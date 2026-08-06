Pulse Seismic Inc. Appoints Pamela Wicks as President and CEO

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pulse Seismic Inc. (TSX:PSD) (OTCQX:PLSDF) (“Pulse” or the “Company”) announces a CEO transition effective August 6, 2026. Pamela Wicks, CPA, ICD.D, currently Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer, has been appointed President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

“As Pulse’s longest tenured executive, Pamela brings extensive experience in the seismic data library industry and deep knowledge of Pulse’s business to the CEO role” said Robert Robotti, Chair of the Board. “The Board believes Pamela’s proven leadership track record makes her the ideal candidate to execute Pulse’s business strategy while providing continuity for shareholders, customers and our dedicated team of professionals.”

Ms. Wicks has 28 years of experience in the seismic data library business and has been with Pulse since 2002, when she joined the Company through a significant corporate acquisition, She was appointed Vice President Finance in 2007 and has served as the Company’s Chief Financial Officer since 2010. During her tenure, Ms. Wicks has provided financial and strategic leadership, with a focus on balance sheet preservation, disciplined capital allocation and data library growth. In her new role as President and Chief Executive Officer, Ms. Wicks will be responsible for overall corporate strategy, business development and stakeholder engagement. The Board has commenced a process to evaluate candidates to serve as Pulse’s next CFO. In the interim, Ms. Wicks will continue to oversee the Company’s finance function, supported by the Company’s experienced finance team, to ensure continuity during the transition.

"I am honored to assume the role of President and Chief Executive Officer" said Pamela Wicks. "Pulse has a strong and enduring business, supported by a dedicated and experienced team of professionals, which serves an important function in the energy industry by providing readily available, high-quality seismic data to support industry participant’s exploration and development needs and decision making. I look forward to working with the Board and stakeholders in this new role and continuing to execute our business strategy and create value for our shareholders.”

In conjunction with the transition, Neal Coleman has stepped down from his role as President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. “On behalf of the Board, I want to thank Neal for his leadership and contributions to Pulse and wish him well in his future endeavors" said Robert Robotti, Chair of the Board.

CORPORATE PROFILE

Pulse is a market leader in the acquisition, marketing and licensing of 2D and 3D seismic data to the western Canadian energy sector. Pulse owns the largest licensable seismic data library in Canada, currently consisting of approximately 65,310 square kilometres of 3D seismic and 829,207 kilometres of 2D seismic. The library extensively covers the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin, where most of Canada’s oil and natural gas exploration and development occur. Pulse is supported by a dedicated and experienced team of professionals who are committed to delivering strong results for customers and shareholders.

For further information, please contact:

Pamela Wicks, President and CEO

Tel.: 403-237-5559

Toll-free: 1-877-460-5559

E-mail: info@pulseseismic.com .

Or

Robert Robotti, Chair of the Board

Tel: 646-442-6717

Email: robotti@robotti.com

Please visit our website at www.pulseseismic.com

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