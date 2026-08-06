ISSA VEO Conference Heads to Dallas During National Hispanic Heritage Month to Empower the Next Generation of Industry Leaders

ROSEMONT, Ill., Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ISSA, The Association for Cleaning and Facility Solutions, today announced that registration is open for the 2026 ISSA VEO Conference (Visión. Empeño. Oportunidad.), returning September 28–29, 2026, in Dallas, Texas, at the Renaissance Dallas Hotel in Dallas, Texas. Hosted during National Hispanic Heritage Month, the Dallas gathering will convene leaders, entrepreneurs, and rising professionals committed to advancing Hispanic representation across the cleaning and facility solutions industries.

After a successful launch in Chicago in 2025, the VEO Conference returns with an expanded vision for Dallas: To unify, support, and elevate the professionals shaping the future of the cleaning and facility solutions industries. The conference is a cornerstone of the year-round VEO platform, which creates pathways for leadership development, professional education, networking, recognition, and community engagement.

"Hispanic professionals represent the heart of our industry," said ISSA Executive Director Kim Althoff. "Bringing VEO to Dallas during National Hispanic Heritage Month gives us an even stronger platform to celebrate the community while investing in the leaders, innovators, and business owners who will continue shaping our industry for generations to come."

The conference addresses a critical industry need: Nearly 70% of the frontline cleaning workforce is Hispanic. Through bilingual education, meaningful networking, and practical business strategies, VEO empowers attendees at every stage of their professional journey.

This year's conference centers around three core leadership pillars:

Strengthening Financial Literacy

Personal & Professional Growth

Mastering Technology.





Headlining this year’s program is keynote speaker Cherian Thomas, Head of Global Brand Partnerships at T-Mobile, who will deliver an energizing message aligned with VEO’s focus on leadership, opportunity, and business growth. Attendees will also experience interactive workshops, bilingual education, executive networking, the prestigious Visionario Award presentation, and the celebratory VEO Gala on September 29.

ISSA Chief Engagement Officer Karina Neff and Karina Villaseñor, Vice President of Human Resources at 4M Building Solutions and 2025 VEO Visionario Award Winner, will cohost the 2026 VEO Conference, welcoming attendees, guiding key moments throughout the program, and celebrating key leaders who are shaping the future of the industry.

"The energy and connections created during last year's inaugural conference demonstrated just how important this community is," Neff said. "This year's conference builds on that momentum by delivering even more opportunities to learn, connect, and inspire one another. VEO is helping shape a stronger, more representative future for our industry."

Designed for executive decision-makers, presidents, CEOs, founders, owners, operational leaders, senior leaders, and rising professionals, the event will deliver practical strategies, powerful connections, and leadership insights for attendees at every stage of growth.

Sponsored by CleanBoss Pro and Tork, the program begins Monday, September 28, with a conference kickoff, half-day workshop sessions, and a networking reception. Tuesday, September 29, features full-day workshop sessions featuring leaders from across the cleaning and facility solutions space and a closing gala celebration.

Early-bird pricing is available through August 14, 2026. Registration, hotel information, room-block details, sponsorship opportunities, and Visionario Award nominations are available at www.issa.com/veo-conference.

About ISSA

ISSA is The Association for the Cleaning and Facility Solutions, representing more than 11,000 member organizations and professionals worldwide—including manufacturers, manufacturer representatives, wholesalers, distributors building service contractors, in-house service providers, residential cleaners, and associate service members. The association is committed to elevating the built environment by providing its members with the business tools they need to promote cleaning as an investment in human health, the environment, and an improved bottom line. Headquartered in Rosemont, Ill., USA, the association has regional offices in Milan, Italy; Toronto, Canada; Sydney, Australia; Seoul, South Korea; and Shanghai, China. For more information about ISSA, visit issa.com or call 800-225-4772 (North America) or 847-982-0800. Follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.