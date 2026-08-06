Bercor Pay launches with one intelligent payment experience

HONG KONG, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bercor, the global financial technology group, has launched Bercor Pay, a USD Visa card designed as one intelligent payment experience for people whose lives, work, and money already cross borders. Launched on 29 July 2026, Bercor Pay is accepted at millions of Visa merchants worldwide, supports Apple Pay and Google Pay, and shows every fee up front - a card built on Bercor's institutional-grade infrastructure and delivered directly to consumers.





Global spending is one of the most common - and one of the most poorly served - parts of modern financial life. Cross-border consumers routinely encounter hidden markups, opaque fees, and cards that behave differently in different countries. Bercor Pay is built to close that gap: one USD card, one clear fee schedule, one global acceptance footprint. Customers can spend anywhere Visa is accepted and add the card to Apple Pay or Google Pay for tap-to-pay from a phone or watch.

"Boundaries are just lines on a map. Bercor Pay is built for a world that already lives that way - one intelligent payment experience for people whose lives, work, and money cross borders every day," said Javier Gonzales, Head of Business Development at Bercor.

Bercor Pay is the consumer-facing division of the Bercor Group, which operates enterprise financial infrastructure (Bercor Finance), liquidity coordination (Bercor Flow), merchant infrastructure (Bercor POS), AI systems (Bercor Compute), and regional payment solutions (Bercor Solutions). The card benefits from that ecosystem depth: institutional-grade security and compliance underneath, consumer-grade simplicity on top - everything connected, into one intelligent payment experience.

"Trust is the foundation of everything Bercor builds. Bercor Pay brings that same institutional discipline to consumers - security, compliance, and clarity are built into the card, not added on top," added Gonzales.

Bercor Pay launched on 29 July 2026, rolling out in phases starting with a first-batch cohort. Availability varies by country and region and is subject to compliance approval.

About Bercor Pay

Bercor Pay, by Bercor, is a USD Visa card built for global spenders. Accepted at millions of Visa merchants worldwide, digital-wallet ready, and backed by transparent fees shown up front. Bercor Pay is the consumer-facing division of the Bercor Group, bringing institutional-grade infrastructure to individual users.

About Bercor

Bercor Technology Limited (https://www.bercor.com) provides core fintech infrastructure for B2B and B2C markets, focusing on enterprise payments, cross-border solutions, and multi-currency digital capabilities. Bercor is registered in Hong Kong (Company Registration No. 80270732) and operates as a registered Money Services Business (MSB Registration Number: 31000330481412). For more information, visit www.bercor.com.

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Media Contact

Brand: Bercor

Contact: Jeremiah Salva

Email: jeremiahsalva@bercor.com

Website: https://www.bercor.com