.6%    64.8 %    71.8%  
ADR $344.31     $342.79    $341.31     $332.79   
RevPAR $244.21     $259.31    $221.24     $238.96   
OtherPAR $477.00     $470.80    $418.68     $432.89   
Total RevPAR $721.22     $730.11    $639.92     $671.85   


 
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Supplemental Financial Results
Hospitality Segment Adjusted EBITDAre Reconciliation and Operating Metrics
Unaudited
($ in thousands, except for performance metrics)
 
  Three Months Ended  Six Months Ended
  June 30,  June 30, 
  2026 2025 2026 2025
  $ Margin $ Margin $ Margin $ Margin
JW Marriott Desert Ridge: (1)                        
Revenue $60,649     $5,349     $134,517     $5,349    
Operating income (loss) $11,932  19.7 % $(2,583) (48.3)% $36,187  26.9 % $(2,583) (48.3)%
Depreciation and amortization  8,578      1,943      17,094      1,943    
Non-cash lease (revenue) expense  254      58      (203)     58    
Adjusted EBITDAre $20,764  34.2 % $(582) (10.9)% $53,078  39.5 % $(582) (10.9)%
                         
Performance metrics:                        
Occupancy  72.2 %    39.3 %    72.6 %    39.3 %  
ADR $367.08     $228.50     $428.43     $228.50    
RevPAR $264.85     $89.76     $310.88     $89.76    
OtherPAR $436.70     $178.35     $471.42     $178.35    
Total RevPAR $701.55     $268.11     $782.30     $268.11    
                         
The AC Hotel at National Harbor:                        
Revenue $4,220     $3,562     $6,556     $6,260    
Operating income $1,250  29.6 % $757  21.3 % $1,033  15.8 % $871  13.9 %
Depreciation and amortization  230      223      451      445    
Adjusted EBITDAre $1,480  35.1 % $980  27.5 % $1,484  22.6 % $1,316  21.0 %
                         
Performance metrics:                        
Occupancy  72.9 %    59.8 %    59.3 %    57.3 %  
ADR $300.09     $286.90     $280.12     $271.75    
RevPAR $218.68     $171.54     $166.24     $155.71    
OtherPAR $22.77     $32.33     $22.40     $24.43    
Total RevPAR $241.45     $203.87     $188.64     $180.14    
                         
The Inn at Opryland: (2)                        
Revenue $3,236     $3,520     $6,254     $6,551    
Operating income (loss) $(76) (2.3)% $63  1.8 % $(275) (4.4)% $37  0.6 %
Depreciation and amortization  592      585      1,178      1,144    
Adjusted EBITDAre $516  15.9 % $648  18.4 % $903  14.4 % $1,181  18.0 %
                         
Performance metrics:                        
Occupancy  46.1 %    58.1 %    45.2 %    51.0 %  
ADR $193.63     $168.74     $195.93     $177.02    
RevPAR $89.27     $98.04     $88.48     $90.29    
OtherPAR $28.10     $29.63     $25.57     $29.15    
Total RevPAR $117.37     $127.67     $114.05     $119.44    

___________________
(1) JW Marriott Desert Ridge was acquired by the Company on June 10, 2025, therefore results are not comparable to the prior year period.
(2) Includes other hospitality revenue and expense.

             
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Supplemental Financial Results
Earnings Per Share, FFO Per Share and Adjusted FFO Per Share Calculations
Unaudited
(in thousands, except per share data)
             
  Three Months Ended  Six Months Ended
  June 30,  June 30, 
  2026 2025 2026 2025
Earnings per share:            
             
Numerator:            
Net income available to common stockholders $92,750 $71,753 $163,225 $134,714
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest in OEG  4,050  2,094  3,462  2,805
Net income available to common stockholders - if-converted method $96,800 $73,847 $166,687 $137,519
             
Denominator:            
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic  63,114  61,352  63,069  60,639
Effect of dilutive equity-based compensation  169  147  187  194
Effect of dilutive put rights (1)  4,860  4,233  4,543  3,744
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted  68,143  65,732  67,799  64,577
             
Basic income per share available to common stockholders $1.47 $1.17 $2.59 $2.22
Diluted income per share available to common stockholders (1) $1.42 $1.12 $2.46 $2.13
             
FFO per share/unit:            
             
Numerator:            
FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders $167,229 $137,145 $310,701 $260,047
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest in OEG  4,050  2,094  3,462  2,805
FFO adjustments for noncontrolling interest in OEG  2,703  2,601  5,354  5,234
FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders - if-converted method $173,982 $141,840 $319,517 $268,086
             
Denominator:            
Weighted average shares and OP units outstanding - basic  63,509  61,747  63,464  61,034
Effect of dilutive equity-based compensation  169  147  187  194
Effect of dilutive put rights (1)  4,860  4,233  4,543  3,744
Weighted average shares and OP units outstanding - diluted  68,538  66,127  68,194  64,972
             
FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders per basic share/unit $2.63 $2.22 $4.90 $4.26
FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders per diluted share/unit (1) $2.54 $2.14 $4.69 $4.13
             
Adjusted FFO per share/unit:            
             
Numerator:            
Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders $181,399 $148,845 $337,477 $278,668
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest in OEG  4,050  2,094  3,462  2,805
FFO adjustments for noncontrolling interest in OEG  2,703  2,601  5,354  5,234
Adjusted FFO adjustments for noncontrolling interest in OEG  2,023  1,736  2,065  2,018
Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders - if-converted method $190,175 $155,276 $348,358 $288,725
             
Denominator:            
Weighted average shares and OP units outstanding - basic  63,509  61,747  63,464  61,034
Effect of dilutive equity-based compensation  169  147  187  194
Effect of dilutive put rights (1)  4,860  4,233  4,543  3,744
Weighted average shares and OP units outstanding - diluted  68,538  66,127  68,194  64,972
             
Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders per basic share/unit $2.86 $2.41 $5.32 $4.57
Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders per diluted share/unit (1) $2.77 $2.35 $5.11 $4.44

___________________
(1) Basic and diluted weighted average common shares for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025 includes the impact of approximately 3.0 million additional shares issued on May 21, 2025. Diluted weighted average common shares for the three months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025 include 4.9 million and 4.2 million, respectively, and for the six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025 include 4.5 million and 3.7 million, respectively, in equivalent shares related to the currently unexercisable investor put rights associated with the noncontrolling interest in the Company's OEG business, which may be settled in cash or shares at the Company's option.

 
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Forward-Looking Statements
Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization for Real Estate (“Adjusted EBITDAre”)
Unaudited
($ in thousands, except per share data)
 
   Guidance Range
  For Full Year 2026(1)
  Low High Midpoint
Consolidated:         
Net income $ 280,500  $ 285,500  $ 283,000 
Provision for income taxes  13,000   14,500   13,750 
Interest expense, net  246,250   253,500   249,875 
Depreciation and amortization  306,500   318,000   312,250 
EBITDAre $ 846,250  $ 871,500  $ 858,875 
Non-cash lease expense  2,750   4,000   3,375 
Preopening costs  4,500   5,500   5,000 
Equity-based compensation expense  15,000   17,000   16,000 
Pension settlement charge  4,000   4,500   4,250 
Interest income on Gaylord National bonds  3,500   4,500   4,000 
Loss on extinguishment of debt  2,000   3,000   2,500 
Adjusted EBITDAre $ 878,000  $ 910,000  $ 894,000 
          
Hospitality segment:         
Operating income $ 519,500  $ 526,500  $ 523,000 
Depreciation and amortization  268,000   276,000   272,000 
Non-cash lease expense  3,000   4,000   3,500 
Interest income on Gaylord National bonds  3,500   4,500   4,000 
Other gains and (losses), net  3,000   4,000   3,500 
Adjusted EBITDAre $ 797,000  $ 815,000  $ 806,000 
          
Hospitality segment (same-store)(2)         
Operating income $ 484,500  $ 489,500  $ 487,000 
Depreciation and amortization  234,000   240,000   237,000 
Non-cash lease expense  3,000   4,000   3,500 
Interest income on Gaylord National bonds  3,500   4,500   4,000 
Other gains and (losses), net  3,000   4,000   3,500 
Adjusted EBITDAre $ 728,000  $ 742,000  $ 735,000 
          
JW Marriott Desert Ridge         
Operating income $ 35,000  $ 37,000  $ 36,000 
Depreciation and amortization  34,000   36,000   35,000 
Non-cash lease expense         
Adjusted EBITDAre $ 69,000  $ 73,000  $ 71,000 
          
Entertainment segment:         
Operating income $ 74,750  $ 79,500  $ 77,125 
Depreciation and amortization  36,500   39,500   38,000 
Non-cash lease revenue  (250)     (125)
Preopening costs  4,500   5,500   5,000 
Equity-based compensation  4,500   5,500   5,000 
Adjusted EBITDAre $ 120,000  $ 130,000  $ 125,000 
          
Corporate and Other segment:         
Operating loss $ (50,500) $ (49,000) $ (49,750)
Depreciation and amortization  2,000   2,500   2,250 
Equity-based compensation  10,500   11,500   11,000 
Pension settlement charge  4,000   4,500   4,250 
Other gains and (losses), net  (5,000)  (4,500)  (4,750)
Adjusted EBITDAre $ (39,000) $ (35,000) $ (37,000)

___________________
(1) Includes JW Marriott Desert Ridge, except as otherwise noted. Amounts are calculated based on unrounded numbers.
(2) Same-store Hospitality excludes JW Marriott Desert Ridge, which was acquired June 10, 2025.

          
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Forward-Looking Statements
Funds From Operations (“FFO”) and Adjusted FFO
Unaudited
($ in thousands, except per share data)
          
  Guidance Range
  For Full Year 2026(1)
  Low High Midpoint
Consolidated:         
Net income available to common stockholders $ 270,500  $ 273,500  $ 272,000 
Noncontrolling interest in OP units  1,000   2,000   1,500 
Net income available to common stockholders and unit holders $ 271,500  $ 275,500  $ 273,500 
Depreciation and amortization  306,500   318,000   312,250 
Adjustments for noncontrolling interest  (12,500)  (11,500)  (12,000)
FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders $ 565,500  $ 582,000  $ 573,750 
Right-of-use asset amortization     500   250 
Non-cash lease expense  2,750   4,000   3,375 
Pension settlement charge  4,000   4,500   4,250 
Loss on extinguishment of debt  2,000   3,000   2,500 
Adjustments for noncontrolling interest  (5,000)  (4,000)  (4,500)
Amortization of deferred financing costs  12,500   14,000   13,250 
Amortization of debt discounts and premiums  1,500   2,500   2,000 
Deferred tax provision  9,000   10,250   9,625 
Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders $ 592,250  $ 616,750  $ 604,500 
          
Net income available to common stockholders per diluted share (2) $ 4.10  $ 4.11  $ 4.11 
Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders per diluted share/unit (2) $ 8.98  $ 9.28  $ 9.13 
          
Estimated weighted average shares outstanding - diluted (in millions) (2)   68.4    68.4    68.4 
Estimated weighted average shares and OP units outstanding - diluted (in millions) (2)   68.8    68.8    68.8 

___________________
(1) Includes JW Marriott Desert Ridge. Amounts are calculated based on unrounded numbers.
(2) Includes the impact of approximately 3.0 million additional shares issued on May 21, 2025. Includes equivalent shares related to the currently unexercisable investor put rights associated with the noncontrolling interest in the Company’s OEG business, which may be settled in cash or shares at the Company’s option.

          
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Forward-Looking Statements
Earnings Per Share and Adjusted FFO Per Share
Unaudited
($ in thousands, except per share data)
          
  Guidance Range
  For Full Year 2026
  Low High Midpoint
Earnings per share:         
Numerator:         
Net income available to common stockholders $270,500 $273,500 $272,000
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest in OEG  10,000  8,000  9,000
Net income available to common stockholders - if-converted method $280,500 $281,500 $281,000
          
Denominator:         
Estimated weighted average shares outstanding - diluted (in millions) (1)  68.4  68.4  68.4
          
Diluted income per share available to common stockholders $ 4.10 $ 4.11 $ 4.11
          
          
Adjusted FFO per share:         
Numerator:         
Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders $592,250 $616,750 $604,500
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest in OEG  10,000  8,000  9,000
FFO adjustments for noncontrolling interest in OEG  11,000  10,000  10,500
Adjusted FFO Adjustments for noncontrolling interest in OEG  5,000  4,000  4,500
Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders - if-converted method $618,250 $638,750 $628,500
          
Denominator:         
Estimated weighted average shares and OP units outstanding - diluted (in millions) (1)  68.8  68.8  68.8
          
Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders per diluted share/unit $ 8.98 $ 9.28 $ 9.13

___________________
(1) Includes the impact of approximately 3.0 million additional shares issued on May 21, 2025. Includes equivalent shares related to the currently unexercisable investor put rights associated with the noncontrolling interest in the Company’s OEG business, which may be settled in cash or shares at the Company’s option.

          
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Forward-Looking Statements
Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization for Real Estate (“Adjusted EBITDAre”)
Unaudited
($ in thousands, except per share data)
          
  Prior Guidance Range
  For Full Year 2026(1)
  Low High Midpoint
Consolidated:         
Net income $ 271,000  $ 279,000  $ 275,000 
Provision for income taxes  11,500   13,000   12,250 
Interest expense, net  246,750   255,500   251,125 
Depreciation and amortization  302,500   315,000   308,750 
EBITDAre $ 831,750  $ 862,500  $ 847,125 
Non-cash lease expense  3,250   5,000   4,125 
Preopening costs  4,500   5,500   5,000 
Equity-based compensation expense  15,000   17,000   16,000 
Pension settlement charge  4,000   4,500   4,250 
Interest income on Gaylord National bonds  3,500   4,500   4,000 
Loss on extinguishment of debt  2,000   3,000   2,500 
Adjusted EBITDAre $ 864,000  $ 902,000  $ 883,000 
          
Hospitality segment:         
Operating income $ 509,000  $ 520,500  $ 514,750 
Depreciation and amortization  264,000   273,000   268,500 
Non-cash lease expense  3,500   5,000   4,250 
Interest income on Gaylord National bonds  3,500   4,500   4,000 
Other gains and (losses), net  3,000   4,000   3,500 
Adjusted EBITDAre $ 783,000  $ 807,000  $ 795,000 
          
Hospitality segment (same-store)(2)         
Operating income $ 475,500  $ 485,500  $ 480,500 
Depreciation and amortization  230,000   237,000   233,500 
Non-cash lease expense  3,000   4,000   3,500 
Interest income on Gaylord National bonds  3,500   4,500   4,000 
Other gains and (losses), net  3,000   4,000   3,500 
Adjusted EBITDAre $ 715,000  $ 735,000  $ 725,000 
          
JW Marriott Desert Ridge         
Operating income $ 33,500  $ 35,000  $ 34,250 
Depreciation and amortization  34,000   36,000   35,000 
Non-cash lease expense  500   1,000   750 
Adjusted EBITDAre $ 68,000  $ 72,000  $ 70,000 
          
Entertainment segment:         
Operating income $ 74,750  $ 79,500  $ 77,125 
Depreciation and amortization  36,500   39,500   38,000 
Non-cash lease revenue  (250)     (125)
Preopening costs  4,500   5,500   5,000 
Equity-based compensation  4,500   5,500   5,000 
Adjusted EBITDAre $ 120,000  $ 130,000  $ 125,000 
          
Corporate and Other segment:         
Operating loss $ (50,500) $ (49,000) $ (49,750)
Depreciation and amortization  2,000   2,500   2,250 
Equity-based compensation  10,500   11,500   11,000 
Pension settlement charge  4,000   4,500   4,250 
Other gains and (losses), net  (5,000)  (4,500)  (4,750)
Adjusted EBITDAre $ (39,000) $ (35,000) $ (37,000)

___________________
(1) Includes JW Marriott Desert Ridge, except as otherwise noted. Amounts are calculated based on unrounded numbers.
(2) Same-store Hospitality excludes JW Marriott Desert Ridge, which was acquired June 10, 2025.

 
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Forward-Looking Statements
Funds From Operations (“FFO”) and Adjusted FFO
Unaudited
($ in thousands, except per share data)
 
  Prior Guidance Range
  For Full Year 2026(1)
  Low High Midpoint
Consolidated:         
Net income available to common stockholders $ 261,000  $ 267,000  $ 264,000 
Noncontrolling interest in OP units  1,000   2,000   1,500 
Net income available to common stockholders and unit holders $ 262,000  $ 269,000  $ 265,500 
Depreciation and amortization  302,500   315,000   308,750 
Adjustments for noncontrolling interest  (12,500)  (11,500)  (12,000)
FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders $ 552,000  $ 572,500  $ 562,250 
Right-of-use asset amortization     500   250 
Non-cash lease expense  3,250   5,000   4,125 
Pension settlement charge  4,000   4,500   4,250 
Loss on extinguishment of debt  2,000   3,000   2,500 
Adjustments for noncontrolling interest  (5,000)  (4,000)  (4,500)
Amortization of deferred financing costs  12,500   14,000   13,250 
Amortization of debt discounts and premiums  1,500   2,500   2,000 
Deferred tax provision  7,000   9,000   8,000 
Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders $ 577,250  $ 607,000  $ 592,125 
          
Net income available to common stockholders per diluted share (2) $ 3.96  $ 4.02  $ 3.99 
Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders per diluted share/unit (2) $ 8.77  $ 9.14  $ 8.96 
          
Estimated weighted average shares outstanding - diluted (in millions) (2)   68.4    68.4    68.4 
Estimated weighted average shares and OP units outstanding - diluted (in millions) (2)   68.8    68.8    68.8 

___________________
(1) Includes JW Marriott Desert Ridge. Amounts are calculated based on unrounded numbers.
(2) Includes equivalent shares related to the currently unexercisable investor put rights associated with the noncontrolling interest in the Company’s OEG business, which may be settled in cash or shares at the Company’s option.

          
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Forward-Looking Statements
Earnings Per Share and Adjusted FFO Per Share
Unaudited
($ in thousands, except per share data)
          
  Prior Guidance Range
  For Full Year 2026
  Low High Midpoint
Earnings per share:         
Numerator:         
Net income available to common stockholders $261,000 $267,000 $264,000
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest in OEG  10,000  8,000  9,000
Net income available to common stockholders - if-converted method $271,000 $275,000 $273,000
          
Denominator:         
Estimated weighted average shares outstanding - diluted (in millions) (1)  68.4  68.4  68.4
          
Diluted income per share available to common stockholders $ 3.96 $ 4.02 $ 3.99
          
          
Adjusted FFO per share:         
Numerator:         
Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders $577,250 $607,000 $592,125
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest in OEG  10,000  8,000  9,000
FFO adjustments for noncontrolling interest in OEG  11,000  10,000  10,500
Adjusted FFO Adjustments for noncontrolling interest in OEG  5,000  4,000  4,500
Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders - if-converted method $603,250 $629,000 $616,125
          
Denominator:         
Estimated weighted average shares and OP units outstanding - diluted (in millions) (1)  68.8  68.8  68.8
          
Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders per diluted share/unit $ 8.77 $ 9.14 $ 8.96

___________________
(1) Includes equivalent shares related to the currently unexercisable investor put rights associated with the noncontrolling interest in the Company’s OEG business, which may be settled in cash or shares at the Company’s option.


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