VitalHub Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid

TORONTO, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vitalhub Corp. (TSX:VHI) (OTCQX:VHIBF) (“VitalHub” or the “Company”) announced today that the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted a notice filed by VitalHub of its intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid (the "Bid") to be transacted through the facilities of the Exchange or through alternative Canadian trading systems.

The notice provides that the Company may, during the 12-month period commencing August 11, 2026 and ending August 10, 2027, purchase up to 3,170,708 Common Shares ("Shares") in total, being approximately 4.99% of the total number of 63,414,163 Shares outstanding as at July 28, 2026. The price which the Company will pay for any such Shares will be the prevailing market price at the time of acquisition. The actual number of Shares which may be purchased pursuant to the Bid will be determined by management of the Company.

The average daily trading volume of the Shares on the Exchange ("ADTV") for the most recently completed six calendar months is 359,640. Pursuant to Exchange policies, the maximum number of Shares that may be purchased in one day pursuant to the Bid will be the greater of 1,000 and 25% of ADTV, being 89,910 Shares, subject to certain prescribed exceptions.

The timing of purchases will be determined by management of the Company and decisions regarding purchases will be based on market conditions, share price, best use of available cash, and other factors. The funding for any purchase pursuant to the Bid will be financed out of the working capital of the Company.

All Shares will be purchased for cancellation.

The Board of Directors believes the underlying value of the Company may not be reflected in the current market price of its Shares. As a result, depending upon future price movements and other factors, the Board believes that the Shares may represent an attractive investment to the Company. Furthermore, the purchases are expected to benefit all persons who continue to hold Shares by increasing their equity interest in the Company if the repurchased Shares are cancelled.

A copy of the Company's notice filed with the Exchange may be obtained, by any shareholder without charge, by contacting the Company's Chief Financial Officer.

About VitalHub

VitalHub is a leading software company dedicated to empowering health and human services providers globally. VitalHub's comprehensive product suite includes electronic health records, operational intelligence, and workforce automation solutions that serve over 1,300 clients across the UK, Canada, and other geographies. The Company has a robust two-pronged growth strategy, targeting organic opportunities within its product suite and pursuing an aggressive M&A plan. VitalHub is headquartered in Toronto with over 700 employees globally, across key regions and the VitalHub Innovations Lab in Sri Lanka. For more information about VitalHub (TSX:VHI) (OTCQX:VHIBF), please visit www.vitalhub.com and LinkedIn.

Contact Information

Christian Sgro, CPA, CA, CFA

Head of IR and M&A Specialist

(365) 363-6433

christian.sgro@vitalhub.com

Dan Matlow

Chief Executive Officer, Director

(416) 727-9061

dan.matlow@vitalhub.com

Cautionary Statement

Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute "forward-looking information", including statements relating to the commencement of the NCIB, the number of common shares that may be repurchased under the NCIB, and the timing and price of such repurchases, within the meaning of applicable securities laws that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or financial outlook. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "is expected", "expects", "scheduled", "intends", "contemplates", "anticipates", "believes", "proposes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations of the management of each entity and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Although the management of each entity believes that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.