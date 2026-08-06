Zoomex Enhances Its Strategy Center With Advanced Strategy Trading Tools

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Zoomex , a global cryptocurrency derivatives exchange operating under the philosophy of "simplicity × ease of use × speed," continues to build out its Strategy Center , a unified trading hub that consolidates strategy backtesting, live strategy execution, contract grid trading automation, and copy trading functionality into a single workspace. Since its rollout, the feature has become one of Zoomex's most substantial platform upgrades of the year, positioning the exchange to compete directly with the automated trading suites offered by the industry's largest cryptocurrency derivatives exchanges.





The Strategy Center is live and accessible to all verified Zoomex users, with comprehensive documentation available through the Zoomex Help Center.

A Unified Home for Strategy Trading

Historically, traders looking to backtest an idea, deploy it live, and then track its performance have had to juggle multiple tools, spreadsheets, and third-party platforms before ever placing a trade on an exchange. Zoomex's Strategy Center removes that friction by bringing the entire trading strategy lifecycle, from strategy testing and live execution to ongoing performance monitoring into the exchange itself.





Users can now build and backtest strategies directly on Zoomex using historical price data, evaluate performance before committing capital, and then transition seamlessly into live trading without switching platforms. The feature initially focused on BTCUSDT and ETHUSDT perpetual contracts and has since expanded to support automated contract grid trading across a broader set of pairs, including XRPUSDT, WLDUSDT, HYPEUSDT, AVAXUSDT, and BNBUSDT.





Inside the Strategy Center: What's Included

The Strategy Center is built around four core capabilities.

Backtesting: Users can run their trading strategies against historical market data before risking real capital, using supported technical indicators such as RSI, Bollinger Bands, Momentum, and a combined RSI+BOLL signal. This allows traders to backtest and stress-test trading strategies across different market conditions and refine parameters before going live.

Live Execution: Once a strategy has been validated, it can be deployed live directly from the same interface. Zoomex's Contract Grid engine automatically divides a selected price range into multiple levels and executes buy and sell orders as the market moves through them, enabling automated order execution within predefined price levels rather than relying purely on directional forecasts.

Copy-Trader Functionality: Strategies built and run within the Strategy Center can be shared publicly, allowing other users to replicate them with a single click. This turns the feature into a community-driven strategy marketplace, where successful strategies surface based on real, verifiable performance rather than marketing claims.

Performance Tracking: Every live strategy comes with a comprehensive performance transparency layer, including active strategy dashboards, historical records, cumulative profit and loss, ROI, trade counts, and detailed order and pairing records. Traders can halt a strategy at any time, at which point unfilled orders are automatically canceled and remaining funds are returned to the user's account.

For traders who prefer not to configure parameters manually, Zoomex also offers system-recommended Contract Grid trading strategies: pre-configured long, short, and neutral strategies selected by the platform based on current market conditions for each trading pair, provided at no additional performance fee.

Built for Both New and Experienced Traders

The Strategy Center's Futures Grid marketplace gives newcomers a practical entry point into automated trading. Rather than building a strategy from scratch, users can browse live, community-created trading strategies and see key metrics upfront, including trading direction, leverage, 30-day backtest ROI, minimum investment, and suggested duration, before deciding whether to copy or adapt one.

For more experienced traders, the same infrastructure supports fully customized trading strategy creation, with granular control over trading pairs, price ranges, grid types, and directional bias, paired with the same strategy backtesting and live performance monitoring tools available to every user on the platform.

Part of a Broader Product Push

The Strategy Center launch follows a series of promotional campaigns tied to the feature, including a rewards period offering eligible users up to 20 USDT and a 30% fee voucher for trying the tool on BTCUSDT and ETHUSDT contracts. It also arrives alongside Zoomex's continued expansion of its derivatives offering, which now spans more than 600 perpetual contracts, including a recent addition of 50 new stock-related perpetual contracts covering technology, AI, semiconductor, and crypto-linked equities, available with up to 20x leverage.

Zoomex has built its reputation around a core trading stack that includes one-click copy trading, leverage up to 1:150 on select markets, combined centralized and decentralized (CEX/DEX) access from a single account, and round-the-clock customer support. The Strategy Center extends that stack meaningfully, shifting the exchange from being simply a venue for manual and copy trading toward a comprehensive trading strategy development environment.

"This is about giving traders the infrastructure to actually validate an idea before they risk anything on it," the Zoomex team noted. "Strategy backtesting, live execution, and performance tracking used to be three separate problems. Now they're one workflow."

Availability

The Zoomex Strategy Center is live now for all verified users on both the Zoomex web platform and mobile apps (iOS and Android). Traders can access it directly at zoomex.com/en/strategy-trading, with step-by-step setup guides, risk disclosures, and a comprehensive Grid Bot FAQ available through the Zoomex Help Center at help.zoomex.com.

Zoomex encourages traders new to automated and grid-based strategies to review the platform's educational resources before deploying capital and reminds users that all cryptocurrency contract trading, including grid trading and copy trading strategies, carries risk and is not guaranteed to be profitable.

For real-time updates on the Strategy Center and future product releases, users can follow Zoomex's official channels on X (@ZoomexOfficial) and through the Zoomex Media newsroom.

About Zoomex

Founded in 2021, Zoomex is a global cryptocurrency trading platform focused on derivatives trading. The platform serves over 3 million users across 35+ countries and regions, offering access to 700+ trading pairs. Built around ease of use, transparency, fairness, and speed, Zoomex provides a clear and efficient trading experience for users worldwide.

Through its high-performance matching engine, clear asset and order displays, and transparent fee and rule mechanisms, Zoomex helps users better understand their account status, order execution, trading costs, and results. Zoomex maintains registrations, licenses, and regulatory statuses across multiple jurisdictions, including the U.S. MSB, Canada MSB, U.S. NFA, and Australia AUSTRAC, and has completed security audits conducted by blockchain security firm Hacken. The platform also continues to strengthen its trust framework through Proof of Reserves, Security & Transparency, Compliance Information, and Fees & Rules Transparency initiatives.

Beyond trading, Zoomex builds a refined brand experience through elite sports partnerships, including the TGR Haas F1 Team, World Cup-winning goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez, and world-class tennis events such as Wimbledon. The values of speed, precision, discipline, fair play, and rule-based execution are closely aligned with Zoomex’s approach to derivatives trading.

At Zoomex: Easy to Use. Transparent balance. Fair access to your earnings.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Zoomex?

Zoomex is a global cryptocurrency derivatives trading platform founded in 2021, serving over 3 million users across more than 35 countries and regions with 700+ trading pairs.

How does Zoomex work?

Zoomex operates through a high-performance matching engine with transparent asset and order displays, allowing users to execute trades and track outcomes with full visibility into their balances, order execution, and results.

What can you trade on Zoomex?

Zoomex offers 700+ trading pairs spanning cryptocurrencies such as BTC, ETH, and SOL, as well as stock-linked contracts like NVDA and AAPL, and gold-backed exposure through XAUT.

How does Zoomex compare to other exchanges?

Zoomex differentiates itself by not issuing a platform token, avoiding venture capital or incubation deals, and holding security certifications from Hacken alongside regulatory licenses in multiple jurisdictions, positioning the platform around transparency and fund safety rather than token incentives.

Where is Zoomex headquartered?

Zoomex operates as a global cryptocurrency exchange with regulatory registrations including Canada MSB, U.S. MSB, U.S. NFA, and Australia AUSTRAC, reflecting its global multi-jurisdictional compliance approach.

Is Zoomex available in my country?

Zoomex serves users across more than 35 countries and regions. Availability can vary by local regulation, so traders should check the official Zoomex website for country-specific availability, access, and regulatory requirements.

Media Contact

Contact: Catherine

Company: Zoomex

Address: 306 Victoria House, Victoria, Mahé, Seychelles

Website: www.zoomex.com

Email: catherine.shi@zoomex.com





