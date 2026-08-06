Microvast Schedules Second Quarter Earnings Call

HOUSTON, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVST), (“Microvast” or the “Company”), a global leader in advanced battery technologies, will issue a press release reporting its consolidated financial results for the second quarter of 2026 after market close on Monday, August 10, 2026.

Following the earnings press release, Microvast management will host a webcast and earnings conference call at 4:00 p.m. Central Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the business results and outlook. The webcast will be accessible from the Events & Presentations tab of Microvast’s investor relations website at https://ir.microvast.com . A replay will be available following the conclusion of the event.

About Microvast

Microvast is a global leader in advanced battery technologies, with a portfolio of more than 890 patents. Founded in Texas in 2006 and headquartered in Houston, the company has spent two decades engineering cutting-edge battery systems that power a cleaner future. Microvast stands as a trusted global partner delivering the high-performance solutions required for today’s electrification needs.

For more information, please visit www.microvast.com or follow us on LinkedIn (@microvast).

Contact

Investor Relations

ir@microvast.com