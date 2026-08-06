TEAM, INC. Schedules Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Release and Conference Call

SUGAR LAND, Texas, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Team, Inc. (NYSE: TISI) (“TEAM” or the “Company”), a global, leading provider of specialty industrial services offering customers access to a full suite of conventional, specialized, and proprietary inspection, heat-treating, and mechanical services, today announced that it will issue its second quarter 2026 earnings release on Monday, August 10, 2026, after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. TEAM will host a conference call to discuss its financial and operational results on Tuesday morning, August 11, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. Central Time (9:00 a.m. Eastern Time).

Interested parties can access the live webcast of the conference call at www.teaminc.com in the Investor Relations section of the website. Participants can also listen to the conference call by dialing (877) 270-2148 (domestic) or (412) 902-6510 (international). Participants should ask to join “TEAM, Inc. Second Quarter 2026 Conference Call.” An audio replay will be available on the Company’s website following the call.

The call will include a question-and-answer session, and investors are welcome to send questions to TEAM@alpha-ir.com ahead of the scheduled call.

About Team, Inc.

Headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas, Team, Inc. (NYSE: TISI) is a global, leading provider of specialty industrial services offering customers access to a full suite of conventional, specialized, and proprietary inspection, heat-treating, and mechanical services. We deploy conventional to highly specialized inspection, condition assessment, maintenance, and repair services that result in greater safety, reliability, and operational efficiency for our customers’ most critical assets. Through locations in 13 countries, we unite the delivery of technological innovation with over a century of progressive, yet proven integrity and reliability management expertise to fuel a better tomorrow. For more information, please visit www.teaminc.com.

Contact:

Alpha IR Group

Nick Teves or Joseph Caminiti

TISI@alpha-ir.com