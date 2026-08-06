Bright Mountain Media, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Boca Raton, FL, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bright Mountain Media, Inc. (OTCID: BMTM) ("Bright Mountain", or the "Company"), a global holding company with current investments in digital publishing, advertising technology, consumer insights, creative services, and media services, today announced its financial results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2026.

"The first half of 2026 marked an important step forward for Bright Mountain as we continued to strengthen the quality of our operations and execute against our strategic priorities," said Matthew Drinkwater, Chief Executive Officer of Bright Mountain Media. "While revenue reflected the impact of portfolio optimization and market conditions, we delivered a 38% improvement in net loss compared to the first half of 2025, through disciplined cost management and improved operating efficiency. We believe the combination of our diversified advertising and marketing technology platform, strong consumer insights capabilities, and continued investment in proprietary AI solutions positions us well for long-term growth and shareholder value creation."



Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2026

Revenue was approximately $13.6 million, a decrease of $1.8 million, or 12%, compared to $15.4 million for the same period of 2025. Advertising technology revenue was approximately $6.4 million, digital publishing revenue was approximately $297,000, consumer insights revenue was approximately $4.9 million, and creative and media services revenue was approximately $2.0 million, during the second quarter of 2026.

Cost of revenue was approximately $11.2 million, a decrease of $1.2 million, or 9%, compared to $12.4 million for the same period of 2025. Cost of revenue is inclusive of: direct salary and labor costs of approximately $259,000 for employees that work directly on customer projects; direct project costs of approximately $3.3 million for payments made to third-parties that are directly attributable to the completion of projects to allow for revenue recognition; non-direct project costs of approximately $2.2 million; publisher costs of approximately $4.7 million; and sales commissions of approximately $286,000.

General and administrative expense was approximately $3.6 million, a decrease of 10%, compared to $4.0 million for the same period of 2025.

Gross margin was approximately $2.4 million, a decrease of 20%, compared to $3.0 million for the same period of 2025.

Net loss was approximately $3.2 million, an improvement of 22%, compared to a net loss of $4.1 million for the same period of 2025.

Adjusted EBITDA loss was approximately $190,000, a slight improvement of 13%, compared to adjusted EBITDA loss of $218,000 for the same period of 2025. See the below section on Non-GAAP Financial Measure for a reconciliation of net loss to EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA.



Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2026

Revenue was approximately $27.6 million, a decrease of $2.0 million, or 7%, compared to $29.6 million for the same period of 2025. Advertising technology revenue was approximately $13.1 million, digital publishing revenue was approximately $578,000, consumer insights revenue was approximately $10.0 million, and creative and media services revenue was approximately $4.0 million, during the first half of 2026.

Cost of revenue was approximately $20.9 million, a decrease of $1.4 million, or 6%, compared to $22.3 million for the same period of 2025. Cost of revenue is inclusive of: direct salary and labor costs of approximately $630,000 for employees that work directly on customer projects; direct project costs of approximately $4.5 million for payments made to third-parties that are directly attributable to the completion of projects to allow for revenue recognition; non-direct project costs of approximately $4.7 million; publisher costs of approximately $9.6 million; and sales commissions of approximately $630,000.

General and administrative expense was approximately $6.2 million, a decrease of 28%, compared to $8.5 million for the same period of 2025.

Gross margin was approximately $6.7 million, a decrease of 8%, compared to $7.3 million for the same period of 2025.

Net loss was approximately $4.5 million, an improvement of 38%, compared to a net loss of $7.3 million for the same period of 2025.

Adjusted EBITDA was approximately $2.2 million, an increase of 262%, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $599,000 for the same period of 2025. See the below section on Non-GAAP Financial Measure for a reconciliation of net loss to EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA.

About Bright Mountain Media, Inc.

Bright Mountain Media, Inc. (OTCID: BMTM) unites a diverse portfolio of companies to deliver a full spectrum of advertising, marketing, technology, and media services under one roof - fused together by data-driven insights. Bright Mountain Media's subsidiaries include Deep Focus Agency, LLC, MediaHouse, Inc., BV Insights, LLC, CL Media Holdings, LLC, Bright Mountain, LLC d/b/a BrightStream, Oceanside Media, LLC, Slutzky & Winshman, Ltd., and Wild Sky Media Co. Ltd. For more information, please visit www.brightmountainmedia.com.

Forward-Looking Statements for Bright Mountain Media, Inc.



This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations and involve certain risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "should", "may", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "projects", "forecasts", "expects", "plans", and "proposes", and similar words. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond our control and difficult to predict, and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements made with respect to expectations of our ability to successfully integrate acquisitions, and the realization of any expected benefits from such acquisitions. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading "Risk Factors" in Bright Mountain's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and other filings with the SEC. Bright Mountain does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

Contact / Investor Relations:

Email: ir@brightmountainmedia.com

https://brightmountainmedia.com/investor-relations



BRIGHT MOUNTAIN MEDIA, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2026 June 30, 2025 June 30, 2026 June 30, 2025 Revenue $ 13,632 $ 15,408 $ 27,595 $ 29,598 Cost of revenue 11,214 12,371 20,868 22,289 Gross margin 2,418 3,037 6,727 7,309 General and administrative expenses 3,603 4,021 6,169 8,545 Gain on sale of intangible assets (1,094 ) - (1,094 ) - Income (loss) from operations (91 ) (984 ) 1,652 (1,236 ) Financing and other expense: Other income 124 44 186 91 Interest expense - Centre Lane Senior Secured Credit Facility - related party (3,229 ) (3,135 ) (6,330 ) (6,155 ) Other interest expense (5 ) (6 ) (9 ) (12 ) Total financing and other expense, net (3,110 ) (3,097 ) (6,153 ) (6,076 ) Net loss before income tax (3,201 ) (4,081 ) (4,501 ) (7,312 ) Income tax provision - - - - Net loss $ (3,201 ) $ (4,081 ) $ (4,501 ) $ (7,312 ) Foreign currency translation - (199 ) - (157 ) Comprehensive loss $ (3,201 ) $ (4,280 ) $ (4,501 ) $ (7,469 ) Net loss per common share: Basic $ (0.02 ) $ (0.02 ) $ (0.02 ) $ (0.04 ) Diluted $ (0.02 ) $ (0.02 ) $ (0.02 ) $ (0.04 ) Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 183,955,495 175,965,052 182,502,285 175,969,993 Diluted 183,955,495 175,965,052 182,502,285 175,969,993



BRIGHT MOUNTAIN MEDIA, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

June 30, 2026 December 31, 2025* (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,029 $ 1,371 Restricted cash - 1,861 Accounts receivable, net 14,158 16,287 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,063 1,170 Total current assets 16,250 20,689 Property and equipment, net 177 124 Intangible assets, net 10,642 11,542 Goodwill 6,999 6,999 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 127 173 Other long-term assets 9 158 Total assets $ 34,204 $ 39,685 Liabilities and Stockholders' Deficit Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 20,291 $ 24,852 Other current liabilities 2,198 4,210 Interest payable - Centre Lane Senior Secured Credit Facility - 59 Deferred revenue 4,960 2,834 Note payable - Centre Lane Senior Secured Credit Facility - related party (current) 87,801 84,276 Total current liabilities 115,250 116,231 Other long-term liabilities - 12 Operating lease liabilities 35 77 Total liabilities 115,285 116,320 Stockholders' deficit: Convertible preferred stock, par value $0.01, 20,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding at June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively - - Common stock, par value $0.01, 324,000,000 shares authorized, 189,121,973 and 183,218,504 shares issued, and 186,936,398 and 181,032,929 shares outstanding at June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively 1,891 1,832 Treasury stock at cost, 2,185,575 and 2,185,575 shares at June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively (220 ) (220 ) Additional paid-in capital 101,984 101,988 Accumulated deficit (184,813 ) (180,312 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 77 77 Total stockholders' deficit (81,081 ) (76,635 ) Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit $ 34,204 $ 39,685



* Derived from audited consolidated financial statements.



BRIGHT MOUNTAIN MEDIA, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NET LOSS TO NON-GAAP EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA

(in thousands)

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Non-GAAP results are presented only as a supplement to the financial statements and for use within management's discussion and analysis based on U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). The non-GAAP financial information is provided to enhance the reader's understanding of the Company's financial performance, but non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

All other items included in the reconciliation from net loss before taxes to EBITDA and from EBITDA to adjusted EBITDA are either (i) non-cash items (e.g., depreciation, amortization of purchased intangibles, stock-based compensation, etc.) or (ii) items that management does not consider to be useful in assessing the Company's ongoing performance (e.g., M&A costs, income taxes, gain on sale of investments, loss on disposal of assets, etc.). In the case of the non-cash items, management believes that investors can better assess the Company's operating performance if the measures are presented without such items because, unlike cash expenses, these adjustments do not affect the Company's ability to generate free cash flow or invest in its business.

We use, and we believe investors benefit from the presentation of, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA in evaluating our operating performance because it provides us and our investors with an additional tool to compare our operating performance on a consistent basis by removing the impact of certain items that management believes do not directly reflect our core operations. We believe that EBITDA is useful to investors and other external users of our financial statements in evaluating our operating performance because EBITDA is widely used by investors to measure a company's operating performance without regard to items such as interest expense, taxes, and depreciation and amortization, which can vary substantially from company to company depending upon accounting methods and book value of assets, capital structure and the method by which assets were acquired.

Because not all companies use identical calculations, the Company's presentation of non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. However, these measures can still be useful in evaluating the Company's performance against its peer companies because management believes the measures provide users with valuable insight into key components of GAAP financial disclosures.

A reconciliation of net loss to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA is as follows:

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 (in thousands) Net loss before income tax $ (3,201 ) $ (4,081 ) $ (4,501 ) $ (7,312 ) Depreciation expense 17 15 34 28 Amortization of intangible assets 450 485 895 970 Gain on sale of intangible assets (1,094 ) - (1,094 ) - Amortization of debt discount 486 556 946 1,189 Other interest expense 5 6 9 12 Interest expense - Centre Lane Senior Secured Credit Facility 2,743 2,579 5,384 4,966 EBITDA (loss) (594 ) (440 ) 1,673 (147 ) Stock compensation expense (3 ) 34 18 71 Non-recurring professional fees 100 20 100 261 Non-recurring legal fees 6 111 6 357 Non-recurring severance expense 301 57 369 57 Adjusted EBITDA (loss) $ (190 ) $ (218 ) $ 2,166 $ 599



