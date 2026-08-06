Berkadia reports 9.6% market share of Multifamily sales transactions over $25M in 1H 2026

New York, NY, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berkadia, a distinguished leader in the commercial real estate sector, announced today its multifamily investment sales volume increased nearly 38%, driving its market share to 9.6%, among brokers of multifamily transactions of at least $25 million in the first half of 2026. The firm’s growth drove Berkadia to rise to No. 4 in Real Estate Alert’s ranking of top multifamily property brokers for the period, reflecting increasing client demand for broad market access, specialized expertise, and coordinated advice across an expanding range of living-sector assets.

“These results are meaningful because they reflect the confidence clients place in us to help them navigate a changing investment market,” said EVP – Head of Production Ernie Katai. “As the needs of owners and investors become more complex across the multifamily sector, our teams are working together to bring clients broader buyer reach, deeper sector knowledge, and more informed execution strategies.”

Berkadia’s performance in the first half of the year was driven by its ability to connect clients with a broad national investor base while pairing that with local market knowledge and specialized expertise. Through collaboration across its platform, Berkadia helped clients evaluate opportunities, position assets effectively, and execute transactions across a wide range of property types and market environments.

Berkadia’s senior housing business nearly quadrupled in volume during the first half of 2026, while student housing volume more than doubled. The majority of the overall increase was driven by the significant rise in senior housing volume, reflecting both the market opportunity and the strength of Berkadia’s Seniors Housing & Healthcare platform.

Further underscoring the strength of its national platform, Berkadia ranked in the top five in six different markets in Real Estate Alert’s 2025 Top Multifamily Brokers by Market rankings, including earning the #1 position in the DC Metro region.