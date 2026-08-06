Senteon and Compliance Scorecard Announce Strategic Partnership to Simplify Continuous Compliance

Peachtree Corners, GA, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senteon, a leader in automated endpoint hardening and configuration drift management, today announced a strategic partnership with Compliance Scorecard, a Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) platform that helps organizations manage assessments, policies, vendor risk, and technical evidence across their compliance programs.

Senteon and Conpliance Scorecard Partnership

While many organizations have invested in governance and compliance programs, a common challenge remains: ensuring documented security requirements are continuously implemented and maintained across endpoint environments. Policies and assessments identify what organizations need to do. Maintaining those technical controls every day is often the difficult part.

The integration connects these efforts by bringing Senteon’s endpoint hardening and configuration-drift data into Compliance Scorecard, where it can be viewed alongside the client records, assessments, policies, and compliance requirements already being managed. This gives organizations greater visibility into whether documented technical controls are being maintained across their endpoints.

"Security and compliance shouldn't operate in separate silos," said Henry Zhang, CEO of Senteon. "Organizations shouldn't have to wonder whether the technical controls they've documented are actually being maintained. By partnering with Compliance Scorecard, we're helping customers bridge the gap between governance and continuous endpoint security so they can maintain a stronger security posture every day, not just during an audit."

Together, the two platforms enable organizations to:

View governance and compliance requirements alongside technical endpoint validation

Continuously validate endpoint configurations against established security baselines

Detect configuration drift and identify whether it was automatically corrected, manually corrected, or still requires attention

Improve visibility into technical control implementation

Reduce the manual work involved in gathering endpoint information for audits

Strengthen ongoing compliance with CMMC, NIST SP 800-171, CIS Benchmarks, and other cybersecurity frameworks

Rather than relying solely on point-in-time assessments, organizations gain continuous insight into whether critical endpoint security controls remain implemented as intended.

"A GRC program is only as strong as the evidence behind it," said Tim Golden, CEO of Compliance Scorecard. "Our platform already tells organizations what their compliance program requires, this partnership means we can also show them, continuously, whether those requirements are actually held at every endpoint. That's the difference between passing an audit once a year and staying secure every day in between.”

The companies recently demonstrated the integration during a live webinar, now available to watch on demand.

Webinar Recording: https://www.youtube.com/live/3FKULNUlUSI?si=t2wQ2zFewl-xyeoB

Organizations interested in learning more can visit:

Senteon Integration Documentation: https://docs.senteon.co/compliance-scorecard

Compliance Scorecard Partner Page: https://compliancescorecard.com/project/senteon/

About Compliance Scorecard

Compliance Scorecard is a Governance, Risk, and Compliance platform built for MSPs, MSSPs, and vCISOs. The platform centralizes assessments, policy management, vendor risk, and technical evidence to help organizations manage and maintain their compliance programs through a single system.

Learn more at https://compliancescorecard.com.

About Senteon

Senteon is a cybersecurity platform that automates endpoint hardening and eliminates configuration drift to keep systems secure and compliant. By aligning with CIS Benchmarks, regulatory and industry frameworks, Senteon helps organizations reduce risk, simplify audits, and maintain continuous security across their environments. Learn more at https://senteon.co.

Press Inquiries

Henry Zhang

contact [at] senteon.co

(402) 736-8366

https://senteon.co/

107 Technology Parkway

Suite 790

Peachtree Corners, GA 30092