United Flow Technologies Expands Mid-Atlantic Presence with Acquisition of Iron Horse Environmental

Irving, TX, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Flow Technologies (UFT), a leading technical distributor and solutions provider serving the municipal and industrial water and wastewater treatment markets and a portfolio company of Berkshire Partners, today announced the addition of Iron Horse Environmental to its growing platform of regional brands. Iron Horse Environmental brings specialized expertise in water and wastewater equipment and field service across Eastern Pennsylvania, Southern New Jersey, and Delaware — markets where responsive, technically capable partners are essential to keeping municipal infrastructure running.

UFT Acquires Iron Horse Environmental

Iron Horse Environmental strengthens UFT's Mid-Atlantic presence with hands-on capabilities that span the full treatment cycle, from pumping and mixing to solids handling, odor control, and disinfection. The acquisition deepens UFT's ability to support municipalities and utilities in the region with both the equipment they need and the service to support them long term.

About Iron Horse Environmental

Iron Horse Environmental is a Fairview Village, Pennsylvania-based provider of water and wastewater treatment equipment and services, supporting municipalities, industries, and engineering partners across Eastern Pennsylvania, Southern New Jersey, and Delaware. With a comprehensive portfolio spanning pumping, mixing, solids handling, odor control, and disinfection — and CoSTARS authorization that streamline procurement for public entities — Iron Horse has built a strong reputation for technical expertise and responsive service throughout the region. From equipment selection and design through installation, parts, and ongoing maintenance, Iron Horse partners closely with its clients to deliver reliable, long-term outcomes.

“Anthony and his team have built something special at Iron Horse Environmental, a company defined by exceptional technical support, reliable equipment, and the responsive service that municipal operators depend on.” said Matt Hart, Chief Executive Officer of United Flow Technologies. “We’re proud to welcome Anthony and his team to the UFT platform and look forward to what we’ll build together across the Mid-Atlantic.”

“Joining UFT gives Iron Horse Environmental access to a national platform while maintaining the regional focus and hands-on service for municipalities in the Mid-Atlantic.” said Anthony Picozzi, President of Iron Horse Environmental. “We look forward to delivering even more comprehensive solutions to the customers and communities we serve.”

Iron Horse Environmental advances UFT’s mission to protect and enhance water resources by delivering industry-leading technical expertise, a comprehensive portfolio of solutions, and trusted local support across the communities the company serves.

About United Flow Technologies

United Flow Technologies is a market leader in process and equipment solutions for the municipal and industrial water and wastewater markets. As a portfolio company of Berkshire Partners, UFT continues to deepen its technical expertise, expand opportunities for its team members, and support communities in building and maintaining reliable water infrastructure. With a focus on innovation, excellence, and customer service, UFT delivers high-quality products and services that drive long-term value for clients across the United States. For more information, visit www.uft.com.

About Berkshire Partners

Berkshire Partners is a 100% employee-owned, multi-sector specialist investor in private and public equity, with a focus on U.S.-based, middle-market companies. The firm’s private equity team invests in well-positioned, growing companies across services, healthcare, industrials, and technology. Berkshire is currently investing from its Fund XI, which held its final closing in 2024 with approximately $7.8 billion in commitments. Since its inception, Berkshire Partners has made more than 150 private equity investments and has a strong history of collaborating with management teams to grow the companies in which it invests. The firm’s public equity group, Stockbridge, founded in 2007, manages a concentrated portfolio seeking attractive long-term investments. For additional information, visit www.berkshirepartners.com.

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