CapV Launches Transactions and IPO Communications Division as IPO Market Accelerates

NEW YORK, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital V Strategies (CapV) today announced the launch of its Transactions & IPO Communications division led by Andy Dueñas, expanding the firm’s capabilities as companies prepare to capitalize on renewed momentum in the IPO and strategic transactions market. Joining Dueñas are Lucy Peng and Abby Vare, further strengthening CapV's ability to advise clients through IPOs, strategic transactions, and other defining corporate moments. Peng brings experience from Nasdaq, ICR, Brunswick Group, and Burson, while Vare previously advised SoftBank Investment Advisers on fund communications and executive positioning for one of the world's most closely watched technology investment firms.

Duenas, who brings more than a decade of experience advising organizations through high-stakes business moments, led communications for Mr. Cooper Group Inc., supported JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s landmark $30 billion Racial Equity Commitment; and played a key role in corporate communications efforts during Walgreens’ business transformation. The team at CapV, known for their strategic work in tech and venture communications, have experience working for high-growth AI companies, fintech, proptech, venture capital, hedge fund and private equity firms. A few notables include: Point72, SoftBank Investment Advisors, Google DeepMind, Alphabet, Greycroft, WhatsApp, Acorns, Better.com, Dave.com, Barclays, Jefferies, OppenheimerFunds, Spotify, Public.com, Rally, and Yieldstreet.

“As we enter the age of centicorns with renewed IPO activity, and growing public scrutiny, communications has cemented itself as a strategic seat next to the CEO,” said Dueñas. “Throughout my career, I’ve seen firsthand how the right communications strategy can help organizations navigate uncertainty, earn trust, and accelerate growth.”

Dueñas’ work has earned PRWeek’s Award for ‘Financial Services Campaign of the Year,’ and he’s an Investing Member with Gaingels, a leading venture investment syndicate in support of and representing the LGBTQIA+ community and allies.

CapV’s Transactions & IPO Communications Division will advise public and private companies across AI, banking, fintech, payments, digital assets, lending, insurance, proptech, and financial infrastructure. The practice will provide strategic communications counsel spanning executive positioning, thought leadership, media relations, crisis management, issues preparedness, transaction communications, and reputation strategy.

“We’re in an unprecedented era for communications where CEOs are living through always-on news cycles. A smart, strategic communications partner is one of the most important investments you can make before a major M&A or IPO event,” said Jessica Schaefer, CEO and Founder of CapV. “Andy has a mix of both public in-house and private company experience which makes him a great fit to lead this practice.”

CapV’s Transaction & IPO Communications Division is hiring up to 25 employees by the end of Q3 to support the increase in demand. The firm has retained AI recruiting platform Vocator to accelerate hiring of top talent to support Dueñas.

If interested in working with CapV, send an email to hello@capvstrategies.com .

About CapV

Capital V Strategies is a strategic communications and advisory firm operating at the intersection of AI and communications. CapV advises CEOs, founders, and companies on narrative, reputation, and growth. Founded by Jessica Schaefer, a strategic advisor and entrepreneur with more than 20 years of experience, Schaefer previously founded Bevel, where she helped scale disruptive companies from tens of millions in valuation to multi-billion-dollar brands and represented more than $500 billion in client AUM. Today, CapV works within a deep global media network and performance-driven, AI-enabled tools to deliver top-tier media results, high-impact speaking opportunities, and sustained growth across owned and earned channels, generating billions of media impressions across technology, financial services, e-commerce, real estate and construction, and healthcare.