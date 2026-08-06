Carrington College Sacramento to Host Nursing Open House on Aug. 12

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carrington College will host a Nursing Open House at its Sacramento campus on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2026, from 4 to 6 p.m., located at 8909 Folsom Blvd., Sacramento, CA 95826. The event will provide prospective students and community members the chance to learn more about the college's Vocational Nursing and LVN to ADN program.

Attendees will have the opportunity to view live student demonstrations, tour the campus and speak directly with enrollment services, financial services and career services staff about admissions, tuition and career pathways.

The event will highlight two nursing pathways available at the Carrington College Sacramento campus. The Carrington College Vocational Nursing program offers classroom instruction, lab practice and clinical experience, so that students may build the knowledge and hands-on skills used to provide basic patient care in a variety of healthcare settings. Students may earn a Vocational Nursing certificate in as few as 12 months.

The Carrington College LVN to ADN program is designed for licensed vocational nurses (LVN) and licensed practical nurses (LPN) who want to advance their education. This program builds on students' existing training and clinical experience rather than repeating foundational coursework, and can be completed in as few as 8 to 12 months. Through the bridge pathway at Carrington College’s nursing school, students with an LVN or LPN credential can continue their education through an LVN to ADN program designed to build on prior education and clinical experience and introduce advanced nursing concepts.

"This open house is a chance for the Sacramento community to see firsthand what a nursing education at Carrington College looks like," said Campus Director at Carrington College Sacramento, Amy Bianco. "Whether someone is starting a nursing career or looking to advance one, our team will be on hand to answer questions and help guests understand what's possible."

Guests will get a look at the campus's nursing facilities, including a nursing laboratory and a simulation laboratory, part of a broader campus that spans two buildings on seven acres and includes a student success center, learning laboratory and tutoring services. The Sacramento campus is located just off Highway 50 and is easily accessible by SacRT’s light rail.

Prospective students can reserve a spot or learn more by visiting Carrington.edu.

Visit carrington.edu/student-consumer-information for important information on program outcomes.

About Carrington College

Established in 1967, Carrington College is committed to empowering students to achieve their goals, build successful careers, and make a positive impact in their communities. The college offers a diverse range of programs leading to certificates of achievement, associate degrees, and bachelor’s degrees. Programs are designed to prepare students for careers in the medical, dental, and veterinary fields. Carrington College is accredited by the Accrediting Commission for Community and Junior Colleges, 428 J Street, Suite 400, Sacramento, CA 95814, (415) 506-0234, an institutional accrediting body recognized by the Council for Higher Education Accreditation and the U.S. Department of Education. More information about accreditation, including the process of filing complaints against member institutions, is available at www.accjc.org.

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