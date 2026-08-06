CPABC: Kootenay home sales pick up in June, after a slower start to 2026

CRANBROOK, British Columbia, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia’s (CPABC) quarterly BC Check-Up economic release, the Kootenay region’s population was 176,982 on July 1, 2025, after adding 880 new residents during the previous 12 months.

“International migration to the region fell dramatically in 2025, after reaching a record high just two years ago,” said Mike Calder, CPA, CA, partner at MNP. “On the other hand, domestic migration was relatively stable compared with last year.”

The Kootenay region gained 119 residents from other countries, down 92.8 per cent year-over-year. Net migration from other regions in British Columbia (+738) and other provinces (+613) also contributed to population growth. Conversely, natural growth – births minus deaths – remained negative, reducing the region's population by 590 people.

Since July 1, 2020, the Kootenay region’s population increased by 11,256 people, or 6.8 per cent, with seniors aged 65 and older representing the fastest growing demographic (+6,887 people; +17.7 per cent) over that time span. By comparison, the number of core working-age residents – people aged 25-to-54 – increased by 10.0 per cent (+6,018 people) over five years.

“Migration has helped increase the region’s working-age population, despite broader demographic pressures,” noted Calder. “As the population ages, attracting new residents will play an increasingly important role in supporting population and labour force growth.”

There were 312 residential home sales within the Kootenay and Boundary region in June 2026, up 4.7 per cent compared with June 2025 sales. The encouraging monthly result follows a period of softer sales volumes. Year-to-date sales totalled 1,355, down 9.0 per cent compared with the first six months of 2025. Meanwhile, the year-to-date average sale price was $574,317, similar to the average sale price recorded one year earlier.

“While June brought a welcome increase in housing market activity, year-to-date sales remain lower than a year ago,” concluded Calder. “Homebuyers continue to navigate a period of economic uncertainty, although stable home prices suggest that market conditions remain relatively balanced.”

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