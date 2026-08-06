HP Inc. to Announce Third Quarter Fiscal 2026 Earnings on August 26, 2026 and to Attend Upcoming Investor Conferences

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) will present a live audio webcast of a conference call to review financial results for the third fiscal quarter ended July 31, 2026 on Wednesday, August 26, 2026 at 5:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. PT.

The webcast will be available at https://investor.hp.com/ .

A replay of the audio webcast will be available at the same website shortly after the call and will remain available for approximately one year.

HP is also announcing their attendance at the following investor conferences:

Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference 2026



Tuesday, September 8, 2026 – San Francisco, CA

With Karen Parkhill, Chief Financial Officer, including a fireside chat at 1:05pm PT / 4:05pm ET

A live webcast and replay of the presentation will be available at https://investor.hp.com/ .

Citi's 2026 Global TMT Conference



Wednesday, September 9, 2026 – New York, NY

With Alok Juyal, Global Treasurer and Head of Investor Relations

J.P. Morgan Rising Tech Leaders Forum 2026



Thursday, September 10, 2026 – New York, NY

With Ketan Patel, President of Personal Systems

About HP Inc.

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) is a global technology leader redefining the Future of Work. Operating in more than 180 countries, HP delivers innovative and AI-powered devices, software, services and subscriptions that drive business growth and professional fulfillment. For more information, please visit: http://www.hp.com .

HP Inc. Media Relations

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