LeMaitre to Participate in the 11th Annual Needham Virtual MedTech & Diagnostics 1x1 Conference

BURLINGTON, Mass., Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (Nasdaq:LMAT) announced today that management will hold investor meetings at the 11th Annual Needham Virtual MedTech & Diagnostics 1x1 Conference on Tuesday, August 11, 2026.

About LeMaitre

LeMaitre is a provider of devices, implants and services for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, a condition that affects more than 200 million people worldwide. The Company develops, manufactures and markets disposable and implantable vascular devices to address the needs of its core customer, the vascular surgeon. Additional information can be found at www.lemaitre.com.

Contact:

Sandra Millar

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc.

+1-781-425-1686

smillar@lemaitre.com