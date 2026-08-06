Better U Expands 2026 Patient Eligibility, Safety and Treatment Access Information for At-Home Ketamine Therapy

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif.,, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ketamine is FDA-approved as an intravenous or intramuscular general anesthetic. It is not FDA-approved for the treatment of depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder, obsessive-compulsive disorder, or any other psychiatric condition. Use of compounded oral ketamine for psychiatric conditions is off-label. Better U, Inc. operates a technology and administrative platform and does not practice medicine. Licensed healthcare providers affiliated with independently owned medical practices make prescribing decisions after an individualized clinical evaluation. Approval is not guaranteed, and individual results vary.

Better U has expanded and consolidated its 2026 patient-facing information for its at-home ketamine therapy program. The updated materials provide additional detail concerning eligibility review, licensed-clinician evaluation, off-label prescribing, prescription fulfillment, treatment preparation, monitoring procedures, peer-support requirements, emergency-care limitations, program terms, and customer-support resources.

The 2026 information update is intended to give prospective and current patients a clearer view of how Better U's technology and administrative platform interacts with independently owned medical practices, licensed healthcare providers, and third-party pharmacies. It also clarifies that completing an assessment, scheduling a consultation, or submitting payment does not guarantee that a prescription will be issued.

The update brings Better U's eligibility, safety, treatment-process, pricing, financing, and support information into a single patient-access overview. It also distinguishes compounded oral ketamine prescribed off-label from SPRAVATO, an FDA-approved esketamine product administered under separate clinical and regulatory requirements.

Better U operates the technology and administrative platform used for account access, intake, scheduling, billing, and care-team communication. Independently owned and operated medical practices provide clinical services through licensed healthcare providers who conduct evaluations and make prescribing decisions. Licensed third-party pharmacies prepare and fulfill prescriptions issued for eligible patients. Better U does not practice medicine, diagnose patients, prescribe medication, or operate as a pharmacy. Patients begin with an online health assessment; a licensed clinician then performs an individualized evaluation. Submitting an assessment or payment does not guarantee a prescription, and a clinician may decline treatment, request additional records, require medical clearance, or recommend another care pathway.

Consumers reviewing current eligibility, safety, state-availability, and program information can reference Better U official patient information for the latest materials made available by the company.

Better U Telehealth Access Structure

Better U's model separates platform, clinical, and pharmacy functions. Better U operates the technology platform. Independently owned and operated medical practices provide clinical services through licensed healthcare providers who conduct evaluations and make prescribing decisions. Better U works with licensed third-party pharmacies for the preparation and fulfillment of approved prescriptions. Patients may request that a prescription be sent to another appropriately licensed pharmacy when permitted under applicable requirements and the pharmacy can accept the prescription. Better U does not own or control the clinical judgment of affiliated healthcare providers.

Better U services are available in multiple U.S. states, subject to the specific service requested, provider availability, applicable law, and individual clinical eligibility. Current state availability is confirmed through Better U's official patient information.

Off-Label Ketamine and Compounded-Drug Information

FDA-approved ketamine products are injectable anesthetic products; ketamine itself is not FDA-approved for the treatment of depression, anxiety, PTSD, OCD, or any other psychiatric condition. Compounded oral ketamine may be prescribed off-label by a licensed clinician when the clinician determines it is appropriate for the individual patient. Compounded oral ketamine, including ketamine lozenges and troches, is not an FDA-approved finished drug product.

The FDA has identified risks associated with compounded ketamine used for psychiatric conditions, particularly when administered outside a supervised clinical setting. These risks may include sedation, dissociation, changes in blood pressure, respiratory depression, psychiatric events, misuse and abuse, and urinary or bladder complications. Better U structures its at-home program, described below, around licensed-clinician evaluation, monitoring tools, and a required peer-support protocol.

SPRAVATO and In-Office Treatment Distinction

SPRAVATO is the brand name for esketamine nasal spray and is distinct from compounded oral ketamine. SPRAVATO has FDA-approved indications for treatment-resistant depression and for depressive symptoms in adults with major depressive disorder with acute suicidal ideation or behavior. SPRAVATO carries a boxed warning and is subject to a Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy; it must be administered in a certified healthcare setting under observation and is not available for at-home use. Better U's at-home compounded oral ketamine program is separate from SPRAVATO and does not carry the same FDA approval status.

Independent Eligibility Review

Eligibility for at-home ketamine therapy is determined individually by a licensed clinician rather than by age or treatment preference alone. Factors that may affect eligibility can include age, pregnancy or nursing status, substance-use concerns, psychotic symptoms, severe mania, cardiovascular conditions, respiratory conditions, seizure history, liver disease, thyroid conditions, elevated intracranial or intraocular pressure concerns, prior reactions to ketamine or esketamine, current prescriptions and other medications, and other medical or psychiatric factors subject to clinician review. These considerations are reviewed together with applicable legal requirements, the patient's medical history, current medications, and the licensed clinician's independent judgment. A clinician may request additional records or medical clearance from a patient's primary-care or specialty provider before making a treatment decision.

Treatment Preparation and Monitoring

Patients approved for treatment complete a treatment-preparation appointment and receive access to a member portal and companion app, along with educational and integration resources. A Brain Box may be provided alongside prescribed medication and can include items such as a blood-pressure cuff, meditation mask, heart-diffraction glasses, a journal, a pen, and app instructions; included items may change and should be confirmed through current program materials. Because ketamine can affect blood pressure, patients are asked to log blood-pressure readings before each session. Better U's published at-home protocol requires a peer-support person or another approved support arrangement during dosing sessions; peer support does not make at-home ketamine use free of medical risk. Patients maintain recurring clinician follow-up to review patient-reported symptoms and side effects, and the prescribing clinician makes any decisions about dose continuation, adjustment, tapering, or discontinuation.

Emergency and Crisis Limitations

Better U's platform, coaching resources, and customer-support services are not emergency services and are not substitutes for emergency, inpatient, or crisis care. A medical emergency requires a call to 911 or a visit to the nearest emergency department. People experiencing a suicide, mental-health, or substance-use crisis may call or text 988 to reach the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.

Patient-Reported Outcome Information

Better U makes internal, self-reported PHQ-9 and GAD-7 patient information available as part of its program materials. The information is observational, has not been presented as an independent randomized clinical trial, does not predict an individual outcome, and should not be interpreted as a guarantee of results.

Program Options, Pricing and Financing

Current Better U program materials identify several at-home program configurations that vary by the number of treatment sessions, integration resources, clinical appointments, and other included services. Program pricing, included services, pharmacy charges, clinical fees, platform fees, and financing terms may change; the terms displayed during enrollment and checkout govern the transaction. Third-party financing may be available. Approval, rates, payment amounts, eligibility, and all other financing terms are determined by the financing provider and are not guaranteed by Better U.

Better U's services are offered on a cash-pay basis. Better U is not in-network with commercial health insurance plans and is not enrolled with Medicare or Medicaid for these services. Treatment outcomes are not guaranteed, and refunds are not issued solely because a patient does not achieve a desired result. Cancellation, missed-appointment, subscription, and refund rules may apply, and current terms should be reviewed before enrollment.

Patient Privacy and Account Information

The Better U platform may collect personal, medical, identity, payment, and communication information in connection with account access, clinical review, and program participation. Patients should review Better U's privacy policy and the applicable medical group's Notice of Privacy Practices for further detail on how this information is handled.

Better U Patient Support

Better U provides administrative support concerning account access, scheduling, billing, program information, and general service questions.

Email: info@betterucare.com

Phone: 323.433.5883

Company address: 8921 W Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069, USA

Medical questions should be directed to the treating clinician. Questions concerning prescription preparation, labeling, or dispensing may require assistance from the applicable pharmacy. Better U's services are not designed or intended for emergencies.

About Better U

Better U, Inc. operates a telehealth technology and administrative platform that facilitates access to services provided by independently owned and operated medical practices. Better U, Inc. does not provide medical advice, diagnose patients, prescribe medication, or control the clinical judgment of affiliated healthcare providers. Available services may include evaluation for at-home ketamine therapy, holistic psychiatry, talk therapy, integration coaching, and other programs, subject to state availability and individual clinical eligibility.

Compounded oral ketamine is not an FDA-approved finished drug product, and ketamine is not FDA-approved for the treatment of psychiatric disorders. Prescription treatment is available only when a licensed healthcare provider determines that it is clinically appropriate for the individual patient.

Individual results vary. Better U's symptom information is based on internal, self-reported patient data and is not an independent clinical trial or a guarantee of outcomes.