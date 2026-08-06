Oxbridge Re Announces 2026 Second Quarter Results on August 13, 2026

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OXBR ), (the “Company”), together with its subsidiaries, is developing an artificial intelligence infrastructure platform through its AI GridWorks initiative, focused on the development, ownership and operation of AI data centers and related infrastructure. The Company also provides tokenized real-world asset (“RWA”) solutions, initially in the form of tokenized reinsurance securities, and reinsurance solutions to property and casualty insurers.

The Company today announced that it will hold a conference call on Thursday, August 13, 2026, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026. The financial results will be issued in a press release after the close of the market on the same day. Oxbridge Re’s management will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer session.

Interested parties can listen to the live presentation by dialing the listen-only number below.

Date: August 13, 2026 Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time Listen-only toll-free number: 877 524-8416 Listen-only international number: +1 412 902-1028



Please call the conference telephone number 10 minutes before the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact InComm Conferencing at +1-201-493-6280

A replay of the call will be available by telephone after 4:30 p.m. Eastern time on the same day of the call until August 27, 2026.

Toll-free replay number: 877-660-6853 International replay number: +1 201-612-7415 Replay passcode: 13762088

About Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OXBR , OXBRW ) (“Oxbridge Re”) is headquartered in the Cayman Islands. The Company is building a diversified technology and risk solutions platform. The Company has launched a new AI infrastructure platform focused on the development and ownership of AI data centers and related infrastructure. Oxbridge Re also offers tokenized Real-World Assets (“RWAs”) initially as tokenized reinsurance securities, and offers reinsurance business solutions to property and casualty insurers. The Company operates through its subsidiaries AI Gridworks Ltd., SurancePlus Inc, Oxbridge Re NS, and Oxbridge Reinsurance Limited.

Insurance businesses in the Gulf Coast region of the United States purchase property and casualty reinsurance through our licensed reinsurers Oxbridge Reinsurance Limited and Oxbridge Re NS.

Our Web3-focused subsidiary, SurancePlus Inc., has developed the first “on-chain” reinsurance RWA of its kind to be sponsored by a subsidiary of a publicly traded company. By digitizing interests in reinsurance contracts as on-chain RWAs, SurancePlus has democratized the availability of reinsurance as an alternative investment to both U.S. and non-U.S. investors.

Our AI infrastructure subsidiary, AI GridWorks , intends to develop, own and operate AI data centers designed to support the rapidly growing demand for AI compute infrastructure while applying the same disciplined, long-term approach that has guided the Company's growth and innovation.